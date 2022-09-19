‘Brahmastra’ Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark In 10 Days

Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, released in theatres on September 9. Now after 10 days of its release, the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office, surpassing ‘The Kashmir Files' as the biggest Hindi hit of 2022, as per a report in Box Office India.

Not just that, ‘Brahmastra’ has also done the unthinkable as it has raked in over Rs 360 crore worldwide in earnings.

In its first week of release, the film collected around Rs 140 crore. In its second weekend, ‘Brahmastra’ (Hindi) minted Rs 8.25 crore on Friday, Rs 14 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.75 crore on Sunday. The overall Hindi collections of the film now stand at around Rs 179 crore.

“The growth on Sunday was limited but that was sort of expected as it had seen crazy growth on Saturday and it has a huge ratio of business coming from centres which do not tend to grow on Sunday. The film could see drops over the weekdays as ticket pricing will be coming back to base level at the multiplexes and it is likely that ticket pricing alone will be 25-30% lower than the weekend,” the report added.

The film was also released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, with Telugu film director S. S. Rajamouli presenting the dubbed versions. By the end of the second weekend, the collections in these languages is reportedly Rs 23 crore. Hence, taking the overall box-office collections of the film, at the domestic box-office to Rs 211 crore.

Meanwhile, the film is expected to do good business in the coming days as there is no big film releasing till Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. However, the film cannot be declared a box office HIT yet because the film has been made at a humongous budget of around Rs 400 crore.

‘Brahmastra’ is the first instalment in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Astraverse’, and the second film is expected to release in 2025.