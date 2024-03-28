7 Best Washing Machines Under 10000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
The luxury of time is increasingly scarce, particularly in urban environments where everyone is on a time crunch. Amidst this frenetic pace, the task of handwashing clothes becomes not only impractical but also an unsustainable drain on time and energy. Recognizing this challenge, the need for a convenient and efficient solution becomes evident, and nothing fulfils this need quite like a best washing machine in India.
However, with a plethora of options available in the market, selecting the right washing machine can be a daunting task, especially when budget constraints come into play. But We've diligently scoured the washing machine market focusing our search on those priced under 10000 rupees.
This niche represents the intersection of affordability and functionality, catering to the needs of budget-conscious consumers without compromising on quality. From compact models suited for small living spaces to energy-efficient options that promise sustainability, the range of choices is vast and varied.
So, take a thorough read of this article to discover the best washing machines priced under 10,000 rupees. This will equip you with the knowledge needed to make a well-informed decision, allowing you to simplify your laundry tasks.
Types of washing machines
Top-Loading Washing Machines: These machines feature a lid on the top and are typically more affordable, with easy access to laundry.
Front-Loading Washing Machines: Known for their efficiency and water-saving capabilities, these machines have a door at the front and offer better cleaning performance.
Semi-Automatic Washing Machines: Require manual intervention for tasks like filling water and moving clothes between washer and dryer sections, but are budget-friendly.
Fully Automatic Washing Machines: Offer convenience with automatic water filling, washing, and drying cycles, making them ideal for busy households.
Factors to contemplate prior to buying a washing machine priced below 10,000 rupees
Capacity: Consider the size of your household and the average amount of laundry you need to wash. Choose a machine with a capacity that can accommodate your typical load size.
Type: Decide between semi-automatic and fully automatic models. Semi-automatic machines are generally more affordable but require manual intervention, while fully automatic machines offer convenience at a higher price point.
Energy Efficiency: Look for machines with high energy efficiency ratings to minimise long-term operating costs and reduce your environmental footprint.
Wash Programs: Check the available wash programs to ensure they meet your specific laundry needs, such as delicate cycles, quick wash options, or specialised settings for different fabric types.
Build Quality: Assess the build quality and durability of the machine, considering factors like the material used, construction, and brand reputation to ensure longevity and reliability.
Space and Installation: Measure the available space in your home where you plan to install the washing machine and choose a model that fits comfortably. Additionally, consider installation requirements and compatibility with your plumbing system.
Water Consumption: Evaluate the water consumption of the machine to gauge its efficiency and suitability for your water supply conditions.
Spin Speed: Higher spin speeds result in faster drying times and better water extraction from clothes. Look for machines with adjustable spin speeds or options for faster drying.
Here's how we selected them for you
User Friendliness: We prioritised machines that are easy to use and operate, considering factors such as intuitive controls, clear display panels, and straightforward programming.
Brand Credibility: Our selection process involved thorough research into the credibility and reputation of the brands manufacturing the washing machines. We focused on well-established brands known for their quality and reliability in the market.
Performance Evaluation: We evaluated the performance of these washing machines considering factors like various load conditions, cleaning efficiency, water and energy consumption, and overall performance.
Feature Comparisons: We compared the features and functionalities offered by different models, focusing on their pros and cons so that you can make a purchase according to your requirements.
Price-to-Value Ratio: We analysed the price-to-value ratio of each washing machine, ensuring that the features and performance offered justify the price point and provide excellent value for your investment.
Customer Feedback and Reviews: We took into account user feedback and reviews from real customers to gauge satisfaction levels to ensure that our recommendations align with the experiences of other users in the market.
Below is a list of best washing machines under 10000 in India
Pros
Cons
Works smoothly and efficiently
Leakage issues
Rust-proof body
Vibrates when drying clothes
Premium and Durable build
Decent performance and quality
Quick wash and dry
Low energy consumption
User’s Review: What we need is just the hassle free operation from a machine that is an important part of life yet nobody looks at it, when it’s functioning fine. In all those virtues of being easy to use, functionally good, ease of handling and value for money, Samsung goes by its promise. Hope we would never need any servicing.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cleaning and durability, with a 4.1-star rating on Amazon and recognized as an Amazon Choice product.
The Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR) offers efficient and economical laundry solutions for households of 3-4 members. With its 5-star energy rating and 1440 RPM spin speed, it ensures reduced electricity consumption and faster drying times. The machine features Active Soak technology and a Storm Force Pulsator for powerful cleaning performance. Its rust-proof poly-propylene body and water-protected rear control panel ensure durability and safety. With 2 wash programs and special features like a cartridge lint filter and water level indicator, this washing machine provides convenient and effective laundry care.
