The Best Crickets Bats in India (2024) - Expert Picks

Best Overall: Wonberry Monster Profile Big Edge English Willow Cricket Bat stands as the best cricket bat with its big profile, thick bottom, and edges offering a low mid profile and comfortable full cane shockproof handle, making it suitable for leather and tennis ball cricket.

Best for Tennis Ball: White Wood Kohli Limited Edition English Willow Cricket Bat is lightweight (1100-1200 grams) with a good sweet spot and medium spine profile, ideal for recreational play with both leather and tennis balls.

Best Budget: SG Scorer Classic Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat is crafted from selected Kashmir willow, offering an extended power zone for monstrous hitting, making it ideal for

The hype surrounding cricket sports in India is never-ending, and for good reasons too. Cricket is more than just a game here; it’s a passion that unites people from all walks of life.

From the exhilarating World Cup matches to the high-energy IPL tournaments and the beloved gully cricket in every neighbourhood, cricket’s influence is profound and far-reaching.

This widespread enthusiasm drives a great demand for high-quality cricket equipment, especially cricket bats, to enhance performance and enjoyment for players at all levels.

For many cricket enthusiasts and budding players, owning their own cricket equipment is a dream. The right gear from the best cricket bat companies not only improves your game but also adds to the overall experience, making every hit more satisfying. However, with so many options available, choosing the best cricket bat can be confusing.

Taking the importance of finding the best cricket bat into account, we have curated a list of that highlights some of the most popular ones that has worked for most players in India. This comprehensive guide aims to help you make an informed decision, ensuring you pick a bat that suits your style, budget, and level of play. Whether you’re looking for the best English willow cricket bats, lightweight options, or affordable yet high-quality choices, you’ll find it all here.

Types of cricket bats

English Willow Cricket Bats: Crafted from high-quality English willow, these bats are preferred by professionals for their superior performance and durability.

Kashmir Willow Cricket Bats: Made from Kashmir willow, these bats are cost-effective and suitable for beginners and casual players.

Composite Cricket Bats: These bats combine wood with composite materials for enhanced durability and lightweight feel.

Training Cricket Bats: Specially designed for practice, these bats help improve a player's technique and strength.

Tennis Ball Cricket Bats: Lighter and less robust, these bats are designed specifically for use with tennis balls in casual and recreational cricket.

Heavy Cricket Bats: Known for their power, these bats are ideal for players who prefer strong hitting.

Factors to consider when shopping for a cricket bat

Size: Choose a bat size that suits your height and playing style. A bat that is too long or too short can affect your performance.

Weight: Select a bat weight that you are comfortable with. A bat that is too heavy can affect your timing and stroke play.

Willow Grade: English willow bats are preferred for their performance, while Kashmir willow bats are more affordable. Choose according to your budget and playing level.

Handle: The handle should have a comfortable grip that allows you to control the bat effectively. Check for the thickness and material of the handle.

Sweet Spot: The sweet spot is the area on the bat where you get the best power and control. Choose a bat with a sweet spot that suits your playing style.

Shape: The shape of the bat can affect its performance. Choose a bat with a shape that complements your batting technique.

Knocking: Some bats require "knocking in" before use to improve performance and durability. Factor in this process when purchasing a bat.

How we chose them for you when curating this list

Performance Evaluation: We meticulously assessed each bat's performance based on factors such as bat size, weight distribution, sweet spot, and overall feel during play.

Comparison Analysis: We conducted a thorough comparison of each bat, weighing their pros and cons to ensure that you have a comprehensive understanding of their features and suitability for your needs.

Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of the brands manufacturing these cricket bats, prioritising those known for their quality craftsmanship and durability.

Price to Performance Ratio: Our selection process involved evaluating the price-to-performance ratio of each bat, ensuring that you get the best value for your investment without compromising on quality.

User Feedback Incorporation: We took into account user feedback and reviews from cricket enthusiasts and professionals alike, integrating real-world experiences to provide you with well-rounded insights into each bat's performance and reliability.

Below is a list of best cricket bats in India