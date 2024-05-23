What's Hot

The Best Crickets Bats in India (2024) - Expert Picks

Cricket's immense popularity in India spans from World Cup matches to IPL, and even the local gully cricket. The demand for high-quality cricket bats is ever-growing among this particular sport lovers and professionals. Recognizing this, we've narrowed down the best cricket bats available in India below.

Our Top Picks

The hype surrounding cricket sports in India is never-ending, and for good reasons too. Cricket is more than just a game here; it’s a passion that unites people from all walks of life. 

From the exhilarating World Cup matches to the high-energy IPL tournaments and the beloved gully cricket in every neighbourhood, cricket’s influence is profound and far-reaching.

This widespread enthusiasm drives a great demand for high-quality cricket equipment, especially cricket bats, to enhance performance and enjoyment for players at all levels.

For many cricket enthusiasts and budding players, owning their own cricket equipment is a dream. The right gear from the best cricket bat companies not only improves your game but also adds to the overall experience, making every hit more satisfying. However, with so many options available, choosing the best cricket bat can be confusing. 

Taking the importance of finding the best cricket bat into account, we have curated a list of that highlights some of the most popular ones that has worked for most players in India. This comprehensive guide aims to help you make an informed decision, ensuring you pick a bat that suits your style, budget, and level of play. Whether you’re looking for the best English willow cricket bats, lightweight options, or affordable yet high-quality choices, you’ll find it all here.

Types of cricket bats 

  • English Willow Cricket Bats: Crafted from high-quality English willow, these bats are preferred by professionals for their superior performance and durability.

  • Kashmir Willow Cricket Bats: Made from Kashmir willow, these bats are cost-effective and suitable for beginners and casual players.

  • Composite Cricket Bats: These bats combine wood with composite materials for enhanced durability and lightweight feel.

  • Training Cricket Bats: Specially designed for practice, these bats help improve a player's technique and strength.

  • Tennis Ball Cricket Bats: Lighter and less robust, these bats are designed specifically for use with tennis balls in casual and recreational cricket.

  • Heavy Cricket Bats: Known for their power, these bats are ideal for players who prefer strong hitting.

Factors to consider when shopping for a cricket bat 

  • Size: Choose a bat size that suits your height and playing style. A bat that is too long or too short can affect your performance.

  • Weight: Select a bat weight that you are comfortable with. A bat that is too heavy can affect your timing and stroke play.

  • Willow Grade: English willow bats are preferred for their performance, while Kashmir willow bats are more affordable. Choose according to your budget and playing level.

  • Handle: The handle should have a comfortable grip that allows you to control the bat effectively. Check for the thickness and material of the handle.

  • Sweet Spot: The sweet spot is the area on the bat where you get the best power and control. Choose a bat with a sweet spot that suits your playing style.

  • Shape: The shape of the bat can affect its performance. Choose a bat with a shape that complements your batting technique.

  • Knocking: Some bats require "knocking in" before use to improve performance and durability. Factor in this process when purchasing a bat.

How we chose them for you when curating this list 

  • Performance Evaluation: We meticulously assessed each bat's performance based on factors such as bat size, weight distribution, sweet spot, and overall feel during play.

  • Comparison Analysis: We conducted a thorough comparison of each bat, weighing their pros and cons to ensure that you have a comprehensive understanding of their features and suitability for your needs.

  • Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of the brands manufacturing these cricket bats, prioritising those known for their quality craftsmanship and durability.

  • Price to Performance Ratio: Our selection process involved evaluating the price-to-performance ratio of each bat, ensuring that you get the best value for your investment without compromising on quality.

  • User Feedback Incorporation: We took into account user feedback and reviews from cricket enthusiasts and professionals alike, integrating real-world experiences to provide you with well-rounded insights into each bat's performance and reliability.

Below is a list of best cricket bats in India

  1. SRM English Willow Cricket Bat

The SRM English Willow Cricket Bat, designed for all-round playing style, features Grade 3 English willow with 8-10 grains. Ideal for leather ball cricket, it weighs between 1050-1150 gm and has a middle sweet spot. The bat boasts a medium spine profile and massive edges for a light pick-up. It includes a cover and requires knocking. Perfect for those seeking a high-quality, durable bat with a huge playing spot and perfect weight for balanced performance.

Specifications

  • Price: 3,449 (MRP 10,999 67% Off)

  • Brand: SRM 

  • Material: English Willow

  • Grade: Grade 3

  • Weight: 1050-1150 gm

  • Sweet Spot: Middle

  • Spine Profile: Medium

  • Includes: Bat Cover

Pros

Cons

Excellent balance and control

Requires knocking in

High-quality English willow

Lightweight makes it easy to handle

Large sweet spot

User’s Review : "Absolutely love this willow bat! The balance and light pick-up make it perfect for all-round play, though the knocking in process is a bit time-consuming."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its Grade 3 English willow, providing excellent power, making it ideal for leather ball cricket. 

