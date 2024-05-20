The Best HP Printers in India (2024) - Top Picks

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out as the best HP printer with its versatile all-in-one functionality, seamless wireless connectivity options including Wi-Fi and Hi-Speed USB 2.0, and remarkable print speeds of up to 12 ppm (black) and 5 ppm (colour), making it an ideal choice for both home and office use.
Best Budget: Offering exceptional value for money, the delivers high-quality prints at an affordable cost per page, with features like Wi-Fi connectivity, easy setup with the HP Smart app, and a duty cycle of up to 1000 pages per month, making it perfect for home users with moderate printing needs.
HP has long been a titan in the tech world, renowned for its innovative products and stellar lineup. Among its array of offerings, stand out as true industry leaders. With a diverse range catering to various needs, the brand has consistently dominated the printer segment apart from its computer related products. From home use to professional environments, HP printers boast reliability, performance, and cutting-edge features.
This prominent brand offers an extensive selection of printers, including inkjet, laser, all-in-one, and photo printers. Their are celebrated for vibrant colour reproduction and cost-effective printing, making them ideal for both .
On the other hand, HP's are renowned for their speed, efficiency, and crisp text output, catering primarily to business needs. With features like wireless connectivity, automatic duplex printing, and intuitive touchscreen interfaces, HP printers provide convenience and ease of use. Moreover, its dedication to sustainability is evident in their EcoTank printers, which minimise environmental impact through efficient ink usage.
To assist you in navigating through the myriad options, we've meticulously curated a selection of the best HP printers currently dominating the market. These printers exemplify HP's commitment to excellence and are poised to meet your every printing need with precision and finesse.
Types of HP printers available in India
HP Inkjet Printers: Ideal for high-quality photo and document printing at home or in small offices.
HP Laser Printers: Perfect for high-volume printing needs, offering fast and efficient performance for businesses.
HP All-in-One Printers: Versatile machines that combine printing, scanning, copying, and faxing in a single device.
HP Photo Printers: Designed to produce vibrant, professional-quality photo prints for photographers and hobbyists.
HP Wireless Printers: Enable seamless printing from multiple devices without the need for direct cable connections.
HP EcoTank Printers: Feature refillable ink tanks for cost-effective and eco-friendly printing solutions.
HP OfficeJet Printers: Engineered for small to medium-sized businesses, providing robust features and high efficiency.
Factors to consider when purchasing an HP printer
Printing Needs: Determine whether you need the printer for home, office, or professional photo printing to choose the right type (inkjet, laser, all-in-one, etc.).
Print Quality: Evaluate the printer's resolution and colour accuracy, especially if high-quality photo printing or detailed graphics are important.
Print Speed: Consider the pages per minute (PPM) rating to ensure the printer can handle your required print volume efficiently.
Cost of Consumables: Check the prices of replacement ink or toner cartridges, and whether the printer supports high-yield cartridges for cost-effective long-term use.
Connectivity Options: Look for printers with versatile connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, and Ethernet to ensure compatibility with your devices.
Multifunction Capabilities: If you need more than just printing, consider an all-in-one printer that includes scanning, copying, and faxing functionalities.
Paper Handling: Assess the printer’s paper handling capabilities, including tray capacity, supported paper sizes, and duplex printing for double-sided documents.
Operating Costs: Consider the total cost of ownership, including initial purchase price, cost per page, and energy consumption.
Ease of Use: Look for user-friendly features such as touchscreen interfaces, mobile printing apps, and easy setup processes.
Size and Design: Ensure the printer fits comfortably in your designated space and matches your aesthetic preferences.
How we selected them for you
Performance Analysis: We analysed each printer's performance based on key factors such as print quality, speed, and reliability. This involved assessing how well the printers handled different printing tasks, from high-volume document printing to producing vibrant photo prints.
Feature Assessments: Our feature assessments involved a detailed examination of the pros and cons of each model. We evaluated the multifunction capabilities, connectivity options, paper handling features, and user-friendliness to ensure each printer meets a variety of needs and preferences.
Customer Feedback: Customer feedback played a crucial role in our selection process. We reviewed numerous customer reviews and ratings to gain insights into real-world experiences. This helped us understand common issues, standout features, and overall satisfaction levels.
Price Evaluation: Price is a significant factor in any purchase decision. We compared the prices of various HP printers, considering their features and performance to determine their value for money. We included models that offer excellent performance at different price points to cater to various budgets.
Additional Considerations: In addition to the above factors, we considered the cost of consumables, such as ink or toner cartridges, and the total cost of ownership. We also looked into the warranty period and HP's customer service reputation to ensure reliable support for users.
Below we have listed the best HP printers in India
The HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One Printer is a versatile device designed for both home and office use. It combines printing, copying, and scanning functions to provide convenience and efficiency in your daily tasks.
With seamless connectivity options like Wi-Fi and USB 2.0, you can easily print from anywhere, anytime. The printer ensures high-quality prints with vibrant colours and sharp text using HP Original Ink Bottles.
