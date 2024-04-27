Sports

Bundesliga: Bochum Edge Hoffenheim 3-2, Record First Win In Nine Games - In Pics

Kevin Stoger netted a brace as Bochum won for the first time in nine Bundesliga games by a narrow 3-2 margin over a profligate Hoffenheim. The latter have not kept a clean sheet for 26 games, a record run for the Bundesliga club, Associated Press reports. Hoffenheim remain in ninth place after missing a chance to leapfrog Augsburg and Freiburg and move into seventh. Hoffenheim had a penalty award rescinded after a video review midway through the first half and then fell behind to a superb Stoger free kick after 34 minutes. Bochum made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time when a defensive howler gave Felix Passlack a free shot on goal from six yards out. Stoger added a third with a simple tap in after Oliver Baumann parried Moritz Broschinski's effort.

Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim Photo: David Inderlied/DPA via AP

Bochum's Kevin Stöger celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.

1/9
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim Photo: David Inderlied/DPA via AP

Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric, right, celebrates scoring with teammate Pavel Kaderabek during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.

Advertisement

2/9
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim Photo: David Inderlied/DPA via AP

Bochum's Takuma Asano, left, and Hoffenheim's Pavel Kaderabek fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.

Advertisement

3/9
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim Photo: David Inderlied/DPA via AP

Bochum's Felix Passlack, front, scores a goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.

4/9
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim Photo: David Inderlied/DPA via AP

Bochum's Anthony Losilla, left, and Matus Bero challenge Hoffenheim's Grischa Promel, right, for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.

Advertisement

5/9
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim Photo: David Inderlied/DPA via AP

Bochum's Maximilian Wittek, left, and Hoffenheim's Ozan Kabak battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.

Advertisement

6/9
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim David Inderlied/DPA via AP

Bochum's Felix Passlack, front, scores during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.

Advertisement

7/9
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim Photo: David Inderlied/DPA via AP

Bochum's Felix Passlack celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.

8/9
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim Photo: David Inderlied/DPA via AP

Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric, left, and Bochum's Felix Passlack battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.

9/9
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Hoffenheim Photo: David Inderlied/DPA via AP

Hoffenheim's Maximilian Beier, left, and Bochum's Ivan Ordets battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know