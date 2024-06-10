10 Best Watch Brands For Women in India (2024)

What's Hot

One of the most basic and luxurious accessories that women can't do without is also a wristwatch. Today's fashion-forward women carry themselves with style, and what better way to make a statement than with a luxurious branded watch for women? Whether it's for daily use or special occasions, a wristwatch adds elegance and refinement to any outfit.

Our curated selection features the best watches for women, encompassing a wide range of styles, brands, and price points. Be it if you're searching for the perfect timepiece for yourself or looking for a thoughtful gift, we've handpicked recommendations that promise quality, elegance, and affordability. 

These branded watches are renowned for their craftsmanship and attention to detail, offering a blend of mechanical and quartz movements, luminous precious metal cases, and intricate bracelet links. With options ranging from under 5000 to 10000, these watches ensure that they not only adorn the wrist but also stand the test of time.

Find the perfect watch to complement your style and enhance your look with our selection of the best watch brands for women that are sure to offer durability and timeless appeal.

Factors to consider when looking for a branded watch for women

  • Watch Type: Decide on the type of watch you want. Whether you prefer a mechanical watch or a quartz movement, choose a watch type that best suits your lifestyle and preferences.

  • Style and Design: Consider the style and design of the watch, including the case shape, dial colour, and strap material. Choose a design that complements your personal style and can be worn for various occasions.

  • Quality and Materials: Examine the quality of materials used in the watch, such as stainless steel, gold, or leather. High-quality materials ensure durability and longevity.

  • Functionality: Determine the functions you need in a watch, such as basic timekeeping, date display, chronograph features, or water resistance. Select a watch that meets your specific requirements.

  • Movement Type: Decide between quartz or mechanical movement. Quartz watches are known for their accuracy and low maintenance, while mechanical watches offer traditional craftsmanship and intricate movements.

  • Comfort and Fit: Pay attention to the size, weight, and comfort of the watch on your wrist. Choose a watch that feels comfortable to wear for extended periods and fits well with your wrist size and shape.

  • Versatility: Choose a watch that can transition seamlessly from day to night and from casual to formal occasions. A versatile timepiece will maximise its wearability and longevity in your collection.

How we picked them for you when curating the selection 

  • Performance Assessment: We conducted a thorough performance assessment, considering factors such as accuracy, durability, and functionality. Watches were evaluated based on their movement type, water resistance, and additional features to ensure they perform reliably in various settings.

  • Brand Reliability: We prioritised brands known for their reliability, craftsmanship, and heritage. Established brands with a history of excellence were given preference, ensuring that each watch in our selection is backed by a trusted name in the industry.

  • Customer Feedback: We took into account customer feedback and reviews to gauge overall satisfaction and user experience. Positive reviews and testimonials helped us identify watches that consistently meet or exceed expectations, ensuring customer satisfaction.

  • Price Consideration: While we curated a selection of luxurious timepieces, we also considered affordability and value for money. Watches were chosen based on their price relative to their quality, features, and brand reputation, ensuring that our selection offers options for various budgets.

  • Innovation and Technology: For watches with advanced features or innovative designs, we highlighted those that push the boundaries of watchmaking and offer something unique to the wearer.

Below is the list of best watch brands for women in India

  1. Daniel Wellington Petite Ashfield Watch

The Daniel Wellington Petite Ashfield Watch in Matte Black Mesh Bracelet exudes elegance.. With a slim profile and minimalist design, this watch features a black dial with rose gold or silver accents. Crafted from double-plated stainless steel, it offers durability and style. The Japanese Quartz Movement ensures accurate timekeeping, while the adjustable mesh strap provides a comfortable fit. Water-resistant up to 30m, it withstands everyday splashes. With a manufacturer warranty, it's a timeless accessory for any occasion.

Specifications:

  • Price: 15,499

  • Brand: Daniel Wellington

  • Case Diameter: 32mm

  • Band Material: Stainless Steel

  • Movement Type: Quartz

  • Water Resistance: 30m

  • Dial Colour: Black

Pros

Cons

Slim and lightweight

Black dial may be hard to read in low light

Comfortable mesh strap

Expensive

Durable stainless steel construction

User’s Reviews: "Though I never liked mesh but this is the first watch whose mesh chain is so classy that I love it. Colour is really good, not that cheap black colour variants. Extremely light. Packaging feels premium. Also it has a pin to change the strap which is brand engraved. Really good."

Why it's worth buying: Boasting a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, it's highly praised for its quality and elegance, making it a worthwhile investment for any wardrobe.

