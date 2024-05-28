10 Best Perfume Brands in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall Perfume: stands out for its refreshing blend of fruity and floral notes, making it perfect for everyday wear. With a 200ml bottle, this fragrance offers great value for its quality and longevity.
Best Perfume for Men: is a captivating fragrance with notes of citrus, cardamom, and musk, ideal for the modern man. Its long-lasting scent and unique blend make it a top choice for men.
Best Perfume for Women: offers a fresh, vibrant, flowery scent with notes of yuzu, magnolia, and musk, perfect for strong yet feminine women. The luxurious bottle design adds to its appeal, making it a standout choice for women.
Best Budget Perfume: offers a premium fragrance experience at an affordable price. With its long-lasting scent and high-quality ingredients, this perfume is a great budget-friendly option.
People often say that the choice of perfume reveals much about one's personality. It's time to move beyond generic fragrances and find a signature scent that truly represents who you are. Fragrance is a powerful accessory, capable of leaving a lasting impression and evoking strong emotions. With so many options available, choosing the right perfume can be a daunting task.
That's why we've taken the time to curate a list of the best perfume brands, helping you discover a scent that not only smells incredible but also aligns with your unique personality and style.
High-end luxury brands, popular designer labels, niche perfumers, and eco-friendly options are all included in our selection. We understand that a great perfume is more than just a pleasant aroma, it should reflect your individuality, enhance your confidence, and leave a memorable trail.
From timeless classics to the latest trends, our list features the best-selling and most beloved perfumes for both men and women. Whether you're looking for a fragrance for everyday wear, a special occasion, or a gift for someone special, our guide will help you navigate through the myriad of choices. Step up your scent game and let your perfume tell your story.
Below is a list of best perfume brands in India
Versace Bright Crystal is a luxurious and captivating eau de toilette for women. This fragrance embodies the essence of the Versace woman - strong, confident, and always glamorous. Crafted with a blend of floral and musky notes, Bright Crystal envelops the wearer in a sensual and alluring scent. The elegant bottle design, with its luminous glass and faceted crystal cap, reflects the fragrance's sophisticated and refined character. This Versace perfume is a true expression of Italian luxury, perfect for the modern, stylish woman who seeks a fragrance that is both strong and empowering.
Specifications:
Price: 8,999 (
MRP 12,99931% Off)
Brand: Versace
Volume: 100 Millilitres
Scent: Floral & Musky
Top Notes: Yuzu, Iced Accord, Pomegranate
Heart Notes: Peony, Magnolia, Lotus Flower
Base Notes: Acajou, Vegetal Amber, Musk
Form: Liquid
Special Feature: Travel Size
Ingredients: Natural, Organic
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Long-lasting fragrance
|
Expensive
|
Elegant packaging design
|
Subtle sensuality without overpowering
|
Travel-friendly size
|
Perfect for gifting
User feedback: “The scent is floral & feminine but not in a soft way. it’s really an ‘it girl’ scent, like a woman who embraces her femininity but also dominant & knows what she brings to the table. would definitely make people turn their heads around in public.”
Why it's worth buying: Its 4.4-star average ratings on prominent sites underscore its quality and appeal, making it a worthwhile investment for those who appreciate the prestige and elegance of the Versace brand.
Calvin Klein One Unisex EDT delivers a fresh and captivating fragrance that leaves a lasting impression. With its blend of fruity and floral notes, this perfume is perfect for daily wear, keeping you feeling refreshed and confident all day long. Packaged in a sleek and transparent bottle, it's an essential addition to your fragrance collection. Suitable for both men and women, this fragrance is sure to become a favourite for its mild yet lingering scent.
Specifications:
Price: 5,900 (
MRP 5,9501% Off)
Brand: Calvin Klein
Fragrance Type: Unisex EDT
Volume: 200ml
Top Notes: Fruity Blend
Middle Notes: Floral Harmony
Base Notes: Woody and Musky
Packaging: Transparent Bottle
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Long-lasting fresh fragrance
|
May not suit evening wear
|
Affordable price point
|
Sleek transparent bottle
User feedback: “Very clean and smooth cologne. This truly is an everyday essential EDT that lasts nearly 6-8 hours, Make sure you apply pulse points on skin and not on clothes. I have been using this one along with Lacoste Blanc On and Off, for about 5 years and the combo has never failed me. Definitely a buy. Genuine product, well packaged. :)”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its rave reviews from over 15,000 satisfied customers, averaging a stellar 4-star rating.
