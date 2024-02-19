The Best UV UF Water Purifiers in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best overall: , featuring a 6-litre storage capacity, RO+UV+UF purification, and smart features like LED indicators and auto dispensing modes.
Best durable: , renowned for its sturdy polypropylene plastic construction, 10-stage filtration including RO+UV+UF, and smart IoT features for convenient monitoring and maintenance.
Best with large capacity: with UV, UF, and TDS Controller, boasting a generous 12-litre storage capacity, advanced 8-stage purification, and the added benefit of copper filtration for enhanced water quality and taste.
Best budget: , offering efficient UV+UF purification, a compact design suitable for wall mounting, and a 5-litre storage capacity, ideal for budget-conscious buyers seeking quality water purification.
Choosing the best UV UF water purifier in India can be a pivotal decision for ensuring the health and safety of you and your family. With the increasing concern over waterborne diseases and contaminants in water sources across the country, investing in a reliable water purification system is paramount. UV UF (Ultraviolet and Ultrafiltration) water purifiers have emerged as one of the most effective solutions, offering dual-stage purification to eliminate a wide range of impurities, including bacteria, viruses, cysts, and other harmful microorganisms.
In India, where access to clean and safe drinking water isn't always guaranteed, the demand for UV UF water purifiers has surged. However, with a plethora of options available in the market, finding the right one can be overwhelming.
This buyer's guide aims to simplify your search by providing comprehensive insights into the best UV UF water purifiers available in India. We'll delve into the key features, performance capability and affordability of top-rated models to help you make an informed choice that meets your specific requirements.
Things to consider before purchasing a UV UF water purifier
Water Quality: Assess the quality of water in your area. Check for impurities like bacteria, viruses, cysts, and TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) levels. UV UF purifiers are effective against microorganisms but may not reduce TDS levels.
Purification Technology: Understand how UV and UF technologies work. UV light kills bacteria and viruses, while UF filters out physical impurities. Ensure the purifier uses both technologies for comprehensive purification.
Capacity and Flow Rate: Consider the daily water consumption needs of your household or establishment. Choose a purifier with an appropriate capacity and flow rate to ensure an uninterrupted supply of clean water without compromising performance.
Maintenance Requirements: Check the maintenance needs of the purifier, including filter replacement frequency and cleaning procedures. Choose a purifier that is easy to maintain.
Energy Efficiency: Opt for energy-efficient models that consume less power, especially if you're concerned about operating costs and environmental impact. Energy-efficient purifiers can help reduce electricity bills and minimise carbon footprint.
Certifications: Look for certifications from regulatory bodies like ISI, CE, and others. These certifications ensure that the purifier meets quality and safety standards.
Additional Features: Consider additional features such as water level indicators, filter change alerts, and auto-shutoff mechanisms for convenience and safety.
How we chose them for you
User Feedback: We gathered feedback from users who have firsthand experience with different UV UF water purifiers, considering their opinions and satisfaction levels to gauge overall product performance.
Comparison: We compared multiple models based on parameters such as purification capacity, storage capacity, maintenance requirements, and affordability to provide you with a comprehensive overview of the available options.
Brand Reputation: We evaluated the reputation of each brand in the market, considering factors like longevity, customer service, and adherence to quality standards, to ensure you choose from trusted manufacturers.
Value for Money: We assessed the overall value proposition of each purifier, balancing features, performance, and price to recommend options that offer the best value for your investment.
Warranty: We considered the warranty period offered by the manufacturers, prioritising purifiers that come with longer warranty coverage for added peace of mind.
Here's a list of best UV UF water purifier in India
The Native M2 Water Purifier by Urban Company is a game-changer in home water purification. With its 10-stage filtration system, including RO, UV, UF, and copper and mineral infusion, it ensures 99.99% pure water, ideal for all water sources. What sets it apart is its smart rinse technology, needing service only once in 2 years, saving you up to ₹18,000 in total ownership costs. The smart IoT features allow you to monitor water quality, filter health, and consumption through the Urban Company App. The in-tank UV light ensures continuous protection against germs, while the 8-litre food-grade tank keeps water free from harmful chemicals. With auto dispensing modes and a retractable tray for hands-free bottle filling, this purifier combines convenience and health in one sleek package. Plus, with a 2-year unconditional warranty covering all filters, membranes, and electrical parts, you can enjoy pure water worry-free.