2. PAUL HEWITT Miss Ocean Analog Dial Color White Women's Watch

The PAUL HEWITT Miss Ocean Analog Women's Watch is a modern timepiece with German craftsmanship. With a 33mm steel case and a white dial, this watch exudes timeless style. The quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping, while the sapphire crystal glass offers durability and scratch resistance. The stainless steel band with a deployment clasp provides a secure fit. Water-resistant up to 50 metres, it's suitable for everyday wear. Handmade leather straps add a touch of luxury to this stylish accessory.

Specifications:

  • Price: 6.650 (MRP 13,300 50% Off)

  • Brand: PAUL HEWITT

  • Dial Colour: White

  • Case Material: Steel

  • Strap Material: Steel

  • Movement Type: Quartz

  • Glass Type: Sapphire Crystal

  • Water Resistance: 50m

Pros

Cons

Accurate quartz movement

No waterproof 

Bright and vibrant display

Strong and durable build 

User’s Reviews: "I had included it on the wish list for some time and buying it with a 52% discount was a real fortune. Simple and elegant watch, it looks great on the wrist, even if the diameter of the case is quite large, I don't understand why some have written that the color of the dial is silver, it seems really white to me. If I found similar offers for the same item in other finishes I would definitely take advantage of it."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its timeless design and reliable performance. With 70% 5-star ratings on Amazon, it's highly praised for its quality and style.

3. Michael Kors Women's Watch MK5799

The Michael Kors MK5799 Women's Watch is a stunning timepiece that is the epitome modern style. Featuring a rose gold-tone stainless steel case and band, this watch exudes luxury. The automatic movement ensures precise timekeeping, while the brushed sunray dial with three subdials and date window adds functionality. With a fold-over clasp and double push-button safety, the three-link band offers a secure fit. This watch is water-resistant up to 5 ATM, making it suitable for everyday wear. A perfect accessory for the fashion-forward woman, this Michael Kors watch is both glamorous and reliable.

Specifications:

  • Price: 16,495 (MRP 21,995 25% Off)

  • Brand: Michael Kors

  • Case: Rose gold-tone stainless steel

  • Movement: Automatic

  • Dial: Brushed sunray

  • Band: Three-link stainless steel

  • Water Resistance: 5 ATM

Pros

Cons

Easy-to-use fold-over clasp

May be heavy for some 

Reliable automatic movement

Band may require adjustment for fit

Stylish and modern design

Dial with subdials are simple to read

User’s Reviews: "I bought this for my girlfriend... she fell in love with me so much that she said "I will definitely marry you". Tomorrow we are getting married!!! yayyyyy... Planning to buy another one for her... watches aren't expensive at all."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its elegant design, backed by glowing 4.6-star ratings from over 2000 satisfied customers on Amazon.

4. Fossil Stainless Steel Women

The Fossil Karli Rose Gold Dial Analog Watch BQ3181 combines elegance with functionality. This women's watch features a 34mm stainless steel case and a rose gold band, exuding a chic and timeless appeal. The quartz movement ensures precise timekeeping, while the chronograph functionality adds versatility. With a case thickness of 8mm, it is sleek and comfortable for daily wear. Water-resistant up to 3 ATM, it withstands splashes and brief immersion. Perfect for any occasion, this stylish Fossil watch makes a wonderful gift.

Specifications:

  • Price: 7,197 (MRP 11,995 40% Off)

  • Brand: Fossil 

  • Case Diameter: 34mm

  • Band Color: Rose Gold

  • Band Material: Stainless Steel

  • Movement Type: Quartz

  • Item Weight: 118g

  • Case Thickness: 8mm

Pros

Cons

Precise quartz movement

Limited water resistance

Durable stainless steel band

Slightly heavy on wrist

Elegant and stylish design

Comfortable for daily wear

User’s Reviews: "Almost the same fossil watch I was getting at an offline store at 12500. So compared to that, this is a steal. The watch is really beautiful for its price range. Usually you would not get such designs for less than 10K from good brands."

Why it's worth buying: As an Amazon Choice product with a 4.5-star rating, it is highly trusted and well-reviewed by users.

