Best Alkaline Water Purifiers in India (2024)

February 3, 2024

  • Best Overall: The Havells Gracia Alkaline Water Purifier stands out as the best overall choice with its 8-stage purification, RO+UV+Alkaline technology, and a 7.5L stainless steel tank, ensuring comprehensive and stylish water purification.

  • Best Energy Efficient: The AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier takes the lead in energy efficiency, combining 100% RO+SCMT technology with a compact design, providing baby-safe water in a 5-liter capacity, with a digital display for intuitive operation.

  • Best Budget: The Urban Company Native M1 Copper Water Purifier claims the title of the best budget option, featuring a 10-stage filtration, RO+UV+UF+MTDS technology, and a wallet-friendly 8L capacity with a 2-year filter life, making it a cost-effective and reliable choice.

The emphasis on alkaline water has gained considerable traction owing to its potential health benefits. Alkaline water is characterised by a higher pH level, typically above 7, contributing to its alkalinity. The importance of incorporating alkaline water in purification systems lies in its ability to neutralise acidity and promote a more balanced pH environment within the body.

By incorporating minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium, alkaline water can potentially contribute to improved bone health and overall well-being. Furthermore, proponents suggest that it may aid in the detoxification process, supporting the body's natural mechanisms to eliminate harmful substances.

With a growing prominence on health-conscious decisions, there is a rising demand for alkaline water purifiers in India. Recognizing the significance of this, we've compiled a list to assist you in choosing the best alkaline water purifier tailored to your specific needs.

Things to consider before buying an alkaline water purifier 

  • Water Quality Analysis: Assess the quality of your tap water, considering factors like hardness, impurities, and pH levels to determine the appropriate alkaline water purifier.

  • pH Range: Check the pH range the purifier can achieve. Different models may offer varying levels of alkalinity, so choose one that aligns with your preferences.

  • Filtration Technology: Evaluate the filtration technology used. Look for a system that not only alkalizes the water but also effectively removes contaminants and impurities.

  • Mineralization Levels: Consider the mineralization capabilities of the purifier. Opt for a model that adds essential minerals like calcium and magnesium to enhance the overall quality of water.

  • Filter Replacement Cost and Frequency: Understand the cost and frequency of filter replacements. A transparent and cost-effective replacement system is essential for long-term use.

  • Ease of Maintenance: Assess the overall maintenance requirements. Choose a purifier with user-friendly features and clear instructions for easy upkeep.

  • Installation Process: Check the installation process. Some models may require professional installation, while others offer simple DIY setups.

  • Size and Capacity: Determine the size and capacity of the purifier based on your household's water consumption. Ensure it meets the daily water needs of your family. 

  • Energy Efficiency: Consider the energy consumption of the purifier. Opt for energy-efficient models to minimise long-term operational costs.

How we picked them for you when curating this list 

  • User-Friendly Design: We prioritised purifiers with an emphasis on ease of use. Models with intuitive interfaces, simple installation processes, and easy maintenance requirements were given preference.

  • User Feedback: Reviews and feedback from users played a crucial role in our selection process. We prioritised models that consistently received positive reviews, ensuring real-world satisfaction.

  • Brand Credibility: We considered the reputation and credibility of the brands manufacturing the purifiers. Preference was given to well-established companies known for producing reliable and high-quality water purification systems

  • Comparative Analysis: We conducted a detailed comparison of features, specifications, and pricing across different models. This allowed us to identify purifiers that offer the best combination of functionality and value for money.

  • Warranty Assessment: We assessed the customer support services and warranty offerings of each brand. Models with responsive customer support and favorable warranty terms were given preference.

Here's a list of best alkaline water purifiers in India along with their price

  1. Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV+MTDS+Alkaline Water Purifier

Aquaguard Marvel NXT is a cutting-edge water purifier that combines RO+UV+MTDS+Alkaline technologies for comprehensive water purification. With a 6-stage purification process, it removes contaminants like lead and mercury, ensuring water safety. The Alkaline Boost Technology instantly increases the water's pH level, making it healthier and tastier by removing impurities. This purifier is versatile, suitable for various water sources, including tanker, borewell, and municipal water. Its smart features, like LED indications and an energy-saving mode, enhance user convenience. The compact design seamlessly blends with your kitchen aesthetics, offering both style and functionality. Experience the convenience of high-capacity storage and a long cartridge life. With a 1-year warranty, it assures quality and reliability for your water purification needs.

