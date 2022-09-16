Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayan Mukerji’s Film Starring Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Crosses Rs 300 Crore Globally

‘Brahmastra’ has certainly managed to deliver the best first-week performance of any Hindi film this year. 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra Bollywood Hungama

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 6:21 pm

Director Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural film ‘Brahmastra’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is raking in moolah ever since its release on the box-office. Now according to a Bollywood Hungama report, the film is touted to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in the next few days. On its seventh day at the box office, the film minted an estimated Rs 9.25 crore, thereby hitting Rs 170 crore in India during its first week of release. Clearly, the numbers claim to be the best first-week performance for a Hindi film this year.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji has informed on Instagram that ‘Brahmastra’ has also crossed Rs 300 crore globally in its first week, releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Reportedly, the film has also raked in approximately Rs 20 crore in the South Indian language versions, presented by RRR director SS Rajamouli.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

If the film continues to roar at the Indian box-office, it will surpass Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ (Rs 221 crore), which was the year’s second-biggest Hindi film after ‘The Kashmir Files’ (nearly Rs 300 crore). While both ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ were made on smaller budgets, ‘Brahmastra’ is said to have been made at a budget of Rs 410 crores.Currently, the film is aiming to finish with around Rs 250 crore in the domestic market. 

‘Brahmastra’ also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia, with camoes from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Brahmastra Brahmastra Teaser Brahmastra Song Brahmastra Trailer Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra Part One Shiva Brahmastra Release Ayan Mukerji Film Brahmastra Gross Numbers Brahmastra Net Collection Amitabh Bachchan Mouni Roy Nagarjuna Akkineni Brahmastra Box Office Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Ayan Mukerji New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live