Decentralized Vs. Centralized Reserve Systems: Lessons From Crypto And SDRs

Centralised Reserve Systems — The SDR Model

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) is a foreign reserve asset that is intended to be used as an addition to official member country reserves. Held and administered by the IMF alone, SDRs are neither a currency nor a claim on the IMF but can be converted between member countries into freely usable currencies. Centralization is the basis for the system with preestablished rules of allocation, valuation, and transfer, all under one multilateral scheme.