It boasts fast printing speeds of up to 12 ppm for black and 5 ppm for colour prints, keeping you productive. Monitoring ink levels is hassle-free with integrated sensors, and refilling is clean and easy.
Engineered for high-volume printing, this printer offers reliability and cost-effectiveness. Its user-friendly interface and compatibility with various devices make printing tasks simpler and enhance productivity.
Specifications:
Price: 13,999 (
MRP 17,82821% Off)
Printing Technology: InkTank
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
Printing Speed: 12 ppm (Mono), 5 ppm (Color)
Input Capacity: 100 sheets
Duty Cycle: 3,000 pages/month
Display: 1.2-inch Icon LCD
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast printing speeds
|Limited display size
|High-volume printing capability
|Double sided printing is not possible
|Versatile connectivity options
|User-friendly interface
|Reliable performance
What's in the box?
HP Smart Tank 589 printer
HP GT53 90-ml Black Original Ink Bottle
HP GT52 Cyan/Magenta/Yellow Original Ink Bottles
Up to 6,000 pages of black and colour ink Printhead
Power cord
Setup poster
Reference guide
User’s Testimonial: "Best part is wifi direct printing, just connect your mob via wifi and give print from mobile itself. Response and speed is good."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its fast performance and reliable ink monitoring. Amazon's choice with 1K recent purchases.
The HP Laser 1008w Printer provides efficient printing solutions with clear and impressive document outputs. With seamless Wi-Fi and USB 2.0 connectivity, enjoy hassle-free printing from various devices.
Produce sharp, professional-quality prints with HP Laser Black Print Cartridges, ensuring reliability and cost-effectiveness. The printer boasts a print speed of up to 20 ppm, making it ideal for home or small office use.
Monitor and control print tasks easily with the LED display and simple control panel buttons. Compatible with multiple operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux, this printer offers versatility and convenience.
With a duty cycle of up to 10,000 pages per month, the HP Laser 1008w is built for high-volume printing, making it perfect for small businesses seeking affordable laser performance.
Specifications:
Price: 12,599 (
MRP 15,84020% Off)
Print Technology: Laser
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
Print Speed: Up to 21 ppm
Input Tray Capacity: 150 sheets
Output Tray Capacity: 100 sheets
Duty Cycle: 10,000 pages/month
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast printing speed
|Manual duplexing
|Compact size for small spaces
|Connection issues
|Easy setup and operation
|Sharp, clear text and graphics
|Reliable wireless connectivity
What's in the box?
Preinstalled introductory HP Laser Black print cartridges (~1.5K pages)
Setup Guide
Reference Guide
Regulatory Statements Flyer
Power cord
USB cable
User’s Testimonial: "The print quality is awesome and the wireless function are to the next level. It’s compact and very easy to use just plug and play."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient printing and reliable connectivity. Amazon's Choice with 4.2-star ratings, ensuring customer satisfaction and quality assurance.
The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 is an all-in-one printer designed for home office use, offering printing, copying, and scanning capabilities. With seamless Wi-Fi and USB 2.0 connectivity, you can easily print from various devices.
This printer delivers high-quality prints with HP 47 Original Black Cartridge and HP 47 Setup Tri-color Cartridges, yielding up to 1300 black and 700 colour pages. You get to enjoy fast printing speeds of up to 7.5 ppm for black and 5.5 ppm for colour prints, making it ideal for everyday use. With a 60-sheet input tray and 25-sheet output tray, this printer efficiently handles your daily printing needs.
The user-friendly Icon LCD display, 7 buttons, and 5 LED indicator lights make navigation effortless. Compatible with multiple operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS, this printer ensures flexibility and ease of use for all your printing needs.
Specifications:
Price: 7,999 (
MRP 10,40423% Off)
Printing Technology: Inkjet
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
Printer Output: Colour
Max Print Speed (Black): 7.5 ppm
Max Print Speed (Colour): 5.5 ppm
Duty Cycle: 1000 pages/month
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient printing for home
|Speed is slow
|User-friendly control panel
|Colour quality could be better
|Cost-effective ink usage
|Decently connects to devices
|Compact size fits small spaces
What's in the box?
HP DeskJet Ultra Ink Advantage 4929 Printer
HP 47 Setup Black Cartridge
HP 47 SetupTri-colour Cartridge
Regulatory flyer
Setup guide
Reference guide
USB cable
Power cord
User’s Testimonial: "Quick set up and excellent awesome print out...Love the printer with great quality of technology using smart apps to print from the mobile... Ease of use perfectly created for home purpose…"
Why it's worth buying: With 51% of Amazon reviewers awarding it 5-star ratings, it's a trusted choice for reliable performance.
The HP DeskJet 2820 All-in-One Printer is a compact and wireless home printer designed for simple and stress-free printing, scanning, and copying. With its easy-to-use HP app, setting up and printing from your smartphone is effortless.
Get professional-quality prints at a low cost with optional high-yield Original HP inks. The printer features a simple control panel with buttons for quick navigation and an intuitive LCD display.