Specifications:
Price:17,499 (
MRP 24,99930% Off)
Brand: Urban Company
Purification: RO+UV+UF+MTDS
Capacity: 8 litres
Material: Food-grade plastic
Special feature: Smart IoT monitoring
Warranty: 2 years
Installation: Wall-mounted only
Pros
Cons
Smart monitoring capability
Some time touch do not responds
Large storage capacity
User-friendly installation process
High quality durable filters
Stunning looks and features
Taste of of water is great
User’s review: Great product with stunning looks and features. Water quality and taste is very good. Retractable tray and the auto dispensing tap are a great combo for filling water bottles, no more holding the water bottle till it fills up. The app integration is smooth. The app shows your water quality, filter health, water consumption and the warranty info. The service was very good, the professional was very knowledgeable and skilled with his work. Overall great buy!
Why it's worth buying: With its efficient purification, smart IoT monitoring, and in-tank UV protection, this Water Purifier stands out as a top choice, reflected in its impressive 4.4-star rating on Amazon.
The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF Water Purifier offers advanced purification technology to ensure your drinking water is safe and healthy. With its 5-stage purification process including RO, UV, and UF filtration, it removes contaminants like lead, mercury, and disease-causing viruses and bacteria. This purifier is suitable for all water sources, including tanker, borewell, and municipal water, with a capacity of up to 2000 ppm TDS. Its convenient features include a high storage capacity of 6 liters, LED indicators for filter replacement and service reminders, and the ability to dispense purified water even without electricity. Plus, it saves up to 60% water compared to ordinary purifiers, making it efficient and eco-friendly. With a compact and stylish design, flexible installation options, and long cartridge life, the Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT is the perfect choice for ensuring clean and safe drinking water for your home.
Specifications:
Price: 9,499 (
MRP 18,00047% Off)
Brand: Aquaguard
Purification: RO+UV+UF filtration
Capacity: 6 litres
Material: Plastic
Warranty: 1 year
Purification Stages: 5
Installation: Wall-mounted or countertop
Suitable for: Various water sources
LED Indicators: Service reminders
Energy Saving Mode: UV lamp auto-off
Pros
Cons
Effective purification process
TDS controller is not provided
Easy installation and usage
Water storage is not visible
Saves water and energy
Compact design fits any space
Long-lasting cartridge life
Great performance
LED indicators for maintenance
User’s review: Value for money product. Installation was done the very next day. Product looks good and it justifies the brand name. Highly recommended as compared to other fancy purifiers in the market.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective purification and ease of use, evidenced by 3K recent purchases last month on Amazon.
The AQUA D PURE Copper RO Water Purifier with UV, UF, and TDS Controller is a powerhouse when it comes to ensuring clean and safe drinking water for your home or office. With its advanced 8-stage purification technology, including RO, UV, UF, TDS, and Copper filtration, every drop of water is guaranteed to be free from impurities and microorganisms. This purifier is suitable for all types of drinking water sources, including borewell, tanker, and tap water, with a purification capacity of up to 285 litres per day. Its elegant design with a purified water level indicator adds a touch of sophistication to any space, while the fully automatic shut-off function ensures hassle-free operation. Plus, with features like longer filter life, high-speed purification, and membrane protector, you can trust that your water is always safe, pure, and refreshing.
Specifications:
Price: 4,998 (
MRP 24,99980% Off)
Brand: AQUA D
Purification Stages: 8
Capacity: 12 litres
Purification Method: RO+UV+UF+TDS+Copper
Installation: Wall Mount or Table Top
Dimensions: 21L x 39W x 50H cm
Special Feature: Automatic Shut-Off
Pros
Cons
High capacity
Performance could be improved
Copper filtration provide health benefits
Service needs to be better
Sturdy and decent built quality
Taste of water is good
Simple and elegant design
Installation is hassle free
Automatic shut-off feature
User’s review: This water purifier is underrated. Really I loved the taste . Last time I bought a branded one and I never felt it tasted good . It always tasted like borewell water. I'd prefer buying this aquadpure purifier over other water purifiers.
Why it's worth buying: With its advanced 8-stage purification and copper filtration, this water purifier ensures clean and healthy drinking water. Trusted by 1K recent purchasers last month, it's a worthwhile investment for your family's well-being.
The AO Smith X2 UV UltraViolet + UF (Ultra Fine) Black Water Purifier ensures healthy drinking water through its 5 stages of purification, featuring UV and UF technologies. With a storage capacity of 5 litres, it offers purified water for your convenience. The double protection of UV + UF technology guarantees purified drinking water, making it suitable for municipal water sources. Its sleek design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen, and the intelligent display provides information like Power Mode, Tank Full, UV Lamp, and Filter Change alerts. With flexible installation options, you can easily mount it on the wall or place it on the countertop. Plus, with a 1-year warranty on UV lamp and all electrical and functional parts, you can have peace of mind regarding its durability and performance.
Specifications:
Price: 9,499 (
MRP 12,70025% Off)
Brand: AO Smith
Purification: UV, UF
Capacity: 5 litres
Installation: Wall mount, Countertop
Display: Digital
Technology: 5-stage purification
Warranty: 1 year on UV lamp
Pros
Cons
Efficient purification
Filters may not be up to the mark
Sleek design dual colour
A bit expensive
Intelligent display for alerts
Easy installation options
Double protection with UV + UF
Compact size suitable for small spaces
User’s review: I bought this water purifier 2 months back. The installation process was smooth and got the external filter as well from AO Smith while installation. The purifier works great and has got no issues till yet. Hope that it works as smoothly as it is currently working. It's a good buy for me.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient 5-stage UV + UF purification, sleek design, and intelligent display. It is an Amazon's choice product that stands out for reliability and performance.
The KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier combines UV and UF purification technologies to ensure 100% pure drinking water. With a sleek and wall-mountable design, it offers convenience and style for your home. Featuring a high-power 11W UV lamp, it effectively eliminates bacteria, viruses, and cysts from water, making it safe for consumption. With a storage capacity of 8 litres and a purification capacity of 60 L/hr, it provides continuous availability of purified water at a faster rate. Its computer-controlled operation alerts you for filter and UV lamp changes, ensuring safety and convenience. Made from ABS food-grade plastic, it maintains the quality of purified water while preventing leakages. Plus, with a PAN India service network, you can rely on prompt and reliable after-sales service from KENT.
Specifications:
Price: 7,498 (
MRP 10,00025% Off)
Purification: UV+UF
Capacity: 7 litres
Dimensions: 38L x 32W x 50H cm
Material: Polyethylene
Power Source: Corded Electric
Included Components: Accessories
Purification Method: Ultraviolet
Pros
Cons
Compact and wall-mountable design
Not suitable for borewell or tanker water
High storage capacity
Leakage issues
Efficient purification process
Filter quality could be improved
Energy-efficient operation
Easy to use and maintain
Durable ABS construction
User’s review: I have been using this specific Kent model for the past 4 months and this is a second purchase for a different location of use. In Mumbai the tap water is already treated and hence do not need RO and other treatments. Was looking for UV and UF only with storage. This model was the most reasonably priced and overall reviews were good. Water filtration is good. Easy to use and storage of 7lites is sufficient for a family of 4.
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it offers effective purification with a large storage capacity, backed by the trust of over 3000 ratings on Amazon, showcasing its reliability and customer satisfaction.
The Faber XUV 8000 Water Purifier is your ultimate solution for safe and healthy drinking water. With its 7-stage advanced UV and UF purification system, it ensures every drop of water is free from impurities and contaminants. The UV filter provides extra protection against harmful microorganisms, while the UF membrane removes suspended particles, ensuring your water is safe and clean. This purifier also features an alkaline filter that enhances the pH level of water, making it healthier and tastier. With a generous 7-liter tank capacity, you'll have continuous access to purified water for your household needs. Plus, its wall-mounted design saves valuable counter space in your kitchen while adding a sleek, modern touch to your decor.
Specifications:
Price: 6,425 (
MRP 14,99057% Off)
Brand: Faber
Purification: UV + UF
Tank Capacity: 7 litres
Filtration Stages: 7 stages
TDS Level: Up to 200 PPM
Material: Plastic, ABS
Installation: Wall-mounted
Pros
Cons
Effective UV + UF purification
No RO filtration available
Ample tank capacity
Slow water filling and leakage issues
Sleek wall-mounted design
Convenient indication alerts
Activated carbon provides enhanced taste
Simple and easy to use
User’s review: Faber was such a pleasant surprise. They installed it so quickly, followed up with every tiny detail taken care of. No hidden charges. I checked the tds of the water before and after the installation and it’s as per their claims itself. Totally worth the money. I’m very happy with it
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for decent tank capacity, and convenient design. Highly rated on Amazon, trusted by over 200 recent purchasers.
With Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier, enjoy peace of mind knowing your family has access to safe and purified drinking water. With 5 stages of purification and a 7-litre tank capacity, it ensures clean and hygienic drinking water for your household. Featuring a compact design with multiple mounting options, including wall and corner mounting, it optimises space while providing convenient installation and service. The brass quarter turn faucet with zero splash ensures 100% safe and hygienic water dispensing.
Smart alerts and iProtect purification monitoring constantly monitor the purification process, guaranteeing safe water at all times. The UF membrane removes spores, cysts, bacteria, and other contaminants, delivering crystal-clear water. Additionally, the electrical protection system safeguards the purifier from electrical damage, ensuring its durability and longevity.
Specifications:
Price: 7,998 (
MRP 13,19939% Off)
Brand: Havells
Purification: UV+UF technology
Capacity: 7 litres tank
Mounting: Wall or corner
Filtration stages: 5 stages
Dimensions: Compact design
Faucet: Brass quarter turn
Monitoring: iProtect purification monitoring
Pros
Cons
Double purification for safety
Slow water is dispensed at times
Brass faucet ensures hygiene
Water leakage issues
Constant purification monitoring
Removes spores and bacteria effectively
Compact design saves space
User friendly interface
User’s review: Excellent product. Extremely good finish. I really love it and its performance. Also service by Havells is super good. I am proud and so happy to buy an excellent, Indian Company product. Previously I was a fan of Philips but now I buy anything required if available with Havells.
Why it's worth buying: Compact design and constant purification monitoring add convenience and reliability, making it a valuable investment for clean water needs.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are UV UF water purifiers effective against all types of contaminants?
UV UF purifiers are highly effective against bacteria, viruses, and cysts, but may not remove dissolved impurities like salts or heavy metals. For comprehensive purification, consider an RO UV UF system.
Do UV UF water purifiers alter the taste or odour of water?
UV UF purification does not alter the taste or odour of water as it doesn't use chemicals or additives. It simply removes harmful microorganisms, leaving the natural taste of water intact.
What maintenance is required for UV UF water purifiers?
UV UF purifiers typically require regular cleaning of filters and UV lamps, along with periodic replacement of filters to ensure optimal performance and continued purification efficiency.
Can UV UF water purifiers work with low water pressure?
Yes, UV UF purifiers can function efficiently even with low water pressure, ensuring consistent purification and providing safe drinking water regardless of water supply conditions.
Are UV UF water purifiers suitable for use with well water or borewell water?
UV UF purifiers are generally recommended for municipal water sources, as they may not effectively remove certain contaminants commonly found in well or borewell water. Consider testing water quality and consulting a professional for appropriate purification solutions.
Wrapping up
UV UF water purifiers offer a reliable solution for ensuring clean and safe drinking water by effectively removing harmful microorganisms. With their combination of UV and UF purification technologies, they provide peace of mind and convenience for households and offices alike. Our curated list offers a range of options tailored to various needs and preferences, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your water purification requirements. Choose from our curated list and invest in a UV UF water purifier today to safeguard your health and enjoy the benefits of pure, refreshing water.
