7 Best Laser Printers in India for 2024

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: stands out with its versatile connectivity options, automatic duplex printing, and fast print speeds of up to 30 ppm, making it a reliable choice for both home and office use.
Best High Yield Printer: offers exceptional performance with its high print speed of up to 21 ppm, 10,000-page duty cycle, and included HP Black Contractual Original Laser Toner Cartridge with up to 1500-page yield, making it ideal for users with high-volume printing needs.
Best Budget: provides cost-effective printing, scanning, and copying functionalities, coupled with its compact design, making it a practical and budget-friendly choice for small offices or personal use.
Laser printers have long been favoured for their fast printing speeds, high-quality output, and cost-effectiveness, making them a popular choice for both home and office use. Their ability to produce crisp text and vibrant graphics has made them indispensable for students, professionals, and business owners alike.
These best printers are known for their consistent performance and low maintenance requirements. Whether you're printing assignments, reports, or business documents, a laser printer offers the speed and quality you need to get the job done quickly and efficiently.
Additionally, many laser printers now come equipped with WiFi connectivity, allowing you to print from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop without the need for a direct connection. This makes them ideal for modern work environments where flexibility and mobility are essential.
With our recommendations and insights, you'll be able to make an informed decision and find the perfect laser printer that meets your needs and budget. So, why wait? Explore our guide today and find the best laser printer for your home or office!
Difference between a Laser printer and an Inkjet printer
Laser printers use toner powder and a laser beam to produce high-quality prints quickly, making them ideal for offices with high-volume printing needs. Inkjet printers, on the other hand, use liquid ink sprayed onto the paper, offering vibrant colours and better photo printing but are generally slower and costlier per page.
Things to consider before purchasing a Laser printer
Printing Needs: Assess your printing volume and frequency to determine whether a laser printer suits your requirements. If you print frequently and in high volumes, a laser printer's efficiency and speed may be advantageous.
Print Quality: Consider the quality of prints required for your tasks. Laser printers typically excel in producing sharp text and graphics, making them suitable for professional documents and text-heavy materials.
Initial Cost and Total Cost of Ownership: Evaluate both the upfront cost of the printer and the long-term expenses, including toner replacement and maintenance. While laser printers may have a higher initial investment, they often offer lower cost per page over time compared to inkjet printers.
Features and Functionality: Determine the essential features you need, such as duplex printing, WiFi connectivity, or scanning capabilities. Choose a model that offers the necessary functions to meet your specific printing needs.
Compatibility: Ensure compatibility with your existing devices and network infrastructure. Check if the laser printer supports the operating systems used in your home or office environment to avoid compatibility issues.
Size and Space: Consider the physical dimensions of the printer and the available space in your home or office. Laser printers come in various sizes, so choose one that fits comfortably within your workspace without causing congestion.
How we picked them for you
Brand Reputation: Evaluated the reputation of each brand in terms of product quality, customer support, and longevity in the market, ensuring we recommend printers from trusted manufacturers.
User Friendliness: Considered the ease of setup, operation, and maintenance of each laser printer model to ensure a hassle-free printing experience for users of all skill levels.
Feature Comparison: Compared the features offered by different models, including duplex printing, connectivity options, paper handling capabilities, and additional functionalities to identify the most versatile and user-friendly options.
Value Assessment: Analysed the overall value proposition of each printer, considering factors such as initial cost, cost per page, and long-term maintenance expenses to recommend models that offer the best balance of affordability and functionality.
User Feedback: Incorporated feedback from real users and industry experts to gain insights into the practical usability and satisfaction levels associated with each laser printer model.
Consideration of Diverse Needs: Took into account the diverse needs of users, including home users, small businesses, and larger enterprises, to ensure that our recommendations cater to a wide range of printing requirements.
