The 5 Best Hot and Cold ACs in India (2024)

As the summers start to make their presence felt in India, staying cool becomes a top priority. Hot and cold offer a versatile solution, providing not only relief from the scorching heat but also warmth during the chilly winter months. These dual-function ACs offer several advantages, including year-round comfort, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.
During the summer, these can quickly cool down a room, creating a comfortable environment even when the temperatures soar outside. In the winter, they can efficiently heat the room, ensuring you stay warm and cosy.
In addition to their functional benefits, hot and cold ACs are also environmentally friendly, thanks to their energy-efficient features. They use advanced technologies such as inverter compressors to reduce energy consumption, helping you save on your electricity bills while minimising your carbon footprint.
With the best hot and cold AC, you can create a comfortable and enjoyable living space throughout the year, no matter how extreme the weather conditions are outside. So, as the summer heat intensifies, investing in a reliable hot and cold air conditioner can be just the thing to keep you cool, collected, and comfortable.
Essential factors to consider before making a purchase for a hot and cold Ac
Room Size: Assess the size of the room where the AC will be installed to determine the appropriate cooling and heating capacity needed.
Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models with high Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) or Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) ratings to reduce electricity consumption and save on energy bills.
Inverter Technology: Consider ACs with inverter technology, which adjusts compressor speed based on cooling/heating requirements, providing more consistent temperatures and lower energy usage.
Climate Compatibility: Choose a model suitable for the local climate, ensuring it can effectively cool during hot summers and provide sufficient warmth in cold winters.
Noise Levels: Check the noise levels of the AC, especially if it will be installed in bedrooms or living areas, to ensure minimal disturbance during operation.
Smart Features: Explore ACs with smart features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile app control, and scheduling capabilities for added convenience and energy savings.
Air Quality Enhancement: Consider additional features like air purification, dehumidification, and ventilation to improve indoor air quality and overall comfort.
Installation Requirements: Evaluate the installation requirements, including compatibility with existing wiring and space for both indoor and outdoor units.
How we chose them for you
Performance Evaluation: We analysed performance metrics of different AC models, including cooling and heating capacities, energy efficiency ratings, noise levels, and smart features, to determine their suitability for various requirements and preferences.
Feature Considerations: We carefully considered the features offered by each AC model, taking into account their specifications, pros and cons to ensure that the chosen factors align with your needs and preferences.
Customer Feedback Analysis: We went through customer reviews and feedback to gauge the overall satisfaction with different AC models, focusing on factors such as performance, durability, and after-sales support.
Brand Credibility: We evaluated the credibility of AC brands based on their history in the market, customer satisfaction, and reliability of their products over time.
Value for Money: Our team assessed the overall value proposition of each AC model, weighing factors such as features offered, energy efficiency, warranty coverage, and price point to ensure you get the most bang for your buck.
Here's a list of best hot and cold ACs in India along with their price
This Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC is a versatile and efficient cooling and heating solution for your home. With a 5 in 1 convertible feature, it adapts to your cooling needs, whether it's a scorching summer day or a chilly winter night. The inverter compressor adjusts the power according to the room temperature, ensuring efficient operation. The AC is equipped with a PM 2.5 filter and an antiviral filter for cleaner and healthier air. With a wide operating range of -4 °C to 52 °C, this AC delivers rapid cooling and heating, making it ideal for Indian weather conditions. The 100% copper coils ensure better cooling performance and durability, while the stabiliser-free operation protects the AC from voltage fluctuations. Overall, this Lloyd AC offers reliable performance, energy efficiency, and advanced features to keep you comfortable all year round.
