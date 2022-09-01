The upcoming 16th season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' is already creating huge buzz much before its official announcement with names of the celebrities who are going to be part of the show. In the latest development, it is also said that the show has already locked it's premiere date.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a source close to the show revealed that makers of Bigg Boss 16 are planning to lock either October 8th or 9th as the premiere date and the mentioned dates are falling on Saturday and Sunday. It is to be noted that, Bigg Boss premieres on weekends every year and this year too, makers are going to follow the same pattern.

Earlier, it was reported that the show will begin from 1st October. However, it seems like the makers have now pushed the date. This year, the reality show is likely to have aqua theme. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, contestants who have been approached by BB 16 include — Faisal Shaikh, Munawar Faruqui, Akanksha Puri, Karan Patel, Thomas Andrews, among others.

It is also reported that Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with her remark-worthy appearance in 'Bigg Boss 13' and her adorable chemistry with late actor Siddharth Shukla, will be hosting 'Bigg Boss 16' with Salman Khan. One witnessed how she shared quite a loving bond with Salman Khan, which made her one of the most popular and loved 'Bigg Boss' celebrities so far.