Below is a list of best laser printers in India along with their price
The Brother DCP-L2541DW is a powerful multi-function monochrome laser printer with Wi-Fi, network, and auto duplex printing capabilities. With print speeds of up to 30 ppm and a print resolution of up to 2400 x 600 dpi, it delivers professional-quality output with crisp text and excellent graphics. The automatic duplex printing feature allows for efficient two-sided printing, reducing paper usage and saving money. Its flexible connectivity options include built-in wireless network interface and USB connectivity, making it easy to share with multiple users and print directly from mobile devices using the Brother iPrint and Scan App. Additionally, the printer features a 250-sheet capacity paper tray and a single-sheet manual feed slot for versatile paper handling.
Specifications:
Price: 23,499 (
MRP 25,7509% Off)
Brand: Brother
Type: Laser Printer
Functionality: Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet
Output: Monochrome
Print Speed: 30 ppm
Print Resolution: 2400 x 600 dpi
Paper Capacity: 250 Sheets
Special Features: Auto Duplex, Network-Ready
Toner Cartridge: TN-2365
Weight: 11.2 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|High-quality print output
|May be bulky for some
|Automatic duplex printing
|A bit expensive
|Multiple connectivity options
|Easy mobile printing with app
|Flexible paper handling options
|Fast printing speed
User’s Testimonial: The printer is easy to install. Takes a while to figure out the WiFi connection WLAN configuration. Once connected it is quite stable. Duplex printing is yet to be tested but manual two sided printing which we were used to, with our earlier printer, works well.
Why it's worth buying: Its versatile connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and Ethernet, coupled with automatic duplex printing, make it a convenient and efficient choice for homes and offices alike. Plus, with a stellar rating of 4.2 stars on Amazon, you can trust that it delivers on its promises and exceeds expectations.
The HP Laser 1008w is a reliable, single-function monochrome printer designed for efficient printing. With seamless connectivity options like Wi-Fi and USB 2.0, you can easily print from your devices. It delivers sharp, professional-quality prints with HP Laser Black Print Cartridges. The printer boasts a fast print speed of up to 21 ppm and a duty cycle of up to 10,000 pages per month, making it ideal for home or small office use. Its compact design and easy-to-use interface make printing effortless and convenient.
Specifications:
Price: 12,999 (
MRP 15,84018% Off)
Brand: HP
Function: Print only
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
Technology: Laser
Colour: White
Model: HP Laser
Output: Monochrome
Print Speed: 21 ppm
Weight: 4230 grams
Dimensions: 33.1D x 17.8W x 21.5H cm
Warranty: 1 year
Duty Cycle: 10,000 pages/month
Input Tray Capacity: 150 sheets
Output Tray Capacity: 100 sheets
|Pros
|Cons
|Reliable Wi-Fi connectivity
|No scanning or copying features
|Sharp, professional-quality prints
|Connection issues with WiFi
|Easy-to-use LED display interface
|Compact design for small spaces
|High duty cycle works for heavy use
|Quick printing speed
User’s Testimonial: Small and easy to use. Drivers can be easily installed and wireless setup is also quick and time saving. Yields good quality prints and is pretty fast for the price.
Why it's worth buying: With a majority of 5-star ratings on Amazon, this HP Laser printer proves its worth through reliable performance and high customer satisfaction.
The Canon MF244DW is a versatile multifunction laser printer made for efficient printing, scanning, and copying tasks. With its fast print speed of up to 27 ppm and quick first print out time, it enhances productivity in home or small office environments. The printer features a user-friendly vari-angle operation panel and One-Touch Solution Keys for simplified operation. Its built-in auto duplex printing and 35-sheet auto document feeder streamline workflows, while wireless connectivity and access point capability offer convenient printing from various devices. Additionally, the printer is energy-efficient and compatible with high-yield toner cartridges for cost-effective printing.
