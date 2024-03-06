10 Best 5 Star ACs in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best overall: The stands out with its AI Dual Inverter technology, anti-viral protection, and high cooling capacity of 3450 W, making it suitable for medium-sized rooms up to 120 sq.ft.
Best 1.5 ton AC: (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, JTKJ50TV, White) is our top pick, offering efficient cooling with its inverter technology, 5-star energy rating, and PM 2.5 filter for clean air.
Best 1 ton AC: The offers exceptional energy efficiency with its Flexicool technology, dual filtration with HD & PM 2.5 filter, and reliable cooling even in extreme conditions.
Best budget: The is a cost-effective option with features like 5-in-1 convertible cooling, anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter, and efficient cooling performance at 52°C ambient temperature.
When it comes to beating the heat in India, choosing the best AC brand can make all the difference. With a plethora of options available, selecting the ideal air conditioner can be a daunting task. However, when you prioritise energy efficiency, performance, and cooling capabilities, the choice becomes clear. The best ACs in India are those that boast a 5-star energy rating, ensuring optimal cooling while minimising energy consumption. These ACs not only keep you cool during the sweltering summer months but also help you save on your electricity bills.
From split ACs to window ACs, each model is equipped with advanced features and cutting-edge technology to deliver superior cooling performance. Whether you are looking for a powerful AC for a large room or a compact AC for a smaller space, the best AC in India has you covered. Additionally, they are crafted with durable materials to withstand the rigours of Indian climates, ensuring longevity and consistent performance year after year.
Investing in the best 5 Star ACs not only provides immediate relief from the sweltering heat but also offers long-term benefits in terms of energy savings and environmental sustainability. Join the ranks of savvy consumers who prioritise comfort, efficiency, and reliability by choosing one of these top-notch air conditioners for your home.
Essential parameters you should consider before purchasing a 5 star Ac
Energy Efficiency Rating: Look for the highest star rating within your budget. A higher star rating indicates greater energy efficiency, which can lead to lower electricity bills.
Cooling Capacity: Ensure the AC's cooling capacity is suitable for the size of your room. An AC with inadequate cooling capacity will struggle to cool the room effectively, while an oversized unit may lead to excessive energy consumption.
Type of AC: Choose between split AC and window AC based on your requirements and installation preferences. Split ACs are quieter and offer better air distribution, while window ACs are typically more affordable and easier to install.
Inverter Technology: Inverter ACs are more energy-efficient compared to non-inverter models. They can adjust the compressor speed based on the cooling requirements, leading to significant energy savings.
Air Quality Features: Look for ACs with features like dust filters, dehumidifiers, and air purifiers to improve indoor air quality and create a healthier environment.
Additional Features: Consider additional features such as sleep mode, timer function, and remote control options for added convenience and comfort.
How we picked them for you
Extensive Research: We conducted thorough research on various 5-star AC models available in the market, considering factors such as energy efficiency, cooling capacity, brand reputation, and customer reviews.
Features and Functions: We considered additional features such as air purifiers, dust filters, dehumidifiers, and smart functions to enhance your overall cooling experience.
Brand Reputation: We selected ACs from reputable brands known for their reliability, customer service, and quality products.
Value for Money: We compared prices across different models to ensure that you get the best value for your money without compromising on quality or features.
User Feedback: We also took into account user feedback and reviews to gauge user satisfaction and identify any common issues with specific models.
Below is a list of best 5 star AC brands in India along with their price
Advertisement
Experience optimal cooling efficiency with the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC. Featuring a 5-in-1 convertible design, this AC adapts to varying cooling needs effortlessly. Its 100% copper construction ensures rapid heat transfer and long-term durability. Enjoy clean and fresh air with the antiviral PM 2.5 filter, while the stabiliser-free operation protects against voltage fluctuations. With rapid cooling capabilities and a 4-way swing feature, this AC delivers comfort even in scorching temperatures of up to 52°C.
Specifications:
Price: 40,990 (
MRP 67,99040% Off)
Brand: Lloyd
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Cooling Power: 5.1 kW
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Compressor: Inverter
Coil Material: 100% Copper
Refrigerant: R-32
Special Features: Anti-viral Filter, PM 2.5 Filter
Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 99.7 x 20.5 x 34.3 cm
Dimensions (Outdoor Unit): 89.8 x 36.3 x 59.3 cm
Pros
Cons
Low maintenance with copper coils
Installation costs are slightly high
Stabiliser-free operation
May be pricey for some
Rapid cooling performance
4-way air swing helps with uniform cooling
Good build quality
Less electricity consumption
Silent operation
User’s Testimonial: Delivered on time. AC Works very well, room gets cooled within no time which is amazing, received in good condition, fitting was done just in 2 days after delivery. No complaints whatsoever. So happy with the purchase.
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.3-star rating on Amazon and over 700 purchases last month, this 5 star AC stands out as a reliable and popular choice, offering efficient cooling and value for money.
Upgrade your cooling experience with the Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC. Featuring India's 1st Matter Enabled RAC, this AC offers seamless connectivity and control via the MirAie App and voice commands with Alexa and Google Assistant. Enjoy cleaner air with the PM 0.1 filter and optimal cooling with the 7-in-1 convertible modes and True AI mode. With its copper condenser and stabiliser-free operation, this AC delivers efficient and reliable performance, making it perfect for medium-sized rooms.
Specifications:
Price: 44,990 (
MRP 63,40029% Off)
Brand: Panasonic
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Cooling Power: 17400 BTU
Special Feature: Wi-Fi Inverter
Filter: PM 0.1
Convertible Modes: 7-in-1
Control: True AI
Condenser: Copper
Model: CS/CU-NU18ZKY5W
Pros
Cons
Sturdy copper condenser
Can be a bit noisy at times
Sturdily built quality
Installation charges are expensive
Can customise the temperature settings
Remarkable performance
Impressive smart functionalities
Connects seamlessly with Wifi
User’s Testimonial: This AC is perfectly silent than the other older two, efficient, instant cooling, smart AC is functioning wellOn and off times is excellent and it provides even smaller time settings up to 10 minutes, whereas in my older ACs the timer slot is only half hour. The smart profile is an excellent feature. The 4 way swing works well. it shows the power consumption on a day to day, weekly, and monthly basis. display is reasonably legible. power consumption is very less. One issue is, the smart app shows power consumption by one day delay. Worthy purchase.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its innovative True AI mode and versatile 7-in-1 convertible design, backed by stellar reviews as an Amazon Choice product with 4.2 stars.
Enhance your cooling experience with the Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC. Featuring a copper condenser and 4-in-1 adjustable mode, this AC delivers powerful and efficient cooling tailored to your needs. With its anti-dust filter and CO2 reduction technology, it ensures clean and fresh air circulation. Enjoy quick and uniform cooling with turbo cooling technology, even in extreme ambient temperatures. Experience superior cooling performance and durability with Voltas, your trusted cooling partner.
Specifications:
Price: 38,990 (
MRP 75,99049% Off)
Brand: Voltas
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 1.25 kW
Special Feature: Remote Control, Dust Filter
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Warranty: 1 Year (Product), 10 Years (Compressor)
Condenser: Copper
Refrigerant Gas: R32
Dimensions: 23D x 96W x 31.7H cm
Pros
Cons
Easy maintenance
High ambient temperature control
Limited cooling modes
Quick and uniform cooling
Performance could be improved
Stabiliser-free operation
Environmentally friendly refrigerant
Decent build quality
User’s Testimonial: So glad I bought this for my parents’ anniversary. Had ordered the 2 ton but my father convinced me to get the 1.5 ton as he said that their room wasn’t big enough. The cooling is absolutely superb and it chills at even 25 degrees, apparently ( my parents’ old Ac used to be kept at 18 and it still wouldn’t cool the bedroom well enough!) My mother just called to tell me that she’s relieved that I hadn’t ordered the 2 ton because then they would’ve had to sleep in the guest room!! Delivery and installation were great as well. We paid approx 3000/- extra towards installation.
Why it's worth buying: Efficiently cools with low energy consumption, offering long-term savings and reliable performance, making it a smart investment for year-round comfort.
Advertisement
Daikin's 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC delivers superior cooling efficiency with its high ISEER rating of 5.2*. Its advanced inverter technology ensures energy savings and precise temperature control, while the dew clean technology ensures consistent cooling performance. With features like 3D airflow, power chill operation, and eco mode, this AC provides instant relief from heat and reduces electricity bills. Enjoy clean and pure indoor air with its PM 2.5 filter and radiant cooling technology.
Specifications:
Price: 45,490 (
MRP 67,20032% Off)
Brand: Daikin
Model: MTKM50U
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Compressor: Inverter
Condenser: Copper
Filter: PM 2.5
Cooling Power: 5.28 kW
Refrigerant: R32
Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 22.9D x 88.5W x 29.8H cm
Dimensions (Outdoor Unit): 59.5L x 84.5W x 30H cm
Pros
Cons
Consistent cooling performance
Limited compatibility with smart home systems
Easy to clean and maintain
May make some fan noise
Fast cooling even in extreme heat
Robust build quality for durability
Precise temperature control
Highly energy efficient
User’s Testimonial: Very nice AC. Best one I have had so far. Works great at 25/26 C. Had an issue with installation and called customer service. They came and fixed it within 24 hours. So overall I am very satisfied with the product and the service.
Why it's worth buying: Rated 4.1 stars on Amazon, it's the perfect choice for those seeking reliable cooling with savings. Upgrade your home comfort today with Daikin!
Blue Star's 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC offers superior cooling with its efficient rotary compressor and copper condenser. Experience quick cooling with turbo cool mode and energy savings with eco mode. The anti-corrosive blue fins ensure unhindered cooling performance and enhanced durability. You can enjoy convenience with features like auto restart, self-diagnosis, and comfort sleep mode. With humidity control and dust filters, this AC provides comfortable and healthy indoor air quality.
Specifications:
Price: 37,190
Brand: Blue Star
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Compressor: Fixed Speed
Condenser: Copper
Cooling Power: 16548.2 BTU
Refrigerant Gas: R32
Dimensions: 43D x 66W x 73.3H cm
Advertisement
Pros
Cons
Energy-efficient rotary compressor
Noise level is high
Efficient performance
Fixed speed compressor
Sturdy and strong build quality
Relatively heavy at 56.5 kg
Humidity control provides comfort
Can self-diagnose for easy troubleshooting
Durable copper condenser
Convenient auto-restart feature
User’s Testimonial: The AC itself is excellent. It has a 5 Star power efficiency rating and it has reduced my electricity bill significantly after one month of use. The cooling is superb and the only minor issue is the fan noise, which is a bit louder than my 20 year old LG AC. But that’s not a deal-breaker for me. I would recommend this AC to anyone looking for a quality product.
Why it's worth buying: With a high 5-star rating from 58% of Amazon customers, this 1.5 Ton Window AC offers efficient cooling and user-friendly features, making it a worthwhile purchase for those seeking effective cooling solutions.
Godrej's 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC features 5-in-1 Convertible Technology for flexible cooling options and heavy-duty performance at high temperatures. With antimicrobial self-clean technology and anti-freeze thermostat, it ensures safety and hygiene. Enjoy energy savings with power-saving inverter technology and eco-friendly R32 refrigerant. The copper condenser and anti-corrosive blue fin coating ensure enduring performance and silent operation. Perfect for small-sized rooms, it offers efficient cooling with multiple operating modes.
Specifications:
Price: 32,990 (
MRP 48,99033% Off)
Brand: Godrej
Type: Split AC
Capacity: 1 Ton
Star Rating: 5 Star
Refrigerant: R-32
Compressor: Single Rotary
Condenser Coil: Copper
ISEER: 5.1 W/W
Air Flow: Anti-bacteria Filter, Dust Filter
Convenience: Auto Restart, Sleep Mode
Power Requirement: AC 230 V, 50 Hz
Pros
Cons
Energy-efficient operation
Remote is a little bit complicated
Effective cooling even at high temperatures
Small room suitability
Decent quality and size
Indoor unit operates quietly
Durable copper condenser
Hygienic and safe
User’s Testimonial: Good product. Have been using it for more than 2 months. No issues found. Good cooling. Cools fast. With 24 degrees it has been cooling really well. Remote is good and works well from any angle of room. Only issue is the noise could have been a little low. Other than that, the product is really good. Within one day installation people will come and install the AC.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient cooling, energy-saving features, and durable build, making it a reliable choice for comfortable living.
Advertisement
The LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split AC features a Dual Inverter Compressor and AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling for efficient and flexible cooling. With Ocean Black Protection on copper tubes, it ensures durability in harsh conditions. The HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection and low gas detection enhance safety and air quality. Enjoy features like VIRAAT Mode, Magic Display, and Super Silent Operation for a comfortable experience. Stabiliser-free operation and R-32 refrigerant make it energy-efficient and eco-friendly.
Specifications:
Price: 39.990 (
MRP 75.99047% Off)
Capacity: 1 Ton
Compressor: Dual Inverter
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Cooling Capacity: 3.5 kW
Refrigerant: R-32
Copper Tubes: 100%
Anti-Virus Filter: Yes
Noise Level: 21 dB
Warranty: 1 Year (Product), 10 Years (Compressor)
Pros
Cons
Low noise operation
Performance could to be improved
Energy-efficient with 5-star rating
Limited cooling capacity for larger rooms
High-quality copper tubes
Low gas detection for safety
HD filter ensures clean air
Reliable cooling with dual inverter
User’s Testimonial: LG Dual split ac 1 ton is very efficient and cooling is comfortable for room size of up to 120 sq ft. Liked it very much and ordered one more unit for another room.
Why it's worth buying: With over 500 recent purchases last month and being an Amazon Choice product, it provides excellent value for money.
The Blue Star IC518YNU 1.5-ton Split Air Conditioner provides efficient cooling with its inverter compressor and convertible five-in-one cooling mode. With features like instant cooling and four-way air circulation, it ensures quick and precise temperature control. The air conditioner operates without a stabiliser and can be voice-operated using the Smart app. Its copper coils and rust-free fins enhance durability, while the noiseless performance and sleep optimization feature ensure a comfortable sleep environment.