Specifications:
Price: 9,990 (
MRP 15,00033% Off)
Brand: Godrej
Capacity: 7 Kg
Type: Semi-Automatic
Load Type: Top Load
Energy Rating: 5 Star
RPM: 1440
Wash Programs: 2
Body Material: Poly-Propylene
Special Features: Active Soak, Storm Pulsator
Pros
Cons
Durable rust-proof body
Plastic quality is poor
Easy-to-use manual operation
Limited wash programs
Powerful spin speed
Rust-proof body
Efficient cleaning
5-star energy rating
User’s Review: This is the second time I bought this washing machine in succession after a gap of about 7 years. The packing is very good. The product has been delivered as advised and received intact. However, a demo would have been of use.
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because 56% of Amazon customers rated it 5 stars, indicating high satisfaction and reliability.
The Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-W65L7ARB) is an economical choice for families of 3 to 4 members. With a powerful 360W motor and 1350 RPM spin speed, it easily handles heavy laundry like curtains and linens. The Active Foam System ensures effective stain removal, while the Aqua Spin Rinse eliminates detergent residues for a no-mark look. This washing machine also features a 15-minute quick wash cycle, air dry function, and 2 wash programs for added convenience. With a durable and detachable lid, lint filter, and effective wash pulsator, the Panasonic washing machine offers a thorough and efficient washing experience.
Specifications:
Price: 8,990 (
MRP 13,00031% Off)
Brand:Panasonic
Capacity: 6.5 kg
Motor Power: 360W
RPM: 1350
Wash Programs: 2
Access Location: Top Load
Special Features: Active Foam, Aqua Spin
Warranty: 2 years (Product), 5 years (Motor)
Pros
Cons
Quick 15-minute wash cycle
High vibration noise
Durable construction and materials
Issues with the supply of water
Effective lint filtration system
Strong motor helps with heavy laundry
Easy to use and maintain
Powerful cleaning performance
User’s Review: I'm quite happy with the product. Works well. There was a small issue with the timer but Panasonic service engineers fixed it the same day, raising concern. I have been using it for the last 3 months now. All good.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.1-star rating from over 2600 Amazon reviews, it proves its worth with efficient cleaning and durability, making it a smart investment for effective laundry care.
The Whirlpool 6.5 kg 5 Star Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 6.5 SUPREME PLUS) is a powerhouse for easy laundry care for small sized families. With its 1400 RPM motor, this washing machine ensures powerful performance and faster spin speeds, resulting in quicker drying times and cleaner clothes. The large wash tub with the deep wash 66L system allows clothes to move freely for optimal dirt removal. The machine features three wash programs (delicate, heavy, and normal) to cater to a variety of laundry needs. The Ace Wash Station simplifies your laundry routine by integrating a dedicated space for pre-soaking, scrubbing, and handwashing within the machine itself. Additionally, the spin shower facility helps reduce detergent residue and soap particles from clothes. With its 5-star energy rating and superior drying capabilities, this Whirlpool washing machine is a reliable and efficient choice for your home.
Specifications:
Price: 9,390 (MRP 13,400 30% Off)
Brand: Whirlpool
Capacity: 6.5 kg
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Motor Speed: 1400 RPM
Wash Programs: 3
Special Features: Spin Shower, Ace Wash Station
Dimensions: 49D x 79.5W x 95.6H cm
Pros
Cons
Efficient performance
Versatile wash programs
Simplifies laundry routine
Reduces detergent residue
Smart scrub station
Superior drying
User’s Review: I've washed together 3 jeans, 3 shirts, 2 tshirt and 4 innerwears. Dryer can't handle the full washing load and needs to be run twice or thrice. The pipes are small and one has to purchase additional pipes. The power cord is also small, so I am using a Belkin extension cord, which I also use for my office purpose. Overall one should surely consider this washing machine at this range.
Why it's worth buying:With over 3000 ratings on Amazon and 59% giving it a 5-star rating, it's a trusted choice among users for its high performance.
The LG 6 Kg 5 Star Anti Rust Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P6001RGZ) in Dark Grey is a perfect laundry solution for bachelors and couples. With its 1300 RPM maximum rotational speed, it ensures faster drying times, saving both time and water. The machine features three wash programs (gentle, normal, strong) to accommodate various fabric types and washing preferences. The Roller Jet Pulsator provides a better washing experience by increasing friction, while the collar scrubber helps scrub cuffs and collars, saving time and effort. Additionally, the lint collector ensures all fibre detached from clothes is collected, keeping the pipes clear for optimal performance.
Specifications:
Price: 9,990 (
MRP 14,49031% Off)
Brand: LG
Capacity: 6 Kg
Colour: Dark Grey
Dimensions: 43D x 70W x 90H cm
Special Feature: Anti Rust
Controls Type: Knob
Maximum Rotational Speed: 1300 RPM
Access Location: Top Load
Pros
Cons
Efficient cleaning performance
Size of the dryer is small
Collar scrubber saves time
Lint collector prevents clogging
Multiple wash programs available
Compact design fits small spaces
Durable and quality build
User’s Review: LG is a very good quality brand and this product is 6kg, earlier I was using 6.5kg but now 6.5kg is phased out. I felt this is little less but 7kg is a little more. Overall I like the product very much and hence purchased this again.
