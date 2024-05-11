The Best Body Moisturizers/Lotions for Dry Skin in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: stands out as the best body lotion for dry skin with its 500ml volume, dermatologist-recommended formula, and active ingredient Ceramide, making it a top choice for effectively hydrating and nourishing dry skin.
Best Budget: offers great value with its 500ml size, hypoallergenic and unscented formula suitable for both face and body, making it an affordable yet effective option for daily moisturization.
Skin is the largest organ of our body, yet it's often the most neglected. While you may already be diligent about moisturising your face, your body might not be receiving the same level of care. If you're skipping body lotion, it's time to rethink your skincare routine. Regularly moisturising your body is essential to keep your skin healthy and hydrated from head to toe.
If you struggle with dry skin, incorporating a body lotion into your daily regimen becomes even more crucial. Dry skin not only feels uncomfortable but can also lead to irritation, flakiness, and even more severe issues if left untreated. A quality moisturiser can work wonders in replenishing lost moisture, soothing dry patches, and restoring your skin's natural barrier function.
The benefits of using a moisturiser on dry skin are numerous. Firstly, it helps to lock in moisture, preventing further dehydration throughout the day. Moisturisers also contain ingredients that nourish and hydrate the skin, such as humectants like hyaluronic acid and emollients like shea butter. Additionally, they create a protective barrier on the skin's surface, shielding it from environmental aggressors that can exacerbate dryness.
To help you find the perfect solution for your parched skin, we've curated a list of the best body lotions specifically formulated for dry skin.
Things to consider before purchasing a body lotion for dry skin
Skin Type: Understand your skin type - dry, combination, or sensitive - to select a lotion tailored to your specific needs.
Ingredients: Look for hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, shea butter, or oils like coconut or almond oil, which provide deep moisturization.
Fragrance: Opt for fragrance-free or hypoallergenic formulas if you have sensitive skin, as fragrances can sometimes cause irritation.
Texture: Consider the texture you prefer - lightweight lotions are ideal for daytime use, while thicker creams are more suitable for nighttime hydration.
Absorption Rate: Choose a lotion that absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue, especially if you need to dress immediately after application.
SPF Protection: If you spend time outdoors, consider a body lotion with added SPF to protect your skin from sun damage and premature aging.
Allergens: Check for potential allergens or irritants in the ingredients list, especially if you have known sensitivities or allergies.
Longevity: Assess the longevity of hydration provided by the lotion - ideally, it should keep your skin moisturised throughout the day or night.
How we chose them for you
Dermatologists Recommendations: We prioritised body lotions that have received endorsements or recommendations from dermatologists, ensuring that the products we selected meet high standards of efficacy and safety.
Customer Feedback: We thoroughly examined customer reviews and feedback to understand real-life experiences with each body lotion. Products with overwhelmingly positive reviews and testimonials were given preference, indicating their effectiveness in addressing dry skin concerns.
Budget Consideration: While we understand the importance of investing in quality skincare, we also considered budget-friendly options to cater to a range of preferences and financial constraints. Our selection includes options that offer excellent value without compromising on performance.
Brand Reputation: We evaluated the reputation of each brand in the skincare industry, taking into account factors such as years of experience, commitment to quality, and adherence to ethical practices. Brands with a strong track record of producing reliable and effective skincare products were given priority.
Below is a list of best body moisturisers/lotions for dry skin India
CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion, a trusted choice for normal to dry skin, offers patented controlled release of ingredients to repair and restore the skin's natural protective barrier. Enriched with essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, this fragrance-free lotion provides 24-hour hydration, leaving your skin feeling comfortable and nourished. Its lightweight, oil-free formula absorbs quickly without clogging pores, making it suitable for daily use on both the face and body.
With MVE® Delivery Technology ensuring continuous hydration, it helps maintain moisture balance and gives your skin a smooth, plump texture. Accepted by the National Eczema Association, this non-comedogenic lotion is gentle yet effective, making it a must-have in your skincare routine.
Specifications:
Price: 2,470 (
MRP 2,4991% Off)
Brand: CeraVe
Skin Type: All
Volume: 355 ml
Scent: Fragrance-Free
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides
Net Quantity: 355.0 ml
|Pros
|Cons
|Hydrates skin effectively
|Unpleasant smell
|Lightweight and non-greasy
|Absorbs quickly without residue
|Supports skin barrier function
|Non-comedogenic formula
User’s Testimonial: "The best moisturiser you can ever buy. A bit expensive but worth it! It is so good that you can apply it on chopped areas of your body. It will heal them as well. Vaseline moisturisers are good too. However, CeraVe is 10 times better. (Of course, the price is high too) :)"
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective, dermatologist-recommended formula. Backed by 4.2-star ratings on Amazon, proving its efficacy.