Specifications:
Price: 38,990 (
MRP 64,99040% Off)
Brand: Lloyd
Type: Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Rating: 3 Star
Compressor: Inverter
Filters: PM 2.5, Anti-Viral
Coil Material: Copper
Refrigerant: R-32
Operating Range: -4°C to 52°C
Noise Level: 40 dB
Dimensions (IDU): 100 x 22 x 32.7 cm
Dimensions (ODU): 87 x 36.5 x 56 cm
Weight (IDU): 11.6 kg
Weight (ODU): 29.5 kg
Pros
Cons
Efficient cooling and heating
May not be suitable for very large rooms
Smart swing for uniform air distribution
Stabiliser-free operation
Low maintenance with copper coils
Rapid cooling and heating
Environmentally friendly refrigerant
Energy-saving inverter compressor
User’s Review: Must buy it.. It is one of the best ac in this price segment and hearing and cooling is too good.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient cooling and heating capabilities, along with its 4-star rating on Amazon, indicating high customer satisfaction and performance and quality.
This Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC offers both heating and cooling functions, operating efficiently even in extreme temperatures ranging from -10°C to 54°C. Equipped with a patented swing compressor, it ensures high energy efficiency and superior comfort. The triple display feature provides real-time information on power consumption, room temperature, and error codes. With PM 2.5 filter and dew clean technology, it ensures healthy air quality by effectively removing impurities. Get faster cooling with the power chill function, making it an ideal choice for medium-sized rooms. With a copper condenser coil, this AC ensures better cooling performance and requires low maintenance.
Specifications:
Price: 41,990 (
MRP 61,30032% Off)
Brand: Daikin
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 5 kW
Special Feature: Heating & Cooling Function
Compressor Type: Inverter Swing
Coil Material: Copper
Room Size: Medium
Energy Efficiency: 3 Star
Warranty: 1 year (Product), 5 years (PCB), 10 years (Compressor)
Filters: PM 2.5, Dew Clean
Dimensions: 22.9D x 88.5W x 29.8H cm
Pros
Cons
Reliable performance
May be pricey for some
Quick cooling with power chill function
Quality could be improved
Low maintenance copper condenser coil
Power consumption is low
Operates in extreme temperatures
Easy-to-use triple display
Effective air filtration
User’s Review: I bought this for my father, and he absolutely loves it. It is value-for-money and works fantastic. It is quiet, efficient and cools the room with ease. The remote provided is also of good quality and works in synergy with the air-conditioning unit. I'd like to point out that the compressor unit is much bigger than your average brand such as Panasonic/Sanyo, so make sure you keep this in mind.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient performance, and effective air filtration. Its popularity is evident, with over 100 purchases on Amazon just last month, showcasing its reliability.
The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC is a cutting-edge cooling and heating solution for your home. With its 7 in 1 convertible feature, it intelligently adjusts cooling performance based on room temperature and humidity levels, ensuring optimal comfort while saving energy. Equipped with AI mode powered by MirAie, it automatically manages temperature and fan speed for efficient cooling. The PM 0.1 filter provides clean and healthy air by removing dust particles. With Wi-Fi connectivity, control your AC conveniently from anywhere using the MirAie app or voice commands with Alexa and Google Assistant. Enjoy long-term durability with stabiliser-free operation and Shield Blu technology.
Specifications:
Price: 46,990
Brand: Panasonic
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 1600 BTUs
Special Feature: Wi-Fi Inverter
Filter: PM 0.1
Compressor: Twin Cool
Dimensions: 23.5D x 107W x 29H cm
Refrigerant: R32
Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive
Pros
Cons
Smart connectivity options
Indoor unit doesn't have a horizontal swing
Dust-free clean air
Noisy outdoor unit
Stabiliser-free operation
Long-term durability
Wide operating temperature range
Efficient cooling/heating
User’s Review: I am writing this review after a month of usage. It is pretty good. I installed in a 9*18 size room. Just 15 to 20 minutes is enough to cool each corner of the room. I am highly satisfied with the same. But one drawback, It has only 2 way swing not 4 way swing like other models have. But not an issue you can go for it
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient cooling and heating, smart connectivity features, and high durability. Its 55% 5-star rating on Amazon indicates high customer satisfaction with its performance and features.
