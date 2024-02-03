7 Best Dehumidifiers for Homes in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out as best dehumidifier for home with its 10 liters/day dehumidification capacity, Plasmacluster technology for air purification, and versatile features like auto shut-off, sleep mode, and a washable pre-filter.
Best for Small Spaces: The , with its 1000ml capacity and compact design, is perfect for small rooms up to 280 sq. ft. Its efficient dehumidification, quiet operation at 28dB, and colorful ambient lights make it an excellent choice for smaller spaces.
Best for Large Rooms: , recommended for areas up to 2500 cubic feet, boasts a 13 liters/day extraction capacity, a 2.3L water tank, and an auto shut-off function. Its powerful performance makes it ideal for maintaining optimal humidity levels in
larger rooms.
Best Budget: The , with a 30oz (860ml) capacity and energy-saving 22.5W/hour consumption, offers efficient dehumidification for spaces up to 240 sq. ft. Its ultra-quiet operation, one-button control, and 7-color LED lights make it a budget-friendly choice without compromising on performance.