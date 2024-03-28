The 5 Best Phones Under 10000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Struggling to find the perfect smartphone within a budget? The vast array of options under 10000 in India can be overwhelming, making it challenging to pinpoint the ideal device that meets your needs. Our detailed guide is here to streamline your search, offering a curated selection of the best phones available in this price range.
Technology is evolving at a rapid pace and it's crucial to find a device that not only fits your budget but also meets your specific needs and preferences. Be it if you prioritise camera quality, battery life, performance, or design, striking the right balance between affordability and functionality is key.
We understand that everyone's needs are different, so we've included a diverse selection of phones to cater to various preferences. From brands known for their reliability like Vivo, Redmi to newcomers like Poco and Tecno offering innovative features, our list spans the spectrum of what the budget of under 10000 segment has to offer.
To simplify your search, we have curated this list to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're upgrading or buying your first smartphone, our curated list ensures that you get the best phone under. So, Let's dive in and find your next budget phone!
Essentials factors you should consider before making a purchase for a phone under 10000
Performance: Look for a phone with a decent processor and RAM combination to ensure smooth performance, especially if you use multiple apps or play games. Opting for phones with octa-core processors and at least 3GB of RAM can provide satisfactory performance within this budget range.
Battery Life: A long-lasting battery is crucial for uninterrupted usage throughout the day. Consider phones with larger battery capacities (preferably above 4000mAh) and efficient power management to ensure extended usage without frequent recharging.
Camera Quality: If photography is important to you, prioritise phones with good camera capabilities. Look for features like higher megapixel counts, multiple camera setups (such as dual or triple cameras), and AI enhancements for better photo quality, especially in various lighting conditions.
Display: A vibrant and immersive display enhances your overall experience, whether you're watching videos, playing games, or browsing the web. Opt for phones with Full HD or HD+ displays with minimum bezels for better viewing experiences.
Storage: Consider your storage needs for apps, photos, videos, and other files. Look for phones with sufficient internal storage (at least 32GB) and the option to expand storage via microSD cards for flexibility.
Software and Updates: Choose phones that run on the latest version of Android with regular software updates to ensure optimal performance, security, and access to new features and improvements.
Build Quality and Design: While budget phones may not offer premium materials, prioritise phones with durable build quality and ergonomic designs that feel comfortable to hold and use daily.
Connectivity: Ensure that the phone supports essential connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. Additionally, features like dual SIM support and a dedicated microSD card slot can add convenience.
How we picked them for you when curating the list
Performance Evaluation: We scrutinised each phone's performance, examining factors like processor speed, RAM capacity, and user experience to ensure smooth multitasking and efficient operation.
Feature Comparison: We compared the key features, specifications, and performance metrics of each phone with their pros and cons to determine their suitability for different user needs.
Value for Money: We evaluated the overall value for money offered by each phone, considering factors such as performance, camera quality, battery life, and build quality.
Brand Credibility: We took into account the reputation of each brand in terms of reliability, after-sales service, and software updates.
User Feedback: Real-world user reviews and ratings were taken into account to gauge user satisfaction, identify common issues, and validate our selections.
Here's the list of best phones under 10000 in India
The POCO M6 Pro 5G smartphone revolutionises your mobile experience with its powerful features and stunning design. Engineered with a cutting-edge Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor on a 4nm architecture, this device ensures lightning-fast performance and seamless multitasking. Its Turbo RAM feature optimises efficiency, providing up to 12GB RAM for fluid operation. You can enjoy immersive entertainment on the large 17.24cm FHD+ display with a smooth 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. Capture breathtaking moments with the 50MP AI Dual camera system, offering classic film filters and advanced shooting modes. With a massive 5000mAh battery and MIUI 14 on Android 13, this phone delivers exceptional performance and reliability.
