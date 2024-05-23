What's Hot

Top Robot Vacuum Cleaners In India (2024) - Best Picks On Flipkart For Your Home

This guide explores the top choices available on Flipkart, including options with mopping functions and budget-friendly picks.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 Robotic Floor Cleaner
Robot vacuum cleaners are transforming how we clean our homes in India. They offer convenience, efficiency, and advanced technology, making them the perfect cleaning solution for busy households. Looking for the best robot vacuum cleaner in India (2024)? This guide explores the top choices available on Flipkart, including options with mopping functions and budget-friendly picks. Each product is meticulously described, highlighting its unique selling points (USPs), specifications, and key features. Let's dive in!

ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 Robotic Floor Cleaner

Specifications:

  • Navigation: TrueMapping Technology

  • Suction Power: 4300Pa

  • Battery Life: 330 minutes

  • Special Features: Ozmo Mopping, Obstacle Avoidance, Google Assistant and Alexa

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 is one of the best robot vacuum cleaners for home use, offering a combination of powerful suction and advanced navigation technology. With its 4300Pa strong suction power, it ensures deep cleaning on all surfaces.  The patented dToF laser guidance technology and TrueMapping technology provide precise scanning and efficient cleaning paths, making it one of the best robot vacuum cleaners for home in India. This best-selling robot vacuum cleaner on Flipkart boasts powerful suction and advanced navigation, making it ideal for homes with pets and carpets in India.

Mi Robotic Floor Cleaner with 2 in-1 Mopping and Vacuum

Specifications:

  • Navigation: Gyroscope and Visually-aided Navigation

  • Suction Power: 2200 Pa Powerful Suction 

  • Battery Life: 100 mins

  • Special Features: 3 types of cleaning modes, Scheduled cleaning, Electronically-controlled Water Tank, Cleaning Status Check

Introducing the Mi Robotic Floor Cleaner, the best robot vacuum cleaner with mop in India offering exceptional performance and versatility. This mid-range robot vacuum cleaner on Flipkart offers excellent value for money, featuring a mop function and scheduled cleaning for a hassle-free clean. With its powerful 2200 Pa suction, it effortlessly tackles dirt and debris on various floor types. Enjoy the convenience of scheduled cleaning and real-time cleaning status checks. Upgrade to the Mi Robotic Floor Cleaner for efficient, hassle-free cleaning, making it the ideal choice for your home.

Haier Robotic Floor Cleaner

Specifications:

  • Navigation: Proximity sensors

  • Suction Power: 2200 Pa Powerful Suction 

  • Battery Life: 90-120 min

  • Special Features: WiFi Connectivity, Google Assistant and Alexa, Focussed spot cleaning

Introducing the Haier Robotic Floor Cleaner, a top contender for the best robot vacuum cleaner (India). With its powerful 2200 Pa suction, it easily lifts dirt and debris from various floor surfaces. Upgrade to the Haier for efficient, hassle-free cleaning, making it an ideal addition to any home at a competitive robot vacuum cleaner price.

ECOVACS DEEBOT Robotic Floor Cleaner

Specifications:

  • Battery Life: 150 mins cleaning

  • Special Features: WiFi Connectivity, Google Assistant and Alexa, Self docking & charging

  • Filtration system: Triple Layer Filtration

Looking for the best robot vacuum cleaner in India? Meet the ECOVACS DEEBOT, a versatile cleaning powerhouse that combines vacuuming and mopping functionalities seamlessly. With its long-lasting 3200mAh battery, it delivers an impressive 150 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning.  The extra-large 800ml dustbin ensures ample capacity for debris, while the self-docking and charging feature ensures it's always ready for action.

AGARO Robotic Floor Cleaner

Specifications:

  • Navigation: Lidar Navigation

  • Suction Power: 3200 Pa Powerful Suction 

  • Battery: 3200mAh

  • Special Features: 5 Cleaning Types, 4 adjustable suction settings, Self finder & docking

Meet the AGARO Robotic Floor Cleaner, setting new standards for the best robot vacuum cleaner (India). Boasting a robust 3200 Pa suction power, it effortlessly tackles dirt and debris on any surface. This Flipkart robot vacuum cleaner boasts exceptional performance with Lidar navigation and multiple suction settings, perfect for all floor types in India.  With app-controlled operation and Lidar navigation, it smoothly navigates hard floors and carpets with precision. Upgrade to the AGARO for a versatile cleaning solution that delivers exceptional performance at a competitive robot vacuum cleaner price.

Karcher RCV 3 Robot Robotic Floor Cleaner

Specifications:

  • Navigation: LiDAR Technology

  • Special Features: WiFi Connectivity, Fully Autonomous Cleaning post Assembly, LiDar Technology

Experience the future of cleaning with the Karcher RCV 3 Robot Robotic Floor Cleaner, a top-tier option among robot vacuum cleaners in India. With fully autonomous cleaning capabilities post-assembly, it effortlessly maintains cleanliness without constant supervision. Utilizing superior mapping technology powered by LiDar, it navigates your home with precision, ensuring no corner is left untouched. Upgrade to the Karcher RCV 3 for a hassle-free cleaning solution that redefines convenience and efficiency.

