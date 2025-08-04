Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj Marks Independence Day With “Udd Chala Bharat” Honoring Sustainability, Women & Pride

As India marks its 78th Independence Day, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, has come alive with a stirring installation titled “Udd Chala Bharat”, a tribute that merges art, tradition, and sustainability. In creative collaboration with Space Story 360, the installation is designed to honour India’s freedom and step towards providing livelihood, promoting sustainability, and supporting women at the grassroots.
At the heart of this installation are towering saffron marigolds, each one standing 15 feet tall and meticulously handcrafted from over 200 kilograms of scrap fabric. The installation has been curated by 25 skilled women artisans, trained in the craft of upcycling, and empowered through this initiative to find livelihood and pride in their heritage.
Every marigold is a symbol of revival, stitched together from discarded materials to bloom as a beacon of India’s enduring resilience. The installation draws visitors into a landscape where design meets impact, and where freedom takes visual form through craft and consciousness.
Suspended among the blooms are delicate yet powerful elements like handmade origami doves and parrots that enrich the installation’s narrative. Interspersed with them are glass bangle hangings from Firozabad, a poetic nod to India’s fragile yet unbreakable traditions. These shimmering pieces, crafted by generations of artisans, evoke the grace of womanhood, transforming what was once seen as delicate ornamentation into enduring emblems of cultural strength.
Elevating the experience is a ceiling installation of bold geometric tricolour hangings made from sustainable felt fabric. Minimal yet immersive, the ceiling reimagines the Indian flag as a canopy of pride and unity overhead.
Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, says, “Our vision has always extended beyond building spaces; we strive to build purpose and community. With “Udd Chala Bharat”, we wanted to celebrate Independence Day not just through décor, but through impact. This installation is a tribute to India’s freedom and a humble effort to create it by enabling livelihoods, promoting sustainability, and empowering women at the grassroots. Every marigold is a symbol of revival, stitched with dignity and pride. It reflects our belief that true progress lies in creating opportunities that honour both tradition and transformation.”
Each detail of the display is a layered narrative of sustainability, transformation, and national pride. At its core, “Udd Chala Bharat” invites every visitor to pause and reflect, not only on India’s independence but on the unseen hands and stories that continue to shape the nation.
To further deepen the visitor experience, a specially designed standee accompanies the installation. Positioned beside the marigold installation, the standee serves as a narrative anchor—introducing the concept, materials, and makers behind the display. It highlights the scale of the effort and the spirit of revival at its core, transforming the installation from a visual spectacle into an emotional and cultural journey.
Through “Udd Chala Bharat,” Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, not only celebrates the essence of Independence Day but also showcases how conscious design can drive social change. With initiatives like these, Ambience Group remains deeply committed to curating spaces that go beyond commerce; spaces that inspire, uplift, and create meaningful cultural impact.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. All possible measures have been taken to ensure accuracy, reliability, timeliness and authenticity of the information; however Outlookindia.com does not take any liability for the same. Using of any information provided in the article is solely at the viewers’ discretion.