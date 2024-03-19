7 Best Tablets Under 30000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out with its sleek design, S Pen support, vibrant 10.4-inch display, and powerful Octa-Core processor, making it a versatile choice for both productivity and entertainment needs.
Best For students: - With its 12.6-inch 2K OLED display, Snapdragon 870 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage, the Lenovo Tab P12 offers a premium experience ideal for students needing a versatile device for productivity and entertainment.
Best Budget: impresses with its MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 2K resolution 90Hz display, and Dolby Atmos quad speakers, offering exceptional performance and multimedia experience at an affordable price point.
While smartphones have become ubiquitous, there's an often-overlooked device that offers a distinct advantage in certain situations: the . With a larger screen and more immersive experience, tablets provide a comfortable platform for various activities, from work to entertainment and everything in between.
Supposedly imagine you're working on a presentation, editing documents, or simply reading an ebook. Suddenly, your smartphone's screen feels cramped, and navigating multiple apps becomes cumbersome. This is where a tablet steps in, offering a spacious canvas for productivity tasks and leisurely activities alike. Moreover, with advancements in technology, tablets have evolved to rival laptops in terms of performance and functionality, making them versatile tools for individuals on the go.
But, Choosing the right budget for your tablet purchase is essential, aligning with your intended use and financial constraints. For demanding tasks like graphic design or gaming, a budget under 30000 INR is reasonable. But for academic or leisure activities, a INR could be adequate.
To help you make an informed decision, we've curated a list of the best tablets under 30000 in India in this article. These tablets offer a great balance of performance and affordability, ensuring that you get the most bang for your buck.
Key factors you should consider before purchasing a tablet under 30000
Performance: Assess the tablet's processor, RAM, and storage capacity. A powerful processor and ample RAM ensure smooth multitasking, while sufficient storage accommodates your apps, media files, and documents without slowdowns.
Display Quality: Evaluate the display resolution, size, and technology. A high-resolution screen with vibrant colors and good viewing angles enhances your multimedia experience, whether it's watching movies, reading e-books, or browsing the web.
Battery Life: Consider the tablet's battery capacity and efficiency. Long battery life is essential, especially if you plan to use the tablet extensively throughout the day without frequent recharging.
Connectivity Options: Check for connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular connectivity (optional). Ensure the tablet supports the necessary connectivity options to stay connected wherever you go and seamlessly pair with other devices.
Operating System: Decide between Android, iOS, or other operating systems based on your familiarity and preference. Each OS offers distinct features and app ecosystems, so choose one that aligns with your usage habits and software requirements.
Build Quality and Design: Examine the tablet's build materials, design aesthetics, and portability. A sturdy build ensures durability, while a sleek and lightweight design enhances portability without compromising on functionality.
Camera Quality: If camera performance is important to you, evaluate the tablet's camera specifications. While tablets are not primarily used for photography, a decent camera can be handy for video calls, scanning documents, or capturing moments on the go.
How we picked them for you
User Reviews Analysis: We sifted through user reviews and feedback to understand real-world experiences and preferences.
Feature Comparison: We compared key features such as performance, display quality, battery life, and connectivity options across different tablet models.
Price-to-Performance Ratio: We evaluated the value proposition of each tablet, ensuring that you get the most value for money in terms of features and performance.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and reliability of the tablet brands, prioritising those known for quality and customer satisfaction.
Versatility: We looked for tablets with versatile functionality, capable of handling a range of tasks effectively, from productivity to multimedia consumption.
Long-Term Value: We prioritised tablets that offer long-term value, considering factors like software support, updates, and durability.
Below is a list of best tablets under 30000 in India
The Xiaomi Pad 6 takes the tablet experience up a notch with its powerful Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core Processor, delivering unmatched performance for gaming, productivity, and entertainment. Boasting a stunning 11-inch 2.8K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, every detail comes to life with vibrant colours and smooth visuals. Immerse yourself in Dolby Vision Atmos audio through quad speakers, enhancing your gaming and movie-watching experience. With up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, multitask effortlessly and store all your favourite apps and media. Plus, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Keyboard enhances productivity with its ergonomic design and intuitive controls.
Specifications:
Price: 25,999 (
MRP 39,99935% Off)
Brand:Xiaomi
Processor: Snapdragon 870
RAM: Up to 8GB
Storage: Up to 256GB
Display: 11-inch, 2.8K
Refresh Rate: 144Hz
Audio: Dolby Atmos
Battery: 8840mAh
Cameras: 8MP front, 13MP rear
Weight: 490g
Thickness: 6.51mm
Pros
Cons
Strong performance
Display quality could be improved
Immersive audio and visuals
Long battery life
Productivity-focused features
Ample storage options
Fast charging capability
User’s Review: I Recommend to buy this tablet and you will not regret even 1%.In this price segment no tablet comes near and you can go for it without any doubt.When you buy a tablet,my suggestion is also buy the keyboard(You may compromise for pen).The combo of tab and keyboard gives the completeness.You will have a wonderful Browsing experience with keyboard. In one word THIS XIAOMI PAD 6 is TERRIFIC.......
