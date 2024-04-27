Bochum's Kevin Stöger celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.
Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric, right, celebrates scoring with teammate Pavel Kaderabek during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.
Advertisement
Bochum's Takuma Asano, left, and Hoffenheim's Pavel Kaderabek fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.
Advertisement
Bochum's Felix Passlack, front, scores a goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.
Bochum's Anthony Losilla, left, and Matus Bero challenge Hoffenheim's Grischa Promel, right, for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.
Advertisement
Bochum's Maximilian Wittek, left, and Hoffenheim's Ozan Kabak battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.
Advertisement
Bochum's Felix Passlack, front, scores during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.
Advertisement
Bochum's Felix Passlack celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.
Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric, left, and Bochum's Felix Passlack battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.
Hoffenheim's Maximilian Beier, left, and Bochum's Ivan Ordets battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.