10 Best Mattress Toppers For 2024 - Experts Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Best Overall mattress topper: The Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3-Inch King Mattress Topper stands out for its premium quality, featuring 3 inches of cooling gel memory foam and a ventilated design for optimal airflow.

Best memory foam mattress topper: The Dual Layer 4 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper offers exceptional comfort with its innovative dual-layer design, combining 3 inches of egg crate gel memory foam with a 1-inch down alternative pillow top pad cover for added softness.

Best Latex mattress topper: The Pure Green Natural Latex Mattress Topper is the top choice for those seeking natural materials, featuring 3 inches of GOLS certified organic latex foam harvested from rubber trees, providing both comfort and sustainability.

Best Budget mattress topper: The LUCID 4 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper offers great value for its price, featuring plush memory foam infused with cooling gel, perfect for enhancing comfort and support without costing you an arm and leg.

"Sleep tight, wake up right" – but what if your mattress isn't quite living up to this promise? If investing in a new, expensive mattress isn't feasible right now, or if you've also tried upgrading your pillows yet it hasn’t been resolving your sleep issues, don't stress. A mattress topper could be the perfect solution to transform your lumpy mattress into a haven of comfort.

A mattress topper is a cushioned layer that sits on top of your mattress, enhancing its comfort and support. Available in a variety of materials such as memory foam, gel, and latex, these toppers cater to different sleep positions and needs, whether you suffer from back or neck pain or simply want a softer or firmer sleep surface.

We've narrowed down the best mattress toppers that can significantly improve your sleep quality without the need for a full mattress replacement.

Discover how a simple addition to your bed can make a world of difference in your sleep experience.

Here’s the list of best mattress toppers