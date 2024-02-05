What's Hot

8 Best Mixer Grinders Under 3000 in India (2024)

Explore top-performing mixer grinders under 3000 in India, combining affordability with efficiency for your kitchen needs.

Best Buy
Best Buy

February 5, 2024

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: The Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder stands out as our top pick with its powerful 750-watt motor, appealing design, and versatile jars, offering a comprehensive solution for various kitchen tasks.

  • Best Energy Efficient: The Havells Capture 500W Mixer Grinder takes the lead in energy efficiency with its 500-watt motor, rapid cool motor technology, and overload protection, ensuring optimal performance while minimising energy consumption.

  • Best with Powerful Motor: The Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder secures the spot for the best with a powerful motor, featuring a 750W Powertron Motor, enhanced motor ventilation, and MaxiGrind technology for efficient and robust grinding.

  • Best Budget: For those seeking affordability without compromising functionality, the Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder is our top budget pick, delivering 600 watts of power, compact design, and versatility in blending, juicing, and grinding.

A reliable mixer grinder is an indispensable kitchen companion, transforming mundane tasks into culinary delights. As technology advances, so does the array of feature-rich appliances available to elevate your cooking experience. For those seeking an efficient yet budget-friendly option, the market offers an array of impressive mixer grinders under 3000 INR.

These mid-range appliance strikes a good balance between affordability and functionality, catering to the diverse needs of Indian households. Renowned brands in the Indian market, such as Bajaj, Prestige, Philips, and Butterfly, have crafted models that not only meet the stringent quality standards but also come with a variety of attachments to enhance versatility.

Whether you're preparing traditional Indian dishes or experimenting with global cuisines, the best mixer grinders under 3000 in India strive to up your kitchen experience while keeping affordability in mind. So without any delay let us help you in making an informed decision on choosing the kitchen appliance for yourself.  

Advertisement

Key factors to consider before buying a mixer grinder under 3000 

  • Motor Power: Evaluate the motor wattage based on your usage. A higher wattage, such as 500 to 750 watts, is ideal for efficient grinding and blending, especially for tougher ingredients.

  • Jar Types and Sizes: Check the number and types of jars included. Ensure they cater to your cooking requirements, such as dry grinding, wet grinding, and blending. Varied jar sizes offer versatility.

  • Build Quality: Look for sturdy construction materials like stainless steel or durable ABS plastic. A robust build ensures longevity and withstands the rigours of regular use.

  • Speed Settings: Opt for a mixer with multiple speed settings to provide flexibility in handling different ingredients. Variable speed control allows precision in grinding and blending.

  • Safety Features: Prioritise safety features such as overload protection and secure locking mechanisms. These features enhance the safety of the appliance and protect the motor from overheating.

  • Ease of Cleaning: Consider models with easily detachable and dishwasher-safe components. This simplifies the cleaning process and ensures hygiene in your kitchen.

  • Additional Features: Explore additional features such as pulse function, LED indicators, and ergonomic design. Choose features that align with your preferences and enhance the user experience.

Advertisement

How we picked them for you

  • Performance Assessment: We evaluated the performance of each mixer grinder by examining motor power, speed settings, and the ability to handle different tasks. This ensures that the selected options meet the diverse requirements of your kitchen.

  • Brand Reliability: We took into account the reputation of each brand, emphasising those with a proven track record for reliability, customer satisfaction, and after-sales support. This ensures that your chosen mixer grinder comes from a trustworthy source.

  • Affordability and Value: While staying within the budget constraint of 3000, we sought models that provide the best value for money. This involved considering the features offered in relation to the price, ensuring you get the most out of your investment.

  • Customer Feedback: Real-world user experiences and feedback played a crucial role in our selection process. We considered the reviews and ratings of actual users to understand the performance, durability, and any potential concerns associated with each mixer grinder.

  • Variety of Options: Recognizing the diverse needs in the kitchen, we aimed to present a variety of options with different jar configurations, motor powers, and additional features. This allows you to choose a mixer grinder that aligns perfectly with your cooking preferences.

