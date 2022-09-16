‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayan Mukerji’s Film Starring Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Crosses Rs 300 Crore Globally

Director Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural film ‘Brahmastra’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is raking in moolah ever since its release on the box-office. Now according to a Bollywood Hungama report, the film is touted to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in the next few days. On its seventh day at the box office, the film minted an estimated Rs 9.25 crore, thereby hitting Rs 170 crore in India during its first week of release. Clearly, the numbers claim to be the best first-week performance for a Hindi film this year.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji has informed on Instagram that ‘Brahmastra’ has also crossed Rs 300 crore globally in its first week, releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Reportedly, the film has also raked in approximately Rs 20 crore in the South Indian language versions, presented by RRR director SS Rajamouli.

If the film continues to roar at the Indian box-office, it will surpass Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ (Rs 221 crore), which was the year’s second-biggest Hindi film after ‘The Kashmir Files’ (nearly Rs 300 crore). While both ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ were made on smaller budgets, ‘Brahmastra’ is said to have been made at a budget of Rs 410 crores.Currently, the film is aiming to finish with around Rs 250 crore in the domestic market.

‘Brahmastra’ also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia, with camoes from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.