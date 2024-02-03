What's Hot

7 Best Dehumidifiers for Homes in India (2024)

Fed up with high humidity and mold at home? Discover relief with our curated list of the best room dehumidifiers in India at pocket-friendly prices.

February 3, 2024

Our Top Picks 

  • Best Overall: The Sharp Electric Home Dehumidifier stands out as best dehumidifier for home with its 10 liters/day dehumidification capacity, Plasmacluster technology for air purification, and versatile features like auto shut-off, sleep mode, and a washable pre-filter.

  • Best for Small Spaces: The Tabyik Dehumidifier, with its 1000ml capacity and compact design, is perfect for small rooms up to 280 sq. ft. Its efficient dehumidification, quiet operation at 28dB, and colorful ambient lights make it an excellent choice for smaller spaces.

  • Best for Large Rooms: Origin Dehumidifier ND 12.8, recommended for areas up to 2500 cubic feet, boasts a 13 liters/day extraction capacity, a 2.3L water tank, and an auto shut-off function. Its powerful performance makes it ideal for maintaining optimal humidity levels in

    larger rooms.

  • Best Budget: The Makayla Dehumidifier, with a 30oz (860ml) capacity and energy-saving 22.5W/hour consumption, offers efficient dehumidification for spaces up to 240 sq. ft. Its ultra-quiet operation, one-button control, and 7-color LED lights make it a budget-friendly choice without compromising on performance.

Excessive moisture in the air isn't just uncomfortable; it can be a breeding ground for problems like mold, fungus, mildew, and dust mites. These issues not only affect your living environment but also pose health risks.

Even if you reside in a region not typically known for high humidity, your home might still face elevated moisture levels. Whether it's the musty smell in the basement or the dampness in the bathroom, combating humidity becomes essential for a healthier and more pleasant living space. 

To address these concerns, investing in a reliable dehumidifier is a game-changer. These devices efficiently extract excess moisture from the air, preventing the growth of harmful substances and creating a more comfortable atmosphere.

In this article, we've compiled a list of the best dehumidifiers in India, meticulously chosen for their efficiency, affordability, and ability to enhance the overall ambiance of your home.

Difference between a humidifier and dehumidifier

A humidifier adds moisture to the air, beneficial in dry climates or during winter to alleviate dry skin and respiratory issues. On the other hand, a dehumidifier removes excess moisture, preventing mold, mildew, and musty odours. They serve opposite purposes—humidifiers for moisture addition, dehumidifiers for moisture reduction.

Things to consider before buying a dehumidifier for home 

  • Room Size: Ensure the dehumidifier's capacity aligns with your room size. A larger capacity is needed for spacious areas, while smaller units suffice for compact spaces.

  • Humidity Level Control: Opt for a model with adjustable humidity settings to tailor moisture removal according to your preference, preventing over-drying or inadequate moisture reduction.

  • Portability and Size: Consider the dehumidifier's size and portability, especially if you plan to move it between rooms. Compact, wheeled options offer flexibility and convenience.

  • Noise Level: Check the decibel rating for quieter operation, crucial for bedrooms or shared living spaces. A low noise level ensures minimal disruption to your daily activities.

  • Energy Efficiency: Choose an energy-efficient model with a high Energy Star rating to minimise electricity consumption. This not only saves costs but also contributes to environmental sustainability.

  • Drainage Options: Evaluate drainage options, such as manual emptying or continuous drainage through a hose. Automatic shut-off features prevent overflow, offering hassle-free maintenance.

  • Filter Type and Maintenance: Assess the type of filter used and ease of maintenance. Washable or replaceable filters contribute to the unit's longevity and efficiency.

  • Additional Features: Look for extra features like digital displays, timers, and defrost functions, enhancing user convenience and optimising the dehumidifier's performance in varying conditions.

How we chose them for you when curating the list 

  • User Feedback Analysis: We prioritised user feedback, paying attention to experiences shared by individuals who have already used these dehumidifiers. Real-world experiences played a crucial role in assessing the practical performance of each model.

  • Performance Evaluation: We evaluated the performance of each dehumidifier, considering factors like moisture removal efficiency, energy consumption, and additional features. This data-driven approach allowed us to recommend models that deliver optimal results.

  • Brand Reputation: Brand reputation was a key factor in our selection process. We focused on well-established brands with a history of producing reliable and durable dehumidifiers. This ensures a higher likelihood of customer satisfaction.

  • Value for Money: Balancing affordability with performance, we curated a list that provides excellent value for money. Our goal was to recommend dehumidifiers that meet various budget constraints without compromising on essential features.

Here's a list of best dehumidifiers in India with thier price

  1. SHARP Electric Home Dehumidifier Machine

Combat excess moisture effectively with the SHARP Electric Home Dehumidifier. This high-performance unit, designed for a 250 sq. ft. space, ensures an ideal humidity range. With a substantial 10 litres/day dehumidification capacity, it keeps your surroundings dry and protects against mold, viruses, and bacteria. The patented Plasmacluster technology, certified by prestigious institutions, mimics nature to generate fresh air, reducing toxins and bad odours. Convenient features like Auto Shut Off, Child Lock, and Laundry Mode enhance usability. The washable mesh Pre-Filter provides lasting protection, and the dual drainage system offers flexibility. Invest in SHARP's original technology for a healthier living environment.

Specifications:

  • Price: 25,999 (MRP 30,000 13% Off)

  • Brand: SHARP 

  • Capacity: 10 liters/day

  • Tank Volume: 2.3 litres

  • Coverage Area: 250 sq. ft.

  • Dimensions: 51.6D x 77W x 133.1H cm

  • Weight: 10.41 kg

  • Wattage: 10 Watts

  • Technology: Plasmacluster, Dual Drainage System

ProsCons
Efficient moisture removalNo humidity level indicator,
User-friendly operation
Convenient dual drainage system
Washable, reusable lifetime filter
Good safety features
Excellent performance

User’s Review: Ran it immediately after receiving it in my basement library. This is a large room, around 400 sq ft. It had pulled 1.5 litres of water and removed the damp smell within 4 hours. Solidly built, and easy to remove tank. Also, the dust filter is washable, so the person complaining in another review about the replacement cost is confusing this machine with something else.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient moisture control and Plasmacluster technology. Highly rated with 4.6 stars on Amazon, attesting to its reliability and customer satisfaction.

Shop Now!

2. TABYIK Dehumidifiers

Experience ultimate comfort with TABYIK Dehumidifiers, perfect for small spaces like bedrooms, bathrooms, RVs, and closets. This highly efficient unit, consuming less than 1-kilowatt hour daily, collects up to 16 oz of water in 24 hours, tackling humidity at its core. The added bonus? You can enjoy a tranquil atmosphere with the ultra-quiet operation and vibrant 7-colour lights. The 35oz transparent tank allows real-time monitoring, and the auto-shutoff feature ensures safety. Portable and compact, it fits anywhere, providing a practical solution for excess moisture. Don't compromise on comfort—choose TABYIK for a quieter, more relaxed living environment.

Specifications:

  • Price: 10,499 (MRP 14,999 30% Off)

  • Brand: TABYIK 

  • Capacity: 1000ml, 16oz daily

  • Size: 5.9x5.9 x 10.1 inches

  • Weight: 2.19 pounds

  • Operation: Continuous, ultra-quiet (28dB)

  • Auto Shut-off: Yes, 700-800 ml full

  • Area Coverage: 280 sq. ft.

  • Colour Options: Red, White

ProsCons
Quiet and compact designSome find it loud
Large, transparent water tankMay malfunction
Portable with handle for convenience
Efficient moisture removal
Auto shut-off provides safety
Simple to operate, with no complicated settings

User’s Review: This dehumidifier is very quiet, efficient and small. It has a light that can be used as well if desired. It's amazing how much moisture it absorbs. I highly recommend it.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient moisture removal and user-friendly design, validated by an impressive 4.3-star rating from over 6900 customer ratings  on Amazon.

Shop Now!

3. Eva-Dry New And Improved E-333 Renewable Mini Dehumidifier

Eva-Dry's E-333 Mini Dehumidifier is your go-to solution for tackling excess moisture in small spaces up to 350 cubic feet. With a capacity of 6 ounces, this cordless and rechargeable dehumidifier lasts 20-30 days, making it perfect for closets, cabinets, cars, and bathrooms. The sleek design and hanging hook offer versatile placement options. Forget cables and batteries—simply charge and use for up to 4 weeks. Safe for children and pets, this non-toxic dehumidifier ensures a dry, odour-free environment. With a 5-year satisfaction guarantee, Eva-Dry delivers reliable moisture control in a compact, easy-to-maintain package. Embrace freshness effortlessly!

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,164 (MRP 5,999 47% Off)

  • Brand: Eva-Dry

  • Capacity: 6 Ounces

  • Coverage Area: 333 Cubic Feet

  • Dimensions: 6.25"D x 1.25"W x 4.75"H

  • Weight: 1 Pound

  • Wattage: 22.5 Watts

  • Operation Mode: Continuous

ProsCons
Small & sleek designDurability issues
Portable and easy to place
Non-toxic and safe
Cordless and rechargeable
Efficient for small spaces
Lasts for long period of time

User’s Review: I've had this in my car for about 3 weeks and it's working out really well. My 21 year old car sits alot and has a leak around the sunroof, so the water gets in and it's hot and humid, and next thing I know I've got green fur growing on my seats. The car has sat in the uncovered lot at the airport for 2 different weeks in the Florida sun and afternoon thunderstorms, so I was expecting the worst when I got back, but the inside of my car was fine. Since I put this little guy in my car I haven't had a problem with mold. I highly recommend it for use in a car that sits for an extended period of time.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficiency in small spaces and continuous operation. Backed by 30,000+ positive Amazon ratings, a testament to its reliability and customer satisfaction.

Shop Now!

4. Origin Dehumidifier

Origin Dehumidifiers presents the ND 12.8, a powerhouse with a 13 litres/day extraction capacity for spaces up to 2500 cubic feet. Ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and offices, this unit boasts a 2.3-liter water tank, ensuring prolonged dehumidification performance. With a compact design and low power consumption at 213 watts, it covers up to 3500 cubic feet, emitting 20 million/cm3 of negative ions for fresher indoor air. The Auto Shut Off Function provides peace of mind, automatically resuming operation after tank emptying. Enhance your living spaces with Origin's efficient and energy-conscious Dehumidifier.

Specifications:

  • Price: 24,799 (MRP 25,800 4% Off)

  • Brand: Origin 

  • Capacity: 13 litres/day

  • Coverage Area: 2500 cubic feet

  • Tank Volume: 2 litres

  • Dimensions: 51.6D x 77.4W x 116.1H cm

  • Power Consumption: 213 watts

  • Auto Shut Off: Yes

  • Negative Ion Emission: 20 million/cm3

ProsCons
Auto Shut Off enhances user convenienceHeavy weight
Compact design suits various spaces
Low power consumption
Simple to operate
Resumes operation post tank emptying

User’s Review: The Novito Dehumidifier 12.5 is a great product. Very easy to handle. Simple operations and effective. I have been using similar dehumidifiers of Novita for several years with no problems and recommend their products.

Why it's worth buying: It offers efficient auto shut-off and versatile use, making it a worthwhile investment for effective and hassle-free moisture control in diverse living spaces.

Shop Now!

5. Techzere Electric Dehumidifier 350ml/Day

The Techzere Electric Dehumidifier, a compact wonder designed for rooms up to 165 square feet. With a daily moisture absorption of 350ml and a 1000ml tank capacity, it safeguards your space from damaging excess moisture. The low-noise, ready-to-use design ensures hassle-free operation, complemented by 7 ambient lights for a personalised touch. The auto shut-off feature prevents overflow when the tank is full, providing convenience and peace of mind. Unbox this 45-watt wonder with an included power adapter, instantly enhancing the air quality of your small rooms and spaces. Upgrade your living with Techzere's efficient dehumidification solution.

Specifications:

  • Price: 5,879 (MRP 14,999 61% Off)

  • Brand: Techzere 

  • Capacity: 1000ml water tank

  • Coverage Area: 165 sq. ft.

  • Power: 45 Watts

  • Dimensions: 13.5D x 15.2W x 25H cm

  • Weight: 1.4 kg

  • Ambient Lights: 7 options

ProsCons
Low noise operationManual emptying of the tank
Compact and ready-to-use design
Includes power adapter
Excellent built quality
Beautiful ambient LED lighting
Simple operation

User’s Review: Once I installed it correctly, it started working like a charm and collected half tank water in about 2 days. You should however note that if you install it in a well ventilated area, then although it will collect water, humidity may be the same as more fresh humid air is coming in. So it’s best for areas which are generally not well ventilated or closed. It’s perfect to avoid dampness and mould in such spaces. At this price, it’s definitely recommended for such use.

Why it's worth buying: It delivers efficient, compact moisture control with ambient lighting, making it a quiet and convenient solution for small spaces.

Shop Now!

6. INKBIRDPLUS Home Dehumidifier

The INKBIRDPLUS Home Dehumidifier is an ideal ally against excess moisture. Utilising advanced cooling semiconductor condensation technology, it efficiently absorbs up to 300 ml of moisture daily, perfect for bathrooms, basements, closets, kitchens, or living rooms. The generous 1100ml water tank ensures prolonged operation, and the auto-off feature prevents overflow, offering peace of mind. Choose between strong mode for rapid dehumidification or sleep mode with a whisper-quiet operation below 30dB. Enjoy the added touch of 7-colour LED lights and the convenience of one-button lock. Portable and compact, this dehumidifier is a versatile solution for a comfortable, moisture-free environment. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,705 (MRP 

  • Brand: INKBIRDPLUS

  • Capacity: 1100ml 

  • Dehumidification: 300ml/day at 30℃, RH80%

  • Modes: Strong and Sleep mode

  • Design: Compact and portable

  • LED Lights: 7-colour

  • Noise Level: 30dB

ProsCons
Quiet operationDurability issues
Stylish LED lights with colour options
Simple one-button lock function
Lightweight and portable design
Convenient auto-off feature when full
Effective performance

User’s Review: Once again Inkbird have produced an amazing product!! I have no window in the bathroom and this is suitable, because it is lightweight, quiet and easy to use. It can be left on for a number of hours, without noticing it is on. It does pick up a lot of moisture and works really well. I empty it every week or before it gets too full, because I don’t like leaving a lot of water in the tank. Highly recommend this product to anyone and at a very good price.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient dehumidification and portable design; 52% of Amazon users rated it 5 stars, highlighting its effectiveness and customer satisfaction.

Shop Now!

7. MAKAYLA Dehumidifiers, 30oz(860ml) , 2200 Cubic Feet

The MAKAYLA Dehumidifier is your answer to efficient moisture control. With a 30oz (860ml) capacity, it removes up to 10 oz (300ml) of water daily, creating a healthy environment in spaces up to 240 sq ft. The ultra-quiet Peltier technology ensures silent operation, perfect for bedrooms or small areas. Enjoy the added touch of 7-color LED lights, enhancing the ambiance. The compact and portable design, weighing less than 3lbs, allows easy placement in kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, RVs, and closets. With auto shut-off and energy-saving features, this dehumidifier is your compact yet powerful ally for a comfortable living space.

Specifications:

  • Price: 8,999 (MRP 14,999 40% Off)

  • Brand: MAKAYLA 

  • Capacity: 30oz (860ml)

  • Coverage: 240 sq ft

  • Size: 14.5x14.5 x 25.5 cm

  • Weight: 30 ounces (approx. 850g)

  • Power: 22.5W/hour

  • Noise Level: Below 39dB

ProsCons
Auto shut-off prevents overflowSmall coverage area
Portable, lightweight designLimited capacity
One-button control ensures simplicity
Silent operation
360° moisture removal

User’s Review: This is a super device that collects water from the air in my room. With its appearance, my room stopped smelling damp and mold stopped appearing. It's noiseless, it doesn't overheat and it looks great. I didn't regret buying it

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient moisture removal and quiet operation, validated by a stellar 50% 5-star rating on Amazon

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What size dehumidifier do I need for my room?

  • Consider the square footage of your room; for smaller spaces like bedrooms, a 30-pint unit is sufficient, while larger living areas may require a 50-pint or higher capacity.

Can a dehumidifier help with allergies?

  • Yes, by reducing excess moisture, dehumidifiers inhibit mold growth and dust mites, common triggers for allergies, providing relief for allergy sufferers.

How often should I run my dehumidifier?

  • Run your dehumidifier consistently, especially during humid seasons, to maintain optimal indoor humidity levels and prevent the growth of mold and mildew.

How do I clean and maintain my dehumidifier?

  • Regularly clean the water tank, air filter, and coils to ensure optimal performance. Refer to the manufacturer's instructions for specific maintenance guidelines tailored to your model.

Can a dehumidifier be left unattended?

  • Dehumidifiers equipped with auto shut-off features will turn off when the water tank is full, providing safety and peace of mind when left unattended for extended periods.

In bottom Line

In conclusion, selecting the right dehumidifier can significantly enhance the comfort and well-being of your living spaces. Our curated list of top dehumidifiers provides efficient solutions tailored to various needs, ensuring optimal performance in controlling excess moisture. With features like energy efficiency, quiet operation, and effective moisture removal, these dehumidifiers offer a practical and hassle-free way to maintain a healthier indoor environment.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