2. Wonberry Monster Profile Big Edge English Willow Cricket Bat

The Wonberry 42mm Monster Profile Big Edge English Willow Cricket Bat in Short Handle size is made for T20 matches, featuring a low mid profile and thick bottom and edges. With 40 to 45mm edges, this bat offers a comfortable full cane shockproof handle for extended batting sessions. It boasts seven to ten grains and comes with additional knocking for optimal performance. This medium-weight bat (1200 to 1250g) includes a padded cover and grip, making it an excellent choice for leather ball cricket.

Specifications:

  • Price: 7,703 (MRP 14,239 46% Off)

  • Brand: Wonberry

  • Size: Short Handle

  • Material: Willow Wood

  • Weight: Medium, 1200-1250g

  • Profile: Low Mid

  • Handle: Full Cane Shockproof

  • Grains: Seven to Ten

Pros

Cons

Comfortable handle

Expensive 

Unique shape for all batsmen

Generates ping all over the ba

Thick bottom and edges

User’s Review : "It's my honest review... I'm really very happy and satisfied with this bat. I played a few tournaments with this bat and personally felt that it has some extra stroke compared to other branded bats. The support from the seller is also very good. They will knock the bat before dispatching."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its top-notch quality, recognized as an Amazon Choice product with stellar 4.5-star ratings.

3. DSC Belter Wood Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat

info_icon

The DSC Belter Wood Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat in Men's size is crafted from selected Kashmir willow, offering an extended power zone for monstrous hitting. Featuring advanced grip technology for vibration damping, it's ideal for recreational play with a leather cricket ball. This traditionally shaped bat includes a toe guard, adhesive tape for protection, and a Singapore cane handle for exquisite pickup. Handcrafted by master craftsmen in India, it comes knocked-in and ready to play, providing a lightweight yet powerful option for cricket enthusiasts.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,192 (MRP 2,575 15% Off)

  • Brand: DSC

  • Material: Kashmir Willow

  • Grip Technology: Advanced Grip

  • Weight: Light Weight

  • Power Zone: Extended Power

  • Handle Type: Singapore Cane

  • Toe Guard: Yes

Pros

Cons

Enhanced hitting power

Limited to recreational play

Comfortable ergonomic grip

Quality could be improved 

Durable construction

Handcrafted with care

User’s Review : "This bat is amazing. It is one of the best Kashmir Willow bats because when I played with it, it felt like an English Willow. Great grip, light weight. I have nothing bad to say about this product. Would surely recommend everyone to buy this one."

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying due to its proven quality and popularity, evident from over 1500+ overall ratings on Amazon.

4. Sg Scorer Classic Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat

info_icon

The SG Scorer Classic Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat in Size 5 is perfect for leather ball cricket, featuring a medium sweet spot and spine profile. With a weight of 1000-1050 gm, this all-round bat offers enhanced flexibility and shock absorption with its Singapore cane handle. It comes with a cover and requires knocking. Known for quality and efficiency, SG delivers a great online shopping experience, prioritising customer satisfaction and timely delivery.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,130 (MRP 2,499 15% Off)

  • Brand: SG 

  • Material: Willow Wood

  • Size: Size 5

  • Weight: 1000-1050g

  • Handle: Singapore Cane

  • Sweet Spot: Medium

  • Playing Style: All-Round

Pros

Cons

Enhanced shock absorption cane

No toe guard

Efficient and accurate delivery

Requires knocking before use

Quality craftsmanship and materials

Provides reliable performance 

User’s Review : "I bought this bat to play in the tournament. I knocked it so that it does not break and it is working very fine with fabulous stroke and quality. Very good bag for 2k"

Why it's worth buying: As a best seller on Amazon for Kashmir willow bats, it's a trusted choice for cricket enthusiasts.

5. White Wood Kohli Limited Edition English Willow Cricket Bat

info_icon

The White Wood Kohli Limited Edition English Willow Cricket Bat is a full-size short handle bat crafted from high-quality Grade 4 natural English willow. Suitable for leather ball cricket, it weighs between 1100 to 1200 grams and features a good sweet spot with a medium spine profile. Knocked-in and ready to play, this bat is perfect for all-round play. It also comes with MRF Bonzer batting gloves made from sheep leather, providing excellent protection and comfort. Ideal for players seeking durability and performance.

