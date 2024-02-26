Travel Comfort: 5 Portable Mattresses For The Indian Wanderlust

A night of peaceful sleep is as important for health as diet and exercise. To have a good sleep, there is a need for a pleasant environment which can be created by optimising the light, noise, and temperature of the room and choosing a comfortable mattress set.

While people usually focus on buying the best mattresses for their homes, they tend to forget about their importance while travelling. With the growth in the travel industry, more individuals are engaging in adventurous and recreational activities like camping, trekking, etc. These activities are fun and exhausting at the same time, thereby making a person realise the cruciality of a comfortable sleep environment at night even when they are on the move. Today, portable mattresses have come into the picture, giving a perfect solution to the problem of comfortable sleeping options during travelling.

Portable mattresses are a comfy yet pocket-friendly solution for attaining the need for a temporary bed setting. They not only fulfil the occasional need for extra space but are also more convenient for those who want to make their rooms less crowded yet fancy. And for travellers, portable mattresses are a blessing.

When it comes to Indian travellers, comfort, convenience and portability are three of the basic needs which need to be fulfilled to make their leisure time more enjoyable and comfortable. Portable mattresses are beneficial for travellers in all these aspects.

Why a Portable Mattress is a Travel Essential

A portable mattress is also referred to as a foldable mattress. It is rollable and is an easy floor sleeping arrangement that one can use in place of a traditional mattress. Most portable mattresses have a two-fold, three-fold, or roller shape. One can spread them when required or roll them up and put them back in storage when not needed.

One of the most outstanding features of portable mattresses is that they are travel-friendly. In fact, with the rise in the travelling industry, they have become a travel essential. All you have to do is put it in the back of your car and carry it wherever you go.

A portable mattress will give much-needed comfort in various terrains like mountains, beaches and even plains. In addition to this, a portable mattress is a budget-friendly, accommodation solution which can make a traveller save a heavy amount they invest in hotel stays. It makes any travel plan more experiential and flexible and is best for camping plans, picnics, and family gatherings in public places.

These mattresses are highly versatile. They provide a convenient sleeping solution in case you get surprise visitors, or you’re shifting your base temporarily to another city.

Some mattresses like the tri-fold ones can be converted into sofa beds for guests or kids' rooms. They can act as safety mats during children’s playtime, as they are more cushioned than traditional play mats. Portable mattresses amplify the space without compromising on the aesthetics of the place.

Top 5 Portable Mattresses for the Indian Travel Enthusiast

Inflatable Air Mattress

An inflatable air mattress is also known as an air bed or blow-up bed. Usually made up of Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or rubber, these mattresses can be inflated by blowing into a valve either manually or with an electric pump.

Some inflatable air mattresses are automatically inflated up to a certain pressure when a valve is opened, with additional inflation manually or by a pump.

Besides being easy to inflate and deflate, they take up less storage. When deflated, these mattresses are compacted and can be carried or stored in a small form. Inflatable air mattresses are light in weight with reduced size and thickness.

For travelling purposes, inflatable air mattresses are best intended for camping, trekking, and beach trips.