Specifications:

  • Price: 14,199 (MRP 24,000 41% Off)

  • Brand: Eureka Forbes 

  • Technology: RO+UV+MTDS+Alkaline

  • Capacity: 6 litres

  • Dimensions: 32L x 27.8W x 48H cm

  • Installation: Wall-mounted, Countertop

  • Material: Plastic

  • Purification Stages: 6 stages

  • Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Good build quality and appearancePerformance could be better
Easy to operate and use
Natural in taste
Smart LED indications
Long-lasting cartridge
Efficient purification

User’s Review: I dread RO water because of its peculiar taste but the water from this Aquaguard product is similar to normal mineral water and much better than other RO products. The alkaline diffuser seems to work fine. The package came in good condition and installation was prompt. Overall nice experience so far.

Why it's worth buying: Recognized as an Amazon Choice with a stellar 4.2-star rating, ensures its reliable performance and user satisfaction.

2. Havells Gracia Alkaline Water Purifier 

The Havells Gracia Alkaline Water Purifier is a silver and black marvel boasting RO+UV+Alkaline technology for superior water purification. With an 8-stage process, it delivers alkaline water with a pH range of 8 to 10, ensuring optimal hydration and mineral absorption. This futuristic design, featuring a stainless steel tank, offers hot, warm, and ambient water options. The touch display, child lock, and UV LED lamp ensure convenience and safety. With triple purification and an electrical protection system, it guarantees absolute safety. Enjoy fresh, revitalised water with added essential minerals. Experience the Havells advantage - a blend of aesthetics, cutting-edge technology, and lifelong care for your drinking water needs.

Specifications:

  • Price: 21,861 (MRP 32,995 34% Off)

  • Brand: Havells

  • Technology: RO+UV+Alkaline

  • Capacity: 7.5 litres

  • Dimensions: 35.4L x 28.4W x 50H cm

  • Installation: Wall Mounting & Countertop

  • Material: Stainless Steel

  • Purification Stages: 8 Stages

  • Warranty: 1 Year

ProsCons
Hot, warm, and ambient water optionsDoes not work during power cut
Easy-to-use touch displayExpensive
Triple purification ensures absolute safety.
Compact and contemporary aesthetics
Premium quality
Water taste is sweet and natural
Excellent performance

User’s Review: Alkaline + warm + hot water option under this price range is great value for your money. Taste is also good. Easy to use. Hassle free installation and support from the Havelles

Why it's worth buying: Garnering a 4-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice for effective water purification and user-friendly features.

3. Urban Company Native M1 Copper Water Purifier

The Native M1 Copper Water Purifier by Urban Company is a game-changer, ensuring a remarkable 2-year filter life with smart rinse technology. With an impressive 10-stage filtration process incorporating RO+UV+UF+MTDS, copper, alkaline, and essential minerals, it guarantees 99.99% pure water certified by the US FDA. Boasting an 8L food-grade tank with integrated UV light, it eliminates bacteria and viruses, safeguarding against waterborne diseases. Enjoy peace of mind with a 2-year zero-cost on-site warranty, covering filters and membranes. Urban Company provides hassle-free installation at your preferred time. Enhance your water quality effortlessly with this innovative copper water purifier.

Specifications 

  • Price: 14,249 (MRP 18,999 25% Off)

  • Brand: Native by UC

  • Technology: RO+UV+UF+MTDS with Copper & Alkaline

  • Capacity: 8L

  • Dimensions: 33.5L x 25.2W x 54.7H cm

  • Installation: Free by Urban Company

  • Material: Copper

  • Purification Stages: 10-stage filtration

  • Warranty: 2 years (Filters included)

ProsCons
Reliable and efficient water purificationWater gets spilled over
User-friendly design
Taste of water is remarkable
Top notch performance
Low maintenance
Attractive and stylish design
Large storage capacity

User’s Review: The machine looks beautiful, it has a sleek design. Water taste and flow is also good. Cost savings wise you can easily save 5000 rs every year given you will need to service this only once in 2 years. Highly recommended product to buy overall! I ordered this product in my village in Ratnagiri district and I was quite impressed with the service experience provided by UC even in such a remote place.

Why it's worth buying: Garnering a 4-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice for effective water purification and user-friendly features.

4. KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier is a technological marvel ensuring 100% pure alkaline water with a host of premium features. With a powerful combination of RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control, it removes impurities like arsenic, rust, and fluorides, providing bacteria-free and pH-enhanced water up to 9.5. This purifier not only fortifies health but also boosts immunity by regulating body pH levels. With a high purification capacity of 20L/hr, 8L storage, and Zero Water Wastage technology, every drop is utilised efficiently. KENT, trusted by over 50 lakh satisfied consumers, continues to set the benchmark for water purification, ensuring purity, health, and customer satisfaction.