Why it's worth buying: It is worth buying for its impressive performance and features, backed by its 4.5-star rating on Amazon and recognition as an Amazon Choice product.
The Lenovo Tab P12 delivers an exceptional entertainment experience with its expansive 12.7-inch 3K display and quad JBL speakers optimized with Dolby Atmos®. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity Octa-Core Processor and up to 8GB of RAM, it offers fast and powerful performance for gaming and multitasking. With a 10200mAh battery, enjoy uninterrupted entertainment and productivity on the go. The optional ThinkPad-inspired keyboard enhances productivity, while the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus facilitates pro-level note-taking and sketching. Stay connected with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. Experience immersive reading with customizable display settings and ambient light adjustment. The Tab P12 is your ultimate companion for work, play, and everything in between.
Specifications:
Price: 26,999 (
MRP 40,00033% Off)
Display: 12.7" 3K
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity
RAM: Up to 8GB
Storage: Up to 256GB
Battery: 10200mAh
Speakers: Quad JBL
Connectivity: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
Cameras: 13MP front, 8MP rear
Pros
Cons
Fast charging capability
Slow charging
Immersive audiovisual experience
Rectangular shape may not be ergonomic
Powerful performance
Battery life is excellent
Expandable storage
Stunning display quality
Slim and lightweight design
User’s Review: Incredible screen, best audio of any tablet I've ever heard, so fast, best Android, perfect weight, aluminium, and so inexpensive for what you get. Also perfect aspect ratio. Better than an iPad for half the cost.
Why it's worth buying:With 72% of ratings at 4.5 stars on Amazon, this Lenovo Tab offers powerful performance and immersive entertainment, making it a worthwhile investment for users seeking a high-quality tablet experience.
The OnePlus Pad Go is a powerhouse tablet that combines stunning visuals with exceptional audio for an immersive entertainment experience. Its 2.4K Ultra-High resolution display and Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers deliver a cinematic experience, while features like Low Blue Light certification and intelligent brightness adjustment prioritise your eye health. With 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, it offers smooth performance for multitasking and gaming. The 8000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, and LTE connectivity provides internet freedom. Get fast and seamless entertainment with the OnePlus today!
Specifications:
Price: 23,999
Brand: OnePlus
Display: 2.4K LCD
Speakers: Dolby Atmos Quad
Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6
Processor: MediaTek Helio G99
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB (Expandable to 1TB)
Battery: 8000mAh, 33W Charging
Pros
Cons
Good build and performance
No HDR display
Excellent display quality
Games can look blurry
Convenient LTE connectivity
No fingerprint sensor
Dolby Atmos quad speakers
Storage space is ample
Long-lasting battery life
User’s Review: Looking at the price point, this is clearly one of the best tablets you will find. Sound quality is just awesome. You will never regret it while using this tab. It's an impressive product with quality design and excellent battery backup.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, it's highly praised for its overall performance and user satisfaction.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a sleek and lightweight tablet packed with features to enhance productivity and entertainment. With its 10.4-inch TFT display, you'll enjoy crisp visuals and vibrant colours, while the included S Pen provides precision for note-taking and creative tasks. The octa-core processor ensures smooth performance, and with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB), you'll have plenty of space for your apps and files. Plus, with features like Dolby Atmos sound and Samsung Knox security, it's perfect for work or play on the go.
Specifications:
Price:21,999 (
MRP 30,99929% Off)
Brand:Samsung
Display: 10.4 inches
Processor: Octa-core
RAM: 4 GB
Storage: 64 GB
S Pen: Included
Battery: 7,040mAh
Operating System: Android 12
Pros
Cons
Lightweight and portable design
Can be a little sluggish
Crisp and vibrant display
Weak processor
Smooth performance for multitasking
Expandable storage up to 1TB
Many of UI customization options
Excellent note-taking features
Good stereo speakers
User’s Review: Considering the price this tablet is the best that serves my purpose. It comes with a S Pen bundled in the box which comes very handy while writing. Although there are several other Tablets in the market with better configuration like 2k display, 120hz refresh rate, better processor etc. from Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Lenovo, OPPO etc. But I've selected Samsung for its good software support and UI features along with the best Notes app that non other brands provide of this quality. So if anyone is looking to buy a tablet for study purposes, blindly go for it.
Why it's worth buying: Boasting a 4.4-star rating on Amazon from over 2000+ overall ratings, it's a highly regarded choice for users seeking versatility and reliability in a tablet.
Experience unparalleled performance and entertainment with the realme Pad 2. Boasting a breathtaking 11.5-inch 2K display, this device offers an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. With its MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM, it delivers lightning-fast processing power for seamless multitasking and gaming. The Dolby Atmos Quad speakers provide an immersive audio experience, while the 8360mAh mega battery ensures long-lasting usage. Plus, the ultra-slim design and metal body add a touch of sophistication, making it a stylish companion for work and play. With realme UI 4.0 for Pad and Multi-screen Collaboration, it offers a seamless user experience and effortless device integration.
