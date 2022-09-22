Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
‘Code Name – Tiranga’: Harrdy Sandhu-Parineeti Chopra’s Espionage Thriller Looks Action-Packed

Harrdy Sandhu and Parineeti Chopra come together for Ribhu Dasgupta’s ‘Code Name: Tiranga’. The makers have just released an action-packed teaser for the film.

A Still From 'Code Name - Tiranga' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 1:21 pm

T-series, Reliance Entertainment and Director Ribhu Dasgupta released the teaser of their next film, ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ which is high on action and thrill, giving the audience a perfect tease into the world of this film. Check out the teaser right here:

Starring Harrdy Sandhu and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, the teaser also gives us a glimpse of the others in the film. Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala come together to be a part of this action-packed movie.

‘Code Name: Tiranga’ will hit the big screens on October 14.

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Bollywood Actresses Actress Harrdy Sandhu Parineeti Chopra Mumbai Bombay India
