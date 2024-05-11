What's Hot

The Best Body Moisturizers/Lotions for Dry Skin in India (2024)

Tired of neglecting your body's skin while pampering your face? Guilty as charged! We know, moisturizing your body can seem like a chore, but it's a crucial step, especially if you battle dry skin. We've rounded up the best body lotions for dry skin, so you can't use excuses anymore!

The Best Body Moisturizers/Lotions for Dry Skin in India (2024)
info_icon

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: Eucerin Smoothing Repair Dry Skin Lotion stands out as the best body lotion for dry skin with its 500ml volume, dermatologist-recommended formula, and active ingredient Ceramide, making it a top choice for effectively hydrating and nourishing dry skin.

  • Best Budget: Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion For Face & Body offers great value with its 500ml size, hypoallergenic and unscented formula suitable for both face and body, making it an affordable yet effective option for daily moisturization.

Skin is the largest organ of our body, yet it's often the most neglected. While you may already be diligent about moisturising your face, your body might not be receiving the same level of care. If you're skipping body lotion, it's time to rethink your skincare routine. Regularly moisturising your body is essential to keep your skin healthy and hydrated from head to toe.

If you struggle with dry skin, incorporating a body lotion into your daily regimen becomes even more crucial. Dry skin not only feels uncomfortable but can also lead to irritation, flakiness, and even more severe issues if left untreated. A quality moisturiser can work wonders in replenishing lost moisture, soothing dry patches, and restoring your skin's natural barrier function.

The benefits of using a moisturiser on dry skin are numerous. Firstly, it helps to lock in moisture, preventing further dehydration throughout the day. Moisturisers also contain ingredients that nourish and hydrate the skin, such as humectants like hyaluronic acid and emollients like shea butter. Additionally, they create a protective barrier on the skin's surface, shielding it from environmental aggressors that can exacerbate dryness.

To help you find the perfect solution for your parched skin, we've curated a list of the best body lotions specifically formulated for dry skin.

Things to consider before purchasing a body lotion for dry skin 

  • Skin Type: Understand your skin type - dry, combination, or sensitive - to select a lotion tailored to your specific needs.

  • Ingredients: Look for hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, shea butter, or oils like coconut or almond oil, which provide deep moisturization.

  • Fragrance: Opt for fragrance-free or hypoallergenic formulas if you have sensitive skin, as fragrances can sometimes cause irritation.

  • Texture: Consider the texture you prefer - lightweight lotions are ideal for daytime use, while thicker creams are more suitable for nighttime hydration.

  • Absorption Rate: Choose a lotion that absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue, especially if you need to dress immediately after application.

  • SPF Protection: If you spend time outdoors, consider a body lotion with added SPF to protect your skin from sun damage and premature aging.

  • Allergens: Check for potential allergens or irritants in the ingredients list, especially if you have known sensitivities or allergies.

  • Longevity: Assess the longevity of hydration provided by the lotion - ideally, it should keep your skin moisturised throughout the day or night.

How we chose them for you

  • Dermatologists Recommendations: We prioritised body lotions that have received endorsements or recommendations from dermatologists, ensuring that the products we selected meet high standards of efficacy and safety.

  • Customer Feedback: We thoroughly examined customer reviews and feedback to understand real-life experiences with each body lotion. Products with overwhelmingly positive reviews and testimonials were given preference, indicating their effectiveness in addressing dry skin concerns.

  • Budget Consideration: While we understand the importance of investing in quality skincare, we also considered budget-friendly options to cater to a range of preferences and financial constraints. Our selection includes options that offer excellent value without compromising on performance.

  • Brand Reputation: We evaluated the reputation of each brand in the skincare industry, taking into account factors such as years of experience, commitment to quality, and adherence to ethical practices. Brands with a strong track record of producing reliable and effective skincare products were given priority.

Below is a list of best body moisturisers/lotions for dry skin India

  1. Cerave Moisturizing Lotion, 12-Ounce Bottle

info_icon

CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion, a trusted choice for normal to dry skin, offers patented controlled release of ingredients to repair and restore the skin's natural protective barrier. Enriched with essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, this fragrance-free lotion provides 24-hour hydration, leaving your skin feeling comfortable and nourished. Its lightweight, oil-free formula absorbs quickly without clogging pores, making it suitable for daily use on both the face and body. 