Specifications:
Price: 26,740 (
MRP 31,74516% Off)
Brand: Canon
Type: Laser Printer
Functions: Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
Printing Speed: 27 ppm
Print Resolution: 600 x 600 dpi
Input Capacity: 250 sheets
Output Capacity: 100 sheets
Duty Cycle: 10,000 pages/month
Toner Cartridge: Canon 337
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy operation with one-touch keys
|No fax function
|Auto duplex printing saves paper
|Large size and weight
|Good build quality and performance
|Reliable wireless connectivity
|Low power consumption
|High yield toner cartridge available
User’s Testimonial: I needed a printer which a) can handle multiple size papers for printing and scanning, b) has feeder scanning capability, c) is a laser printer with easy to find third-party cartridges, d) prints on both sides of paper (duplex), e) prints over wifi, f) can handle large volumes of pages. for that I selected this model, and I am very satisfied with it. I have been using it for many years, very happy with it.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its fast printing and versatile functionality. Highly rated by users, recognized as an Amazon Choice product.
The Pantum P2210 is a compact and cost-effective monochrome laser printer that delivers high-quality printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. With its best-in-class mobile app and easy connectivity options like Wi-Fi, USB, and Ethernet, it offers seamless printing from various devices. This printer is designed for productivity, with fast A4 printing speeds of up to 22 pages per minute and one-step driver installation for hassle-free setup. Its robust metal frame ensures durability and stability, making it a reliable choice for convenient printing needs.
Specifications:
Price: 9,200 (
MRP 19,00052% Off)
Brand: Pantum
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet
Printing Technology: Laser
Special Feature: Network Ready
Model Name: P2210
Printer Output: Monochrome
Item Weight: 5.73 kg
Product Dimensions: 27 x 38 x 23 cm
Controller Type: Android
Print Media: Plain Paper
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact and lightweight design
|Cartridge durability issues
|Versatile connectivity options
|May not be suitable for high-volume printing
|High-quality printing, scanning, and copying
|Easy setup and installation
|Robust metal frame for durability
|Speed of printing is good
User’s Testimonial: I am using for my personal usage like Printout for kids and for home usage. This is a really very good printer. Printing speed is good and it is compact in size.
Why it's worth buying: It is worth buying for its fast printing speed, compact design, and versatile connectivity options, making it an efficient and convenient choice for home or small office use.
The Canon MF3010 is a flexible digital multifunction laser printer built for efficient printing, scanning, and copying tasks. With its compact design and high print speed of up to 18 ppm, it enhances productivity in home or small office environments. The printer features a user-friendly operation panel for easy operation and quick warm-up time for fast first prints. Its integrated toner cartridge saves costs and makes replacements easy, while Canon's exclusive On Demand Fixing Technology ensures quick quality results with no wait time.
Specifications:
Price: 15,900 (
MRP 20,69523% Off)
Brand: Canon
Type: Laser Printer
Functions: Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity: USB
Output: Monochrome
Print Speed: 18 ppm
Weight: 8200 grams
Dimensions: 27.6D x 37.2W x 25.4H cm
Compatibility: Windows, Mac, Linux
Max Paper Size: A4
Input Capacity: 150 sheets
Toner Cartridge: Canon 925
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact design for small spaces
|No mobile connectivity
|Affordable printing cost
|No duplex printing
|High-quality prints
|Easy setup and operation
|Small and compact design
|Printing speed is fast and quick
User’s Testimonial: As a laser printer this model is very good and saves space since it does not take too much space. And the speed of printing too is fast. Go for it if you want your printer to sustain for a long period. Also cartridge availability is also very good.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient functionality and user-friendly design, backed by a 61% 5-star rating on Amazon, reflecting high customer satisfaction and reliability.
The HP Laser MFP 1188w is an all-in-one monochrome laser printer designed for efficient printing, copying, and scanning tasks. With seamless connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB 2.0, it ensures trouble-free connection and uninterrupted printing. Its included HP Black Contractual Original Laser Toner Cartridge delivers sharp and precise prints with up to 1500-page yield. The printer boasts fast printing speeds of up to 21 ppm and a duty cycle of up to 10,000 pages, ideal for small office environments. Its user-friendly interface and compatibility with various operating systems make it a reliable choice for smooth and convenient printing.