GUESS Seductive Homme Blue Eau De Toilette is designed for the modern, sophisticated man. This 100ml oriental woody scent offers a refreshing and sensual aroma that serves as an extension of one's personality. Crafted with high-quality ingredients, this versatile cologne is suitable for any season or occasion, providing a light and alluring scent that lingers throughout the day. With its unique and romantic qualities, GUESS Seductive Homme Blue is a must-have for those seeking a fragrance that exudes confidence, boldness, and irresistible charm.
Specifications:
Price: 3,570 (
MRP 5,10030% Off)
Brand: GUESS
Fragrance Type: Oriental Woody
Volume: 100ml
Top Notes: Citrus Caviar, Cardamom
Heart Notes: Blue Coral AquaSpace, Geranium
Base Notes: Cashmere Wood, Moss
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Warm and pleasant citrus notes
|
Pepper fades quickly
|
Unique and alluring fragrance
|
May not appeal to everyone
|
Stays for a long time
|
Alluring animalic quality
User feedback: “My boyfriend ran out of his cologne so I went on here to find something to give him for our 6 months. I found this and loved the bottle so decided to get it. it smells so good and he was so happy with it.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high customer satisfaction, with 69% awarding it 5-star ratings on Amazon, reflecting its exceptional quality and appeal.
JAGUAR Classic Black Eau De Toilette is a 100ml fragrance designed for the modern, sophisticated man. This oriental woody scent delivers a thrilling and rejuvenating aroma that uplifts the mood and leaves a lasting impression. Crafted with high-quality ingredients, this branded perfume embodies style, performance, and modernity. With its seductive and charismatic qualities, it is perfect for the man who seeks a scent that is classic, offering a dynamic and emphatically masculine experience.
Specifications:
Price: 1,845 (
MRP 4,10055% Off)
Brand: JAGUAR
Fragrance Type: Eau de Toilette
Volume: 100ml
Application: Spray
Scent Category: Oriental Woody
Top Notes: Orange, Nutmeg
Base Notes: Sandalwood, Musk
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Refreshing and rejuvenating scent
|
Bottle design could be better
|
Travel friendly
|
Resonates with discerning men
|
Lasts for the long time
User feedback: “The longevity of Jaguar Classic Black is commendable, as it easily lasts throughout the day with moderate sillage. The fragrance projects well without being overpowering, allowing the wearer to leave a subtle and refined impression wherever they go.”
Why it's worth buying: With over 700 purchases on Amazon last month, it's a popular choice among discerning men seeking quality fragrances.
A compelling 100ml aromatic fragrance created for the contemporary, refined gentleman is Mercedes-Benz Man. This travel-sized cologne, which has been painstakingly crafted with attention to detail, combines the brand's iconic qualities of power, elegance, and bold, subtle style. The distinctive and seductive formula of Mercedes-Benz Man ensures that the wearer radiates confidence and a clean, seductive scent all day long while warding against unpleasant body odour. This fragrance is a must-have accessory for the man who seeks a scent that reflects his powerful personality and timeless sense of success.
Specifications
Price: 6,610 (
MRP 7,70020% Off)
Brand: Mercedes-Benz
Power Source: Liquid
Item Volume: 100ml
Scent Type: Aromatic
Special Feature: Travel Size
Fragrance Family: Woody Fruity
Master Perfumer: Olivier Cresp
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Keeps body odour away
|
A little espensive
|
Boosts confidence effectively
|
Strong and masculine scent
|
Luxurious and discreet design
User feedback: “Very good perfume, in particular I had a tester and I liked it so I asked for it, if I recommend that you try it before because the aroma can be a bit strong if you apply too much, but in general very good fragrance. My wife loved it.”
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating from over 6,000 reviews, it's a highly praised and reliable choice.
GUESS Seductive Homme Blue Eau De Toilette is designed for the modern, sophisticated man. This 100ml oriental woody scent offers a refreshing and sensual aroma that serves as an extension of one's personality. Crafted with high-quality ingredients, this versatile cologne is suitable for any season or occasion, providing a light and alluring scent that lingers throughout the day. With its unique and romantic qualities, GUESS Seductive Homme Blue is a must-have for those seeking a fragrance that exudes confidence, boldness, and irresistible charm.
Specifications:
Price: 3,570 (
MRP 5,10030% Off)
Brand: GUESS
Fragrance Type: Oriental Woody
Volume: 100ml
Top Notes: Citrus Caviar, Cardamom
Heart Notes: Blue Coral AquaSpace, Geranium
Base Notes: Cashmere Wood, Moss
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Premium quality ingredients
|
May be overpowering
|
Boosts confidence
|
Not suitable for sensitive skin
|
Great arabic and authentic fragrance
|
Durable and long lasting
User feedback: “Very good perfume, in particular I had a tester and I liked it so I asked for it, if I recommend that you try it before because the aroma can be a bit strong if you apply too much, but in general very good fragrance. My wife loved it.”
