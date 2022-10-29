Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Ishaan Khatter Dances On 'Zingaat', Siddhant Chaturvedi Raps 'Sher Aaya' With Contestants

Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss 16 Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 1:27 pm

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will be adding the oomph factor as they will be seen interacting with the housemates in the show. 

The three stars will be seen promoting their upcoming horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' on the show and will be going inside the 'Bigg Boss 16' house for a meet and greet with the contestants.

To add an extra dose of entertainment, Katrina will be seen teaching the housemates the hookstep of her song 'Kinna Sona'.

An enthusiastic Ishaan will be seen dancing with Shiv Thakare on the song 'Zingaat' from his film 'Dhadak'.

Siddhant, who is fondly called as his 'Gully Boy' character name MC Sher, will be seen rapping with MC Stan in the episode.

He said: "Episode wrap karne se pahele rap karna toh banta hai."

The actor will be seen rapping 'Sher aaya sher', while Stan will be singing his original number.

