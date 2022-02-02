'Bigg Boss 15' Runner-up Pratik Sehajpal Receives A Gift From Salman Khan

'Bigg Boss 15's' first runner-up, model Pratik Sehajpal, has revealed that he received a special gift from show host actor Salman Khan. Sehajpal shared a new photo with Khan, thanking him for the t-shirt, and thanking fans for their support throughout his journey on the reality show.

Sehajpal posted the picture on Instagram where he is dressed in a white T-shirt, while Khan stands beside him in black. He captioned the post as, "Thank you for all the love and support and also the t-shirt Bhai. I hope you're proud of me. @beingsalmankhan Dreams come true just gotta have faith."

Sehajpal also thanked his sister and mother for their support in a separate post, "Meri zindagi ki kamai: Meri behen ki smile, maa ke aansu, mere karibiyon ka pyaar and #pratikfam (My life's earnings, my sister's smile, my mom's tears, the love of my dearest ones..) @prernasehajpal @shaiiljaa."

Sehajpal discussed his on-screen chemistry with Khan in an interview with Hindustan Times. When Khan scolded him for unscrewing the lock on the bathroom door while contestant Vidhi Pandya was showering, Sehajpal admitted he felt low. He said, “Lekin uss cheez ke baad jo badlaav aaya na mere andar, usko Bhai ne next week hi itna appreciate kiya aur uske agle hafte bhi (After that incident, Salman noticed the positive change in me and appreciated me the very next week and the week after that). He told me that he is proud of me and I really, really appreciated that."

The 'Bigg Boss 15' finalists were Karan Kundrra, Tejaswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Shamita Shetty. Desai was the first to be booted from the competition. When the contestants were given the option of choosing between a bag containing ten lakh rupees or a chance to compete for the winner's trophy, Bhat walked off the show. Prakash was declared the winner.