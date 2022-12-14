‘Bigg Boss’: Contestants Who Re-Entered ‘BB’ House Stronger And Bolder

‘Bigg Boss’ is an unpredictable show and the game dynamics keep changing every moment. Season 16 has been making a lot of noise and gaining huge numbers in terms of the TRPs. Recently, the eviction and then re-entry of Tina Datta got tremendous amounts of headlines for the show. As we spotted the changed aura of Tina Datta, she seems to have entered stronger and bolder.

Looking back in time, we noticed a few other times, contestants who re-entered the show came back more powerful and some of them even lifted the ‘Bigg Boss’ trophy. Let’s scan through them one by one:

Gauahar Khan (Season 7)

By far one of the most loved and adored winners of Bigg Boss, Gauahar’s decision of opting for a voluntary exit had shocked everyone. Due to the punishment issued to Kushal, she exited the show, but later re-entered a day past. Gauahar won her season, and it still stands as one of the best seasons in the history of Bigg Boss.

Sidharth Shukla (Season 13)

The heartthrob of Bigg Boss, Sidharth still remains the favourite contestant in the history of the show. He was taken out of the show for medical reasons, and later went to the secret room. After his re-entry, he was much more powerful and vigilant. Sidharth won his season.

Rahul Vaidya (Season 14)

Rahul’s exit from the show grabbed headlines. He was called weak, and all negative connotations. But right after he entered, he aced the show and reached the top 2. His banter with Rubina Dilaik had become a huge talk back then. But once he came back his game only improved.

Shivani Surve (Marathi Season 2)

Shivani Surve was the first trending contestant of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2. She was fierce and gave a befitting fight to Shiv Thakre. The actress was removed from the show due to her cranky behaviour due to her medical conditions. Later, she was brought back and she was a fire in the show.

Tina Datta (Season 16)

Tina’s fake eviction created massive havoc among the fans of BB 16. They started trends and expressed their disagreement. Right after her re-entry, Tina came back with a stronger approach. She exposed Shalin’s double standards. And expressed her realizations.