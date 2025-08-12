Navigating The Challenges Of Cryptocurrencies As Reserve Assets

Cryptocurrencies have been one of the most widely debated innovations of the financial system globally over the past decade. Their openness, transparency, and potential to be used as an inflation hedge have attracted investors, central banks, and financial institutions. The idea of digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum being reserve assets similar to gold or foreign exchange reserves has raised controversy regarding money and reserves in the future. However, despite how appealing the value of digital assets as a new reserve asset alternative is, massive obstacles confront their use in practice for that purpose. These include anything from liquidity issues, unheralded price volatility, security risks, to overly proliferating regulation. Trying to get to the bottom of what uses cryptocurrencies as reserve assets can be, it is important to explore these issues in depth.