Specifications:
Price: 9,999 (
MRP 15,99938% Off)
Brand: POCO
Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
RAM: 4GB/8GB
Storage: 128GB
Display: 17.24cm FHD+
Camera: 50MP Dual AI
Battery: 5000mAh
OS: Android 13, MIUI 14
Pros
Cons
Swift performance
Camera quality could be better
Turbo RAM optimization
Brightness is a little dull
Stunning design
Good camera capabilities
Long-lasting battery life
Large vibrant display
User’s Review: One of the best 5G, smartphones at 10 K pricing. Good display, very good processor, very good battery, nice and clear sound, a good camera performance and with a adaptor of 22.5W takes around 1.5 Hrs to charge from scratch to 100%. It's really worthy with a spec rating of 76.
Why it's worth buying: It offers exceptional performance and value for budget-conscious buyers, making it a worthy investment for anyone seeking a feature-packed smartphone experience.
Powered by the high-performance MediaTek Helio G85 processor, Redmi 13C delivers seamless multitasking and enhanced gaming capabilities. Immerse yourself in entertainment on the stunning 6.74" HD+ display with a silky-smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Capture every moment in stunning detail with the 50MP AI triple camera system, featuring innovative filters for creative photography. With a massive 5000mAh battery and fast charging support, enjoy endless entertainment without worrying about battery life. Plus, experience fast and secure unlocking with the side fingerprint sensor and seamless integration with all your playback devices via the 3.5mm headphone jack. Enhance your smartphone experience with the Redmi!
Specifications:
Price: 7,799 (
MRP 11,99935% Off)
Brand: Xiaomi
Model: Redmi 13C
Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 128GB
Display: 6.74" HD+
Camera: 50MP AI Triple
Battery: 5000mAh
OS: MIUI 14, Android 13.0
Connectivity: 4G
Pros
Cons
Smooth performance
Sound quality could be better
Powerful processor
Massive battery life
Fast charging support
Ample storage space
Impressive camera quality
User’s Review: Pocket friendly, great battery backup, look nice, expensive, touch screen is good, the brand has improved in quality.. Camera is still average...If anyone has a low budget they can go with this option..
Why it's worth buying: With a rating of 4.2 stars and 5K recent purchases on Amazon, this phone offers reliable performance and features, making it a worthy buy for budget-conscious consumers seeking value and quality in a smartphone.
Experience convenience with the realme narzo N53, a slim and stylish smartphone that delivers impressive performance and convenience. Powered by a high-performance MediaTek Helio G85 processor and up to 12GB of dynamic RAM, this phone ensures smooth multitasking and efficient operation. The 6.74" 90Hz display provides a stunning visual experience, perfect for gaming and multimedia. Capture every moment with the 50MP AI triple camera, offering advanced features like Night Mode and creative filters. With a massive 5000mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, stay powered up all day long. Plus, enjoy the convenience of a side fingerprint sensor, expandable storage up to 2TB, and dual SIM support.
Specifications:
Price: 7,499 (
MRP 10,99932% Off)
Brand: realme
Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
RAM: Up to 12GB
Display: 6.74" 90Hz
Camera: 50MP AI
Battery: 5000mAh
Charging: 33W SUPERVOOC
Design: Slim, Feather Gold
OS: Android 13.0
Pros
Cons
Lightning-fast performance
Average display
Fast charging
Sound quality is bad
Slim and stylish design
Decent camera quality
Good battery backup
Ample storage space
User’s Review: For the price of 8999 this is truly an amazing phone in terms of performance, smoothness, weight and comfortability to use. I exchanged this with a Redmi 9A and compared to that this device is 100 times better. The camera is amazing, battery backup is fantastic and charging is super fast. There are no lags when switching apps and there are many useful features which are seen in Moto phones that I could find on this device.
Why it's worth buying: With over 14,000 ratings and a 4-star rating on Amazon, along with 4,000 purchases last month, it's a trusted choice for many users.
The TECNO POP 8 sets a new standard in smartphone performance and innovation. With a massive 8GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM, expandable up to 1TB, you'll never run out of storage space. Experience stunning visuals on the 6.56-inch Dot-in Display with a dynamic port for convenient notifications tracking. Enjoy immersive sound with segment-first Dual Stereo Speakers powered by DTS technology. Unlock your phone in an instant with the ultra-fast Side Edge Fingerprint Sensor. Plus, with a robust Octa-Core processor and a massive 5000mAh battery, this phone delivers lightning-fast performance and long-lasting battery life. Capture breathtaking photos with the 12MP Dual Rear Camera and 8MP Dual Flashlight Front Camera. With its sleek 8.55mm design, premium Dot-in style, and superior texture, this phone combines style with substance for an unmatched smartphone experience.
