10 Best Mattress Toppers For 2024 - Experts Reviewed

Best Overall mattress topper: The stands out for its premium quality, featuring 3 inches of cooling gel memory foam and a ventilated design for optimal airflow.
Best memory foam mattress topper: The offers exceptional comfort with its innovative dual-layer design, combining 3 inches of egg crate gel memory foam with a 1-inch down alternative pillow top pad cover for added softness.
Best Latex mattress topper: The is the top choice for those seeking natural materials, featuring 3 inches of GOLS certified organic latex foam harvested from rubber trees, providing both comfort and sustainability.
Best Budget mattress topper: The offers great value for its price, featuring plush memory foam infused with cooling gel, perfect for enhancing comfort and support without costing you an arm and leg.
"Sleep tight, wake up right" – but what if your mattress isn't quite living up to this promise? If investing in a new, expensive mattress isn't feasible right now, or if you've also tried upgrading your pillows yet it hasn’t been resolving your sleep issues, don't stress. A mattress topper could be the perfect solution to transform your lumpy mattress into a haven of comfort.
A mattress topper is a cushioned layer that sits on top of your mattress, enhancing its comfort and support. Available in a variety of materials such as memory foam, gel, and latex, these toppers cater to different sleep positions and needs, whether you suffer from back or neck pain or simply want a softer or firmer sleep surface.
We've narrowed down the best mattress toppers that can significantly improve your sleep quality without the need for a full mattress replacement.
Discover how a simple addition to your bed can make a world of difference in your sleep experience.
Here’s the list of best mattress toppers
Improve your sleep with the TEMPUR-Adapt Cooling 3-Inch King Mattress Topper. Crafted with premium memory foam, this cooling mattress topper delivers personalized support and temperature regulation. The 3-inch thickness provides optimal cushioning, ensuring a restful night's sleep on your king size mattress. With its innovative design and top-notch materials, this topper offers the perfect balance of comfort and support for a rejuvenating sleep experience.
Specifications:
Price: $371
Brand: TEMPUR-Adapt
Material: Memory Foam
Size: King Size
Thickness: 3 inches
Cooling: Yes
Cover: Washable
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Enhanced comfort and support
|
Expensive
|
Premium memory foam material
|
Easy to clean and maintain
|
Reduces pressure points
User’s Review : "I have been complaining of back pain, so a friend recommended this pad. I have not experienced any pain or discomfort since! I’m actually really surprised. Plus, I didn't realise how uncomfortable my mattress was until I realised what comfort I was missing in the first place with this pad. Worth it."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon and over 400 recent purchases, it's a trusted choice for quality sleep.
Upgrade your sleep with this durable and eco-friendly latex foam mattress topper. Made from 100% organic latex foam, this soft mattress topper adds plush cushioning to your bed without sacrificing support. Its 3-inch thickness ensures a comfortable sleep surface, while the natural latex material stays cool and breathable throughout the night. GOLS certified and Fair for Life Fair Trade certified, it's not only luxurious but also sustainable.
Specifications:
Price: $250
Brand: Sleeponlatex
Material: Organic Latex
Thickness: 3 Inches
Size: Queen
Certifications: GOLS, Fair Trade
Firmness: Soft
Cover: No Cover
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Stays cool and breathable
|
May be too soft for some
|
Durable and long-lasting
|
Increases the quality of sleep
|
Helps alleviate lower back pain
User’s Review : "I'm one of those people that have spent thousands of dollars on mattresses and toppers, trying to find some combination that works for comfort and pain relief. I have back issues and joint pain, to generalise my medical history. Not to mention, I'm getting old, which sucks. Suffice it to say, pain is constant with me. Then I tried this latex topper! No more shoulder or hip pain, even easing some of my back pain. Wow!! I'm amazed at it."
Why it's worth buying: With 4.4-star ratings from over 6000 reviews on Amazon, this organic latex mattress topper offers exceptional comfort and quality, making it a worthwhile investment for a restful night's sleep.
Enhance your sleep with the Sleep Innovations Dual Layer 4 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper. This plush king size topper features 3 inches of cooling gel memory foam topped with a 1-inch pillow top cover for cloudlike comfort. Designed for all sleep positions, it relieves pressure points and promotes deeper sleep. Made in the USA with high-quality materials, including CertiPUR-US certified foam, it offers unbeatable comfort and support. Transform your mattress into a luxurious haven with this cooling gel memory foam mattress topper.
Specifications:
Price: $127
Brand: Sleep Innovations
Material: Memory Foam
Size: King
Support: Plush
Thickness: 4 Inches
Cooling: Gel Infused
Cover: Removable, Washable
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Cooling gel enhances comfort
|
Initial odour when unpackaged
|
Soft and comfortable
|
Size could be small
|
Pressure-relieving memory foam
|
Removable washable cover
User’s Review : "This mattress cover is definitely worth the money. It is very soft, supportive, and cooling like it advertised. My sciatic pain is gone! I also like the height it provides for the bed."
Why it's worth buying: With a remarkable 4.4-star rating from over 31,000 Amazon reviews, this mattress topper is worth buying for its proven effectiveness and widespread customer satisfaction.
Transform your sleep experience with the MASVIS Queen Size Dual Layer 4 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper. Featuring a 2-inch cooling gel memory foam layer and a 2-inch quilted pillow top, this mattress topper offers ultimate comfort and support. The breathable design promotes airflow and prevents overheating, ensuring a cool and comfortable sleep environment. With its ergonomic support and medium firmness, it helps relieve back pain and improve sleep quality. Plus, it's easy to care for with machine washable materials. Upgrade your mattress today for a restful night's sleep.
Specifications:
Price: $129
Brand: MASVIS
Thickness: 4 inches
Material: Memory Foam
Size: Queen
Cooling: Gel-infused
Support: Medium
Care: Machine Washable
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Provides ergonomic support
|
Takes time to fully expand
|
Relieves back pain effectively
|
Limited firmness options
|
Durable construction
|
Offers plush comfort for sleep
User’s Review : "Such comfort and so worth the money. I was afraid to spend so much on something like this, but I couldn't be happier with the comfort and feel. Definitely try this if you have back pain. You won't regret it. "
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional comfort, pain relief, and cooling features, backed by a 4.5-star rating and Amazon's Choice badge.
The Cozy Earth Twin Mattress Pad adds comfort and cooling to your bed. Made with 100% viscose from bamboo, this cooling mattress pad regulates temperature, making it perfect for hot sleepers. Its thinner profile ensures a subtle fit, while the 360-degree strong elastic secures it to your mattress. Ideal for both regular and deep pocket mattresses up to 20 inches, this durable and breathable pad enhances your sleep quality with soft, lightweight, and moisture-wicking protection.
Specifications:
Price: $150
Brand: Cozy Earth
Fabric Type: Bamboo Viscose
Colour: White
Size: Twin
Elastic Hem: 360-Degree
Profile: Thinner
Special Feature: Moisture-Wicking
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Regulates temperature effectively
|
Not very thick
|
Soft and comfortable feel
|
Lightweight and easy to handle
|
Easy to secure with elastic
User’s Review : "This mattress pad does a great job at keeping me cooler at night. I have a Casper mattress that can sleep hot, so this has been helpful to keep the temp regulated. I also received this the day before my AC stopped working, so I can confirm it also helps when the room is hot as well. It’s pricey, but it’s made of sustainable materials that work well. I’d buy it again for sure!"
Why it's worth buying: Its moisture-wicking bamboo fabric and secure fit make it a practical and durable addition to any bed.
The VALUXE Dual Layer 4 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper in King Size combines innovative design with advanced support technology for a restful sleep experience. The bottom layer features 3 inches of high-density memory foam infused with gel beads, while the top layer is filled with 1 inch of plush 3D snowflakes. This mattress topper provides both support and comfort, relieving back pain and ensuring peaceful sleep. The breathable cover with unique knitting technology enhances air circulation, while the deep pocket design ensures a secure fit on mattresses of 8-21 inches deep. With CertiPUR US certified foam and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified pillowcase, this topper is skin-friendly and free of harmful substances. Easy to care for with machine washability, it's a durable and comfortable addition to any bed.
Specifications:
Price: $189
Brand: VALUXE
Material: Memory Foam
Size: King
Thickness: 4 inches
Fabric Type: Bamboo Blend
Certifications: CertiPUR-US, OEKO-TEX
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Hypoallergenic and skin-friendly materials
|
May keep sliding off the mattress
|
Cooling and breathable gel
|
Requires time to expand fully
|
Easy to care for and clean
|
Provides a secure fit
User’s Review : "We bought this topper to use in our new travel trailer. We absolutely love it. I have problems with my hips and legs, and this was very comfortable and has great padding. I love the fact that it fits like a fitted sheet and goes all the way down over our existing mattress."
Why it's worth buying: With 83% of users rating it 5 stars on Amazon, it is a highly recommended choice for improving sleep quality.
The LUCID 4 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper in Full Size adds plush comfort and support to your bed. Made from thick gel memory foam, it cradles your body for a soft, conforming feel. The cooling gel infusion helps dissipate heat, ensuring a cool sleep experience. Its ventilated design enhances breathability, providing a comfortable and durable sleeping surface. This mattress topper offers elevated pressure point relief, helping to distribute weight evenly and alleviate discomfort. CertiPUR-US certified, it comes with a 3-year warranty for peace of mind.
