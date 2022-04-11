‘2 States’ Actor Shiv Kumar Subramaniam Dies

Actor-screenwriter Shiv Kumar Subramaniam has passed away. He was last seen in the film ‘ Meenakshi Sundareshwar’. He played the role of actress Sanya Malhotra’s onscreen father. He has been seen in films such as ‘2 States’, ‘Hichki’, ‘Nail Polish’ and ‘Rocky Handsome’.



According to a report in The Indian Express, Subramaniam’s funeral will be held on Monday morning. The cremation will happen at Mumbai’s Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoom. Reacting to the news, filmmaker Bina Sarwar took to Twitter to write, “Gutted to hear this news. Incredibly tragic, esp as it happened just two months after the passing of his and Divya’s only child – Jahaan, taken by a brain tumour 2 weeks before his 16th birthday.”



She added, “In loving memory of Shiv Subrahmanyam. With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form – our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya, her mum, dad, Rohan, Rinki and family; Bhanu chitti and all of Shiv’s family; and his huge legion of friends and fans. Kindly note – The funeral will leave from Shishira, Yamuna Nagar, Lokhandwala Back road, Andheri West at 10am, 11.04.2022. The cremation will be at slam at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Ceasar Rd, Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400058.”



Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also took to Twitter to share the tragic loss.





Subramanium started his career with the writing of the screenplay for Vidhu Vinod Chopra‘s ‘Parinda’ in 1989. He has also penned down other films such as ‘1942: A Love Story’, ‘Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin’, ‘Arjun Pandit’, ‘Chameli’, ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ and ‘Teen Patti’. He also played the lead role in Colors TV's serial Mukti Bandhan, where he was seen as businessman IM Virani.