The 5 Best Phones Under 10000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: The POCO M6 Pro 5G stands out with its powerful 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, stunning 17.24cm FHD+ 90Hz display, and impressive 50MP AI dual camera setup, making it a top choice for users seeking high performance and excellent camera capabilities.

Best Budget: The Vivo Y02t offers a compelling combination of a 6.51" HD+ display, Helio P35 processor, 4GB RAM, and 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging, providing reliable performance and long-lasting battery life at an affordable price point.

Struggling to find the perfect smartphone within a budget? The vast array of options under 10000 in India can be overwhelming, making it challenging to pinpoint the ideal device that meets your needs. Our detailed guide is here to streamline your search, offering a curated selection of the best phones available in this price range.

Technology is evolving at a rapid pace and it's crucial to find a device that not only fits your budget but also meets your specific needs and preferences. Be it if you prioritise camera quality, battery life, performance, or design, striking the right balance between affordability and functionality is key.

We understand that everyone's needs are different, so we've included a diverse selection of phones to cater to various preferences. From brands known for their reliability like Vivo, Redmi to newcomers like Poco and Tecno offering innovative features, our list spans the spectrum of what the budget of under 10000 segment has to offer.

To simplify your search, we have curated this list to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're upgrading or buying your first smartphone, our curated list ensures that you get the best phone under. So, Let's dive in and find your next budget phone!