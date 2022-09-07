Aanand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ starring Janhvi Kapoor received a lot of appreciation from all over for its acting, story and overall appeal. However, the music of the film got some extra love and its composer Parag Chhabra has been reeling over in all its glory. But now, there is some more new reason to rejoice for the composer as he reunites with Rai for his next.

As per reports, Parag Chhabra will be composing the music for Rai’s next production ‘Action Hero’, which features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead and it will mark a reunion for the successful composer-producer duo.

An elated Aanand L Rai talks about the team up saying, "It really surprises me the kind of conviction and clarity Parag brings in his composition at such an early stage of his career. I think he is one of the few composers with whom Hindi music will see the beginning of a new era."

Parag Chhabra adds, "Working with Aanand Sir has been an extremely rewarding experience for me. I was truly fortunate to have a person of his stature place his trust and belief in me and give me the freedom to fearlessly exercise creative choices. He empowers young talent through continuous guidance and steers them in the right direction without limiting their artistic expression. He has an exceptionally strong sense of melody and a sharp instinct, which is of great help to shape up the entire album."

Inspired by AR Rahman, Parag Chhabra went on to produce music for films like ‘Mom’, ‘Mohenjo Daro’ and ‘Viceroy House’ amongst others along with the musical maestro. ‘Good Luck Jerry’ turned out to be his breakthrough performance and now that success is surely turning into more and better offers.