Stay connected with reliable Wi-Fi that automatically reconnects if the connection is lost. With versatile printing capabilities and sharp text and vivid colors delivered by Original HP inks, this printer is ideal for various printing needs.
Additionally, choose a sustainable printing option with printers made from 60% recycled plastic, contributing to forest protection with every printed page.
Specifications:
Price: 5,299 (
MRP 6,99924% Off)
Printing Technology: Inkjet
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
Printing Speed: 7.5 ppm (monochrome), 5.5 ppm (color)
Input Tray Capacity: 60 sheets
Output Tray Capacity: 25 sheets
Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 DPI
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy wireless connectivity
|Clarity could be improved
|Affordable ink options
|Ink cost is high
|Simple setup process
|Good performance and quality
What's in the box?
Inkjet Printer 1N
Black Ink Cartridge
Colour Ink Cartridge
Power Cord
USB Cable
User Manual
User’s Testimonial: "After seeing all the reviews I was a little hesitant to buy. Finally decided to buy this product in Jan'24. From my experience, this printer is very efficient, easy to set up and very easy to use even if you are using any printer for the first time. Happy with HP and my decision to buy this product."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its reliability and performance, backed by 5000+ positive ratings on Amazon, indicating widespread satisfaction among users.
The HP Smart Tank 530 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer with ADF is a multi functional printing solution for both home and office environments. With its all-in-one functionality, including print, scan, and copy capabilities, this printer streamlines your workflow with stunning color prints and dependable flatbed scanning.
Benefit seamless connectivity with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, and Hi-Speed USB 2.0, ensuring swift and reliable printing. The included HP GT53XL Black and HP GT52 Cyan/Magenta/Yellow Original Ink Bottles deliver high-quality prints consistently.
With remarkable printing speeds of up to 11 ppm for black and 5 ppm for color, as well as a 35-sheet automatic document feeder, maximize your productivity and stay ahead of your workload.
Compatible with various operating systems, including Windows and macOS, this printer offers versatility and convenience for all your printing needs. Additionally, with a 1000-page duty cycle and spill-free refill system, this printer is ideal for entrepreneurs and families seeking low-cost, high-volume printing solutions.
Specifications:
Price: 17,499 (
MRP 22,62423% Off)
Printing Technology: Ink Tank
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Print Speed: 22 ppm (Monochrome)
Duty Cycle: 1000 pages
Input Capacity: 100 sheets
Output Capacity: 30 sheets
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast and reliable printing
|Bulky and heavy design
|Ample input and output capacity
|Ink refill process may be messy
|Easy to use and operate
|High duty cycle provides efficiency
|Seamless connectivity options
What's in the box?
Inkjet Printer 1N
Black Ink Cartridge
Colour Ink Cartridge
Power Cord
USB Cable
User Manual
User’s Testimonial: "Good Printer which is very easy to install and given by many videos online. The process is very simple to install and completes in 15 mins. Its perfect for the home printings with kids online classes and work from home prints."
Why it's worth buying: With over 1200+ overall ratings, it's evident that this printer is trusted and valued by numerous users, indicating its reliability and performance, making it a worthwhile investment for your printing needs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I troubleshoot my HP printer?
If you encounter issues with your HP printer, try restarting the printer and your computer, checking for paper jams, ensuring ink cartridges are properly installed, and updating printer drivers from the manufacturer's website.
Why is my HP printer offline?
An HP printer may go offline due to connectivity issues, such as a loose cable connection or Wi-Fi signal interruption. Check the printer's connection status, restart the printer and router, and ensure the printer is set to online mode in the control panel settings.
How do I connect my HP printer to Wi-Fi?
To connect your HP printer to Wi-Fi, access the printer's settings menu, select the Wi-Fi network, and enter the network password. Alternatively, use the HP Smart app to guide you through the Wi-Fi setup process.
How do I scan documents with my HP printer?
To scan documents with an HP printer, place the document on the scanner glass or in the automatic document feeder, select the scan option on the printer's control panel or software interface, and follow the prompts to save the scanned document to your computer.
Why is my HP printer printing blank pages?
If an HP printer is printing blank pages, it may be due to clogged printheads, low ink levels, or incorrect print settings. Run the printhead cleaning utility, replace empty ink cartridges, or adjust print settings to resolve the issue.
How do I set up my new HP printer?
To set up a new HP printer, unpack the printer and remove all packaging materials, connect the printer to power and a computer or Wi-Fi network, install ink cartridges, and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the setup process.
The Bottom Line
HP printers are renowned for their reliability, performance, and versatility, making them a top choice for both home and office use. With a wide range of models to choose from, HP offers printers tailored to meet various printing needs, whether it's for everyday documents, photos, or professional projects. From seamless connectivity options to high-quality print outputs, HP printers consistently deliver outstanding results. When considering our list of recommendations, opting for an HP printer ensures not only superior printing capabilities but also peace of mind backed by the brand's reputation for excellence and longevity. Whether you're a student, professional, or small business owner, investing in an HP printer from our curated selection provides efficiency, convenience, and value for your printing tasks.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change