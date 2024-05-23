Top Robot Vacuum Cleaners In India (2024) - Best Picks On Flipkart For Your Home

Specifications:

Navigation: TrueMapping Technology

Suction Power: 6500 Pa

Battery Life: 320 minutes

Special Features: 5200 mAh Battery, Covers Largest Areas Up to 3500+ sq ft.

Introducing the ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 PRO Robotic Floor Cleaner, the epitome of cleaning excellence in the world of robot vacuum cleaners. Engineered with the most powerful suction of 6500 Pa, it effortlessly removes stubborn dirt and dust from any surface. Suitable for all types of floors, it adapts to various surfaces with ease. With its advanced True Mapping Technology, it detects objects as small as 2 mm, ensuring thorough cleaning efficiency. Elevate your cleaning experience with the all-new 2024 launch DEEBOT Y1 PRO, designed to exceed expectations and deliver impeccable results with every use of a robot vacuum cleaner.