With MVE® Delivery Technology ensuring continuous hydration, it helps maintain moisture balance and gives your skin a smooth, plump texture. Accepted by the National Eczema Association, this non-comedogenic lotion is gentle yet effective, making it a must-have in your skincare routine. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,470 (MRP 2,499 1% Off)

  • Brand: CeraVe

  • Skin Type: All

  • Volume: 355 ml

  • Scent: Fragrance-Free

  • Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides

  • Net Quantity: 355.0 ml

Pros Cons
Hydrates skin effectively Unpleasant smell
Lightweight and non-greasy
Absorbs quickly without residue
Supports skin barrier function
Non-comedogenic formula

User’s Testimonial: "The best moisturiser you can ever buy. A bit expensive but worth it! It is so good that you can apply it on chopped areas of your body. It will heal them as well. Vaseline moisturisers are good too. However, CeraVe is 10 times better. (Of course, the price is high too) :)"

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective, dermatologist-recommended formula. Backed by 4.2-star ratings on Amazon, proving its efficacy.

Shop Now!


2. Eucerin Smoothing Repair Dry Skin Lotion

info_icon

Eucerin Smoothing Repair Dry Skin Lotion is a dermatologist-recommended solution for repairing and hydrating dull, dry skin. Formulated with ceramide-3 and natural moisturizing factors, this fragrance-free lotion strengthens the skin's barrier to lock in moisture and prevent dryness from recurring. It delivers 24-hour hydration, restoring skin's radiance and improving its overall appearance. 

Enriched with alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), it gently exfoliates and conditions the skin, leaving it soft and smooth. This lotion is free of fragrances, dyes, and parabens, making it suitable for sensitive skin. With regular use, this Dry Skin Lotion provides intensive moisture and improves the texture and health of your skin.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,140 (MRP 5,000 57% Off)

  • Brand; Eucerin 

  • Volume: 500ml

  • Skin Type: Combination

  • Scent: Fragrance-Free

  • Active Ingredient: Ceramide

  • Packaging: Varies

Pros Cons
Hydrates deeply and effectively May feel sticky upon application
Improves skin texture Requires time to absorb
Lightweight and non greasy formula
Strengthens skin barrier
Prevents dryness and chapped skin

User’s Testimonial: "Been using this for 3 months. About to finish this bottle (me and baby sis). I like the way it’s completely absorbed with no grease but only soft and hydrated skin. No need to reapply. Mind you I got super dry skin. I am a physician and wash my hands multiple times a day with sanitizers and soap. Lil expensive but totally worth each dime. So highly recommended! And I need more of this lotion after lockdown. Thank you Eucerin for making it!"

Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.8-star rating from over 25,000 Amazon users, this lotion is highly praised for its effectiveness in hydrating and improving skin texture, making it a worthy investment for anyone seeking a reliable skincare solution.

Shop Now!

3. Aveeno Sheer Hydration Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin

info_icon

Aveeno Sheer Hydration Daily Moisturizing Lotion provides 24-hour hydration for dry skin, leaving it nourished and replenished. Infused with soothing oat, this fragrance-free lotion provides 24 hours of intense moisture, leaving your skin velvety soft and healthy-looking. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly, offering a fresh, powder-like feel year-round. 

Clinically proven to relieve dryness, it replenishes and hydrates the skin's natural moisture barrier, improving overall skin texture. This sheer hydration body lotion is suitable for all skin tones and genders. With a conscious focus on skin and environmental care, Aveeno delivers real results for healthy-looking skin, ensuring both you and the planet are well taken care of.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,099 (MRP 2,500 16% Off)

  • Skin Type: Dry

  • Size: 18 fl. oz

  • Texture: Lightweight, Non-greasy

  • Active Ingredient: Ceramide

  • Scent: Fragrance-Free

  • Absorption: Fast-Absorbing

Pros Cons
Boosts Intense hydration Some feel the consistency to be thick
Clinically proven to relieve dryness Can be expensive for daily use
Non sticky and non greasy
Absorbs quickly and efficiently
Contains soothing oat

User’s Testimonial: "I have been using Aveeno Sheer Hydration (previously the "light blue top," but now it's brown) every day for years. Unlike the "green top" Aveeno lotion, this one is lighter weight and thinner, making it easier to apply. It does not feel sticky on the skin and dries down almost imperceptibly (the label describes this as a "powder-like feel," but I have never used powder so can't say if that's accurate). Despite this, it does actually do a good job moisturising the skin."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven effectiveness, with 80% receiving 5-star ratings on Amazon, affirming its quality and performance in hydrating dry skin.