Specifications

  • Price: 2,999 (MRP 4,199 29% Off)

  • Brand: White Wood

  • Material: English Willow

  • Size: Full Size

  • Handle: Short Handle

  • Weight: 1100-1200 grams

  • Sweet Spot: Good

  • Spine Profile: Medium

Pros

Cons

Comfortable for all-round play

Slightly heavier for some players

Good weight distribution

Ready to play knocked-in

Excellent durability

User’s Review : "The weight is just right for powerful shots, and the bat is incredibly well-balanced, making it easy to control. Overall, it's a great investment for any serious cricketer looking for a reliable, high-performance bat."

Why it's worth buying: Its high-quality construction and ready-to-play condition provide great value and convenience.

6. Heega Choice of Champion English Technology Bigbully Mongoose Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat

info_icon

The Heega Choice of Champion Bigbully Mongoose Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat is made from premium Grade 1 Kashmir willow and is ideal for tournament-level matches. This full-size bat features a short blade and a longer handle, weighing between 1140-1170 grams for optimal control. Pre-knocked with 10,000 knocks, it ensures durability and readiness for play. The bat offers excellent balance and weight distribution, making it perfect for leather ball cricket. It comes with a full cane Singapore handle and a free bat cover.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,249 (MRP 3,339 32% Off)

  • Brand: Heega

  • Material: Kashmir Willow

  • Weight: 1140-1170 grams

  • Handle: Full Cane

  • Size: Short Handle

  • Blade Length: 17.5 inches

  • Handle Length: 16 inches

Pros

Cons

Excellent weight control

Not suitable for casual play

Balanced weight distribution

High-quality craftsmanship

Comes with free bat cover

User’s Review : "After a good whole of usage i strongly recommend to get a good wooden mallet and try to get the bat knocked properly concentrating on the edges to round out the corners and get a good toe guard if you are a frequent player like i am…..Overall i am a very impressed by the ping it produces after knocking is done and at a great price."

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it's an Amazon Choice product with a high 4.3-star rating, indicating strong customer satisfaction.

7. GM Icon 202 Kashmir Willow Short Handle Cricket Bat Size-Harrow

info_icon

The GM Icon 202 Kashmir Willow Short Handle Cricket Bat in Size Harrow is made from Grade One Kashmir willow, weighing 1050 to 1100 grams. Ideal for leather and tennis balls, it features thick edges, a pronounced bow, and a mid to low sweet spot for improved pick-up. Handcrafted by master craftsmen in India, it includes a Treble Spring Singapore Cane Handle for shock absorption and advanced grip technology. Suitable for boys, youth, and adults at recreational, training, and club levels.

Specifications

  • Price: 2,621 (MRP 3,149 17% Off)

  • Brand: GM 

  • Material: Kashmir Willow

  • Weight: 1050-1100 grams

  • Grade: One

  • Handle: Singapore Cane

  • Sweet Spot: Mid-Low

  • Use: Leather/Tennis Ball

Pros

Cons

High shock absorption

Limited to Size Harrow

Ergonomic and comfortable grip

Requires knocking-in

Handcrafted quality assuranc3

Excellent balance and pick-up

User’s Review : "As a recreational player, I find it ideal for both leather and tennis ball cricket. The handcrafted quality is evident, and the bat feels very durable."

Why it's worth buying: Its handcrafted quality and durable construction ensure long-lasting performance.

Frquently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which is the best cricket bat?

The best cricket bat depends on your playing style, level of play, and personal preference. Here are some options 

  • Sg Scorer Classic Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat

  • DSC Belter Wood Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat

  • Wonberry Monster Profile Big Edge English Willow Cricket Bat

What is the difference between English willow and Kashmir willow?

  • English willow is softer and more responsive, providing better performance and preferred by professional players. Kashmir willow is harder and more durable, making it suitable for beginners and budget-conscious players.

How important is the weight of a cricket bat?

  • The weight of a cricket bat affects the player's control and power. Lighter bats are easier to maneuver and are preferred for precision, while heavier bats provide more power for strong hitting.

What is bat knocking and why is it necessary?

  • Bat knocking is the process of preparing the bat by compressing the fibers to prevent damage and improve performance. It is essential for both English and Kashmir willow bats to enhance durability and performance.

How do I maintain my cricket bat?

  • Regularly oil your bat with linseed oil, avoid using it on wet surfaces, and store it in a cool, dry place. Proper maintenance, including occasional re-knocking, can significantly extend the life of your bat.

In Conclusion

Investing in a high-quality cricket bat is essential for enhancing your performance and enjoyment of the game. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, the right bat can significantly impact your playing experience. Our carefully curated list of recommendations includes options that cater to various playing styles and levels, ensuring you find the perfect fit. By choosing from our selection, you are guaranteed durability, performance, and value, making your purchase truly worthwhile.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

