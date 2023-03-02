10 Best AC (Air Conditioners) in India

This article is related to an affiliate advertising program, and Outlook journalists were not involved in producing this article.
Our Top Picks
Best Overall - Panasonic 1.5 Ton Wi-Fi Inverter 5 Star Smart Split AC
Panasonic offers one of the best AC in India. This AC has 7 in 1 Convertible Mode with an additional AI Mode for better cooling performance. It adjusts to temperature, monitors status and changes modes with a hands-free operation. This 1.5-ton AC offers a low noise and is equipped with the PM 0.1 Filter for cleaner air.
Best 1.5 Ton - LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC
LG is one of the top 10 air conditioner brands in India. This LG 1.5-ton inverter compressor, fast cooling AC has variable speed compressors. And it has copper with ocean-black protection for durability and a better cooling experience. Its dual inverter compressor, 6-fan speed, hi-grooved copper, and AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling technology make it the best AC in India 1.5 ton.
Best Energy-Efficient - Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
Samsung stands among the top 10 air conditioner brands in India. This split AC with inverter compressor with low-noise operation has a 100% copper condenser with Durafin Ultra coating. It has fantastic features like auto mode, fast cool, good sleep, 5-step mode, dehumidification and a filter cleaning indicator. It has digital inverter technology, a two-way swing, a voltage fluctuation protector, and a 5-star energy efficiency rating.
Best Budget - Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5-In-1 Convertible, Inverter Split AC
This 5-in-1 Convertible split AC has an inverter compressor. It adjusts the cooling capacity to save more energy. Its i- Sense Technology, backlit remote, anti-freeze thermostat, silent operation, and self-cleaning technology make it a great choice for people who want great features on a tight budget.
Table of Contents
- How we picked the best AC
- How to Determine Which Air Conditioner is Best
- Criteria to test
- Types of ACs
- Care and maintenance
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Conclusion
How we picked the best AC
Check our guide if you want to know about the best AC in India with a price. Because we selected the products considering the following:
- The capacity of the split AC
- The energy-saving mode
- Fast cooling feature
- SEER value
- Auto-clean mode
- Compressor quality
- Star and ratings
- Durability of body
- Price and affordability
- Users' feedbacks
- Negative experiences
How to Determine Which Air Conditioner is Best
The following factors determine which AC is the best:
- Cooling capacity
We determine the cooling capacity of the AC with the parameter of tonnage. For example, 1 ton AC is ideal for cooling down around a 90sq ft area.
- Inverter AC
It offers better cooling by regulating the temperature and saves energy also.
- Energy efficiency
Choosing ACs with 5 or at least 3 stars helps to save on electricity bills.
- Extensive features to consider
- Auto-cleaning for longevity
- Anti-bacterial and dust-filter features for safety and clean air
- Dehumidifier (dry mode) for moisture control
Criteria to test
To test the best quality AC, check the following:
- Cooling features like fast cooling or turbo mode
- AI-enabled operation for convenience
- The voltage issues while operation or opt stabilizer-free operation enabled AC
- Noise during operation
- Cooling efficiency and temperature control
- Dimensions to fit in a space
- Safety features
- Ducts
- Energy rating stars
Types of ACs
These are the mostly seen ACs in households or offices:
- Window Air Conditioner
- Portable Air Conditioner
- Central Air Conditioner
- Ductless and mini-split air conditioner
- Geothermal heating and cooling
Care and maintenance
Even the best AC in India requires care and maintenance for ensured longevity.
So always:
- Clean the filter on time
- Check the unit fan operation
- Get the coils cleaned
- Do not leave it unused for months
- Go for a professional checkup every four months
Best AC in India
1. Panasonic 1.5 Ton Wi-Fi Inverter 5 Star Smart Split AC - Check here for Amazon Offer
This Panasonic product can be the best AC in India in 2023. It offers 7 in 1 Convertible Mode with an additional AI Mode for optimum convenience. Adjustments for cooling capacity and monitor status make it an exceptional choice. It also offers 4 Way Horizontal and Vertical Swings.
Dimensions: 23.5 x 107 x 29 Centimeters
Extensive Features
- Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa control compatibility
- Schedule hourly temperature
- Auto convertible
- MirAie senses external weather conditions
- The price is INR 46,990
Positives
- Saves energy
- Offers stabilizer-free operation
Negative
- Price is high
User Feedback
- Rated 4.4 out of 5
- Users loved voice assistant-controlled features and durability.
Our Verdict
- A great choice for medium-sized rooms
Who should buy this?
- Small families and offices
2. Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC - Check here for Amazon Offer
This AC has dew-clean technology and 3D airflow and offers a triple display. It offers a patented swing compressor with power chill operation. And it also has a stabiliser inside for controlling voltage-related issues. This can be the best AC in India, 1 ton.
