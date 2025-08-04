Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj Marks Independence Day With “Udd Chala Bharat” Honoring Sustainability, Women & Pride

Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj’s “Udd Chala Bharat” celebrates Independence Day with a sustainable art installation crafted by women artisans, blending tradition, empowerment, and national pride using upcycled materials.

N
Nexa Desk
Published on:
Published on:
Independence Day celebrations at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
Independence Day celebrations at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
info_icon
Sponsored Content

As India marks its 78th Independence Day, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, has come alive with a stirring installation titled “Udd Chala Bharat”, a tribute that merges art, tradition, and sustainability. In creative collaboration with Space Story 360, the installation is designed to honour India’s freedom and step towards providing livelihood, promoting sustainability, and supporting women at the grassroots.

At the heart of this installation are towering saffron marigolds, each one standing 15 feet tall and meticulously handcrafted from over 200 kilograms of scrap fabric. The installation has been curated by 25 skilled women artisans, trained in the craft of upcycling, and empowered through this initiative to find livelihood and pride in their heritage.

Every marigold is a symbol of revival, stitched together from discarded materials to bloom as a beacon of India’s enduring resilience. The installation draws visitors into a landscape where design meets impact, and where freedom takes visual form through craft and consciousness.

Suspended among the blooms are delicate yet powerful elements like handmade origami doves and parrots that enrich the installation’s narrative. Interspersed with them are glass bangle hangings from Firozabad, a poetic nod to India’s fragile yet unbreakable traditions. These shimmering pieces, crafted by generations of artisans, evoke the grace of womanhood, transforming what was once seen as delicate ornamentation into enduring emblems of cultural strength.

Independence Day celebrations at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
Independence Day celebrations at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
info_icon

Elevating the experience is a ceiling installation of bold geometric tricolour hangings made from sustainable felt fabric. Minimal yet immersive, the ceiling reimagines the Indian flag as a canopy of pride and unity overhead.

Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, says, “Our vision has always extended beyond building spaces; we strive to build purpose and community. With “Udd Chala Bharat”, we wanted to celebrate Independence Day not just through décor, but through impact. This installation is a tribute to India’s freedom and a humble effort to create it by enabling livelihoods, promoting sustainability, and empowering women at the grassroots. Every marigold is a symbol of revival, stitched with dignity and pride. It reflects our belief that true progress lies in creating opportunities that honour both tradition and transformation.”

Each detail of the display is a layered narrative of sustainability, transformation, and national pride. At its core, “Udd Chala Bharat” invites every visitor to pause and reflect, not only on India’s independence but on the unseen hands and stories that continue to shape the nation.

To further deepen the visitor experience, a specially designed standee accompanies the installation. Positioned beside the marigold installation, the standee serves as a narrative anchor—introducing the concept, materials, and makers behind the display. It highlights the scale of the effort and the spirit of revival at its core, transforming the installation from a visual spectacle into an emotional and cultural journey.

Through “Udd Chala Bharat,” Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, not only celebrates the essence of Independence Day but also showcases how conscious design can drive social change. With initiatives like these, Ambience Group remains deeply committed to curating spaces that go beyond commerce; spaces that inspire, uplift, and create meaningful cultural impact.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. All possible measures have been taken to ensure accuracy, reliability, timeliness and authenticity of the information; however Outlookindia.com does not take any liability for the same. Using of any information provided in the article is solely at the viewers’ discretion.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance