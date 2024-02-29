The 5 Best Tablets Under 20000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best overall: stands as the best tab under 20000 out with its 27.94 cm (11.0”) LCD display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM expandable, and Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 Processor, offering a seamless and vibrant multimedia experience.
Best budget: with MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 26.95cm (10.61 inch) 2K Resolution & 90Hz Refresh Rate Display, 4GB RAM & 128GB Storage, Quad Speaker with Dolby Atmos, delivers excellent performance and features at an affordable price point.
As the demand for portable, multifunctional devices continues to surge, the tablet market remains fiercely competitive, offering a diverse range of features, specifications, and price points. Amidst this abundance, discerning consumers seek not only affordability but also uncompromising quality, performance, and versatility in their tablet choices.
Fortunately, navigating the vast array of options in the Indian market doesn't have to be overwhelming. Welcome to our guide, where we have listed the finest tablets priced under 20000 rupees, tailored to the needs and preferences of Indian consumers
Our meticulous selection process involves thorough research and analysis, considering various factors. Whether you're a student, a professional, or an entertainment enthusiast, we understand the importance of finding a tablet that seamlessly integrates into your lifestyle, enhancing productivity, creativity, and entertainment experiences.
Through this guide, we aim to empower you with valuable insights and recommendations, ensuring that your investment in the best tablet under 20000 rupees aligns perfectly with your needs and aspirations.
Essential parameters you should consider before purchasing a tablet under 20000
Performance: Look for tablets with a powerful processor and sufficient RAM to handle multitasking and demanding applications smoothly.
Display Quality: Opt for a tablet with a high-resolution display, vibrant colors, and good viewing angles for an immersive viewing experience, especially if you enjoy multimedia content.
Battery Life: Consider tablets with long battery life to ensure extended usage without frequent recharging, particularly if you plan to use it on-the-go.
Storage Capacity: Choose a tablet with ample storage space for your apps, games, photos, videos, and documents. Additionally, check if it supports expandable storage via microSD card.
Operating System: Decide between Android, iOS, or other operating systems based on your preferences and ecosystem compatibility for apps, services, and accessories.
Connectivity Options: Ensure the tablet supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for internet access and peripheral device connectivity. Some tablets may also offer cellular connectivity options.
Camera Quality: If camera performance is important to you, look for tablets with decent front and rear cameras for video calls, photography, and scanning documents.
Build Quality and Design: Consider the build materials, durability, and design aesthetics of the tablet to ensure it meets your preferences and lifestyle requirements.
Software Updates: Choose a tablet from a reputable brand known for providing timely software updates and support to ensure long-term usability and security.
Here's how we meticulously selected the tablets for you
Performance Evaluation: We thoroughly analysed the technical specifications of each tablet, including processor speed, RAM capacity, and GPU performance, to ensure they meet your performance expectations for seamless multitasking and smooth operation of apps and games.
Brand Credibility: Our selection process included evaluating the reputation and track record of tablet brands to ensure they offer reliable products with good build quality, software support, and after-sales service, enhancing your overall ownership experience.
Value for Money: We carefully compared the features, specifications, and pricing of each tablet to determine their value proposition relative to their cost, ensuring that you get the most bang for your buck without compromising on essential features or performance.
Customer Feedback: We meticulously studied customer reviews, ratings, and feedback on various platforms to gauge real-world user experiences with the tablets, considering factors such as battery life, display quality, camera performance, and overall satisfaction to ensure your chosen tablet meets your expectations.
Below is a list of best tablets under 20000 in India that are currently dominating the market
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ - boasting an expansive 11-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage delivers impressive performance for multitasking and storing all your favourite content. Enjoy vivid visuals and smooth motion with the high screen refresh rate. Plus, with quad speakers and Dolby Atmos support, immerse yourself in a rich audio experience. However, be aware that the battery backup may not meet expectations for prolonged usage. Nevertheless, with its stylish design and impressive features, the Galaxy Tab A9+ offers great value for those seeking a premium tablet experience without breaking the bank.
Specifications:
Price: 19,999 (
MRP 27,99929% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Display: 11-inch TFT
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB (expandable)
Rear Camera: 8.0 MP
Front Camera: 5.0 MP
Battery: 7040 mAh
Weight: 480g
OS: Android
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Pros
Cons
Smooth performance
Average battery backup
Expansive display provides vivid visuals
Lacks better definition
Stylish and sleek metal body
Quad speakers deliver immersive audio
Ample storage space
Smooth multitasking with split-screen feature
User’s Review:Works like a charm. Integrates beautifully with my other galaxy devices: I can make calls and send/receive messages although I have purchased the wi-fi only model, because I own a galaxy phone. The galaxy buds switch seamlessly between my phone and tab. Samsung Dex is the best feature to have in any tab at this price point and it works perfectly. Helps me get the majority of my office work done perfectly. Looks beautiful and feels great in hand. The sound is loud and clear and the 1080p resolution is more than enough for me to watch content and get my work done! I am glad I went with this model and got it at a great price too!!
