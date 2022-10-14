Friday, Oct 14, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Sumbul Touqeer's Father Schools Shalin Bhanot On 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 12:33 pm

'Imlie' star Sumbul Touqeer's father will be seen schooling actor Shalin Bhanot in the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'. 

Going back in time, when the show had just begun, Sumbul and Shalin developed a close bond and were seen spending ample time together in the 'Bigg Boss' house. However, their equation raised eyebrows inside and outside the show.

Now, a promo of an upcoming episode of the show has been shared by the channel, where Sumbul's father will be seen sharing the stage with the show's host Salman Khan and will be seen giving some words of wisdom to his daughter.

In the clip he is heard saying in Hindi that: "Sumbul, I am scared by the fact you are so pure hearted. Dekhlo duniya kaisi hai beta."

He then schools Shalin.

He said in Hindi: "She met you with a pure heart and intention. But what did you do? You made a joke out of her. I did not expect this from you. Sumbul, you are not seeing that you are getting used in the show."

