10 Best Watch Brands For Women in India (2024)

Top Picks

Best Overall: Fossil Stainless Steel Women Karli Rose Gold Dial Analog Watch stands out as the best watch brand for women and boasts timeless elegance with its 35mm stainless steel case, quartz movement, and water resistance up to 30 meters, making it ideal for everyday wear.

Best Premium: Michael Kors MK5799 Women's Watch exudes sophistication with its allover rose gold-tone design, Japanese quartz movement, and multifunction chronograph, perfect for those with discerning tastes.

Best Durable: Casio Vintage Series Digital Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch offers reliable performance and longevity with its 35.3mm stainless steel case, high precision quartz movement, and 3 ATM water resistance, suitable for all occasions.

Best Budget: Titan Women Metal Anthracite Dial Analog Watch provides affordability without compromising quality and style, featuring a 29mm brass case, quartz movement, and water resistance up to 30 meters.

One of the most basic and luxurious accessories that women can't do without is also a wristwatch. Today's fashion-forward women carry themselves with style, and what better way to make a statement than with a luxurious branded watch for women? Whether it's for daily use or special occasions, a wristwatch adds elegance and refinement to any outfit.

Our curated selection features the best watches for women, encompassing a wide range of styles, brands, and price points. Be it if you're searching for the perfect timepiece for yourself or looking for a thoughtful gift, we've handpicked recommendations that promise quality, elegance, and affordability.

These branded watches are renowned for their craftsmanship and attention to detail, offering a blend of mechanical and quartz movements, luminous precious metal cases, and intricate bracelet links. With options ranging from under 5000 to 10000, these watches ensure that they not only adorn the wrist but also stand the test of time.

Find the perfect watch to complement your style and enhance your look with our selection of the best watch brands for women that are sure to offer durability and timeless appeal.

Factors to consider when looking for a branded watch for women

Watch Type: Decide on the type of watch you want. Whether you prefer a mechanical watch or a quartz movement, choose a watch type that best suits your lifestyle and preferences.

Style and Design : Consider the style and design of the watch, including the case shape, dial colour, and strap material. Choose a design that complements your personal style and can be worn for various occasions.

Quality and Materials : Examine the quality of materials used in the watch, such as stainless steel, gold, or leather. High-quality materials ensure durability and longevity.

Functionality : Determine the functions you need in a watch, such as basic timekeeping, date display, chronograph features, or water resistance. Select a watch that meets your specific requirements.

Movement Type : Decide between quartz or mechanical movement. Quartz watches are known for their accuracy and low maintenance, while mechanical watches offer traditional craftsmanship and intricate movements.

Comfort and Fit : Pay attention to the size, weight, and comfort of the watch on your wrist. Choose a watch that feels comfortable to wear for extended periods and fits well with your wrist size and shape.

Versatility: Choose a watch that can transition seamlessly from day to night and from casual to formal occasions. A versatile timepiece will maximise its wearability and longevity in your collection.

How we picked them for you when curating the selection

Performance Assessment : We conducted a thorough performance assessment, considering factors such as accuracy, durability, and functionality. Watches were evaluated based on their movement type, water resistance, and additional features to ensure they perform reliably in various settings.

Brand Reliability : We prioritised brands known for their reliability, craftsmanship, and heritage. Established brands with a history of excellence were given preference, ensuring that each watch in our selection is backed by a trusted name in the industry.

Customer Feedback : We took into account customer feedback and reviews to gauge overall satisfaction and user experience. Positive reviews and testimonials helped us identify watches that consistently meet or exceed expectations, ensuring customer satisfaction.

Price Consideration : While we curated a selection of luxurious timepieces, we also considered affordability and value for money. Watches were chosen based on their price relative to their quality, features, and brand reputation, ensuring that our selection offers options for various budgets.

Innovation and Technology: For watches with advanced features or innovative designs, we highlighted those that push the boundaries of watchmaking and offer something unique to the wearer.

Below is the list of best watch brands for women in India