5. TIMEX Analog Women's Watch

The TIMEX Analog Women's Watch is the best watch for women under 3000 that features a 35mm brass case and a rose gold stainless steel band, combining elegance and durability. With a quartz movement and analog display, it ensures accurate timekeeping. The mineral dial glass provides scratch resistance, while the 30-metre water resistance makes it suitable for everyday wear. Weighing 0.3 kilograms with a 9mm case thickness, it is both stylish and comfortable. Ideal for gifting on birthdays, anniversaries, or weddings, this Timex watch blends timeless design with excellent performance.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,325 (MRP 3,695 10% Off) 

  • Brand: TIMEX 

  • Case Diameter: 35mm

  • Band Color: Rose Gold

  • Band Material: Stainless Steel

  • Movement Type: Quartz

  • Case Thickness: 9mm

  • Water Resistance: 30m

Pros

Cons

Scratch-resistant mineral glass

Battery life could be improved 

Economical price 

No chronograph feature

Build quality is top notch 

Easily adjustable

User’s Reviews: "You should definitely get this as it’s amazing at such a great price. The colour is exactly the same as shown. The strap is adjustable and the dial is so pretty. Comes with a box obviously and a cushion to hold the watch."

Why it's worth buying: This watch is highly regarded for its quality, style, and durability, making it a worthwhile purchase for anyone seeking a fashionable timepiece.

6. Casio Vintage Series Digital Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch

The Casio Vintage Series Digital Women's Watch  boasts a stylish rose gold dial and stainless steel band. With a 35mm resin case and tonneau shape, it combines vintage charm with modern functionality. The quartz movement ensures precise timekeeping, while the digital display offers convenience. Water-resistant up to 50 metres, it's suitable for everyday wear. Features include a stopwatch, alarm, light, and countdown timer, providing versatility for daily use. The adjustable fold-over clasp ensures a comfortable and secure fit. Perfect for those who value style and functionality in their timepiece.

Specifications:

  • Price: 5,995 

  • Brand: Casio 

  • Dial Colour: Rose Gold

  • Band Material: Stainless Steel

  • Case Diameter: 35mm

  • Water Resistance: 50 metres

  • Clasp Type: Fold-Over

  • Functions: Stopwatch, Alarm, Countdown Timer

Pros

Cons

Gives a very classy and vintage look 

Limited visibility in low light

Unique rose gold colour

Lightweight and comfortable on wrist 

User’s Reviews: "I simply loved the product. It’s very light weight. The packaging was pretty good. Able to use and set all the fields quickly with the help of the guide book. It really enhances the look and immediately makes you look modern and classy. I will definitely Recommend everyone to buy from Amazon. Thank you!"

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stylish design, versatile features, and Casio's renowned reputation for quality and durability, earning it an Amazon Choice badge.

7. Titan Women Metal Anthracite Dial Analog Watch

The Titan Women Metal Anthracite Dial Analog Watch NR2608WM02 offers timeless poise with its grey dial and rose gold metal band. With a 29mm brass case and quartz movement, it ensures accurate timekeeping. The analog display features metal applique indices and three plain hands for easy readability. Water-resistant up to 30 metres, it's suitable for everyday wear. The bracelet-style band secures with a jewellery clasp, providing a perfect fit. This watch is scratch-proof with mineral glass, making it ideal for all occasions and attires.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Titan 

  • Price: 4,655 (MRP 5,820 20% Off)

  • Dial Colour: Grey

  • Band Material: Metal

  • Case Diameter: 29mm

  • Water Resistance: 30 metres

  • Warranty: 24 months

Pros

Cons

Design is classy and elegant 

Small dial may be difficult to read

Pairs well with any outfit 

Quality can be improved 

Lightweight and slim

Accurate timekeeping

User’s Reviews: "At 70, you need to give them what they want. My mom didn't know how to select online... but showed her a few and helped her pick. She cherishes it. Nice visuals and fit."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stylish design and durability, evidenced by its 64% 5-star ratings on Amazon.

8. Daniel Klein Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch

The Daniel Klein Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch comes with a 34mm metal case and a rose gold metal band, offering both style and durability. With quartz movement, it ensures precise timekeeping. Water-resistant up to 30 metres, it's suitable for daily wear, including activities like sweating or washing hands. This watch complements various outfits, from casual to formal occasions, making it an ideal gift for special events. Crafted with high-quality materials, it offers consistent movement and timeless elegance, making it a versatile accessory for any woman's wardrobe.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,499 (MRP 5,950 58% Off)

  • Brand: Daniel Klein

  • Case Diameter: 34mm

  • Band Colour: Rose Gold

  • Band Material: Metal

  • Warranty Type: 12 Months

  • Water Resistance: 30 Metres

Pros

Cons

High-quality stainless steel built 

May require occasional cleaning

Affordable price 

Glass quality is fragile 

Water-resistant for everyday wear

Reliable quartz movement

User’s Reviews: "The watch was actually very good looking in person, unique , posh , and did the basic job and definitely stood out and was noticeable as a branded watch, i gifted it to one of my friends and they loved it. I would recommend people to go ahead and purchase it, as the product is worth the money spent."