Shop Now!

4. Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion For Face & Body

info_icon

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion is a lightweight, fragrance-free moisturizer suitable for daily use on both face and body. Ideal for normal to dry, sensitive skin, this dermatologist-recommended lotion helps restore the skin's natural protective barrier, leaving it soft and smooth instantly. Enriched with macadamia nut oil and vitamin E, it provides lasting hydration for up to 48 hours without feeling greasy. 

Clinically proven to soothe sensitive skin, it contains niacinamide, panthenol, and hydrating glycerin to improve skin resilience and defend against signs of sensitivity like irritation, roughness, and dryness. Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion is gentle on the skin, making it a trusted choice for daily hydration.

Specifications: 

  • Price: 1,519 (MRP 1,599 5% Off)

  • Brand: Cetaphil

  • Skin Type: Dry, Normal

  • Size: 500 ml

  • Scent: Unscented

  • Form: Lotion

  • Active Ingredients: Ceramide, Macadamia nut oil, Vitamin E

Pros Cons
Long-lasting hydration May be too thick for some
Dermatologist recommended Some may feel it to be greasy
Improves skin resilience
Soothes sensitive skin
Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic
Lightweight and non-greasy

User’s Testimonial: "This lotion is super gentle and doesn't have any strong smells. It won't clog your pores or make you break out, which is great news for anyone worried about that. What's really cool is that it's really light and soaks into your skin fast. It doesn't leave your skin feeling oily or sticky, which is awesome for using in the morning or before bed."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its 4.5-star Amazon rating and recent surge in popularity with 2K purchases last month, ensuring quality and satisfaction.

Shop Now!


5. Olay Body Ultra Moisture In-Shower Body Lotion

info_icon

Olay Body Ultra Moisture In-Shower Body Lotion with Shea Butter offers a convenient solution for hydrating your skin during your shower routine. Formulated with shea butter, this in-shower lotion works with the warmth and humidity of your shower to deeply moisturize and nourish dry skin. Simply apply after cleansing, then rinse off for soft, smooth, and healthier-looking skin. 

With daily use, it reduces dryness and improves skin hydration in just five days, leaving skin up to 60% softer and smoother. Developed by Olay Skin Experts, this non-greasy formula absorbs better than other in-shower lotions, providing long-lasting moisture without leaving a greasy residue. Upgrade your shower routine with Olay Body Lotion for hydrated, radiant skin every day.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,140 (MRP 6,499 36% Off)

  • Brand: Olay 

  • Size: 15.2 fl oz

  • Skin Type: Dry

  • Scent: Shea Butter

  • Active Ingredient: Polysorbate 6

  • Volume: 450 ml

  • Form: Lotion

Olay Body Ultra Moisture In-Shower Body Lotion with Shea Butter offers a convenient solution for hydrating your skin during your shower routine. Formulated with shea butter, this in-shower lotion works with the warmth and humidity of your shower to deeply moisturize and nourish dry skin. Simply apply after cleansing, then rinse off for soft, smooth, and healthier-looking skin. 

With daily use, it reduces dryness and improves skin hydration in just five days, leaving skin up to 60% softer and smoother. Developed by Olay Skin Experts, this non-greasy formula absorbs better than other in-shower lotions, providing long-lasting moisture without leaving a greasy residue. Upgrade your shower routine with Olay Body Lotion for hydrated, radiant skin every day.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,140 (MRP 6,499 36% Off)

  • Brand: Olay 

  • Size: 15.2 fl oz

  • Skin Type: Dry

  • Scent: Shea Butter

  • Active Ingredient: Polysorbate 6

  • Volume: 450 ml

  • Form: Lotion

Pros Cons
Hydrates skin deeply Limited availability offline
Shea butter enhances skin moisture Can be slippery in shower
Reduces dryness effectively
Absorbs quickly
Non-greasy formula
Convenient in-shower application

User’s Testimonial: "I love using this only in the summer after tanning and shower all in one and no need to use any body lotions . Not sticky at all you just step out of the shower, dry yourself with the towel and ready to dress up. The skin looks and feels very well moisturised all summer long. Worth the money."

