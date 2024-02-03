10 Best Stand Mixers in India (2024)

What's Hot

Effortlessly mix and blend ingredients with the best stand mixers in India. This appliance ensures mess-free and efficient culinary creations.

February 3, 2024

Best Stand Mixers in India

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: The KitchenAid KITCH K45SSOB Mixer stands out as the best stand mixer with its durable construction, 275W motor, 4.5-quart bowl, and versatility, making it a top choice for overall kitchen performance.

  • Best Large Capacity: The INALSA Stand Mixer Professional Mix Master takes the lead in large-scale operations with its 1400W motor, 5.5L stainless steel bowl, and 8-speed control, ensuring ample capacity for extensive cooking needs.

  • Best with Powerful Motor: The Rossmann Stand Mixer boasts a 1600W pure copper motor, 6L stainless steel bowl, and 4 safety features, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a powerful and reliable kitchen companion.

  • Best Budget: The AGARO Royal Stand Mixer offers an excellent balance of affordability and functionality, featuring a 1400W motor, 5.5L stainless steel bowl, and 10-speed settings, making it a cost-effective solution for diverse kitchen tasks.

Cooking enthusiasts understand that the journey in the kitchen can either be a serene and pleasurable task or a daunting one. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a novice in the kitchen, the best stand mixer can transform your cooking endeavours.

A stand mixer not only simplifies the mixing process but also enables hands-free operation, allowing you to multitask and focus on other aspects of your recipe. The convenience of having a stand mixer becomes evident when dealing with tasks like kneading dough, beating batter, or whipping cream, where precision and consistency are paramount.

Additionally, these versatile kitchen appliances minimise splatters and mess, ensuring a cleaner and more organised cooking space. With various stand mixers available in the market, choosing the right one for your needs can be an overwhelming task. In this buying guide, we will explore the best stand mixers in India, to help you make an informed decision according to your requirements.

Things to consider before buying a stand mixer 

  • Capacity: Assess your typical batch size. Stand mixers come in various bowl capacities. Select a size that accommodates your most common recipes to avoid overfilling or underutilizing the mixer.

  • Power and Performance: Higher wattage generally means more power. Consider the types of recipes you'll be tackling; for heavy-duty tasks like kneading dough, a more powerful motor is preferable.

  • Speed Settings: Look for mixers with multiple speed settings to provide versatility in handling different ingredients. This is crucial for tasks like whipping cream or gently folding in ingredients.

  • Attachments and Accessories: Evaluate the variety and usefulness of included attachments. Common attachments include dough hooks, flat beaters, and wire whisks. Some models offer additional attachments for tasks like pasta making or meat grinding.

  • Build Quality and Material: Opt for a mixer with a robust build and durable materials, such as stainless steel. A sturdy construction ensures longevity and stability during operation.

  • Tilt-Head vs. Bowl-Lift Design: Stand mixers come in two primary designs – tilt-head and bowl-lift. Tilt-head models are more accessible for adding ingredients, while bowl-lift models often provide more stability for heavy mixing.

  • Size and Storage: Consider the available space in your kitchen. Some stand mixers are more compact than others, and some models offer features like a retractable cord for easier storage.

How we chose them for you 

  • Performance and Features: We assessed the performance and features of each stand mixer, considering factors such as power, speed settings, and available attachments. This ensures that the mixers we recommend are versatile enough to handle a range of tasks, from delicate mixing to heavy-duty kneading.

  • Warranty: We prioritised stand mixers with reliable warranties, ensuring that your investment is protected. Longer warranty periods often signify the manufacturer's commitment to the product's durability and performance.

  • Customer Feedback: We combed through customer reviews to gauge overall satisfaction. The insights provided by users who have hands-on experience with the stand mixers help us understand their performance, durability, and any potential drawbacks.

  • Price: We considered a range of stand mixers to suit various budgets. Our selection encompasses options that deliver excellent value for money, ensuring that you find a quality mixer without compromising your financial constraints.