EUREKA FORBES LVAC Voice Nuo Robotic Floor Cleaner

Specifications:

  • Navigation: NextGenAI + Lidar Technology mapping

  • Suction: Silent Mode Available

  • Special Features: India's oldest & Widest Service Network, 5 floor mapping, Silent Mode

Introducing the EUREKA FORBES LVAC Voice Nuo Robotic Floor Cleaner, a standout choice in the realm of robot vacuum cleaners in India. Benefit from India's oldest and widest service network, ensuring reliable support whenever you need it. With five floor mapping capabilities, it adapts to various environments seamlessly. Elevate your cleaning routine with the EUREKA FORBES LVAC Voice Nuo, where innovation meets efficiency.

AGARO Supreme Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Specifications:

  • Suction Power: 25 kPa Suction Power

  • Battery Life: 60 minutes 

  • Special Features: 3 suction modes, Swappable Battery, 500ml Dust Collector 

Introducing the AGARO Supreme Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, the ultimate solution in the realm of robot vacuum cleaners in India. This 2-in-1 handheld and stick vacuum offers unparalleled convenience with a swappable battery, ensuring uninterrupted cleaning sessions. Say goodbye to cumbersome cleaning routines and hello to effortless cleanliness with the AGARO Supreme Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, available at a competitive robot vacuum cleaner price.

ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 PRO Robotic Floor Cleaner

Specifications:

  • Navigation: TrueMapping Technology

  • Suction Power: 6500 Pa

  • Battery Life: 320 minutes

  • Special Features: 5200 mAh Battery, Covers Largest Areas Up to 3500+ sq ft.

Introducing the ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 PRO Robotic Floor Cleaner, the epitome of cleaning excellence in the world of robot vacuum cleaners. Engineered with the most powerful suction of 6500 Pa, it effortlessly removes stubborn dirt and dust from any surface. Suitable for all types of floors, it adapts to various surfaces with ease. With its advanced True Mapping Technology, it detects objects as small as 2 mm, ensuring thorough cleaning efficiency. Elevate your cleaning experience with the all-new 2024 launch DEEBOT Y1 PRO, designed to exceed expectations and deliver impeccable results with every use of a robot vacuum cleaner.

TP-Link Tapo Robotic Floor Cleaner with 2 in 1 Mopping and Vacuum

Specifications:

  • Navigation: LiDAR Navigation

  • Suction Power: 4200 Pa

  • Battery Life: 240 minutes

  • Special Features: 2 in 1 Mopping and Vacuum, WiFi Connectivity, Google Assistant

Introducing the TP-Link Tapo Robotic Floor Cleaner, the best robot vacuum cleaner (India), designed to elevate your home's cleanliness. With its 2-in-1 mopping and vacuum capabilities, this automatic vacuum cleaner robot offers comprehensive cleaning for your floors. Upgrade to the TP-Link Tapo for a superior cleaning experience that leaves your floors spotless and pristine, all at a competitive robot vacuum cleaner price.

Comparison Table

Brand

Suction Power

Navigation

Battery Life

Special Features

Ratings

ECOVACS DEEBOT N10

4300 Pa

TrueMapping Technology

330 mins

Mopping Obstacle Avoidance Smart Assistant

4.3★

Mi Robotic Floor Cleaner 

2200 Pa

Gyroscope and Visually-aided Navigation

100 mins

Mopping Scheduled Cleaning

3.8★

Haier Robotic Floor Cleaner 

2200 Pa

Proximity sensors

90-120 mins

WiFi Connectivity Smart Assistant

3.8★

ECOVACS DEEBOT U2PRO Robotic Floor Cleaner

-

Self Docking

150 mins

Mopping Self Docking & Charging

3.8★

AGARO Robotic Floor Cleaner

3200 Pa

Lidar Navigation

-

App Control Lidar Navigation

3.7★

Karcher RCV 3

-

LiDAR Technology

-

WiFi Connectivity Fully Autonomous Cleaning

N/A

EUREKA FORBES LVAC Voice Nuo

-

NextGenAI + Lidar Technology mapping

-

Voice Control Multi-Floor Mapping

4.7★

AGARO Supreme Cordless

25 kPa

Hand-held

60 mins

Swappable Battery

4.1★

ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 PRO

6500 Pa

TrueMapping Technology

320 mins

Large Coverage Area Object Detection

4.3★

TP-Link Tapo Robotic Floor Cleaner

4200 Pa

LiDAR Navigation

240 mins

Mopping WiFi Connectivity

N/A

Choosing the right robotic vacuum cleaner can make a significant difference in maintaining a clean and tidy home. These are the best vacuum cleaners for home in India for 2024, offering the best in terms of technology, performance, and value for money. Make your purchase today and enjoy a cleaner home effortlessly.

