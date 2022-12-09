‘Bigg Boss 16’: 5 Expensive And High-End Brands Tina Datta Has Been Sporting In The ‘BB’ House

Tina Datta who made it to the sixteenth edition of ‘Bigg Boss’, has been in the news since her entry. She has constantly been there, showing all her sides and being the talk of the house too. She is grabbing eyeballs for her unique style in the house and acing all the looks that she is wearing. Be it her wit, humour, sarcastic replies, on-point stands or fashion sense – she has been constantly making headlines.

However, not many would know the rare fact that Tina Datta has been opting for a lot of expensive and high fashion brands and incorporating them into her daily looks and sartorial choices. Where other female contestants have the usual brands, Tina Datta has some high fashion in place.

The top brands that she has been spotted with are Dior, Michael Kors, Alo Yoga, Stella Mccartney and Finesse. These are high-profile fashion brands that are known worldwide. And Tina Datta has been effortlessly carrying these. She is also keeping her glasses game strong, wearing Dior. And not to forget, she is justifying these, as she keeps it classy and dons her looks with an aesthetic natural makeup look.

So, without further ado, here’s looking at some of the most high-end brands that Tina Datta has been sporting on ‘Bigg Boss 16’:

Dior

Tina is known to keep her style subtle and chic in the BB house, look at her in this Dior dress, isn’t she personifying class?

Finesse

Keeping it trendy, Tina matched her Finesse dress with a chord belt. Flary hands and a light color dress! Best match…we must say!

Micheal Kors

Tina carries outfits effortlessly and seeing her in this Micheal Kors outfit, we surely know how strong she is looking. Beauty with a pinch of attitude, the best combination.

Alo Yoga

A brand that is very expensive and yet one of the best comfortable outfits one would ever wear. Tina has been keeping it on point!!

Stella Mccartney

Remember her birthday outfit, during the nomination task? That’s where this comes out! Chic style and graceful…definitely puts out a statement.

Tina Datta has presented a variety of styles in the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house. From Indian to Western; from wavy hair to fringes, subtle makeup to fancy eyes. The actress is making efforts to bring newness to the show, and how.