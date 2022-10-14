Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Dalljiet Kaur Denies Being Ex-Husband Shalin Bhanot's 'Best Friend'

Former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Dalljiet Kaur has given a response to her former husband Shalin Bhanot, who is currently seen in the 16th installment of the reality show, and said that they are not "best friends."

Dalljiet Kaur, Shalin Bhanot
Dalljiet Kaur, Shalin Bhanot Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 11:43 am

Former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Dalljiet Kaur has given a response to her former husband Shalin Bhanot, who is currently seen in the 16th installment of the reality show, and said that they are not "best friends." 

Shalin had stated that Dalljiet and him have remained close friends, even seven years after their divorce while he was speaking to co-contestant Tina Dutta in the show.

Tina asked Shalin about his first marriage on a recent 'Bigg Boss 16' episode. He denied when she asked if his marriage was abusive, and added that he is still best friends with his ex-wife without naming Dalljiet.

Dalljiet took to Twitter and wrote: "No I am not your best friend Shalin. Meeting once a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship."

"I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fiction and stories, please. And u r calling it funny? Really? Tina no hard feelings for you."

Dalljiet and Shalin got married in 2009 and walked separate ways in 2015. The actress had accused Shalin of being abusive and even hitting her when she tried to leave their home.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dalljiet Kaur Shalin Bhanot Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot Twitter Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Indian Reality Show Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Want To Work From Home At TCS? Get Ready To Produce A Medical Certificate

Want To Work From Home At TCS? Get Ready To Produce A Medical Certificate

Suzlon Energy launches Rs 1,200 crore Rights Issue Today—Know Processes, Income Tax Liability

Suzlon Energy launches Rs 1,200 crore Rights Issue Today—Know Processes, Income Tax Liability