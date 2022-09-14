'Brahmastra 2' May Release In December 2025, Says Ayan Mukerji

After the success of 'Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva', which took 8 years to release since its announcement, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji says that the sequel of the film will be back on the big screen in December 2025.

The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer was released on September 9 and the film ended after teasing its sequel titled Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev. In an interview with indianexpress.com, the filmmaker says that he has set a target of a 2025 release for the next part.

“Part two script has been on since the time we started part one. This was always one story. The thread is ready. We have already put in a lot of work into part two. We have written and rewritten because we had time, COVID had happened. There have been many months of part two work. We already have a lot of stuff on part two. But of course, I will look at it once part one is settled,” he tells the publication.

Ayan Mukerji says for a film as humungous as Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, there will be a long pre-production, VFX and post-production phase. So, there is not a fixed date as to when the team will go on floors with the movie.

“Going on floors isn’t as important as when we plan to get the film out. On floors implies shooting but actually on a film like this, the pre-production, work on VFX, the post is as important as when you shoot it.

“We will go on floors the day we are rested from part one. The core team comes together and we say, ‘Ok we want to make part two and want it to release in 2025 December and we are aiming for that’. And then we are on floors,” he concluded.

According to the filmmaker, Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev will switch between the past and the present and showcase how Dev impacts the universe. While the first installment was an introduction of the Brahmastra universe, Mukerji says the sequel is where its storytelling will take flight with full intensity.

“I really feel we will really come into our own with our storytelling in part two. I have known that for a long time. Part one was just the foundation, the setup of this story. But I can’t tell you who Dev is. When the time is right, I will announce”.