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon and recognition as an Amazon Choice product, this Water Purifier stands out for its reliable performance and quality.
Armaf Club De Nuit Intense Eau De Toilette for men is a bold and unique fragrance that blends fruity and woody notes, making it perfect for those who enjoy standing out in a playful way. Made in France, this scent is designed to make a statement and leave a lasting impression. With its strong and masculine aroma, it's sure to garner compliments and envious stares wherever you go.
Specifications
Price: 4,037 (
MRP 4,75015% Off)
Brand: Armaf
Fragrance Type: Eau De Toilette
Size: 105 ml
Scent: Fresh
Origin: France
Application: Spray
Top Notes - Apple, Bergamot, Blackcurrant, Pineapple, Lemon
Middle Notes - Rose, Birch, Jasmine
Base Notes - Musk, Ambergris, Patchouli, Vanilla
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Playful and unconventional
|
May not suit some people
|
Bold unique fragrance
|
Long-lasting scent
User feedback: “Amazing scent. The smell that you really want to wear all day. For me the smell is so addictive that I want my nose to smell the scent every moment, I know people will think it is weird. Longevity and performance of the perfume is amazing, 6-8 hours and you can still smell the scent. The product is authentic.”
Why it's worth buying: With over 55,000+ overall Amazon ratings, it's a proven favourite among fragrance enthusiasts worldwide.
Nautica Voyage Eau De Toilette captures the essence of the adventurous spirit. Presented in a 100ml bottle, this masculine scent is designed for the modern man who embraces a life of exploration and self-assurance. Crafted with a blend of crisp green notes, vibrant floral accords, and a warm, woody base, this perfume offers a captivating aroma that evolves throughout the day, leaving a lasting impression wherever the wearer goes. It is a versatile fragrance that empowers the wearer to embrace their fearless nature and make their mark on the world with confidence and style.
Specifications:
Price: 1,755 (
MRP 3,90055% Off)
Brand: Nautica Voyage
Fragrance Type: Eau De Toilette
Volume: 100ml
Scent: Fresh
Top Notes - Green Leaves ,Apple
Middle Notes - Lotus ,Mimosa
Base Notes - Musk, Cedar, Oakmoss , Amber
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Versatile for daily wear
|
Not so long lasting
|
Refreshing and invigorating scent
|
Good projection and sillage
|
Attractive packaging design
User feedback: “Suppose there is a linen or khadi fabric made from sail on a sea ship, which gets wet in salty water; it smells exactly like that. I am new to this fragrance thing and to my untrained nose it smells exactly like this. If you like aquatic or water type perfume (also known as blue perfume) you should have this and you can use it daily in the summer. It's not cold. The bottle is well made, the glass is strong, the cap is not very heavy and the prayer is good enough.”
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident, with over 1,000 purchases on Amazon just last month.
Skinn By Titan Raw Perfume for Men offers a distinctive and refreshing scent, perfect for the confident gentleman. Crafted by international perfumers, it opens with a fusion of watery fruits and citrus notes, creating an invigorating aroma. Designed to linger longer than other perfumes, it leaves a lasting impression. This eau de parfum is IFRA-certified and dermatologically tested, ensuring global quality standards. Keep your fragrances in a cool, dry place to maintain their effectiveness.
Specifications:
Price: 2,595
Brand:Skinn
Scent: Fresh, Citrus
Longevity: Lasting Fragrance
Certification: IFRA-certified
Size: 100ml
Ingredients: Natural Fragrance Oils
Top Notes: Bergamot, Watery Fruits, Mandarin
Middle Notes: Violet Leaves, Pomarose, Carnation Geranium
Base Notes: Indonesian Patchouli, Cashmeran, Gaiac Wood
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Distinctive and refreshing scent
|
A little costly for some
|
Lasts longer than expectations
|
Some may not like the sweetness
|
Citrusy scent uplifts mood
|
High-quality ingredients
User feedback: “Initially I started using 20 ml. After that I liked this soft and elegant fragrance. So I bought 100 ml. I really liked it and recommend anyone who will never use this product. Only two or three sprays per use is enough, especially in the pulse points.”
Why it's worth buying: Highly rated and popular on Amazon, with over 400+ purchases last month.
Bentley Absolute For Men Eau de Parfum is a sophisticated fragrance designed for the modern man who appreciates luxury. With a captivating woody-oriental scent, it exudes masculinity and intensity, perfect for formal occasions. This fragrance delivers a smooth and alluring appeal with moderate longevity, leaving a lasting impression. Housed in an elegant bottle, Bentley Absolute is a stylish addition to any collection, ideal for those seeking a refined scent to make a statement and feel confident in any setting.
