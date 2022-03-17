Friday, Mar 18, 2022
'Ante Sundaraniki': Nazriya Fahadh's First Look From The Film Released

Malayalam actress Nazriya Fahadh will make her Telugu debut with Vivek Athreya directorial 'Ante Sundaraniki' where she will be seen opposite actor Nani. The makers have shared Fahadh's first look on Thursday (March 17)

Nazriya Fahadh's Look In 'Ante Sundaraniki' Twitter - @NameisNani

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 11:55 pm

Actress Nazriya Fahadh, a well-known personality in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries, is set to make her Tollywood debut in ‘Ante Sundaraniki’, which also stars actor Nani. The filmmakers on Thursday, March 17, unveiled the first look and motion poster of her character Leela Thomas.

The film's production banner, Mythri Movie Makers, shared the poster on social media and wrote, “Introducing our Electric Charm #NazriyaFahadh as Ms.Leela Thomas.”

Nani, who will be sharing the screen with Fahadh in the film, also shared the poster. “Meet our Leela. Leela Thomas,Heart of #AnteSundaraniki.”

The motion poster titled 'Prayer of Leela' introduces Fahadh as a photographer, dressed in a blue shirt and denim pants.

‘Ante Sundaraniki’ is written and directed by Vivek Athreya and is billed as an entertainer. Music composer Vivek Sagar, cinematographer Niketh Bommi, and editor Raviteja Girijala make up the technical team. Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Y produce the film under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

The makers also released a poster with Fahadh's silhouette to share details about the announcement ahead of the video's release.

Nani was seen as a seemingly naive character performing a religious ceremony in a promo video for the film, which was released on February 23 ahead of the actor’s birthday on February 24. The video sets the tone for a fun family drama. Actors Nadia, Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, and Rahul Ramakrishna are among the cast members who will play pivotal roles in the film.

Fahadh began filming the film in the month of April last year. The actress wrote on Twitter to share the news with his fans, “Andariki Namaskaram! Today, I start shooting for my first Telugu film. First is always special. Ante Sundaraniki will be special (sic).”

The actress’ last appearance was in the Malayalam film ‘Trance’ (2020). Meanwhile, Nani is producing two upcoming films: ‘HIT: The Second Case’, a sequel to ‘HIT: The First Case’, which released in 2020, and ‘Meet Cute’, which will be directed by his sister, debutante Deepthi Ganta.