  • Brand Reputation: We focused on stand mixers from reputable brands with a track record of producing high-quality kitchen appliances. A positive brand image adds credibility to the products we recommend.

Here's a list of best stand mixers in India along with their price

  1. KitchenAid KITCH K45SSOB Mixer 

The KitchenAid KITCH K45SSOB stands out as a powerhouse for baking enthusiasts. Boasting a robust 250-watt motor, this mixer effortlessly handles a myriad of recipes. Its 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl, complemented by a tilt-head design, facilitates easy ingredient addition and ensures thorough mixing with 10 variable speeds. Durable metal construction with 59 touchpoints guarantees lasting performance. What sets it apart are over 15 optional attachments, from food grinders to pasta makers, making it a versatile kitchen companion. Upgrade your culinary adventures with the #1 Mixer Brand in the World, delivering power, durability, and endless possibilities.

Specifications:

  • Price: 53,999 (MRP 85,999 37% Off)

  • Brand: KitchenAid 

  • Capacity: 4.5-quart 

  • Bowl material : Stainless steel

  • Power: 275 watts

  • Speeds: 10 mixing speeds

  • Material: Durable zinc construction

  • Attachments: Multipurpose attachment hub

  • Design: Tilt-head design for easy access

  • Additional Features: Dishwasher safe, 59-point planetary mixing action

ProsCons
Robust and durable metal constructionWhisk attachment oxidises when put in dishwasher
Easy access with tilt-head designExpensive
Powerful motor and built quality
Mixes efficiently and reliably
Dishwasher-safe stainless steel bowl
Highly durable and versatile

User’s Review: Absolutely love this! Heavy enough to sit firmly. Easy to use unit and attachments. You get what you pay for and this is definitely worth it. So happy I made this purchase. Chocolate chip cookie dough was so easy. In love.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stellar 4.8-star rating on Amazon, backed by over 8000 positive reviews, attesting to its performance and reliability. A favourite among users for its consistent excellence in the kitchen.

2. AGARO Royal Stand Mixer

The AGARO Royal Stand Mixer, a kitchen workhorse that will improve your cooking. With a robust 1000W motor featuring 100% copper winding, this mixer effortlessly caters to all your kitchen needs. The 8-speed levels, accompanied by a stylish LED indicator and pulse function, make it a versatile companion for beating, whisking, and doughing. Its splash guard ensures a clean kitchen during blending, doughing, or whisking sessions. The mixer prioritises safety with overheating protection and a safety lock. The 5-litre capacity stainless steel bowl and included attachments make it a reliable ally for your baking endeavours. Experience culinary excellence with AGARO's 2-year warranty, strong sucker, and anti-slip base – delivering both performance and peace of mind.

Specifications 

  • Price: 6,199 (MRP 11,495 46% Off)

  • Brand: AGARO

  • Capacity: 5L

  • Bowl Material: Stainless Steel

  • Power: 1000W

  • Speeds: 8

  • Material: Plastic

  • Attachments: Whisk, Beater, Dough Hook

  • Design: Stylish, Splash-resistant

  • Additional Features: Overheating protection, Safety lock

ProsCons
Powerful and efficient performanceNot dishwasher safe
Overheating protection ensures safetyPlastic material construction
Top notch quality
User-friendly design
Easy to assemble and disassemble
Looks very elegant and stylish
Kneads effortlessly in less time
Versatile with multiple speed options

User’s Review: I brought this 6 months till now, a small crack happened in the outer case and I complained to the customer care. They responded quickest and solved my problem by giving me a new external case, the machine working well without any trouble worth buying. I’m happy about this product. Thank you.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stellar performance, backed by over 34,000 Amazon ratings with an impressive 4.1-star average, reflecting widespread user satisfaction.

