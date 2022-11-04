Friday, Nov 04, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Salman Khan Calls Shalin Bhanot 'Bloody Irritating'

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', host Salman Khan will be seen blasting at contestant Shalin Bhanot.

Shalin Bhanot
Shalin Bhanot IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 5:39 pm

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen blasting at contestant Shalin Bhanot over his demand of "chicken" and called him "irritating". 

In a promo video shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, Salman is seen losing his cool over Shalin.

He said: "Shalin aapka chicken chicken yeh itna hogaya hai. Task shuru hone se pehele, raat ko sone se pehele. 'Bigg Boss' yeh sab bhej kiyun rahe ho yaar. Main toh bole raha hun yeh bhi band kardo." (Shalin your demand for chicken has become too much. Right before the task, or before sleeping. Why are you sending this Bigg Boss.")

He added: "Ek toh aap aaj irritate karoge aur andar aap Bigg Boss ko irritate karogay. It is not funny, it is bloody irritating. (You are going to irritate me today and then inside you would irritate Bigg Boss.)"

Later, Salman will be seen schooling Archana Gautam for accusing the makers of the show of stealing her clothes.

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Housemates Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Controversy Bigg Boss Drama Indian Reality Show Shalin Bhanot Salman Khan Colors TV Mumbai