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because 86% of users on Amazon gave it a 5-star rating, indicating high satisfaction with its effectiveness and benefits for dry skin.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I use body lotion on my face if I have dry skin?

  • While body lotion is generally thicker and may clog facial pores, there are specific face moisturisers formulated for dry skin that offer lightweight hydration without causing breakouts.

Is it necessary to use a separate moisturiser for day and night?

  • Daytime moisturisers often contain SPF for sun protection, while nighttime moisturisers are typically richer and focus on repairing and replenishing the skin overnight, providing tailored hydration for different needs.

Will using body lotion make my skin oily?

  • No, using a suitable moisturiser for dry skin helps balance oil production and prevents excessive oiliness by providing adequate hydration, leading to a more balanced and healthy complexion.

Can moisturiser help with itching and irritation caused by dry skin?

  • Yes, moisturisers containing soothing ingredients like oatmeal, aloe vera, or chamomile can alleviate itching and irritation, providing relief and comfort to dry, sensitive skin.

How long does it take for a moisturiser to improve dry skin?

  • While results may vary, consistent use of a moisturiser for dry skin can lead to noticeable improvement within a few days to a week, with skin appearing smoother, softer, and more hydrated.

Are there any lifestyle changes that can complement the use of moisturiser for dry skin?

  • Yes, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, using a humidifier to add moisture to the air, and avoiding harsh soaps or hot showers can complement the effects of moisturiser, promoting overall skin health.

The Bottom Line 

In conclusion, finding the right body lotion for dry skin is crucial for maintaining skin health and hydration. Whether you're combating dryness, itchiness, or dullness, a quality moisturiser can make a significant difference in how your skin looks and feels. With our carefully curated list of recommendations, you can trust that each product offers effective hydration without overwhelming your skin. By choosing from our selection, you're investing in products backed by positive customer experiences and formulated with skin-loving ingredients. Don't let dry skin hold you back—explore our recommendations and discover the transformative power of a well-hydrated complexion.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Votes In Favour Of UNGA Resolution To Admit Palestine As Full UN Member
  2. Inter-Services Organisations Act Notified, Enforced From May 10: Defence Ministry
  3. Delhi-NCR Storm: Sudden Weather Change Leaves Residents Startled; Flight Ops Hit; Cars Damaged In Noida
  4. 'Freedom Of Speech Doesn't Mean Freedom Of Separatism': Jaishankar Opens Up About India-Canada Ties
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News: Delhi CM Gets Rousing Welcome By AAP, To Hold Roadshow In City Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Meet The Musical Entries That Advanced To The Final
  2. India To Host 'Bharat Parv' At 77th Cannes Film Festival
  3. Mother’s Day: The Ultimate Watchlist For Some Mom Bonding
  4. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Europe Leg Of The Music Concert Starts With A Bang In Paris – View Pics
  5. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Dress Rehearsal For The Second Semi-Final – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Sports World Live: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In Cricket; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  2. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Beat Chennai Super Kings By 35 Runs - As It Happened
  3. Neeraj Chopra Bags Silver At Doha Diamond League Javelin Throw; Kishore Jena Finishes Ninth
  4. ICC T20I World Cup 2024: Namibia Announce Squad With Gerhard Erasmus As Captain
  5. Complainant Wrestlers Happy After Charges Set To Be Framed Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
World News
  1. Real ID Vs. Passport: Understanding Your Options For Domestic Air Travel In The US
  2. Apple Apologizes After Controversial iPad Pro Ad: Acknowledges 'Missing the Mark' Amid Backlash| Video
  3. Deadliest And Most Damaging Tornadoes In US History, Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of Nature's Fury
  4. Burger King Mother's Day Deal: Here's How You Can Get A Free Whooper
  5. NYC Gov. Hochul Signs “Sammy’s Law”, Speed Limit Drops To 20 MPH. Will Slowing Down Save Lives?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Live: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In Cricket; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail