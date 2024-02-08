Best Hawkins Pressure Cookers in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
With a legacy spanning decades, Hawkins continues to captivate home cooks and professional chefs alike with its exceptional range of pressure cookers. What sets Hawkins pressure cooker range apart is its unwavering commitment to excellence, evident in every aspect of its products. From the robust construction of stainless steel models to the sleek design of its induction-compatible cookers, Hawkins caters to diverse needs and preferences.
Among the standout models are the renowned Futura and Contura series, celebrated for their durability, efficiency, and ergonomic design. With capacities ranging from 3 litres to a generous 10 litres, these pressure cookers cater to both small and large households alike. Furthermore, Hawkins' commitment to customer satisfaction is evident through its extensive service network and reliable warranty support.
As households across India continue to embrace the joys of home cooking, the demand for reliable and efficient kitchen appliances has never been greater. In this article, we have listed the best Hawkins pressure cookers in India to help you make your meal preparation chore a breeze.
Key factors to consider before buying a pressure cooker from Hawkins
Cooking Needs: Assess your cooking needs and preferences. Do you require a basic pressure cooker for everyday meals, or do you need additional features like a separator for cooking multiple dishes simultaneously?
Capacity: Consider the size of your household and typical meal quantities. Hawkins offers a range of capacities from 3 litres to 10 litres, ensuring you can choose a cooker that meets your cooking needs without over or underestimating.
Material: Evaluate the material of the pressure cooker, whether it's stainless steel or hard-anodized aluminium. Stainless steel cookers are durable and non-reactive, while aluminium cookers are lighter and heat up faster, but ensure it's hard-anodized for increased durability and resistance to scratches and stains.
Safety Features: Prioritise safety features such as pressure indicators, safety valves, and sturdy handles. Hawkins pressure cookers are equipped with advanced safety mechanisms to prevent accidents and ensure peace of mind during cooking.
Compatibility: If you have an induction cooktop, ensure the pressure cooker is compatible with induction stoves. Hawkins offers a range of models suitable for various heat sources, including gas, electric, and induction cooktops.
Maintenance: Consider the ease of cleaning and maintenance. Opt for models with detachable parts and dishwasher-safe components for hassle-free upkeep.
Ease of Cleaning: Consider how easy it is to clean the pressure cooker, especially if you use it frequently.
Additional Accessories: Some Hawkins pressure cookers come with additional accessories like steamer baskets or separators. Decide if these extras are important to you.
On What basis we picked them for you
Market Research: We conducted thorough market research to identify the most popular and highly rated Hawkins pressure cookers in India.
Customer Reviews and Ratings: We analysed customer reviews and ratings from various online platforms to understand user experiences and satisfaction levels with different Hawkins pressure cooker models.
Product Features and Specifications: We examined the features, specifications, and capabilities of each Hawkins pressure cooker model to ensure they meet the diverse needs of consumers.
Value for Money: We assessed the overall value proposition of each Hawkins pressure cooker, considering factors such as price, features, durability, and after-sales service, to provide recommendations that offer the best value for money.
Warranty Coverage: We considered the warranty coverage provided by Hawkins for each pressure cooker model to ensure that consumers are protected against any potential manufacturing defects or issues.
Variety of Models: We curated a selection of Hawkins pressure cookers that offer a diverse range of features, capacities, and materials to cater to different consumer preferences and cooking needs.
Here's a list of best hawkins pressure cookers in India with their price
The Hawkins Stainless Steel Contura 3 Litre Inner Lid Pressure Cooker is designed to cater to the needs of 3 or 4 persons, offering convenience and efficiency in the kitchen. Crafted from premium AISI 304 non-magnetic stainless steel, it ensures durability and hygiene. With a 6.6 mm thick sandwich bottom, heat distribution is uniform, leading to quick and even cooking without any hotspots. Its induction compatibility adds versatility, allowing you to use it on various cooktops. The curved body facilitates easy stirring, making cooking a breeze.
Specifications:
Price: 2,780 (
MRP 3,15012% Off)
Capacity: 3 litres
Material: Stainless steel
Compatibility: Induction compatible
Thickness: 6.6 mm sandwich bottom
Dimensions: 34.7D x 20.5W x 18.3H cm
Weight: 4.5 pounds
|Pros
|Cons
|Hygienic and corrosion-resistant material
|Heavy induction base
|Modern in finishing and design
|Durable stainless steel construction
|Convenient and easy to use
|Excellent performance and quality
User’s Review: Easy to operate. Best stainless steel pressure cooker for its value. Amazing company to make such a cookware. Everything tastes so good made in it. Awesome durability.
Why it's worth buying: With 4.3 stars and 1K recent purchases last month on Amazon, its popularity and positive reviews attest to its reliability and effectiveness.
The Hawkins 2 Litre Ceramic Nonstick Pressure Cooker is a versatile addition to any kitchen, ideal for 2 or 3 persons. Crafted with high-quality German ceramic nonstick coating, it ensures excellent release properties, requiring less oil for healthier cooking. Its heat-resistant design withstands high temperatures, allowing for crispier and tastier dishes. Free from PFAS and heavy metals, this cooker prioritises your health and safety. With scratch and stain-resistant exterior, it maintains its sleek appearance for years. Compatible with both gas and induction stovetops, it offers convenience and efficiency.
Specifications:
Price: 2,780 (
MRP 215010% Off)
Capacity: 2 litres
Material: Aluminium
Coating: Ceramic Nonstick
Colour: Grey
Compatibility: Induction Base
Dimensions: 34.2D x 19.7W x 14.9H cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent non stick performance
|May not work on induction
|High-quality German ceramic coating
|Nonstick coating may wear over time
|Requires less oil for cooking
|Durable and scratch-resistant exterior
|Good build quality
|Healthier cooking without PFAS or metals
User’s Review: Very impressive and the best part is, it is very easy to clean as the rice or curry which you have cooked will not stick and make a mess. Go for it
Why it's worth buying: This high quality pressure cooker offers healthier cooking with minimal oil, as reflected by its 65% 5-star rating on Amazon.
The Hawkins Contura Black XT 5 Litre Inner Lid Pressure Cooker is a kitchen essential, ideal for 5 to 7 persons. Its Xtra Thick Body ensures quick and even cooking, while the hard anodized finish enhances durability and energy efficiency. The curved body design facilitates easy stirring and prevents food from sticking. With an induction-compatible Xtra Thick Base and superior pressure regulation system, it offers versatility and precise cooking. Safety features like the Pressure-Locked Safety lid and Automatic Safety Valve ensure worry-free cooking. Plus, stay-cool handles and a free cookbook add to the convenience and enjoyment of using this top-quality pressure cooker.
Specifications:
Price: 3,169 (
MRP 3,52510% Off)
Capacity: 5 litres
Material: Aluminium
Colour: Black
Dimensions: 41.9D x 21.1W x 19.7H cm
Special Feature: Induction Compatible
Weight: 5 Pounds
|Pros
|Cons
|Good quality and appearance
|Air leak from pressure area
|Easy to use clean and maintain
|Safety valve can be easily damaged
|Induction compatible for versatility
|Quick, even cooking
|Thick and sturdy base
User’s Review: Earlier we had a local pressure cooker where spilling was very common, but thanks to this product of Hawkins, my kitchen stays clean because of non spilling. Also,cleaning is very easy due to its small size,the thick base also allows uniform heating which I think reduces spillage and cooks food efficiently.
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar rating of 4.4 stars from over 8000 ratings on Amazon, this Hawkins Pressure Cooker proves its worth through consistent customer satisfaction, ensuring you're investing in a reliable and highly regarded kitchen essential.
The Hawkins Contura Aluminium Inner Lid 3 Litre Pressure Cooker with Ceramic Coating brings together durability and style. Ideal for 3 or 4 persons, its ceramic-coated exterior offers scratch and stain resistance, ensuring easy maintenance and a fresh look for years. The metallic rim around the mouth of the cooker enhances safety, while the black base heats up quickly for faster cooking. With its curved body design, stirring becomes effortless, making cooking a breeze. Plus, it's compatible with gas stoves, adding to its versatility. Enhance your kitchen experience with this reliable and attractive pressure cooker.
Specifications:
Price: 2,230 (
MRP 2,375 6% Off)
Capacity: 3 litres
Material: Aluminium
Colour: Tomato Red
Finish: Coloured
Special Feature: Gas Stovetop Compatible
Item Weight: 2.04 kilograms
|Pros
|Cons
|Scratch and stain-resistant coating
|Easy to clean ceramic coating
|Quick heating black base
|Curved body for effortless stirring
|Reliable safety features
User’s Review: It's the same actual product shown in the picture with all sub- parts.. except the 'Hawkins' sticker on the cooker is a sticker. The cooker is thick enough and good Easy to lock and unlock. It's completely safe. It comes with a book which has all the instructions needed. Overall it's a good quality and 100% foodgrade product..
Why it's worth buying: With 60% of Amazon users awarding it 5 stars, this Pressure Cooker is highly regarded for its durability, efficiency, and ease of use, making it a worthwhile investment for your kitchen.