Specifications:
Price: 6,799 (
MRP 7,79913% Off)
Brand: TECNO
RAM: 8GB
ROM: 64GB
Display: 6.56" Dot-in
Speakers: Dual Stereo
Battery: 5000mAh
Processor: Octa-Core
Rear Camera: 12MP
Front Camera: 8MP
Pros
Cons
Fast performance
Charging speed is slow
High storage capacity
Excellent display quality
Long battery life
Impressive camera features
Sleek design
User’s Review: Excellent product for this price range. Battery life and connectivity is good. It has minimum bloatware and there are no unwanted applications. Camera quality is good for this price. Sound quality can be a little more improved. Eyecare feature seems to be very interesting which reduces our eyestrain and is also beneficial to children's eyes when using the mobile. It has overall met my expectations. Thank you Techno POP 8!!
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity on Amazon, with 2K purchases and a 4.1-star rating, underscores its worthiness.
The Vivo Y02t is a reliable smartphone that offers impressive features at an affordable price. Equipped with a Helio P35 processor and 4GB of RAM, this phone delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks. The 6.51-inch HD+ display provides a vibrant viewing experience, while the 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage. Capture memorable moments with the 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera, and enjoy fast charging with the 10W charger. With its sleek design and multiple colour options, it is a stylish and functional smartphone that meets all your daily needs.
Specifications:
Price: 7,499 (
MRP 15,99953% Off)
Brand: Vivo
Display: 6.51" HD+
Processor: Helio P35
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP front
Battery: 5000mAh
Charging: 10W
OS: Funtouch OS 13
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Sensors: Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-compass, Proximity
Pros
Cons
Good performance for price
Average build quality
Large HD+ display
Slow charging speed
Ample storage and RAM
Long-lasting battery
Decent camera setup
Dual SIM support
User’s Review: The phone is gold and looks very beautiful and smart. I am very happy that the phone is sonet gold.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its reliable performance, ample storage, and long-lasting battery. Backed by a 54% 5-star rating on Amazon, indicating high customer satisfaction.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can I play games on phones under 10000?
Yes, many budget phones come equipped with processors capable of handling casual gaming and popular titles. However, for smoother gameplay and higher graphics settings, you may need to compromise on other specifications or consider slightly higher-priced models.
Are phones under 10000 durable?
Durability varies among budget phones, but opting for models with sturdy build materials like metal or reinforced plastic, along with investing in a protective case, can help extend the lifespan of your device and minimise damage from accidental drops.
Do budget phones under 10000 support 5G connectivity?
While 5G compatibility is less common in budget phones, some newer models may offer limited 5G support in select regions. However, for comprehensive 5G connectivity and future-proofing, you may need to explore options in higher price ranges.
Can I get a long-lasting battery in phones under 10000?
Many budget phones boast impressive battery capacities ranging from 4000mAh to 6000mAh, providing ample power to last throughout the day with moderate usage. Look for devices with efficient processors and optimised software for extended battery life.
Are budget phones under 10000 suitable for multitasking?
With adequate RAM and decent processors, many budget phones can handle everyday multitasking tasks like web browsing, social media, and messaging apps without significant slowdowns. Opting for models with 4GB or higher RAM can enhance multitasking performance.
The Bottom Line
In conclusion, smartphones under 10000 offer a compelling option for those seeking affordability without compromising on essential features. With reliable performance, decent cameras, and long-lasting battery life, these devices cater to the everyday needs of users. Considering factors like display quality, processing power, and battery longevity can help make an informed decision. Our recommended list provides options from reputable brands with favourable user reviews and competitive pricing, ensuring a worthwhile investment. Choose from our curated selection to find the perfect balance of value and functionality tailored to your preferences.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change