Why it's worth buying: Its popularity as an Amazon Choice product with over 100 purchases last month highlights its appeal.

9. Fastrack Ruffles Analog Stainless Steel Beige Dial Brown Band Women's Watch

The Fastrack Ruffles Analog Women's Watch 6216QM01/NR6216QM01 with its 35.3mm stainless steel case and a brown stainless steel band blends elegance with endurance . Its quartz movement ensures precise timekeeping, while its 30-metre water resistance protects against splashes and brief immersions. Featuring a day-date calendar, this watch is as functional as it is stylish. Backed by a 2-year manufacturer warranty, it offers reliability and peace of mind. The mineral dial window adds scratch resistance, making it ideal for daily wear. This Fastrack watch is a chic and practical accessory for women.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,729 (3,495 22% Off)

  • Brand: Fastrack 

  • Case Diameter: 35.3 mm

  • Band Color: Brown

  • Water Resistance: 30 meters

  • Movement Type: Quartz

  • Warranty: 2 years

Pros

Cons

Includes day-date calendar

Case diameter may be small

Durable mineral dial window

Minimalist design may not suit all

Secure buckle clasp

High precision quartz movement

User’s Reviews: "I have always loved every watch from fastrack and this one also amazed me with its awesome looks and premium quality"

Why it's worth buying: As an Amazon Choice product with a high rating of 4.4 stars, it's a trusted choice among customers.

10. NIBOSI Women Watches Analog Rose Gold Square Dial Women's Watch

The NIBOSI Women's Analog Rose Gold Square Dial Watch is a stylish and elegant timepiece perfect for girls, misses, and ladies. Featuring a 32mm rose gold stainless steel case and band, this watch is both durable and fashionable. The dial is studded with crystal stones, adding a touch of glamour. With Japanese quartz movement, it ensures precise timekeeping. The watch is water-resistant up to 30m, making it suitable for daily wear. This watch is a perfect blend of style, functionality, and durability, making it an ideal gift for any event.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,639 (MRP 4,000 34% Off)

  • Brand: NIBOSI 

  • Case Diameter: 32mm

  • Band Color: Rose Gold

  • Band Material: Stainless Steel

  • Movement Type: Japanese Quartz

  • Water Resistance: 30m

Pros

Cons

Reliable Japanese quartz movement

Bracelet clasp may require adjustment

Crystal-studded dial adds glamour

Stainless steel build gives off a premium look

Affordable price 

User’s Reviews: "I think this is the upcoming and going to be a successful brand in future because of their new design and colour. Really awesome and appreciated the product."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high recommended choice by Amazon and unique green dial colour.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which brand is best for ladies' watches? 

  • Popular brands for ladies' watches include Casio, Daniel Wellington, Fossil, and Timex. Each brand offers a range of stylish and reliable options suitable for various tastes and budgets.

How do I choose the right size watch for my wrist? 

  • To choose the right size watch, measure your wrist and consider the case diameter that best suits your preference. Generally, women's watches have case diameters between 28mm and 38mm.

What are the different types of watch movements? 

  • Women's watches typically feature quartz or mechanical movements. Quartz watches are battery-powered and highly accurate, while mechanical watches are powered by a spring and require periodic winding.

How do I maintain and clean my women's watch? 

  • To maintain your watch, keep it clean and dry, avoid exposure to extreme temperatures, and store it properly when not in use. Clean the watch case and band regularly with a soft cloth and mild soap if necessary.

Can I replace the watch band on my own? 

  • Many watch bands are designed to be easily replaceable with quick-release pins or screws. However, some models may require professional assistance to avoid damaging the watch.

In a Nutshell

Investing in a branded watch for women is not only about keeping time but also about making a style statement and enjoying long-lasting quality. Our curated list of recommendations offers a variety of designs, from classic elegance to modern chic, ensuring there's a perfect match for every preference. With renowned brands known for their reliability and customer satisfaction, you can trust that these watches will provide both functionality and a touch of luxury to your daily wear. Choosing from our selection guarantees a worthwhile purchase that combines style, durability, and excellent performance.


