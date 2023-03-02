10 Best AC (Air Conditioners) in India

This article is related to an affiliate advertising program, and Outlook journalists were not involved in producing this article.

Our Top Picks

Panasonic offers one of the best AC in India. This AC has 7 in 1 Convertible Mode with an additional AI Mode for better cooling performance. It adjusts to temperature, monitors status and changes modes with a hands-free operation. This 1.5-ton AC offers a low noise and is equipped with the PM 0.1 Filter for cleaner air.

Best 1.5 Ton - LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

LG is one of the top 10 air conditioner brands in India. This LG 1.5-ton inverter compressor, fast cooling AC has variable speed compressors. And it has copper with ocean-black protection for durability and a better cooling experience. Its dual inverter compressor, 6-fan speed, hi-grooved copper, and AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling technology make it the best AC in India 1.5 ton.

Samsung stands among the top 10 air conditioner brands in India. This split AC with inverter compressor with low-noise operation has a 100% copper condenser with Durafin Ultra coating. It has fantastic features like auto mode, fast cool, good sleep, 5-step mode, dehumidification and a filter cleaning indicator. It has digital inverter technology, a two-way swing, a voltage fluctuation protector, and a 5-star energy efficiency rating.

This 5-in-1 Convertible split AC has an inverter compressor. It adjusts the cooling capacity to save more energy. Its i- Sense Technology, backlit remote, anti-freeze thermostat, silent operation, and self-cleaning technology make it a great choice for people who want great features on a tight budget.

How we picked the best AC

How to Determine Which Air Conditioner is Best

Criteria to test

Types of ACs

Care and maintenance

Frequently Asked Questions

Conclusion

Check our guide if you want to know about the best AC in India with a price. Because we selected the products considering the following:

The capacity of the split AC

The energy-saving mode

Fast cooling feature

SEER value

Auto-clean mode

Compressor quality

Star and ratings

Durability of body

Price and affordability

Users' feedbacks

Negative experiences

How to Determine Which Air Conditioner is Best

The following factors determine which AC is the best:

Cooling capacity

We determine the cooling capacity of the AC with the parameter of tonnage. For example, 1 ton AC is ideal for cooling down around a 90sq ft area.

Inverter AC

It offers better cooling by regulating the temperature and saves energy also.

Energy efficiency

Choosing ACs with 5 or at least 3 stars helps to save on electricity bills.

Extensive features to consider

Auto-cleaning for longevity

Anti-bacterial and dust-filter features for safety and clean air

Dehumidifier (dry mode) for moisture control

Criteria to test

To test the best quality AC, check the following:

Cooling features like fast cooling or turbo mode

AI-enabled operation for convenience

The voltage issues while operation or opt stabilizer-free operation enabled AC

Noise during operation

Cooling efficiency and temperature control

Dimensions to fit in a space

Safety features

Ducts

Energy rating stars

Types of ACs

These are the mostly seen ACs in households or offices:

Window Air Conditioner

Portable Air Conditioner

Central Air Conditioner

Ductless and mini-split air conditioner

Geothermal heating and cooling

Care and maintenance

Even the best AC in India requires care and maintenance for ensured longevity.

So always:

Clean the filter on time

Check the unit fan operation

Get the coils cleaned

Do not leave it unused for months

Go for a professional checkup every four months

Best AC in India

This Panasonic product can be the best AC in India in 2023. It offers 7 in 1 Convertible Mode with an additional AI Mode for optimum convenience. Adjustments for cooling capacity and monitor status make it an exceptional choice. It also offers 4 Way Horizontal and Vertical Swings.

Panasonic 1.5 Ton Wi-Fi Inverter 5 Star Smart Split AC

Dimensions: 23.5 x 107 x 29 Centimeters

Extensive Features

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa control compatibility

Schedule hourly temperature

Auto convertible

MirAie senses external weather conditions

The price is INR 46,990

Positives

Saves energy

Offers stabilizer-free operation

Negative

Price is high

User Feedback

Rated 4.4 out of 5

Users loved voice assistant-controlled features and durability.

Our Verdict

A great choice for medium-sized rooms

Who should buy this?

Small families and offices

This AC has dew-clean technology and 3D airflow and offers a triple display. It offers a patented swing compressor with power chill operation. And it also has a stabiliser inside for controlling voltage-related issues. This can be the best AC in India, 1 ton.

Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Dimensions: 22.9 x 80 x 29.8 Centimeters

Extensive Features

High ambient operation up to 52°C

3-star product

Coanda airflow

The price is INR. 34,400

Positives

Econo mode

Ten years warranty on the compressor

Negatives

Installation service is not as expected.

Durability issues

User Feedback

Rated 4.2 out of 5

Most users love the low-noise operation

Our Verdict

Good choice for small rooms

Who should buy this?

People who want one-ton AC at a budget-friendly price

This split AC with inverter compressor helps to adjust power consumption adjusted with the heat load. This 5-star AC is efficient in saving energy and offers a four-way swing. The SEER value of the product is 5.2. It can be the best AC in India, 1.5 ton if you consider the features.

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

Dimensions: 21 x 99.8 x 34.5 Centimeters

Extensive Features

110% to 117% cooling capacity with Viraat mode

DUAL Inverter Compressor

AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling

Low Gas Detection

Mute Function

Auto-clean

The price is INR. 46,490

Positives

Deactivates viruses and bacteria

Faster cooling

Durable

Negative

Price is high

User Feedback

Rated 4.2 out of 5

Most users like the overall features among 1.5 ACs in the market

Our Verdict

Good for efficient cooling in hot climate regions

A great choice among 1.5-ton ACs for fast cooling

Who should buy this?

Perfect for small to medium families or small office set-ups

It offers a variable speed compressor and is adjustable with four cooling modes. The model also has a 3-star energy rating, and the SEER value is 3.81. And it has a Copper Condenser Coil to ensure better performance. Moreover, the stabilizer-free operation makes it a low-maintenance option.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC

Dimensions: 21 x 84 x 29 Centimeters

Extensive Features

Low noise operation

Anti-dust

Instant and high-ambient cooling

The price is INR. 46,490

Positives

Stabilizer-free operation

Sleep mode

Turbo cooling

Negatives

Cooling problems after installation

Durability issues

User Feedback

Rated 4.1 out of 5

Most users like the overall features at the price range

Our Verdict

A great choice for moderate use in hot areas

Who should buy this?

Small to medium families

Godrej offers a 5-in-1 convertible split AC with an inverter compressor for optimum comfort and cooling efficiency. It is equipped to work at the ambient temperature of 52 degrees Celsius. And the SEER value it offers is 3.95. Its energy rating is three stars.

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5-In-1 Convertible, Inverter Split AC

Dimensions: 23.5 x 97 x 30 Centimeters

Extensive Features

Anti-dust filter

i-sense technology

Hidden display

Power-saving inverter technology

Five modes operation

Its price is INR.32,490

Positives

Bluefin anticorrosive coating

A fireproof metal guard on PCB

100% copper for better performance

Negative

3-star energy rating

User Feedback

Rated 4 out of 5

Most users love the overall performance of the AC for quick cooling and durability.

Our Verdict

The trust in the Godrej brand makes it a worthy option to choose

Who should buy this?

Ideal for low to moderate use in hot climate areas

This split AC comes with an Intellisense inverter compressor and 100% copper condenser coil. And its 6th sense and dust-filter technology make it a great choice. It offers stabilizer-free operation and a self-clean function.

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Dimensions: 23 x 100 x 29.5 Centimeters

Extensive Features

5-star energy rating

SEER Value: 5.19

Turbo cool

HD filter

100% copper for better efficiency

Gas leak indicator

Stabilizer-free operation

Priced at INR 38,990

Positives

Cools at 52 degree Celsius

BLDC fans for better speed control

Negative

Service quality

User Feedback

Rated 4 out of 5

Most users like the cooling efficiency

Our Verdict

Good for vigorous use as 5-star rating products save energy

Who should buy this?

Medium families or offices in hot climate areas

People who use AC for longer hours

This split AC with an inverter compressor and SEER rating of 5.16 W/W works efficiently in homes and offices. It has auto mode, fast cool, good sleep, 5-step mode and dehumidification. And it is a planet-friendly product as it offers R32 Refrigerant.

Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Dimensions: 21.5 x 105.5 x 29.9 Centimeters

Extensive Features

Two-way swing

Voltage fluctuation protection

Digital inverter technology

Easy filter plus

Low noise level (40 dBA)

Auto Clean

Energy rating 5 star

The price is INR. 45,099

Positives

Copper anti-bacterial filter

Durafin ultra cooling

100% copper condenser

Low maintenance

Negative

Does not have a 4-way swing mode

User Feedback

Rated 4.1 out of 5

Most customers loved the energy efficiency and overall performance.

Our Verdict

Great for hot climate areas

Buy to save on electricity bills

Who should buy this?

Ideal for medium to large families

Offices with medium capacity

It offers an energy saver mode for saving on electricity bills. The product has 4 in 1 convertible, turbo, and cool modes. Its anticorrosive bluefins ensure longevity. The Acoustic Jacket around the compressor reduces the noise during operation effectively. And the condenser coil, evaporator coil and connecting tubes are made of 100% copper. This is considered the best AC in India, 1 ton.

Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC

Dimensions: 29.5 x 80 x 23 Centimetres

Extensive Features

Stabilizer-free operation for safety

Comfort sleep operation

4-star energy rating

Dehumidifier mode keeps the room dry

Self-diagnosis alert for taking action if there is any error

Its price is INR. 34,990

Positives

Saves energy efficiently

Noise-free operation for comfort

Affordable

Negatives

After the sale, the service from the brand was not as expected.

User Feedback

Rated 4 out of 5

Most users love the cooling efficiency of the product.

Our Verdict

A great choice for families with a small budget

Buy it if you want noise-free AC

Who should buy this?

Sufficient for small rooms of homes and offices

Carrier offers split AC with Flexicool inverter technology for efficient cooling performance. Its Flexicool convertible 6-in-1 inverter technology helps to save 50% of energy. And this product has a 5-star energy rating. It also offers a SEER value of 5.13. Moreover, its 100% copper condenser coil with Aqua Clear Protection ensures the product's durability. It offers dual filtration with HD & PM 2.5 filters.

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Dimensions: 20.5 x 94 x 27.5 Centimeters

Extensive Features

Flexicool Inverter Compressor

Convertible 6-in-1 cooling

Insta Cool mode

4 Fan Speed

Stabilizer-free operation

Hidden display

Cools at 52 degree Celsius

The price is INR. 40,999

Positives

Refrigerant leakage detector for safety

Auto cleanser

Negatives

High price

Customer dissatisfaction after the purchase regarding the brand's cooperation

User Feedback

Rated 4 out of 5

Most users love the overall performance and energy efficiency.

Our Verdict

Great split AC for hot climate areas

Who should buy this?

People who stay in places where the use of AC is for longer hours

Office or home with medium to large capacity

The product offers a variable-speed compressor for efficient performance. It works without noise and has an energy rating of 3 stars. It has a stabilizer-free operation and cools even at 52 degrees Celsius. The product offers a 4 m long air throw and filter cleaning indication.

Havells-Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Dimensions: 23 x 80 x 29.5 Centimeters

Extensive Features

Two-way swing

Turbo cool mode

5 in 1 convertible

Anti-viral filter for protection

Low gas detection technology

Auto restart and power restoration feature

Its price is INR. 34,000

Positives

Ten years warranty on the inverter compressor

100% copper

Noise level 43 dB

SEER Value: 4.04

Negatives

Pathetic post-sale services

Durability issues

User Feedback

Rated 4.4 out of 5

Most customers like the cooling performance

Our Verdict

Best buy for small-budget purposes

Who should buy this?

People who have small to medium rooms and small set-up offices

Frequently asked questions .

1. How do I know what size Air Conditioner I need?

First, multiply the length of the room by its width. Then multiply it by 25 BTU and get the proper cooling for the room. For example, if the room is 12 feet long and 12 feet wide, the area will be 144 square feet. Now multiply 144 by 25 BTU, and you get 3600 BTU. Now choose accordingly.

2. How many SEERs do I need for 2,000 square feet?

You need around 3 to 3.5 ton AC and 20 SEER rating for effective cooling for such an area.

3. How can you use your air conditioner efficiently?

You can use AC efficiently with proper installation, care and maintenance. Also, make sure the area is enclosed to get effective cooling.

Conclusion:

Buying the best AC in India for your home or office is now a step away! Our guide lets you easily choose the best AC in India with prices. Also, consider the features, ratings, pros and cons. But remember to maintain the AC for durability. The best AC in India 2023 guide will help you to find yours!