The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC is ideal for medium-sized rooms with versatile cooling and heating functions. With its copper condenser coil, it provides efficient cooling while requiring minimal maintenance, ensuring durability and uninterrupted cooling performance. The anti-dust filter removes dust and particles from the air, promoting clean and fresh indoor air quality. Featuring a 4-in-1 adjustable mode, it adapts to different conditions, saving power and keeping you comfortable throughout the year. With turbo cooling technology, this AC delivers quick and uniform cooling, eliminating hot spots for enhanced comfort. Additionally, it operates silently and efficiently within a wide voltage range.
Specifications:
Price: 42,990 (MRP 69,990
Brand: Voltas
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 5050 Kilowatts
Special Feature: Heating & Cooling
Filter: Anti-dust
Compressor: Inverter
Refrigerant Gas: R32
Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive
Pros
Cons
Eco-friendly refrigerant
Noise is high
Quick and uniform cooling
Wide voltage range operation
Low power consumption
Cooling performance
Low maintenance
User’s Review: The Voltas air conditioner exceeded all expectations with its exceptional cooling performance, particularly ideal for rooms sized 10×12. Not only did it efficiently cool the space, but its power consumption was impressively low too.
Why it's worth buying: Efficient cooling/heating with low maintenance and an anti-dust filter for clean air make it a reliable choice. Its inverter compressor ensures energy savings, earning it Amazon's Choice status.
The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC is designed to deliver efficient cooling and heating performance. With its inverter compressor, this AC adjusts power based on heat load, ensuring cold air during summers up to 52°C and warm air even at sub-zero temperatures of -7°C. The 100% copper condenser and evaporator coils enhance durability and provide heavy-duty performance for powerful cooling. With features like anti-freeze thermostat, silent operation, and anti-dust filter, this AC ensures a comfortable and healthy indoor environment. The Twin Rotary Inverter Compressor offers superfast cooling and better temperature control, making it an ideal choice for medium-sized rooms.
Specifications:
Type: Split AC
MRP 65,90041% Off)
Type: Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Compressor Type: Twin Rotary
Refrigerant: R32
Condenser Coil: 100% Copper
Operating Modes: Hot & Cold
Ambient Temperature: -7°C to 52°C
Pros
Cons
Efficient cooling and heating
Durability issues
Durable copper condenser
Silent operation
Superfast cooling
Anti-dust filter for clean air
Energy-efficient inverter compressor
User’s Review: Best AC !! Got it for 28.5 by using bank offers. Installation was very smooth. If you are planning to buy one - please go for it without any secondary plans. Loving the AC - Bonus it's Godrej.
Why it's worth buying: With efficient cooling/heating and a durable build, this AC has garnered praise, earning 4 stars from over 450+ satisfied Amazon customers, making it a worthwhile investment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do hot and cold ACs work differently from regular ACs?
Hot and cold ACs utilize a reversible refrigeration cycle, allowing them to provide both heating and cooling functionalities, whereas regular ACs only offer cooling.
Do hot and cold ACs require special installation?
While hot and cold ACs may have additional components for heating, they typically require the same installation process as regular AC units and can be installed by trained professionals.
Can hot and cold ACs handle extreme temperatures?
Most hot and cold ACs are designed to operate efficiently in a wide range of temperatures, from sub-zero conditions to high temperatures, ensuring comfort in diverse climates.
Are hot and cold ACs suitable for large rooms?
Hot and cold ACs come in various capacities, including models suitable for medium to large-sized rooms, providing effective heating and cooling coverage as needed.
Are hot and cold ACs cost-effective in the long run?
While the initial cost of hot and cold ACs may be higher than traditional units, their energy-efficient operation and versatile functionality can lead to long-term savings on energy bills.
The Bottom Line
In conclusion, hot and cold ACs offer versatile heating and cooling solutions for year-round comfort, suitable for various room sizes and climate conditions. The models recommended provide efficient performance, energy savings, and durability, ensuring a comfortable indoor environment.
With features like inverter technology, eco-friendly refrigerants, and user-friendly controls, these ACs offer convenience and peace of mind. Considering their positive ratings and reviews, investing in one of our recommended hot and cold ACs could be a wise choice for your home. Upgrade your comfort today with a reliable hot and cold AC from our selection.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change