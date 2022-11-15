Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Soundarya Sharma Labels Nimrit 'Most Unhygienic'

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 2:42 pm

In the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Soundarya Sharma was heard telling Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia the "most unhygienic" contestant in the show. 

She did not give out many details about it and told Priyanka that she will tell her later without the mic.

The incident took place amid the captaincy task. Soundarya and Priyanka were heard discussing contestants' hygiene in the house.

Priyanka said that she finds Tina Datta unhygienic. Soundarya replies, "I will tell you who is the most unhygienic of all. She is very unhygienic."

When Priyanka asks the name, Soundarya responds, "Nimrit."

Soundarya describes Nimrit as the most unhygienic person in the household. She continues by saying that she will reveal something after taking off the microphone.