2.
Eucerin Smoothing Repair Dry Skin Lotion is a dermatologist-recommended solution for repairing and hydrating dull, dry skin. Formulated with ceramide-3 and natural moisturizing factors, this fragrance-free lotion strengthens the skin's barrier to lock in moisture and prevent dryness from recurring. It delivers 24-hour hydration, restoring skin's radiance and improving its overall appearance.
Enriched with alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), it gently exfoliates and conditions the skin, leaving it soft and smooth. This lotion is free of fragrances, dyes, and parabens, making it suitable for sensitive skin. With regular use, this Dry Skin Lotion provides intensive moisture and improves the texture and health of your skin.
Specifications:
Price: 2,140 (
MRP 5,00057% Off)
Brand; Eucerin
Volume: 500ml
Skin Type: Combination
Scent: Fragrance-Free
Active Ingredient: Ceramide
Packaging: Varies
|Pros
|Cons
|Hydrates deeply and effectively
|May feel sticky upon application
|Improves skin texture
|Requires time to absorb
|Lightweight and non greasy formula
|Strengthens skin barrier
|Prevents dryness and chapped skin
User’s Testimonial: "Been using this for 3 months. About to finish this bottle (me and baby sis). I like the way it’s completely absorbed with no grease but only soft and hydrated skin. No need to reapply. Mind you I got super dry skin. I am a physician and wash my hands multiple times a day with sanitizers and soap. Lil expensive but totally worth each dime. So highly recommended! And I need more of this lotion after lockdown. Thank you Eucerin for making it!"
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.8-star rating from over 25,000 Amazon users, this lotion is highly praised for its effectiveness in hydrating and improving skin texture, making it a worthy investment for anyone seeking a reliable skincare solution.
Aveeno Sheer Hydration Daily Moisturizing Lotion provides 24-hour hydration for dry skin, leaving it nourished and replenished. Infused with soothing oat, this fragrance-free lotion provides 24 hours of intense moisture, leaving your skin velvety soft and healthy-looking. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly, offering a fresh, powder-like feel year-round.
Clinically proven to relieve dryness, it replenishes and hydrates the skin's natural moisture barrier, improving overall skin texture. This sheer hydration body lotion is suitable for all skin tones and genders. With a conscious focus on skin and environmental care, Aveeno delivers real results for healthy-looking skin, ensuring both you and the planet are well taken care of.
Specifications:
Price: 2,099 (
MRP 2,50016% Off)
Skin Type: Dry
Size: 18 fl. oz
Texture: Lightweight, Non-greasy
Active Ingredient: Ceramide
Scent: Fragrance-Free
Absorption: Fast-Absorbing
|Pros
|Cons
|Boosts Intense hydration
|Some feel the consistency to be thick
|Clinically proven to relieve dryness
|Can be expensive for daily use
|Non sticky and non greasy
|Absorbs quickly and efficiently
|Contains soothing oat
User’s Testimonial: "I have been using Aveeno Sheer Hydration (previously the "light blue top," but now it's brown) every day for years. Unlike the "green top" Aveeno lotion, this one is lighter weight and thinner, making it easier to apply. It does not feel sticky on the skin and dries down almost imperceptibly (the label describes this as a "powder-like feel," but I have never used powder so can't say if that's accurate). Despite this, it does actually do a good job moisturising the skin."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven effectiveness, with 80% receiving 5-star ratings on Amazon, affirming its quality and performance in hydrating dry skin.
Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion is a lightweight, fragrance-free moisturizer suitable for daily use on both face and body. Ideal for normal to dry, sensitive skin, this dermatologist-recommended lotion helps restore the skin's natural protective barrier, leaving it soft and smooth instantly. Enriched with macadamia nut oil and vitamin E, it provides lasting hydration for up to 48 hours without feeling greasy.
Clinically proven to soothe sensitive skin, it contains niacinamide, panthenol, and hydrating glycerin to improve skin resilience and defend against signs of sensitivity like irritation, roughness, and dryness. Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion is gentle on the skin, making it a trusted choice for daily hydration.
Specifications:
Price: 1,519 (
MRP 1,5995% Off)
Brand: Cetaphil
Skin Type: Dry, Normal
Size: 500 ml
Scent: Unscented
Form: Lotion
Active Ingredients: Ceramide, Macadamia nut oil, Vitamin E
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting hydration
|May be too thick for some
|Dermatologist recommended
|Some may feel it to be greasy
|Improves skin resilience
|Soothes sensitive skin
|Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic
|Lightweight and non-greasy
User’s Testimonial: "This lotion is super gentle and doesn't have any strong smells. It won't clog your pores or make you break out, which is great news for anyone worried about that. What's really cool is that it's really light and soaks into your skin fast. It doesn't leave your skin feeling oily or sticky, which is awesome for using in the morning or before bed."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its 4.5-star Amazon rating and recent surge in popularity with 2K purchases last month, ensuring quality and satisfaction.
