7 Best Tablets Under 30000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite stands out with its sleek design, S Pen support, vibrant 10.4-inch display, and powerful Octa-Core processor, making it a versatile choice for both productivity and entertainment needs.

Best For students: Lenovo Tab P12 - With its 12.6-inch 2K OLED display, Snapdragon 870 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage, the Lenovo Tab P12 offers a premium experience ideal for students needing a versatile device for productivity and entertainment.

Best Budget: Redmi Pad impresses with its MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 2K resolution 90Hz display, and Dolby Atmos quad speakers, offering exceptional performance and multimedia experience at an affordable price point.

While smartphones have become ubiquitous, there's an often-overlooked device that offers a distinct advantage in certain situations: the tablet . With a larger screen and more immersive experience, tablets provide a comfortable platform for various activities, from work to entertainment and everything in between.

Supposedly imagine you're working on a presentation, editing documents, or simply reading an ebook. Suddenly, your smartphone's screen feels cramped, and navigating multiple apps becomes cumbersome. This is where a tablet steps in, offering a spacious canvas for productivity tasks and leisurely activities alike. Moreover, with advancements in technology, tablets have evolved to rival laptops in terms of performance and functionality, making them versatile tools for individuals on the go.

But, Choosing the right budget for your tablet purchase is essential, aligning with your intended use and financial constraints. For demanding tasks like graphic design or gaming, a budget under 30000 INR is reasonable. But for academic or leisure activities, a best tablet under 20000 INR could be adequate.

To help you make an informed decision, we've curated a list of the best tablets under 30000 in India in this article. These tablets offer a great balance of performance and affordability, ensuring that you get the most bang for your buck.