Specifications:
Price: 22,849 (
MRP 32,99931% Off)
Brand: realme
Display: 11.5" 2K
Refresh Rate: 120Hz
Processor: Helio G99
RAM: Up to 16GB
Storage: 256GB ROM
Battery: 8360mAh
Audio: Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers
Design: Ultra-slim, Metal Body
OS: Android 13
Charging: 33W SUPERVOOC
Pros
Cons
Lightning-fast performance
Bare-average cameras
Sleek and stylish design
Has a poor contrast and viewing angle
Simplified user interface
Clean feature-rich software
Longer battery life
Smoother and bright display
User’s Review: Works really well. Great features for those who want to use this for study and video lectures.
Why it's worth buying: This realme tab offers a top-notch user experience, evident in its popularity with over 100 purchases on Amazon last month alone.
The Honor PAD 8 is a versatile tablet designed for enhanced productivity and entertainment. With its large 12-inch 2K FullView Display and TUV Rheinland-certified Eye Protection, it offers a comfortable viewing experience. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and 4GB of RAM, it delivers fast and smooth performance for multitasking and gaming. The tablet features 8 speakers with DTS:X ULTRA and HONOR Histen sound tuning, providing immersive audio. Additionally, its slim and lightweight metal unibody design makes it easy to carry. With Android 12 and Magic UI 6.1, it offers a smart and intuitive user experience.
Specifications:
Price: 15,999 (
MRP 29,99947% Off)
Brand: Honor
Display: 12" 2K
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 128GB
Speakers: 8 Speakers
Battery: 7250mAh
OS: Android 12
Pros
Cons
Great performance
Video clarity is not that much clear
Large high-resolution display
No memory card slot
Eye protection feature
Portable and lightweight design
Sound quality is impressive
Good battery backup
User’s Review: I have used many tablets but Honor pad 8 is class apart. A true Masterpiece This is better in every aspect than any tablets available. Audio is so good, loud and clear. At this price it is a steal. Picture quality is so good. All features are exce
zllent.
Why it's worth buying: As an Amazon Choice product, it offers reliability and value. Honor has established itself as a reputable brand in the tablet category, ensuring a quality product.
The Redmi Pad offers exceptional performance and stunning visuals, featuring a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and a vibrant 2K resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate. With its 4GB RAM and expandable storage up to 1TB, multitasking and storing content are a breeze. The tablet boasts quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive audio, along with a long-lasting 8000mAh battery. Its sleek metal unibody design adds to its appeal, while features like FocusFrame for video calls and MIUI 13 enhance productivity. With 3 years of security updates and Android versions, it ensures longevity and reliability.
Specifications:
Price: 14,236 (
MRP 28,99951% Off)
Brand: Redmi
Model: Pad
Processor: MediaTek Helio G99
Display: 2K, 90Hz
Storage: 128GB, expandable
RAM: 4GB
Battery: 8000mAh
Speakers: Quad Dolby Atmos
OS: Android 12, MIUI 13
Pros
Cons
High-resolution display with smooth scrolling
No fingerprint scanner
Excellent performance and speed
Not suitable for gaming
Good battery life and build quality
Customizable and rich in features
Sleek lightweight design
Audio quality is great
User’s Review: The panel’s 15:9 aspect ratio makes it perfect for a variety of applications, including gaming, working, and watching videos. All thanks to the Mediatek Helio G99 SoC to help run everything smoothly.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional performance, immersive display, and long-lasting battery, making it a versatile and reliable companion for work and entertainment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Tab or laptop, which is best?
Tablets are more portable and convenient for tasks like reading, browsing, and multimedia consumption, while laptops offer more versatility and power for tasks like productivity, programming, and gaming. The choice depends on your specific needs and usage preferences.
Do tablets under 30000 support multitasking?
Yes, most tablets in this price range offer sufficient RAM and processing power to handle multitasking efficiently, allowing you to run multiple apps simultaneously without significant lag.
Which tab is best for medical students?
Tablets with features like split-screen multitasking, stylus support for note-taking, and access to medical reference apps like anatomy guides, drug databases, and e-textbooks can be ideal for medical students. Look for models with good battery life, ample storage, and a high-resolution display for the best experience.
Do tablets under 30000 support expandable storage?
Yes, many tablets offer expandable storage options via microSD cards, allowing you to increase the storage capacity as per your needs for storing more apps, media files, and documents.
Do tablets under 30000 receive regular software updates?
Yes, many reputable brands provide regular software updates for their tablets, including security patches and feature enhancements, ensuring a smooth and secure user experience over time.
Wrapping up
As you navigate through the myriad options, remember: the right tablet is not just a tool but an extension of your digital persona, capable of enhancing productivity, entertainment, and connectivity on-the-go. So, why choose from our curated list? Because we've meticulously sifted through the vast landscape of tablets to present you with a selection that embodies the perfect blend of performance, features, and value. From powerful processors to vibrant displays, and from immersive audio to seamless multitasking capabilities, each tablet on our list has been handpicked to offer an unparalleled experience tailored to your needs.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change