Here's a list of best mixer grinder under 3000 in India along with their price

Advertisement

  1. Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars

Advertisement

Enhance your culinary experience with the Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder. Powered by a robust 750-watt motor, this mixer effortlessly tackles various food grinding tasks. The appealing design and ergonomic handles ensure ease of use, while the versatile stainless steel jars (1.5L wet jar, 1L dry jar, 300ml chutney jar) cater to diverse needs. The transparent juicer jar adds functionality to your kitchen arsenal. With super-efficient stainless blades, grind all types of food effortlessly. The product dimensions (2D x 50W x 29H cm) make it compact yet powerful.You alos get to enjoy a 2-year warranty and elevate your cooking game with Prestige.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,999 (MRP 6,295 52% Off)

  • Brand: Prestige 

  • Power: 750 Watts motor

  • Jars: 3 SS + 1 Juicer (1.5L, 1L, 300ml)

  • Design: Ergonomic handles

  • Blades: Stainless steel

  • Dimensions: 2D x 50W x 29H cm

  • Material: Plastic construction

ProsCons
Powerful motor for efficient grindingNoisy during operation
Easy to handle and usePlastic parts could be more durable
Versatile with multiple jars
Compact design with appealing aesthetics
Strong and robust bulit

User’s Review: With its ergonomic handle, assortment of attachments, and robust grinding capabilities, it has rightfully earned a prominent place in my kitchen. If not for the slight noise factor, it would easily earn a full 5-star rating. Nonetheless, I wholeheartedly recommend it to fellow cooking enthusiasts who seek a dependable and versatile addition to their kitchen arsenal.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its 500W motor, versatile features, and durable design. Highly rated on Amazon with 4.1 stars, reflecting customer satisfaction.

Shop Now!

2. Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars

Simplify your cooking routine with this durable and stylish kitchen companion from Butterfly. A a powerful 750W Mixer grinder designed for efficiency. The 3-speed knob with a 'whip' feature provides versatile control, letting you blend, grind, and mix at your preferred pace. Its 4 stainless steel jars, including a PC Juicer Jar, ensure durability and efficient performance. The RPM of 17000 – 20000 guarantees precision in cutting, chopping, and mixing various ingredients. With an automatic overload cut-off facility and non-slip feet for stability, this mixer grinder is a user-friendly and reliable kitchen companion. Enhance your culinary experience with Butterfly's sharp rotating blades and sturdy design, promising both style and substance.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,799 (MRP 5,069 45% Off)

  • Brand: Butterfly

  • Power: 750W, 230V, 50-60Hz

  • Jars: 4 (Stainless Steel & PC Juicer)

  • Speeds: 3 with 'whip' feature

  • RPM: 17000 – 20000

  • Safety: Overload cut-off

  • Material: ABS Body, Stainless Steel Blades

  • Dimensions: 24.5D x 40W x 31.5H cm

ProsCons
Durable stainless steel bladesAbility to grind is not so good
Stylish design with LED indicatorMakes too much noise
Non-slip feet ensures stability
Efficient 3-speed control with 'whip
Simple to operate and use
Easy to wash and store

User’s Review: I thought I would get a bad quality for this price, but the product performance is beyond my expectations. It's a perfect product for all budget friendly families. 

Why it's worth buying: It Achieved a stellar 4-star rating from over 23,900 satisfied users on Amazon, attesting to its reliability and performance.

Shop Now!

3. Havells Capture 500W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder

Upgrade your kitchen efficiency with the Havells Capture 500W Mixer Grinder. Boasting a powerful 500-watt motor, this mixer ensures superior performance and extended motor life. The 3-speed control with a pulse function caters to diverse grinding needs, reaching a high speed of 21000 RPM. Crafted with 304-grade stainless steel blades, it guarantees optimal grinding results. The 3 high-grade stainless steel jars, including a 1.5L blending jar, are built for durability. With features like overload protection, dishwasher-safe jars, and motor cooling technology, this mixer promises safety and convenience. Get you hands on Havells mixer grinder, backed by a 5-year motor warranty and a sleek grey and green design.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,499 (MRP 4,695 47% Off)

  • Brand: Havells 

  • Motor Power: 500 Watts

  • Speed Control: 3-speed with pulse function

  • Blades: 304 Stainless steel

  • Jars: 3 jars (400ml, 800ml, 1.5L)

  • Safety: Overload protector, auto shut-off

  • Material: ABS body, SS blades

  • Dimensions: 23.5D x 33W x 24.5H cm

ProsCons
Superior performanceA bit noisy
Durable blades provides optimal resultsRubber gaskets looks very fragile
User-friendly design
Powerful speed
Occupies less space

User’s Review: It’s a good mixer option, comes with 3 sturdy jars. Been using it for 2 months now and so far it’s working good. The colour is appealing and different.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful 500W motor, versatile features, and durable design. Highly rated on Amazon with 4.1 stars, reflecting customer satisfaction.

Shop Now!