3. Rossmann Stand Mixer

Bring home the Rossmann Stand Mixer for a seamless cooking experience, where power meets precision. Featuring a robust 1600W 100% pure copper motor, this mixer effortlessly tackles various kitchen tasks. The planetary movement with metal gears ensures optimal mixing results and prolonged durability. With 4 advanced safety features, including overload protection and anti-slip silicone feet, it prioritises your safety. The 6L stainless steel bowl, equipped with a splatter guard, caters to daily family needs. Teflon-coated accessories, including a whisk and dough hook, ensure easy cleaning. This professional mixer combines power, safety, and versatility, making it a valuable addition to any kitchen. Enhance your cooking game with Rossmann!

Specifications:

  • Price: 9,495 (MRP 21,995 57% Off)

  • Brand: Rossmann

  • Capacity: 6 Liters

  • Bowl Material: Stainless Steel

  • Power: 1600 Watts

  • Speeds: 7 Speed Modes

  • Material: Teflon Coated Accessories

  • Attachments: Whisk, Dough Hook, Mixing Beater

  • Design: Tilt-Head Design

  • Additional Features: Planetary Rotation, Overheating Protection

  • Warranty: 2 Years

ProsCons
Performance is exceptional for the valueBuilt quality requires improvement
Convenient and easy to useNot suitable for small families
Multi-speed facility is an excellent
Gloss black colour looks classy
Hassle free to clean
Large capacity and reliable speed modes
Powerful motor ensures efficiency
Planetary rotation provides optimal mixing

User’s Review: I bought this for my cloud kitchen. I used to knead 2 kg + dough everyday which is a time consuming task. Now this machine is acting like a charm. Excellent noiseless fast performance. Even though they claim 1.5 kg atta at a time can be done, I used to put 1 kg at a time. Also I tried as low as 300 gm of atta and it gave the best result. If you want a stand mixer, no second thought. Buy it. Thanks for Rossmann. Hope their service will be as good as described.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatile features and 65% 5-star ratings on Amazon, reflecting widespread user satisfaction.

4. INALSA Stand Mixer Professional Mix Master

The Inalsa Mix Master Stand Mixer, a reliable kitchen appliance designed for seamless mixing with its robust 1400W pure copper motor. Ideal for various baking sessions, its 5.5L stainless steel bowl ensures ample space for your culinary creations. With 8-speed control and a planetary mixing motion, it consistently produces perfect doughs for rotis, pizzas, and breads. The Mix Master includes high-quality attachments like a mixing beater, stainless steel whisker, and dough hook for versatile cooking. Designed for efficiency, it brings ease to your cooking and baking tasks. Upgrade your kitchen with Inalsa's Mix Master for effortless and precise mixing every time.

Specifications 

  • Price: 9,995 (MRP 24,295 59% Off)

  • Brand: Inalsa

  • Capacity: 5.5 liters

  • Bowl Material: Stainless Steel

  • Power: 1400 Watts

  • Speeds: 8-level with pulse function

  • Material: ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)

  • Attachments: Beater, Whisker, Dough Hook

  • Design: Compact and efficient

  • Additional Features: Safety Lock, Removable Bowl

  • Warranty: 2 Years

ProsCons
Robust pure copper motorNone
Versatile speed settings with pulse
Durable stainless steel bowl
Reasonably noise free
Safety features like a removable bowl
Excellent performance and functionality
Drastically cuts down prep time
Very easy to handle and clean

User’s Review: It took me some time to make up my mind whether to buy this product or not. I must admit that it was one of the great buys I made this year. It is very convenient and the build quality is robust. Inalsa is a trusted brand in home appliances.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for s stellar performance, backed by over 34,000 Amazon ratings with an impressive 4.1-star average, reflecting widespread user satisfaction.