Why it's worth buying: It offers efficient cleaning, durability with its anti-rust feature, and convenience with its collar scrubber, making it a worthwhile investment for small households.
The NU 9 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Soft Close Premium Toughened Glass Lid (WTT90GBO) ensures a powerful laundry experience for large families. With its 1300 RPM motor, it ensures faster wash and drying times, perfect for busy households. The machine features a soak function that removes excess dirt by dipping clothes in detergent water before starting the washing cycle. The quick lid dry feature reduces drying time by allowing more air to rush in. Additionally, the 6-way pulsator creates a super strong water flow for better quality deep cleaning. With its extra wide toughened glass lid and rust-free plastic base, this NU washing machine combines durability and performance for a superior laundry experience.
Specifications:
Price: 9,990 (
MRP 16,99041% Off)
Brand: NU
Model: WTT90GBO
Capacity: 9 Kg
RPM: 1300
Lid Type: Soft Close
Colour: Burgundy Red
Motor Type: Powerful
Pulsator Type: Roller Jet
Soak Function: Yes
Lid Dry: Quick
Warranty: 2+5 years
Pros
Cons
Effective dirt removal
Spinning tub can be noisy
Quick lid dry reduces drying time
Small drum size
Extra wide toughened glass lid
Rust-free plastic base
Durable and strong build quality
Excellent performance
User’s Review: Thank You so much NU for this wonderful machine. I have ordered this for my in-laws. They live in a small town. They really loved it a lot , what a small and cute structure it has! But this is ""chhota packet wadaa dhamaka""type I was worried how they would use it but what a commendable customer support. One Representative came from the company and taught my in-laws how it will work. They are happy so I am happy too thank you so much.
Why it's worth buying: It combines a powerful motor and innovative features for efficient and effective laundry care, making it a worthwhile investment for large families seeking convenience and durability.
The Samsung WT65R2200LL/TL Semi-Automatic Washing Machine is designed to provide a convenient solution for households comprising 3-4 members. In a sleek Light Gray colour, this washing machine boasts a powerful 1300 RPM motor and an Air Turbo Drying System, ensuring quick wash and drying cycles, ideal for busy homes. Equipped with 3 wash programs (heavy, normal, soak), it caters to a variety of laundry needs. Its rust-proof body and rat protection features guarantee durability and longevity. With a 5-star energy rating, this Samsung washing machine not only helps you save on utility bills but also reduces your environmental footprint. Enjoy the ease of mobility with its convenient mobility feature, while the water and shock-proof panel ensure added safety during operation.
Specifications:
Price: 9,990 (
MRP 12,50020% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Capacity: 6.5 kg
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Motor Speed: 1300 RPM
Wash Programs: 3
Special Features: Air Turbo Drying, Rat Protection
Warranty: 2 years (product), 5 years (motor)
Pros
Cons
Water and shock-proof
Durability issues
Rust-proof body
Alarm sound may be irritating some
Cleans thoroughly and efficiently
Lightweight and easy to use
Decent performance
Energy-saving
User’s Review: If you must buy a semi automatic, then this does the job. Easy to move around with the wheels. Call samsung customer care separately if you want a free demo/ installation
Why it's worth buying: With efficient cleaning and quick drying, this Samsung washing machine offers great value for its 4-star rating on Amazon, making it a worthwhile investment for any household.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the average lifespan of a washing machine under 10000?
Typically, washing machines in this price range have an average lifespan of around 5 to 7 years with proper maintenance and usage, though it may vary depending on factors like brand, usage frequency, and maintenance.
Can I wash heavy items like blankets in a budget washing machine?
Yes, many washing machines under 10000 come with features like a powerful motor and large tub capacity, allowing you to wash heavy items like blankets and curtains effectively, but it's advisable to check the machine's specifications for specific load capacities.
Are semi-automatic washing machines durable?
Semi-automatic washing machines are generally durable and reliable for regular use, but like any appliance, their durability depends on factors such as build quality, maintenance, and usage patterns.
How often should I clean the lint filter in a budget washing machine?
It's recommended to clean the lint filter after every wash cycle or at least once a week to maintain the machine's efficiency and prevent lint buildup, which can affect washing performance.
Do budget washing machines consume a lot of water?
Most budget washing machines are designed to be water-efficient, using minimal water for each wash cycle while still ensuring effective cleaning, helping you save on water bills in the long run.
Wrapping up
In essence, washing machines under 10000 offer an affordable and practical solution for households looking to upgrade their laundry capabilities. With features like efficient cleaning, quick drying, and easy maintenance, these machines provide value for money. Considering their durability and reliability, purchasing from our list of recommendations ensures a smart investment for your home. Don't miss out on the opportunity to simplify your laundry routine and upgrade your washing experience with a budget-friendly washing machine from our selection.
