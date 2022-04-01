Actor Shahid Kapoor has clarified that his film ‘Bull’ is not being made at the moment. The film was touted to be a big deal, however, the actor clarified that it was almost impossible to make it due to the Covid-19 situation and the makers are not working on it as of now.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kapoor said that the makers are yet to make the official announcement of the same. He said that a certain amount was needed to make the film but with the pandemic, this was getting very difficult. He said that he is yet to sit down with the makers to decide on how to go about the situation. “I don’t think it has been officially announced. Bull is not happening right now as we were not even able to start it. It was a logistical nightmare due to Covid. There are a lot of things that need to be figured out since the film warrants a certain scale. So, we got to sit down and see if it’s possible to make Bull right now, or not,” said Kapoor.

Talking about the film, Kapoor was eagerly waiting for the shoot. He had said, “Bull is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour.”

Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Jersey’. Besides this, the actor is also being considered for the remake of the film ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ alongside actor Ajay Devgn. The film is being remade in Hindi and, according to reports, a top production house is planning to back it.