5. iBELL 4500MPLUS Stand Mixer

The iBELL 4500M PLUS Stand Mixer is a culinary masterpiece that can be used in both commercial and residential settings. With a robust 1300W pure copper motor, this mixer offers 8 optimised speeds for versatile performance. The 5L stainless steel bowl with planetary rotation ensures thorough mixing, while the tilt-head design adds convenience for cleaning. Ideal for whipping, kneading, and egg beating, it comes complete with essential accessories like a dough hook, mixing beater, and whisking attachment. With a premium build and illuminated knob controls, iBELL's stand mixer is a go-to appliance for seamless culinary creations. Upgrade your cooking experience effortlessly!

Specifications 

  • Price: 6,106 (MRP 15,900 62% Off)

  • Brand: iBELL

  • Capacity: 5 litres

  • Bowl material: Stainless steel

  • Power: 1300 Watts

  • Speeds: 8-speed controls

  • Material: Copper

  • Attachments: Dough hook, mixing beater, whisking attachment

  • Design: Tilt-head design for convenience

  • Additional Features: Illuminated knob, special spatula included

  • Warranty: 2 Years

ProsCons
Excellent quality and performanceUnreliable plastic body
Efficient and handy mixerPerformance could be more better
Dough gets prepared in minutes
Quick and easy to use
No noise with great build quality
Suitable medium size kitchen and family

User’s Review: Mixer came as advertised with all parts and accessories. Very economical option for baking and mixing applications. Highly recommended for anyone who wants to seriously bake.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful motor, and Amazon's Choice endorsement with a stellar 4.4-star rating, ensuring reliable performance.

6. Morphy Richards Melange 800W Stand Mixer

The Morphy Richards Melange 800W Stand Mixer effortlessly handles mixing, beating, kneading, and whisking tasks. Powered by an 800W motor, this navy blue beauty comes with 8-speed levels for versatile performance. Equipped with three essential attachments - dough hook, whisk, and mixing beater - it ensures your culinary creations are perfect every time. The removable 5L bowl adds convenience to your cooking experience. Crafted with stainless steel blades and backed by a 2-year warranty, Morphy Richards Melange stands out for its quality and functionality. Upgrade your kitchen game with this powerful stand mixer.

Specifications 

  • Price: 8,050 (MRP 14,490 44% Off)

  • Brand: Morphy Richards

  • Capacity: 5 litres

  • Bowl material: Stainless steel

  • Power: 800 Watts

  • Speeds: 8 levels

  • Material: Plastic body, stainless steel blades

  • Attachments: Dough hook, whisk, mixing beater

  • Design: Navy Blue, removable bowl

  • Additional Features: Versatile, multi-purpose functioning

  • Warranty: 2 years

ProsCons
Multi-purpose with versatile attachmentsTends to shake when on maximum level
Removable bowl ensures easy cleaningMay abruptly stop sometimes
Great design and easy to use
Sturdy and yet not very heavy
Powerful and efficient motor
Stylish navy blue design
Hassle free to clean and store
Large capacity with huge jar

User’s Review: This stand mixer is an amazing product from kneading of dough to making buttercream frosting. It makes work faster and easier. I would highly recommend this product for new startups.

Why it's worth buying: With a 2-year warranty, it's a reliable investment for enhancing your culinary experience.

7. Wonderchef Die-Cast Metal Kitchen Stand Mixer

Enhance your baking experience with the Wonderchef Die-Cast Metal Kitchen Stand Mixer in Black. This versatile kitchen appliance boasts a sturdy die-cast metal construction for unparalleled stability and durability. The 1000W motor and 6-speed settings, including a pulse function, empower you to tackle diverse recipes effortlessly. The planetary motion effect ensures consistent mixing for perfect doughs, while the 5-litre stainless steel bowl caters to large quantities. The mixer includes versatile attachments – whisking cone, mixing beater, dough hook, and a splash guard. With Italian design and German quality standards, Wonderchef offers not just a mixer but a culinary companion backed by a 3-year warranty.