Specifications:
Price: 44,990 (
MRP 75,00040% Off)
Brand: Blue Star
Type: Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Star Rating: 5 Star
Compressor: Inverter Rotary
Refrigerant: R-32
Condenser Coil: Copper
Cooling Capacity: 5000 W
Indoor Dimensions: 96 x 32 x 21.5 cm
Outdoor Dimensions: 88.8 x 58.1 x 36.7 cm
Pros
Cons
Versatile 5-in-1 convertible mode
Limited dehumidification features
Rust-free fins for longevity
No anti-bacterial filter
Four-way air circulation provide uniform cooling
Durable copper condenser coil
Energy-efficient Eco mode
Reliable performance and build quality
User’s Testimonial: I’ve been using this AC for around 6 months now. I am very satisfied with it. It cools in very less time and also power consumption is very less. I would definitely recommend everyone to buy this product.
Why it's worth buying: Worth considering for its reliable cooling and innovative features, backed by over 1200+ ratings on Amazon, reflecting its popularity among users.
The Carrier CAI12ES5R34F0 1-ton Split Air Conditioner with AI Flexicool Inverter technology ensures personalised cooling with its 6-in-1 tonnage modes. Its Insta Cool feature provides faster cooling, while dual filtration with PM 2.5 and HD filters keeps the air fresh. The hydro blue coating and Aqua Clear Protection enhance durability, and the auto cleanser disinfects the indoor unit. With safety sensors and refrigerant leakage detection, it prioritises safety while delivering efficient cooling.
Specifications:
Price: 34,990 (
MRP 66,59047% Off)
Brand: Carrier
Type: Split AC
Capacity: 1 Ton
Compressor: Inverter
Filtration: Dual (HD & PM 2.5)
Cooling Power: 3500 kW
Refrigerant: R-34A
Dimensions (Indoor): 18.8D x 80W x 27.5H cm
Dimensions (Outdoor): 78.0 x 54.0 x 26.5 cm
Warranty: 10 Years (Compressor), 5 Years (PCB), 1 Year (Product)
Pros
Cons
Effective cooling performance
Poor remote quality
Easy to operate
High noise sometimes
Energy-efficient
Superior air purification
Automatic cleaning feature
Durable copper condenser
User’s Testimonial: Carrier is a good and trusted brand. All my ACs are from this company. Got a very good exchange price of the old Carrier AC. No other brands were giving a good exchange price. The product is very good. Cooling is sufficient. Hope the product goes a long way
Why it's worth buying: With its advanced Flexicool technology and dual filtration system, this Carrier's AC offers exceptional cooling efficiency and air purification, making it a smart investment for ultimate comfort and cleaner indoor air quality.
The Lloyd GLS15I5FWGEV 1.2-ton Split AC with inverter compressor delivers efficient cooling with its 5-in-1 convertible feature, adapting to different cooling needs. It features golden fins evaporator coils for enhanced durability and low maintenance. With a powerful turbo cool mode and anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter, it ensures rapid temperature control and clean, fresh air. Stabilizer-free operation, long air throw, and 100% copper construction further enhance its performance and longevity.
Specifications:
Price: 34,990 (
MRP 59,99042% Off)
Brand: Lloyd
Capacity: 1.2 Tons
Compressor: Inverter
Cooling Power: 4.2 kW
Filter: Anti-Viral + PM 2.5
Material: 100% Copper
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Dimensions (Indoor): 100 x 22 x 32.7 cm
Dimensions (Outdoor): 87 x 36.5 x 56 cm
Refrigerant: R-32
Pros
Cons
Reliable cooling with turbo mode
Water leaking issues
Stabiliser-free operation
Multi-mode convertible cooling
Long air throw for larger rooms
Low maintenance
Components are of high quality
Easy to use Remote control
User’s Testimonial: The LLOYD Split AC has been a fantastic addition to our home. Its cooling prowess, energy efficiency, and thoughtful design make it a top-tier choice for beating the heat. If you're in the market for a reliable and high-performing split AC, I highly recommend giving the LLOYD Split AC serious consideration.
Why it's worth buying: With its efficient cooling, advanced features, and durable build, this AC boasts a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, making it a trusted choice for comfortable and healthy indoor environments.
In Conclusion
With rising concerns about electricity bills and environmental impact, opting for a 5-star AC ensures optimal cooling performance while minimizing energy consumption. From our carefully curated list of recommendations, you can find models equipped with advanced features, such as inverter technology, smart functionalities, and durable components like copper condenser coils. Investing in a 5-star AC from our selection not only ensures comfort but also contributes to sustainable living and long-term savings. Make the smart choice today and enjoy efficient cooling while reducing your carbon footprint.