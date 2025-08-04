Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj Marks Independence Day With “Udd Chala Bharat” Honoring Sustainability, Women & Pride

Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, says, “Our vision has always extended beyond building spaces; we strive to build purpose and community. With “Udd Chala Bharat”, we wanted to celebrate Independence Day not just through décor, but through impact. This installation is a tribute to India’s freedom and a humble effort to create it by enabling livelihoods, promoting sustainability, and empowering women at the grassroots. Every marigold is a symbol of revival, stitched with dignity and pride. It reflects our belief that true progress lies in creating opportunities that honour both tradition and transformation.”