Why it's worth buying: A best seller on Amazon, this tablet entices with its renowned brand legacy and unmatched user experience, making it a compelling choice for those seeking reliability and performance in their tablet investment.
The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) is packed with features to enhance your entertainment and productivity. Its 10.61-inch 2K IPS display delivers stunning visuals, while the quad speakers with Dolby Atmos provide immersive sound. The Qualcomm Snapdragon processor ensures smooth performance, whether you're streaming movies or multitasking. With 4GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), you have plenty of space for your apps and files. The tablet also features an 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, and a 7700mAh battery for all-day use. However, some users have reported issues with the refresh rate and touchscreen. Despite these drawbacks, the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) offers a great balance of performance, features, and affordability.
Specifications:
Price: 18,999 (
MRP 34,00044% Off)
Brand: Lenovo
Display: 10.61-inch IPS
Resolution: 2K
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon
RAM: 4 GB
Storage: 128 GB (expandable)
Battery: 7700 mAh
Speakers: Quad with Dolby Atmos
Connectivity: Wi-Fi & LTE
Operating System: Android 12
Camera: 8 MP front & back
Pros
Cons
Immersive viewing experience
Slow refresh rate
Powerful Snapdragon processor
Some app crashes
Ample storage and expandability
Middling performance
Long-lasting battery life
Enhanced sound with Dolby Atmos
Built quality is excellent
User’s Review: The Processor Is enough to handle 3 to 4 background apps. It doesn't stutter or lag. The 2K resolution display is extremely nice as well. The 60 hz Refresh rate is extremely nice as well. The only con being the processor is not powerful enough for big games Like BGMI,Free Fire and even PUBG MOBILE. The sound is adequate, the 4 speakers are very loud with Dolby Atmos support. It also has a 3.5mm headphone Jack. So yeah, a good tab.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its immersive display, powerful performance, and family-friendly features. Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with a stellar rating of 4.1 stars.
The Redmi Pad is a powerhouse of entertainment and is the best tab for students packed into a sleek and stylish design. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 4GB RAM, this tablet delivers smooth performance for gaming, multitasking, and more. The 26.95cm (10.61 inch) 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate provides stunning visuals with 1 billion colours, making every movie, show, or game a delight to watch. It also boasts quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, ensuring immersive sound quality for an enhanced viewing experience. With a long-lasting 8000mAh battery, you can enjoy your favourite content for hours on end. However, some users have reported issues with brightness and saturation levels. Overall, the Redmi Pad is a versatile tablet that offers a premium entertainment experience with its high-resolution display, powerful performance, and immersive sound, making it a great choice for multimedia enthusiasts.
Specifications:
Price: 14,999 (
MRP 28,99948% Off)
Brand: Redmi
Processor: MediaTek Helio G99
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 128GB, Expandable to 1TB
Display: 26.95cm (10.61 inch) 2K, 90Hz
Speakers: Quad, Dolby Atmos
Battery: 8000mAh
Cameras: 8MP Rear, 8MP Front
OS: Android 12, MIUI 13
Pros
Cons
Fast and efficient performance
Brightness/saturation issues
Immersive display with 90Hz
Quad speakers provide rich sound
Long-lasting battery
Expandable storage
MIUI 13 with multitasking features
Ultrawide front camera
Premium unibody design
User’s Review: I have been using it for almost 3 weeks now and can say for browsing, light gaming, reading books, media consumption and online classes it's perfect. The battery life has been exceptional too. It's easily a 2 days battery unit with light uses. It's not perfect though but considering the price I shouldn't complain about that either. It's a budget tablet and for the price tag of 14k it's worth every penny.
Why it's worth buying: Its high ratings and recent popularity on Amazon, with 4.3 stars from over 1900+ ratings and 1K recent purchases, demonstrate its value and appeal to customers seeking a versatile and powerful tablet.
The HONOR Pad X9 combines sleek design with high-performance features. With a large 11.5-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 685 processor, and 7GB RAM (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo), this tablet delivers a smooth and immersive experience for watching videos, gaming, and multitasking. The tablet's 6 speakers with Dolby Atmos support provide crystal clear audio, enhancing your entertainment experience. The lightweight metal body design, at just 6.9mm thick and 495g in weight, offers a premium look and comfortable feel. While the device offers impressive features, some users have reported issues with the battery draining fast. Additionally, the tablet can be slow to connect to printers, which may impact productivity. In all inclusiveness, the HONOR Pad X9 is a versatile tablet that offers a premium entertainment and productivity experience, making it a great choice for users looking for a high-performance tablet.
