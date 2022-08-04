'Boycott Alia Bhatt' Trends On Twitter, Netizens Slam Actress For 'Promoting Domestic Violence' In ‘Darlings’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Netflix film, ‘Darlings’. The film sees her as Badrunissa Shaikh, a survivor of domestic violence, and also stars Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

The film has already grabbed a lot of eyeballs, but ahead of the film’s release on Netflix on August 5, a certain section of the social media is now trending 'Boycott Alia Bhatt' as it feels that the film somehow promotes domestic violence. In the film, Vijay plays her husband Hamza, and the trailer depicts how Alia’s character along with her mother, played by Shefali Shah, kidnap him, to take revenge for beating her up.

In an attempt to seek revenge, Alia’s Badrunnisa also goes to the extent of hitting him, including shoving his face inside a tank of water. As a result, the people on the internet feel that the film is promoting domestic violence, and glorifying violence against men too. As a result, the boycott trend has taken over the internet once again.

Here are some of the tweets:

Why is Domestic violence against men normalized and even worse mocked. 3.4 crore men in India face domestic violence . This is not acceptable. @realsiff

is against this.#BoycottDarlings pic.twitter.com/iXbSfG3OU7 — Suhani Anand (@SuhaniAnand17) August 4, 2022

Not only Alia Bhatt & @NetflixIndia, but every single person who worked on this Misandrist Project called #DarlingsOnNetflix are Male Haters.#BoycottAliaBhatt#BoycottDarlings pic.twitter.com/K3xsmfDrH0 — Catachi (@itachi_senpai1) August 3, 2022

Male Genocide Such cruelty to men is shown as fun in Bollywood.#Darlings actress of promoting #domesticviolence against men & she produced it.#BoycottDarlings#BoycottAliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/hIkPLM2ruD — Salute India (@India1Salute) August 4, 2022

However, some other people did have valid points against the ‘Boycott Alia Bhatt’ trend, and asked everyone to watch the trailer before trending the hashtag on social media.

People who are trending #BoycottAliaBhatt should watch the trailer instead of making a mockery of themselves... Alia bhatt was herself shown a victim of domestic violence and after that she decided to take revenge.. At this point this boycott culture is becoming funny😂🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SSeJoABWDo — Avyaan Mik (@AvyaanMik) August 3, 2022

‘Darlings’ releases on Netflix on August 5, and before the Alia Bhatt starrer, Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’, too, have faced backlash and and boycott trends against them in the last few days.