4. Philips HL7505/02 Mixer Grinder

Experience powerful and efficient grinding with the Philips HL7505/02 Mixer Grinder. Boasting a robust 500W Endura Motor designed for longer life, this mixer ensures lower temperature rise during continuous grinding. The Rapid Cool Motor Technology facilitates faster cooling, enhancing durability. Unbreakable blades crafted from tough SS 304 steel promise extended blade life. With three heavy-duty leak-proof jars, including wet, dry, and chutney jars, this mixer tackles tough grinding tasks effortlessly. The double flap thick gaskets ensure leak-proof performance, preventing spillage during grinding sessions. Upgrade your kitchen with Philips' advanced technology and durable design, delivering both performance and reliability.


Specifications:

  • Price: 2,799 (MRP 3,695 24% Off)

  • Brand: Philips

  • Motor: 500W Endura Motor

  • Cooling: Rapid Cool Motor Technology

  • Blades: Unbreakable SS 304 Steel

  • Jars: 1.25L Wet, 0.75L Dry, 0.3L Chutney

  • Gaskets: Double Flap Thick Gaskets

  • Colour: Strawberry

  • Controls: 3-speed Knob Control

ProsCons
Superior grade thick jarsCreates loud noise
Good performance and durabilitySize could be small for some
Easy to clean and use
Tough steel blades
Compact size saves storage space
Faster motor cooling helps with prolonged use

User’s Review: Can go for it, occupies less space and blends perfectly. Even dosa batters are finely blended. Perfect for everyday household use.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its rapid cooling technology, and positive user feedback with a solid 4.2-star rating on Amazon. 

Shop Now!

5. Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a premium appliance delivering superior performance. Powered by a robust 750W Powertron Motor, it ensures efficient energy utilisation for optimal grinding results. The innovative MaxiGrind technology guarantees finer grinding with up to 10% time savings. Its enhanced motor ventilation, coupled with Motor Vent-X Technology, lowers body temperature, ensuring prolonged product life. With three stainless steel jars, ergonomic handle design, and leak-proof lids, this mixer exemplifies efficiency and safety. The 5-year motor warranty underscores Crompton's commitment to durability. Experience the fusion of power and design, making every culinary task a breeze.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,748 (MRP 4,200 35% Off)

  • Brand: Crompton 

  • Power: 750W Powertron Motor

  • Speed Options: 5-speed 

  • Jars: 0.5L, 1L, 1.5L Stainless Steel

  • Safety: Overload Protection, Resettable

  • Design: Ergonomic handle, Black Sea Green

  • Warranty: 5-year motor, 2-year product

ProsCons
Enhanced ventilation for longevityDurability issues
Multiple speed options
Overload protection ensures safety
Efficient motor
Excellent built quality
Easy-to-use controls
Noise is decent and low

User’s Review: I Bought crompton 750 watts mixer grinder with 3 steel jars and juicer attachment and I absolutely love it. Look and performance wise it is as good as top class brands. Crompton has just entered the mixie market and already it's a hit. I would definitely recommend it.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient MaxiGrind technology, and reliable safety features. Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with a commendable 4-star rating.

Shop Now!

6. Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder 600 Watts

Optimise your kitchen space with the Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder, a compact powerhouse in sleek black. Weighing just 2.65 kilograms, it consumes minimal space yet packs a punch with its 600-watt motor. This versatile kitchen companion functions as a mixer, grinder, juicer, and chopper, offering an all-in-one solution. With two-speed settings and easily detachable parts, it's user-friendly and hassle-free. The blender effortlessly whips up fresh juices, while the grinder handles dry spices and chutney with its three blades. Embrace convenience and efficiency in one neat package with Cookwell's compact and multifunctional Bullet Mixer Grinder.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,477 (MRP 6,000 59% Off)

  • Brand: Cookwell 

  • Power: 600 Watts

  • Capacity: 0.5 liters

  • Speeds: 2

  • Material: ABS

  • Weight: 2.65 kg

  • Dimensions: 14 x 14 x 30 cm

  • Included: 5 Jars, 3 Blades

ProsCons
Compact design saves spaceNone
Easy to operate and clean
Detachable and washable parts
Versatile - mixer, grinder, juicer, chopper
Stainless steel blades are robust and efficient
Exceptional overall performance

User’s Review: I bought a 5-jar, 3-blade unit which was delivered 4 days ago, in a sturdy packaging. Our first impression after 4 days of use is as follows: Build quality is good and it handles all kinds and quantities of dry and wet grinding efficiently in no time. As all the jars are interchangeable, it's very convenient to switch jars according to the quantity. Overall, an excellent product and a real value for money.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient MaxiGrind technology, and reliable safety features. Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with a commendable 4-star rating.