Specifications:

  • Price: 14,999 (MRP 29,800 50% Off)

  • Brand: Wonderchef

  • Capacity: 5 litres

  • Bowl material: Stainless steel

  • Power: 1000W

  • Speeds: 6 + Pulse

  • Material: Die-cast metal

  • Attachments: Whisk, beater, dough hook, splash guard

  • Design: Italian design with German quality

  • Additional Features: Planetary motion for consistent mixing

  • Warranty: 3-year on-site warranty

ProsCons
Sturdy die-cast metal constructionRelatively heavier at 5200g
Large 5L stainless steel bowlHooks are very delicate
Italian design and German quality
Planetary motion ensures even mixing
Efficient and Robust motor
Versatile attachments for various tasks

User’s Review: Purchased it recently, so far working fine. Quality of materials also looks good, so I need to check long-term reliability. Previously these products were only offered by a few brands with much higher price tags for the same functionality. Thanks to wonderchef they brought the cost down and made it available for most.

Why it's worth buying: Its large 5L stainless steel bowl, coupled with planetary motion, ensures consistent and high-quality results, making it a worthwhile investment for baking enthusiasts.

8. Libra Stainless Steel Stand Mixer

Transform your kitchen with the Libra Stainless Steel Stand Mixer, a perfect blend of durability and elegance. Featuring a 1300W 100% pure copper motor, this mixer ensures powerful and consistent mixing results for your culinary creations. The Hall IC controlled 6 speeds with pulse function provide precision control, accommodating various accessories like the dough hook, beater, and whisk. Safety is paramount with features like overload protection, safety lock, auto-disable, and anti-slip feet. The 6-litre stainless steel bowl, equipped with a splash guard lid, enhances food safety and durability. Enhance  your cooking experience with Libra's reliability and modern design, all backed by a one-year warranty.

Specifications:

  • Price: 9,999 (MRP 14,999 33% Off)

  • Brand: Libra

  • Capacity: 6 Litres

  • Bowl Material: Stainless Steel

  • Power: 1300 Watts

  • Speeds: 6 with Pulse Function

  • Material: Durable Stainless Steel Construction

  • Attachments: Whisk, Dough Hook, Mixing Beater

  • Design: Modern and Elegant

  • Additional Features: Overload Protection, Safety Lock, Auto-Disable

  • Warranty: 1 Year

ProsCons
Modern and elegant designNone
Durable stainless steel body
Large capacity bowl
Strong and robust construction
Highly reliable performance
Multiple speed settings
Easy to use and operate

User’s Review: The cost is a bit on the higher side but after receiving the product, I feel it is worth it. Also the Stainless Steel body has a luxurious look. Moreover it is made in India and not in China as other similar products. All the speeds and accessories are working fine as of now.

Why it's worth buying: Its elegant design adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen, making it a worthwhile investment for both functionality and aesthetics.

9. AGARO Elegant Stand Mixer

Revolutionise your kitchen with the AGARO Elegant Stand Mixer, a powerhouse with a 1400W motor that ensures optimal mixing results. The 5.5-liter stainless steel bowl accommodates generous cooking volumes for family meals, parties, or celebrations. With 10 speed levels and a pulse function, this mixer supports various recipes, from bread and roti to cakes, cookies, and muffins. The tilt head design facilitates easy bowl and attachment installation. A splash guard keeps your kitchen clean during blending, doughing, or whisking. The Anti-Slip rubber cap ensures safety and prevents messy spills. Backed by a 2-year warranty, the AGARO Elegant Stand Mixer combines style and functionality seamlessly.

Specifications 

  • Price: 7,839 (MRP 17,990 56% Off)

  • Brand: AGARO

  • Capacity: 5.5 litres

  • Bowl Material: Stainless steel

  • Power: 1400 Watts

  • Speeds: 10 speed levels + pulse function

  • Material: Durable plastic

  • Attachments: Whisker, beater, dough hook

  • Design: Tilt head for easy handling

  • Additional Features: Splash guard, Anti-slip rubber cap

  • Warranty: 2 years

ProsCons
Tilt head ensures easy handlingBuilt quality could be improved
Splash guard provides cleanliness
Anti-slip rubber cap helps with safety
Lightweight and easy to handle,
High motor power, stable base and sturdy built
Versatile speed levels
Powerful and strong copper motor

User’s Review: This stand mixer is an amazing product from kneading of dough to making buttercream frosting. It makes work faster and easier. I would highly recommend this product for new startups.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its  versatile 10-speed options and positive reviews with 59% giving it a 5-star rating, ensuring high satisfaction among users.

10. Panasonic MK-GB1 3-Litre 200-Watt Stand Mixer

Simplify your kitchen tasks with the Panasonic MK-GB1 Stand Mixer, a versatile companion that effortlessly blends convenience with efficiency. Boasting a 3-litre rotating bowl and detachable hand mixer functionality, this mixer ensures hands-free mixing with its 5-speed selection and 200W motor. Equipped with an egg beater and dough hook, it streamlines your cooking process. The stylish ergonomic switch adds a modern touch to its design, making it user-friendly. With a compact build and dishwasher-safe parts, Panasonic delivers a stress-free culinary experience. Enhance your kitchen efficiency with the Panasonic MK-GB1, where functionality meets style. Experience the joy of hassle-free cooking!

Specifications 

  • Price: 4,194 

  • Brand: Panasonic

  • Capacity: 3 Litres

  • Bowl Material: Detachable Plastic

  • Power: 200 Watts

  • Speeds: 5-speed Selection

  • Material: Durable Plastic

  • Attachments: Egg Beater, Dough Hook

  • Design: Stylish and Ergonomic

  • Additional Features: Dishwasher-Safe, Rotating Bowl

  • Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Efficient powerful motorBowl requires manual holding during operation
Versatile with detachable hand mixerPerformance needs to be improved
Stylish and ergonomic design
5-speed selections provides flexibility
Rotating bowl ensures proper mix
Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

User’s Review: Love this blender. Plenty of power for what I use it for (mostly baking, making butter every couple of weeks.) Will be using it for bread over the next couple of days, and will try to remember to come back and update. Really like that you can detach the mixing unit to use as a hand blender. Gets hot after a while, but really does take a while, plus is fine after a minute or two to cool down.

Why it's worth buying: Its 3-litre rotating bowl and 5-speed selections provide flexibility for various cooking needs, ensuring a worthwhile purchase for those seeking efficiency and ease in their kitchen tasks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the difference between tilt-head and bowl-lift stand mixers?

  • Tilt-head mixers allow easier access to the bowl, while bowl-lift models are suitable for handling larger capacities and heavier doughs.

Can stand mixers be used for tasks other than baking?

  • Yes, stand mixers are versatile and can handle various tasks, including making pasta, grinding meat, or creating homemade sauces.

How do I choose the right size stand mixer for my needs?

  • Consider your cooking needs and family size; a larger capacity, such as 5-6 liters, is ideal for extensive baking or cooking for a crowd.

What safety features do stand mixers typically have?

  • Safety features may include overload protection, anti-slip feet, and automatic shut-off to prevent accidents during operation.

Can stand mixers handle heavy dough, like bread or pizza dough?

  • Yes, stand mixers equipped with powerful motors and sturdy construction are designed to handle heavy dough, making bread and pizza preparation easier.

How long do stand mixers usually last?

  • The lifespan of a stand mixer varies, but with proper care and maintenance, they can last for many years, making them a durable investment for your kitchen.

In Conclusion 

Renowned for their robust performance, these stand mixers effortlessly blend, knead, and whip ingredients, ensuring culinary perfection. From powerful motors to versatile attachments, our curated list encompasses a spectrum of options that cater to diverse needs. 

Invest in one of these stand mixers to streamline your kitchen tasks, making every culinary venture a seamless and enjoyable journey. Choose from recommendations, and let the heart of your kitchen beat with newfound vitality.

