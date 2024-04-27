Sports

Bundesliga: Bochum Edge Hoffenheim 3-2, Record First Win In Nine Games - In Pics

Kevin Stoger netted a brace as Bochum won for the first time in nine Bundesliga games by a narrow 3-2 margin over a profligate Hoffenheim. The latter have not kept a clean sheet for 26 games, a record run for the Bundesliga club, Associated Press reports. Hoffenheim remain in ninth place after missing a chance to leapfrog Augsburg and Freiburg and move into seventh. Hoffenheim had a penalty award rescinded after a video review midway through the first half and then fell behind to a superb Stoger free kick after 34 minutes. Bochum made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time when a defensive howler gave Felix Passlack a free shot on goal from six yards out. Stoger added a third with a simple tap in after Oliver Baumann parried Moritz Broschinski's effort.