Shop Now!

7. Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W

Transform your kitchen with the Bajaj Mixer Grinder, a vibrant addition in captivating purple. This 500W powerhouse boasts a Titan Motor with a convenient radio knob for easy speed selection, reaching a revolution of 20,000 RPM. The 2-in-1 blade system allows versatile grinding, handling both dry and chutney grinding with ease. With a pulse mode for continuous mixing and grinding, it's perfect for tasks like mincing chicken and creating lump-free gravies. The product warranty of 2 years adds confidence to your purchase. Enhance your culinary journey with Bajaj's reliable performance and stylish design in the Rex Mixer Grinder.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,299 (MRP 3,550 35% Off)

  • Brand: Bajaj

  • Power: 500W Titan Motor

  • Controls: Radio Knob, Pulse Mode

  • Blade: 2-in-1 (Dry and Chutney)

  • Jars: 3 SS Mixer Jars

  • Dimensions: 22.4D x 13.3W x 22.8H cm

  • Warranty: 2 years

ProsCons
Versatile 2-in-1 blade systemVery noisy
Convenient radio knob for speed
Compact and stylish design
Decent built quality
Easy to use and clean

User’s Review:  I like the grinding variations it provides and the storage capacity is good as well. It's worth it and easy to use and clean.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient MaxiGrind technology, and reliable safety features. Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with a commendable 4-star rating.

Shop Now!

8. Orient Electric 500W mixer grinder

The Orient Electric Kitchen Kraft 500 MGKK50B3 Mixer Grinder features a powerful 500W copper motor for high performance. Designed with nickel blades for super fine grinding, it ensures uniform results. The extra thick jars are built for durability and heavy-duty grinding, while the flow breaker facilitates fast and effective grinding. With 3-speed control and overload protection, this mixer grinder offers versatility and safety. The ABS plastic body ensures longevity, and the 5 years motor warranty adds confidence to your purchase. Elevate your kitchen's productivity with Orient Electric's commitment to durability, functionality, and a quieter operation.


Specifications:

  • Price: 1,999 (MRP 3,690 46% Off)

  • Brand: Orient 

  • Power: 500W Copper Motor

  • Blades: Specially designed nickel blades

  • Jars: Extra thick for durability

  • Controls: 3-speed control with incher

  • Safety: Overload protection for the motor

  • Material: ABS Plastic Body

  • Warranty: 2 years on motor, 2 years on product

ProsCons
Efficient super fine grindingOperating noise level is loud
Durable extra-thick jarsNot fit for heavy duty use
Specially designed nickel blades
Overload protection for safety
Excellent quality and performance
Simple and user friendly operation

User’s Review: Initially I was confused about its quality. The mid range and lower range mixer grinders have similar design and same features. So I was confused and finally settled on it. After using it for a few weeks I think it can do its job nicely. The motor is noisy but not abnormally noisy. The jars are sufficiently thick and blades are tough.

Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.1-star rating on Amazon, this mixer grinder is highly regarded for its efficient 500W motor, durable design, and exceptional grinding performance. 

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the ideal power range for a mixer grinder under 3000?

  • Optimal power ranges between 500W to 750W, ensuring efficient grinding for various ingredients without exceeding the budget.

Are stainless steel blades better than other materials in this price range?

  • Yes, stainless steel blades are preferred for durability and efficient grinding performance, making them a reliable choice within the under-3000 range.

How many jars should I expect in a mixer grinder under 3000?

  • Typically, you can find mixer grinders with 3 to 4 jars, catering to various needs like wet grinding, dry grinding, and chutney preparation.

Can these mixer grinders handle heavy-duty tasks like grinding spices and nuts?

  • Yes, a majority of mixer grinders in this range are designed to handle heavy-duty tasks, including grinding spices and nuts efficiently.

Can I find mixer grinders under 3000 with multiple speed settings?

  • Yes, several models offer multiple speed settings, providing better control over the grinding process for various ingredients.

In Conclusion 

With powerful motors, durable blades, and versatile jars, these appliances cater to various culinary needs without breaking the bank. Our curated list presents an array of reliable options, ensuring quality and value for money. Simplify your kitchen tasks with these efficient and cost-effective mixer grinders, making cooking a hassle-free experience. Choose from our curated list, and revolutionise your kitchen without compromising on performance or your budget.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement