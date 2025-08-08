Why Is Interoperability Central To Building Scalable Crypto Infrastructure?

Understanding Interoperability in Crypto Systems

Crypto systems interoperability in its true essence is the capability of different blockchain networks to communicate with one another within a decentralized, trustless, and secure environment. The interaction may range from as simple as token exchange between networks to sophisticated mechanisms such as calling of smart contracts between multiple blockchains or exchange of state data for consensus. Interoperability can function only if it enables blockchains to talk to one another without taking away from their unique security designs or depending on centralized middlemen.