5.
Olay Body Ultra Moisture In-Shower Body Lotion with Shea Butter offers a convenient solution for hydrating your skin during your shower routine. Formulated with shea butter, this in-shower lotion works with the warmth and humidity of your shower to deeply moisturize and nourish dry skin. Simply apply after cleansing, then rinse off for soft, smooth, and healthier-looking skin.
With daily use, it reduces dryness and improves skin hydration in just five days, leaving skin up to 60% softer and smoother. Developed by Olay Skin Experts, this non-greasy formula absorbs better than other in-shower lotions, providing long-lasting moisture without leaving a greasy residue. Upgrade your shower routine with Olay Body Lotion for hydrated, radiant skin every day.
Specifications:
Price: 4,140 (
MRP 6,49936% Off)
Brand: Olay
Size: 15.2 fl oz
Skin Type: Dry
Scent: Shea Butter
Active Ingredient: Polysorbate 6
Volume: 450 ml
Form: Lotion
Olay Body Ultra Moisture In-Shower Body Lotion with Shea Butter offers a convenient solution for hydrating your skin during your shower routine. Formulated with shea butter, this in-shower lotion works with the warmth and humidity of your shower to deeply moisturize and nourish dry skin. Simply apply after cleansing, then rinse off for soft, smooth, and healthier-looking skin.
With daily use, it reduces dryness and improves skin hydration in just five days, leaving skin up to 60% softer and smoother. Developed by Olay Skin Experts, this non-greasy formula absorbs better than other in-shower lotions, providing long-lasting moisture without leaving a greasy residue. Upgrade your shower routine with Olay Body Lotion for hydrated, radiant skin every day.
Specifications:
Price: 4,140 (
MRP 6,49936% Off)
Brand: Olay
Size: 15.2 fl oz
Skin Type: Dry
Scent: Shea Butter
Active Ingredient: Polysorbate 6
Volume: 450 ml
Form: Lotion
|Pros
|Cons
|Hydrates skin deeply
|Limited availability offline
|Shea butter enhances skin moisture
|Can be slippery in shower
|Reduces dryness effectively
|Absorbs quickly
|Non-greasy formula
|Convenient in-shower application
User’s Testimonial: "I love using this only in the summer after tanning and shower all in one and no need to use any body lotions . Not sticky at all you just step out of the shower, dry yourself with the towel and ready to dress up. The skin looks and feels very well moisturised all summer long. Worth the money."
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because 86% of users on Amazon gave it a 5-star rating, indicating high satisfaction with its effectiveness and benefits for dry skin.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can I use body lotion on my face if I have dry skin?
While body lotion is generally thicker and may clog facial pores, there are specific face moisturisers formulated for dry skin that offer lightweight hydration without causing breakouts.
Is it necessary to use a separate moisturiser for day and night?
Daytime moisturisers often contain SPF for sun protection, while nighttime moisturisers are typically richer and focus on repairing and replenishing the skin overnight, providing tailored hydration for different needs.
Will using body lotion make my skin oily?
No, using a suitable moisturiser for dry skin helps balance oil production and prevents excessive oiliness by providing adequate hydration, leading to a more balanced and healthy complexion.
Can moisturiser help with itching and irritation caused by dry skin?
Yes, moisturisers containing soothing ingredients like oatmeal, aloe vera, or chamomile can alleviate itching and irritation, providing relief and comfort to dry, sensitive skin.
How long does it take for a moisturiser to improve dry skin?
While results may vary, consistent use of a moisturiser for dry skin can lead to noticeable improvement within a few days to a week, with skin appearing smoother, softer, and more hydrated.
Are there any lifestyle changes that can complement the use of moisturiser for dry skin?
Yes, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, using a humidifier to add moisture to the air, and avoiding harsh soaps or hot showers can complement the effects of moisturiser, promoting overall skin health.
The Bottom Line
In conclusion, finding the right body lotion for dry skin is crucial for maintaining skin health and hydration. Whether you're combating dryness, itchiness, or dullness, a quality moisturiser can make a significant difference in how your skin looks and feels. With our carefully curated list of recommendations, you can trust that each product offers effective hydration without overwhelming your skin. By choosing from our selection, you're investing in products backed by positive customer experiences and formulated with skin-loving ingredients. Don't let dry skin hold you back—explore our recommendations and discover the transformative power of a well-hydrated complexion.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change