Dimensions: 22.9 x 80 x 29.8 Centimeters
Extensive Features
- High ambient operation up to 52°C
- 3-star product
- Coanda airflow
- The price is INR. 34,400
Positives
- Econo mode
- Ten years warranty on the compressor
Negatives
- Installation service is not as expected.
- Durability issues
User Feedback
- Rated 4.2 out of 5
- Most users love the low-noise operation
Our Verdict
- Good choice for small rooms
Who should buy this?
- People who want one-ton AC at a budget-friendly price
3. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC - Check here for Amazon Offer
This split AC with inverter compressor helps to adjust power consumption adjusted with the heat load. This 5-star AC is efficient in saving energy and offers a four-way swing. The SEER value of the product is 5.2. It can be the best AC in India, 1.5 ton if you consider the features.
Dimensions: 21 x 99.8 x 34.5 Centimeters
Extensive Features
- 110% to 117% cooling capacity with Viraat mode
- DUAL Inverter Compressor
- AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling
- Low Gas Detection
- Mute Function
- Auto-clean
- The price is INR. 46,490
Positives
- Deactivates viruses and bacteria
- Faster cooling
- Durable
Negative
- Price is high
User Feedback
- Rated 4.2 out of 5
- Most users like the overall features among 1.5 ACs in the market
Our Verdict
- Good for efficient cooling in hot climate regions
- A great choice among 1.5-ton ACs for fast cooling
Who should buy this?
- Perfect for small to medium families or small office set-ups
4. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC - Check here for Amazon Offer
It offers a variable speed compressor and is adjustable with four cooling modes. The model also has a 3-star energy rating, and the SEER value is 3.81. And it has a Copper Condenser Coil to ensure better performance. Moreover, the stabilizer-free operation makes it a low-maintenance option.
Dimensions: 21 x 84 x 29 Centimeters
Extensive Features
- Low noise operation
- Anti-dust
- Instant and high-ambient cooling
- The price is INR. 46,490
Positives
- Stabilizer-free operation
- Sleep mode
- Turbo cooling
Negatives
- Cooling problems after installation
- Durability issues
User Feedback
- Rated 4.1 out of 5
- Most users like the overall features at the price range
Our Verdict
- A great choice for moderate use in hot areas
- Who should buy this?
- Small to medium families
5. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5-In-1 Convertible, Inverter Split AC - Check here for Amazon Offer
Godrej offers a 5-in-1 convertible split AC with an inverter compressor for optimum comfort and cooling efficiency. It is equipped to work at the ambient temperature of 52 degrees Celsius. And the SEER value it offers is 3.95. Its energy rating is three stars.
Dimensions: 23.5 x 97 x 30 Centimeters
Extensive Features
- Anti-dust filter
- i-sense technology
- Hidden display
- Power-saving inverter technology
- Five modes operation
- Its price is INR.32,490
Positives
- Bluefin anticorrosive coating
- A fireproof metal guard on PCB
- 100% copper for better performance
Negative
- 3-star energy rating
User Feedback
- Rated 4 out of 5
- Most users love the overall performance of the AC for quick cooling and durability.
Our Verdict
- The trust in the Godrej brand makes it a worthy option to choose
Who should buy this?
- Ideal for low to moderate use in hot climate areas
6. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Flexicool Inverter Split AC - Check here for Amazon Offer
This split AC comes with an Intellisense inverter compressor and 100% copper condenser coil. And its 6th sense and dust-filter technology make it a great choice. It offers stabilizer-free operation and a self-clean function.
Dimensions: 23 x 100 x 29.5 Centimeters
Extensive Features
- 5-star energy rating
- SEER Value: 5.19
- Turbo cool
- HD filter
- 100% copper for better efficiency
- Gas leak indicator
- Stabilizer-free operation
- Priced at INR 38,990
Positives
- Cools at 52 degree Celsius
- BLDC fans for better speed control
Negative
- Service quality
User Feedback
- Rated 4 out of 5
- Most users like the cooling efficiency
Our Verdict
- Good for vigorous use as 5-star rating products save energy
Who should buy this?
- Medium families or offices in hot climate areas
- People who use AC for longer hours
7. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC - Check here for Amazon Offer
This split AC with an inverter compressor and SEER rating of 5.16 W/W works efficiently in homes and offices. It has auto mode, fast cool, good sleep, 5-step mode and dehumidification. And it is a planet-friendly product as it offers R32 Refrigerant.
