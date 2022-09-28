‘Bal Naren’ Teaser: Yagya Bhasin-Starrer Is Inspired By Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Film ‘Bal Naren', inspired by Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, released its teaser where Bal Naren is played by very talented child actor Yagya Bhasin. Helmed by director Pawan Nagpal and produced by Deepak Mukut, the film also features Bidita Bag, Rajneish Duggall, Govind Namdev, and Vindu Dara Singh which is set to release on October 14 in cinemas.

"‘Bal Naren’ pledges to make India carbon neutral," says producer Deepak Mukut. "We do hope our government will take cognizance of this film by making it tax-free so the message is spread wide to the masses," he adds.

Check out the teaser right here:

Producer Deepak Mukut talking about the film shares, "If India has to be carbon neutral every kid has to become Bal Naren. What film ‘Bal Naren’ pledges to make India carbon neutral and make the move Tax Free. ‘Bal Naren’ is inspired by a real-life hero of a 14-year boy who takes up the challenge and how he successfully manages to bring change to his village. If every city and village follows Bal Naren's example, I'm sure India will be absolutely Swachh Bharat very soon. We do hope our govt will take cognizance of this film by making it tax-free so the message is spread wide to the masses, especially to schools and colleges. Bal Naren pledges to make India Carbon Neutral and the film tax free."

"All the actors, the writer and the director have done phenomenal work in this film. The young kid is terrific and is a surprise package that we have discovered. He is so impressed with the concept that he is following it in real life now," adds Deepak Mukut who has produced films like ‘Mulk’, ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, ‘Dhaakad’ and ‘Forensic’.

Talking about the film, director Pawan Nagpal further states, "This film is very relevant in today's times in terms of the situation we have gone through in last 2-3 years full of doomy atmosphere and humanitarian crisis. The subject is very crucial in order to avoid any pandemic-like situation in future as it depicts the importance of hygiene, proper awareness and cleanliness along with unity. I feel the message that we are conveying through this movie should reach out to every child in our country which will educate them. Hence, if we get support from authorities in making it tax-free, more masses will watch this film and get inspired especially the youth. This will not only educate the children but impact the society as a whole."