Specifications:
Price: 19,800 (
MRP 24,60023% Off)
Brand: HP
Type: Laser MFP
Functions: Print, Copy, Scan
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet
Printing Speed: 21 ppm
Input Tray: 150-sheet
Output Tray: 100-sheet
Duty Cycle: 10,000 pages
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|Smooth connectivity options
|Toner is low
|Efficient all-in-one functionality
|Duplex printing paper often jams
|High-quality prints with sharpness
|Wide compatibility with operating systems
|Printing speed enhances productivity
User’s Testimonial: On the printer. It's a no frills printer, the best way to configure it is through WiFi. Search for WiFi AP and connect to the HP LaserJet one and start the configuration through the built in web interface. Tested direct print from Windows 10 and Android, works like a breeze. The power consumption is higher than 300 watts though when it starts up and prints.
Why it's worth buying: It is worth buying for its efficient all-in-one functionality, smooth connectivity options, and high-quality prints. With a rating of 4.1 stars on Amazon from over 1200 ratings, it's a reliable choice for enhancing productivity and ease of use.
The Brother DCP-B7500D is a high-performance monochrome laser printer designed to meet the demands of busy offices. With its fast printing speed of up to 34 pages per minute and high print resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi, it delivers crisp, professional-quality prints every time. The printer also features automatic duplex printing, helping you save paper and reduce waste. Its innovative toner box technology ensures low printing costs, while the large-capacity paper tray can hold up to 250 sheets, minimising the need for frequent refills. Additionally, the printer offers versatile copying and scanning capabilities, making it a reliable all-in-one solution for your printing needs.
Specifications:
Price: 16,799 (
MRP 21,09020% Off)
Brand: Brother
Type: Monochrome Laser
Functionality: Print, Scan & Copy
Connectivity: USB
Speed: 34 ppm
Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi
Tray Capacity: 250 sheets
Toner Cartridge: TN-B021
Auto Duplex: Yes
Dimensions: 39.9 x 41 x 27.2 cm
Weight: 10.5 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast printing speed
|Performance could be improved
|High print resolution
|Scan quality needs to be better
|Efficient automatic duplex printing
|Low printing costs
|Large paper tray capacity
|Versatile copying and scanning
User’s Testimonial: Having spent my life trying to get good prints from ink-jet printers, worrying of ink levels, getting my hands/clothes stained with ink and the cost of cartridges, this Brother printer is now in complete peace of mind, I have finally found Nirvana. The duplex printing feature, the well designed backlit LCD with user-friendly menus, the auto wake-up and sleep, the fully covered bottom tray design, the 2 sided ID card copier on the same page, clean backside, all are well designed features of this printer, go for it.
Why it's worth buying: With its impressive speed, quality, and efficiency, the thai brother laser printer has earned a solid 4.1-star rating on Amazon, making it a worthy investment for anyone seeking reliable monochrome printing capabilities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How long do laser printers last?
Laser printers typically have a longer lifespan compared to inkjet printers, with an average lifespan of 5 to 10 years or more depending on usage and maintenance.
Can laser printers print in color?
Yes, some laser printers can print in color, but they are generally more expensive than monochrome (black and white) laser printers.
How much does it cost to run a laser printer?
The cost of running a laser printer includes the price of toner cartridges and maintenance kits. On average, the cost per page for a laser printer is lower than that of an inkjet printer, making it more cost-effective in the long run.
Are laser printers noisy?
Laser printers can be noisy during operation, especially when printing large documents or at high speeds. However, newer models are designed to be quieter than older ones.
Do laser printers need special paper?
Laser printers work best with paper specifically designed for laser printing, such as laser printer paper or laser copy paper. Using the wrong type of paper can result in poor print quality and damage to the printer.
In Bottom Line
Laser printers offer a reliable and efficient solution for printing needs in both home and office environments. With their fast printing speeds, high-quality output, and cost-effective operation, they are a practical choice for those seeking to streamline their printing workflows. Our list of recommendations encompasses a range of laser printers with diverse features and functionalities, ensuring there's an option to suit every requirement and budget. Upgrade your printing experience today and make the smart choice with one of our recommended laser printers today!
