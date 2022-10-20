Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin Bhanot Mocks Tina Datta For Getting Upset After Heated Argument

It seems that things between 'Bigg Boss 16' contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have hit a rough patch, as the two appear to be drifting apart in the controversial reality show.

Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta
Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 12:33 pm

After a big fight between Gautam Vig and Shalin, the latter told Tina to stay away from him as well.

In the upcoming promo, Tina is seen crying as she hugs Soundarya Sharma.

Shalin said: "Ye achha hai, ladke ho toh ok, yahan aap rona chalu kar do."

In the earlier episode, after their fight Shalin had told Tina not to call him 'Sha', which she used to call him fondly. This happened after their fight and Tina explained that she was hurt.

Shalin said: "If we have no trust, let's play the game. The only place I am little weak is my heart."

Tina said: "I was the one who is getting hurt. I am upset," adding: "Try to understand from my point of view."