Specifications:
Price: 15,999 (
MRP 25,99938% Off)
Brand: HONOR
Display: 11.5-inch 2K
Processor: Snapdragon 685
RAM: 7GB Turbo
Storage: 128GB, expandable
Speakers: 6, Dolby Atmos
Battery: 7250mAh, 13 hours
OS: Android 13, Magic UI 7.1
Weight: 495g
Thickness: 6.9mm
Pros
Cons
Lightweight and portable
Battery drains quickly
High performance processor
Slow printer connection
Immersive 2K display
Abundant storage and RAM capacity
sleek metal body design
Pre-installed Google Kids Space
User’s Review: Excellent in performance. Strongly Recommended if u are buying for Reading digital books. I'm giving this review after 4 months. Don't worry about battery life, it is sufficient. I need to charge it after 2 days as I use to read it 8 hours a day. And it full charge in just 1 hour and 45 minutes. Easy to use. Battery life is good enough and better than expected. It has features like book mode for reading books, and night mode for use. I really loved it. You never get this type of tablet at this price range.
Why it's worth buying: With a 60% 5-star rating on Amazon, this Honor tablet offers a compelling blend of high performance, immersive entertainment, and user satisfaction, making it a worthwhile investment for your multimedia and productivity needs.
The realme Pad, a feature-packed tablet designed to enhance your entertainment and productivity. With its slim and lightweight design, the realme Pad is easy to hold and stylish to use. The 26.31 cm (10.4) WUXGA+ Immersive display offers vivid visuals with true-to-life colours, making your viewing experience more immersive. Powered by a Helio G80 processor, this tablet delivers seamless multitasking and gaming performance. The 7100 mAh battery ensures long hours of usage, and with 18 W Quick charge support, you can quickly recharge your device. It also features Dolby Atmos audio technology, providing a rich audio experience. However, some users have reported that the touch screen is not as sensitive as expected. Overall, the realme Pad offers a powerful performance, immersive display, and long-lasting battery life, making it a great choice for users looking for a reliable and efficient tablet experience.
Specifications:
Price: 16,700 (
MRP 29,99944% Off)
Brand: realme
Model: Pad
Memory: 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM
Display: 10.4 Inches WUXGA+
Camera: 8 MP Primary, 8 MP Front
Battery: 7100 mAh Lithium Ion
Processor: MediaTek Helio G80
Operating System: Android 11
Pros
Cons
Efficient processor
Touch screen not very sensitive
Slim and lightweight design
Slow charging
Massive memory storage
Low brightness
Immersive display
Excellent build quality
High-quality audio experience
Smudge-free rear panel
Impressive screen
User’s Review: My mom was struggling to hear and see videos from a small tablet (I guess 6inch). She is happy after getting this tablet, the sound and picture quality is too good. Prefect for video calls with relatives/watching YouTube. I got a combo pack tablet+tempered glass+pad for 11k. It's been 3 weeks now with no problem with this tablet. Great work.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its immersive display, powerful performance, and long-lasting battery life. As an Amazon Choice product with over 1900 ratings, it offers reliability and quality backed by user satisfaction.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can tablets under 20000 be used for gaming and entertainment?
Yes, many tablets in this price range come with capable processors and sufficient RAM to handle gaming and multimedia tasks effectively, offering an enjoyable experience for gaming, streaming, and other entertainment activities.
Are tablets under 20000 suitable for productivity tasks like work and study?
Absolutely, with features like multitasking capabilities, access to productivity apps, and ample storage for documents and files, these tablets can serve as reliable tools for work, study, and productivity tasks.
Do tablets under 20000 support expandable storage options?
Yes, many tablets in this price range offer expandable storage options via microSD cards, allowing users to increase storage capacity to accommodate more apps, media files, and documents as needed.
Do these tablets offer decent battery life for everyday use?
Yes, most tablets in this price range come with batteries that offer decent to good battery life, ensuring that they can last through a day of typical usage without frequent recharging.
Can I connect accessories like keyboards and mice to a tablet?
Yes, many tablets come with USB ports or support Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to connect external keyboards, mice, and other accessories for enhanced productivity and convenience.
In Conclusion
Tablets under 20000 offer a budget-friendly option for those seeking portable and versatile devices for various needs. With decent processing power, sufficient memory, and ample storage, these tablets cater to everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and productivity apps. Their affordability doesn't compromise on features, ensuring a satisfactory user experience. Choosing from our curated list ensures you get a reliable tablet with good performance, suitable for both personal and professional use. Upgrade your digital experience without breaking the bank. Choose a tablet that fits your needs and budget from our recommendations and experience the convenience yourself. .