Specifications:
Price: 5,915 (
MRP 9,10035% Off)
Brand: Bentley
Fragrance Type: Eau de Parfum
Volume: 100 ml
Scent: Floral & Fruity
Longevity: Moderate
Top Notes: Ginger, Pink Pepper, Olibanum
Base Notes: Amber, Intense Oud, Moss
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Smooth and captivating aroma
|
Limited versatility in fragrance profile
|
Mysterious oud notes add depth
|
Lasts for a long time
|
Soothing and catchy
User feedback: “Overall another good for the money fragrance by Bently ticks all the right boxes: good scent , long lasting & good price . Also presentation of Bently fragrance, excellent design of bottle and this series of fragrance definitely worth looking at so far tried this and intense & for me Great scent . Look forward to trying others in series as a present for others definitely.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its captivating scent and elegant packaging, backed by a solid 4.2-star rating on Amazon from over 1000+ reviewers.
Factors to consider when shopping for a perfume
Fragrance Family: Determine which fragrance family you prefer—floral, oriental, woody, fresh, or citrusy. Knowing your preference can narrow down your choices.
Notes:Perfumes have top, middle (heart), and base notes that unfold over time. Top notes are the initial impression, middle notes emerge as the top notes fade, and base notes are the lasting scent. Understanding the notes can help you choose a perfume that evolves pleasantly throughout the day.
Ingredients: If you have allergies or prefer natural products, check the ingredient list. Some perfumes are made with synthetic compounds, while others use natural extracts. There are also eco-friendly and cruelty-free options available.
Longevity: Consider how long you want the scent to last. Some perfumes last longer than others due to differences in concentration.
Concentration: Perfumes come in different concentrations, such as Eau de Toilette (EDT) and Eau de Parfum (EDP). EDT is lighter and more suitable for daytime wear, while EDP is more intense and longer-lasting.
Season and Occasion: Choose a perfume that is appropriate for the season and the occasion. Light, fresh scents are ideal for summer, while warmer, richer fragrances are better for winter and evening wear.
Your Body Chemistry: Perfumes can smell different on each person due to individual body chemistry. It's important to test a fragrance on your skin before purchasing to ensure it complements your natural scent.
How we chose them for you
Quality Assurance: We prioritised perfumes known for their quality ingredients, craftsmanship, and long-lasting scent profiles. Perfumes selected for our list undergo stringent quality checks to ensure they meet our standards of excellence.
Customer Feedback: We paid close attention to customer feedback and reviews to understand which perfumes are highly rated and recommended by real users. This feedback provided valuable insights into scent longevity, projection, and overall satisfaction.
Brand Reputation: We prioritised brands with a strong reputation for producing exceptional fragrances. This includes well-known, established perfume houses with a history of creating iconic scents.
Variety: We ensured diversity in our selection by including perfumes from various fragrance families, and brands. This allows our list to cater to different preferences, occasions, and budgets, ensuring there's something for everyone.
Value for Money: While we included perfumes across different price points, we ensured that each fragrance offered good value for its price. Factors such as the quality of ingredients, packaging, and overall experience were considered in relation to the price.
Frequently Questions Asked (FAQs)
Can I mix different perfumes together?
Mixing perfumes can create unique scents, but be cautious as certain combinations may clash and result in an unpleasant aroma.
What is the difference between eau de toilette and eau de parfum?
Eau de toilette contains a lower concentration of fragrance oils compared to eau de parfum, resulting in a lighter scent that tends to fade faster.
How should I store my perfume to make it last longer?
Store your perfume in a cool, dark place away from direct sunlight and heat sources to prevent the fragrance from deteriorating.
How do I apply perfume for the best results?
Apply perfume to pulse points like your wrists, neck, and behind your ears. Avoid rubbing your wrists together, as this can alter the scent.
Can perfumes expire?
Yes, perfumes can expire over time, typically within 3-5 years, due to exposure to light, heat, and air, which can alter the scent and degrade its quality.
Can perfumes be layered for a unique scent?
Yes, perfumes can be layered with complementary scents like matching body lotions or shower gels to create a unique and personalised fragrance experience that lasts longer on the skin.
The Bottom Line
Perfumes play a significant role in personal grooming, allowing individuals to express their personality and enhance their overall appeal. With a myriad of fragrances available, selecting the right one can be daunting. However, our curated list of recommendations offers a diverse range of scents, catering to various preferences and occasions. From timeless classics to modern blends, each fragrance on our list is crafted with care and expertise, promising a delightful olfactory experience.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change