The Hawkins Bigboy Aluminum Pressure Cooker, boasting an impressive 22-litre capacity, is tailor-made for high-volume cooking needs. Perfect for hotels, restaurants, large families, or caterers, it efficiently caters to gatherings of 22 to 30 persons. With a sturdy base ranging from 4.06 to 4.88 mm thick, this cooker ensures even heat distribution for quick and thorough cooking. Reinforced fibreglass handles provide durability and ease of handling, while the extra safety valve and chain-secured pressure regulator enhance safety in busy kitchens. Designed for use on gas or kerosene stoves, it's a reliable companion for cooking large quantities of food with speed and precision.
Specifications:
Price: 6,440 (
MRP 7,27511% Off)
Capacity: 22 litres
Material: Aluminium
Dimensions: 47.7D x 31.5W x 39.2H cm
Special Feature: Gas Stovetop Compatible
Base Thickness: 4.06 - 4.88 mm
Handles: Reinforced fibreglass
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient for high-volume cooking
|Requires ample storage space
|Sturdy construction ensures durability
|Prone to scratches
|Handles heavy weight with ease
|Quick cooking for large gatherings
|Extra safety valve for added security
User’s Review: Big and high quality. Works well for preparing large batches of dog food. Been buying Hawkins pressure cookers for years, and will keep buying them.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient high-volume cooking with sturdy construction. Rated 4.2 stars on Amazon for reliability and performance.
The Hawkins 3 Litre Inner Lid Pressure Cooker is a versatile kitchen essential made from food-grade stainless steel, ensuring durability and hygiene. Its extra-thick sandwich bottom distributes heat evenly, preventing hotspots and facilitating quick, uniform cooking. With compatibility on gas and induction cooktops, it offers flexibility in kitchen usage. The pressure-locked safety lid and improved pressure regulator ensure safe and efficient cooking. Featuring sturdy stay-cool handles and a unique curved body design, it provides comfort and ease of use. Upgrade your cooking game with this reliable and durable pressure cooker that promises years of faithful service.
Specifications
Price: 2,762 (
MRP 3,15012% Off)
Material: Food-grade Stainless steel
Bottom: Extra-thick sandwich bottom
Capacity: 3 litres
Compatibility: Gas and induction cooktops
Safety: Pressure-locked safety lid
Comfort: Sturdy stay-cool handles
Design: Curved body
|Pros
|Cons
|Even heat distribution
|Base is very heavy
|Versatile cooking options
|Problem of steam leakage
|Safe and efficient pressure locking
|Comfortable handling
|Hygienic and durable material
User’s Review: Its shape is the best, flat and broad at bottom,so heat does not go to waste and uniform distribution of heat. It is not very deep,so it's convenient to see the condition of the item being sauteed and the use of the ladle is easy. It reaches all spaces. Though the body is of steel but since it has a heavy thick base as well as body,nothing burns as is the case in steel utensils. Highly recommended.
Why it's worth buying: Trusted by thousands with recent popularity evident from high ratings and 1K purchases on Amazon last month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I know which size pressure cooker to buy?
Consider the number of people you typically cook for and choose a size that comfortably accommodates your usual portion sizes and recipes, ensuring efficient cooking without overcrowding or wastage.
Can I use a pressure cooker on an induction cooktop?
Yes, many modern pressure cookers are designed to be compatible with induction cooktops, featuring induction-friendly bases that allow for efficient heating and cooking on these types of stoves.
Is it safe to leave a pressure cooker unattended while cooking?
No, it's essential to monitor a pressure cooker while in use to ensure proper pressure regulation and prevent any potential accidents. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for safe usage and never leave a pressure cooker unattended during operation.
How long does it take to cook food in a pressure cooker?
Cooking times can vary depending on the recipe and the type of food being prepared. However, pressure cookers are known for significantly reducing cooking times compared to conventional methods, often cooking meals in a fraction of the time.
How often should I replace the gasket in my pressure cooker?
Gaskets should be inspected regularly for signs of wear and tear, such as cracks or stiffness. Depending on usage and maintenance, gaskets may need to be replaced every 1-2 years to maintain proper sealing and safety during cooking.
The Bottom line
When considering a pressure cooker for your kitchen needs, the Hawkins range stands out for its reliability, versatility, and durability. With various capacities and features to suit different cooking requirements, these pressure cookers offer convenience and efficiency. From induction compatibility to sturdy construction, they cater to a wide range of cooking preferences and scenarios. Choose from our curated list and enhance your culinary experience with a Hawkins pressure cooker today - your kitchen companion awaits!