Specifications:

  • Price: 16,949 (MRP 23,000 26% Off)

  • Brand: KENT

  • Technology: RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS

  • Capacity: 8 Litres

  • Dimensions: 40L x 25W x 52.5H cm

  • Installation: Corded Electric

  • Material: Food Grade Material

  • Purification Stages: 5 (RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline)

  • Warranty: 4 Years

ProsCons
Efficient multi-stage purification processSubstantial water wastage
Enhanced pH level up to 9.5Water leakage issues
Water tank fills quickly
Taste of the water is sweet
Premium food-grade material construction
Good customer service

User’s Review: We have 2 water filters from Kent in our house, one of them for more than a year. Filtering quality is superb. Water taste is without any harsh, bitter, or the crazy arsenic tastes. But note you have to frequently keep it serviced and the service charges are high if you don't have an AMC, which itself is high. Other than that if you want clean water you can go for this model from Kent any time. Don't buy models from any brand that have an electronic switch to dispense the filtered water - no electricity - no water dispensing, get models like these that can store filtered water and you can dispense it manually using the built-in manual faucet.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its advanced multi-stage purification and alkaline enhancement, backed by a stellar 4.2-star rating from over 13,000+ Amazon ratings.

5. AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier

AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier, a pinnacle of purity, offers 8-stage purification, ensuring Baby Safe water with 100% RO+SCMT technology. Its advanced filtration includes SCB filter, Alkaline Min-Tech, and ZX Double Protection, making it ideal for municipal, tanker, and borewell water (TDS 200-2000). The sleek design combines functionality with elegance, featuring a digital display for easy monitoring. The Silver Charged Membrane Technology retains natural taste and essential minerals, providing alkaline water for a refreshing and healthy drinking experience. With a one-year comprehensive warranty, AO Smith brings peace of mind and advanced water purification to your home.

Specifications:

  • Price: 14,499 (MRP 19,500 26% Off)

  • Brand: AO Smith

  • Technology: RO+SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech)

  • Capacity: 5 litres

  • Dimensions: 15L x 10.6W x 18.1H cm

  • Installation: Wall mount + Tabletop

  • Material: Plastic

  • Purification Stages: 8 stages

  • Warranty: 1 year comprehensive

ProsCons
Simple and intelligent digital displayLimited 5-litre capacity
Retains natural tasteLeaking issues
Advance alert technology
Excellent quality and material
Attractive and stylish design
Decent size and weight

User’s Review: AO smith people were smooth, prompt and customer centric services were there during installation. The whole experience was perfect. Post installation the machine is advanced enough to let us know when the filters are to be replaced with a light indicator and we can just raise a query for service on their app which is addressed within half a day or so. Superbly happy with the whole experience! Highly recommended!

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient 8-stage purification, Alkaline Min-Tech, and compact design. Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with a stellar 4.4-star rating for proven performance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How does an alkaline water purifier work?

  • Alkaline water purifiers use a combination of filtration technologies such as RO, UV, and alkaline ionisation to remove impurities, enhance pH levels, and deliver healthier water.

Are alkaline water purifiers suitable for all water sources?

  • Yes, alkaline water purifiers are versatile and effective for various water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal water, providing comprehensive purification.

Can alkaline water purifiers remove dissolved impurities?

  • Absolutely, alkaline water purifiers equipped with RO technology effectively eliminate dissolved impurities like chemicals, pesticides, and heavy metals for pure and safe drinking water.

Do alkaline water purifiers waste water during the purification process?

  • Some models come with advanced technologies like Zero Water Wastage, efficiently utilising rejected water for minimal wastage while ensuring effective purification.

How often should filters be replaced in alkaline water purifiers?

  • Filter replacement frequency varies, but it is generally recommended to replace filters annually or as specified by the manufacturer, ensuring consistent and reliable purification.

Are there any health risks associated with consuming alkaline water?

  • Alkaline water, when consumed in moderation, poses no health risks. It is essential to adhere to recommended pH levels and use reliable purifiers to avoid excessive alkalinity.

In conclusion 

Our carefully curated list showcases products that ensure effective purification, versatile suitability, and user-friendly features. With a commitment to your well-being, choose from our selection of alkaline water purifiers, recognized as top performers with positive user reviews and high ratings. Make a simple yet impactful choice for pure, revitalising hydration that aligns with your health goals. Embrace the convenience and benefits, and take the first step towards a healthier hydration routine today with the right alkaline water purifier .