Dimensions: 21.5 x 105.5 x 29.9 Centimeters
Extensive Features
- Two-way swing
- Voltage fluctuation protection
- Digital inverter technology
- Easy filter plus
- Low noise level (40 dBA)
- Auto Clean
- Energy rating 5 star
- The price is INR. 45,099
Positives
- Copper anti-bacterial filter
- Durafin ultra cooling
- 100% copper condenser
- Low maintenance
Negative
- Does not have a 4-way swing mode
User Feedback
- Rated 4.1 out of 5
- Most customers loved the energy efficiency and overall performance.
Our Verdict
- Great for hot climate areas
- Buy to save on electricity bills
Who should buy this?
- Ideal for medium to large families
- Offices with medium capacity
8. Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC - Check here for Amazon Offer
It offers an energy saver mode for saving on electricity bills. The product has 4 in 1 convertible, turbo, and cool modes. Its anticorrosive bluefins ensure longevity. The Acoustic Jacket around the compressor reduces the noise during operation effectively. And the condenser coil, evaporator coil and connecting tubes are made of 100% copper. This is considered the best AC in India, 1 ton.
Dimensions: 29.5 x 80 x 23 Centimetres
Extensive Features
- Stabilizer-free operation for safety
- Comfort sleep operation
- 4-star energy rating
- Dehumidifier mode keeps the room dry
- Self-diagnosis alert for taking action if there is any error
- Its price is INR. 34,990
Positives
- Saves energy efficiently
- Noise-free operation for comfort
- Affordable
Negatives
- After the sale, the service from the brand was not as expected.
User Feedback
- Rated 4 out of 5
- Most users love the cooling efficiency of the product.
Our Verdict
- A great choice for families with a small budget
- Buy it if you want noise-free AC
Who should buy this?
- Sufficient for small rooms of homes and offices
9. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC - Check here for Amazon Offer
Carrier offers split AC with Flexicool inverter technology for efficient cooling performance. Its Flexicool convertible 6-in-1 inverter technology helps to save 50% of energy. And this product has a 5-star energy rating. It also offers a SEER value of 5.13. Moreover, its 100% copper condenser coil with Aqua Clear Protection ensures the product's durability. It offers dual filtration with HD & PM 2.5 filters.
Dimensions: 20.5 x 94 x 27.5 Centimeters
Extensive Features
- Flexicool Inverter Compressor
- Convertible 6-in-1 cooling
- Insta Cool mode
- 4 Fan Speed
- Stabilizer-free operation
- Hidden display
- Cools at 52 degree Celsius
- The price is INR. 40,999
Positives
- Refrigerant leakage detector for safety
- Auto cleanser
Negatives
- High price
- Customer dissatisfaction after the purchase regarding the brand's cooperation
User Feedback
- Rated 4 out of 5
- Most users love the overall performance and energy efficiency.
Our Verdict
- Great split AC for hot climate areas
Who should buy this?
- People who stay in places where the use of AC is for longer hours
- Office or home with medium to large capacity
10. Havells-Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC - Check here for Amazon Offer
The product offers a variable-speed compressor for efficient performance. It works without noise and has an energy rating of 3 stars. It has a stabilizer-free operation and cools even at 52 degrees Celsius. The product offers a 4 m long air throw and filter cleaning indication.
Dimensions: 23 x 80 x 29.5 Centimeters
Extensive Features
- Two-way swing
- Turbo cool mode
- 5 in 1 convertible
- Anti-viral filter for protection
- Low gas detection technology
- Auto restart and power restoration feature
- Its price is INR. 34,000
Positives
- Ten years warranty on the inverter compressor
- 100% copper
- Noise level 43 dB
- SEER Value: 4.04
Negatives
- Pathetic post-sale services
- Durability issues
User Feedback
- Rated 4.4 out of 5
- Most customers like the cooling performance
Our Verdict
- Best buy for small-budget purposes
Who should buy this?
- People who have small to medium rooms and small set-up offices
Frequently asked questions.
1. How do I know what size Air Conditioner I need?
First, multiply the length of the room by its width. Then multiply it by 25 BTU and get the proper cooling for the room. For example, if the room is 12 feet long and 12 feet wide, the area will be 144 square feet. Now multiply 144 by 25 BTU, and you get 3600 BTU. Now choose accordingly.
2. How many SEERs do I need for 2,000 square feet?
You need around 3 to 3.5 ton AC and 20 SEER rating for effective cooling for such an area.
3. How can you use your air conditioner efficiently?
You can use AC efficiently with proper installation, care and maintenance. Also, make sure the area is enclosed to get effective cooling.
Conclusion:
Buying the best AC in India for your home or office is now a step away! Our guide lets you easily choose the best AC in India with prices. Also, consider the features, ratings, pros and cons. But remember to maintain the AC for durability. The best AC in India 2023 guide will help you to find yours!