Specifications
Price: $89
Brand: LUCID
Fabric Type: Memory Foam
Colour: Blue
Size: Full
Thickness: 4 Inches
Gel Infusion: Yes
Ventilated: Yes
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Comfortable and supportive
|
Initial foam scent
|
Cool sleep experience
|
Not ideal for those preferring firm support
|
Reduces pressure points
|
Conforms to body shape
|
Breathable design
User’s Review : "I bought a new mattress and although it was good for a few weeks, my back and hips started to hurt every night again just like my old mattress. If I slept on my side my hips would hurt so I’d roll to my back and then my back would hurt. Rinse and repeat all night every night. Instead of buying a different one I decided I’d try this memory foam topper first. I haven’t slept this well in many years. I strongly recommend you get this."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating from over 65,000 reviews on Amazon this memory foam mattress topper is a highly rated and affordable choice that enhances comfort and support for a better night's sleep.
The BedLuxury Memory Foam 4 Inch Queen Size Gel Mattress Topper provides CertiPUR-US certified memory foam infused with cooling gel for enhanced comfort. Its 18'' deep pocket design with non-slip surface ensures a secure fit on mattresses 8-21 inches thick. The removable and washable premium fibre cover adds convenience, while high-density memory foam relieves pressure points. With OEKO-TEX certification and a 10-year warranty, it provides a comfortable and durable sleeping solution backed by customer satisfaction guarantee.
Specifications:
Price: $189
Brand: BedLuxury
Thickness: 4 Inches
Size: Queen
Material: Memory Foam
Cover: Removable, Washable
Certification: CertiPUR-US, OEKO-TEX
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Secure fit with deep pocket
|
A little heavy in weight
|
Skin-friendly and breathable cover
|
It could have been more thick
|
Provides needed comfort and support
|
Helps with pressure points
|
Reduces back pain
User’s Review : "My 18-year-old got a new bed, and it was not soft enough. We were both impressed with how easy the topper was to put on the 13-inch high bed, which inflated fast; though it says to wait 48 hours, we waited for 20. The topper is actually very pretty, too. My son said he felt as though the bed was hugging him. We highly recommend it if you want a softer feel...oh and it does not smell!"
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for superior comfort and support, backed by impressive 4.3-star ratings on Amazon.
The ELEMUSE Dual Layer 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper in Queen Size offers a combination of cooling gel-infused memory foam and a plush down alternative pillowtop for ultimate comfort and support. Designed to relieve pain and promote spinal alignment, this mattress topper conforms to your body's curves while providing gentle yet firm support. The breathable bamboo cover enhances airflow, keeping you cool throughout the night. With its removable and washable design, it ensures easy maintenance and prolongs the life of your mattress. Enjoy a luxurious sleeping experience with this hypoallergenic and non-toxic mattress topper.
Specifications:
Price: $119
Brand: ELEMUSE
Size: Queen
Material: Memory Foam
Thickness: 3 Inch
Cover: Bamboo Fabric
Layers: Dual Layer Design
Depth: 18 Inches
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Conforms to body curves
|
Foam is too thin
|
Provides excellent support
|
Not so stable
|
Breathable and hypoallergenic
|
Incredibly comfortable
User’s Review : "A new mattress was not in our budget this year so I splurged on this mattress topper. WOW is it comfy! We immediately felt the difference the first night. It added a few good inches to our current mattress so be sure to get sheets with deep pockets."
Why it's worth buying: Highly rated on Amazon with 4.3 stars from over 5000+ reviews, ensuring customer satisfaction and quality assurance.
Types of mattress toppers
Memory Foam: Contours to your body, relieving pressure points for personalised comfort.
Latex: Offers resilient support, durability, and natural breathability for a cooler sleep experience.
Gel: Infused with gel for temperature regulation, ideal for hot sleepers.
Feather/Down: Provides plush comfort and softness, though may require fluffing for maintenance.
Wool: Naturally regulates temperature, wicks away moisture, and offers hypoallergenic properties.
Bamboo: Known for breathability, moisture-wicking, and hypoallergenic benefits, suitable for sensitive sleepers.
Polyester/Cotton Blend: Offers affordable comfort and support, though may lack durability compared to other materials.
Factors to consider when looking for a mattress topper
Material: Choose between memory foam, latex, gel, feather, or down alternatives based on your comfort preference.
Thickness: Thicker toppers (3-4 inches) provide more cushioning and support, ideal for back or neck pain relief.
Firmness: Select the right firmness level to complement your mattress and personal comfort needs, whether you prefer soft or firm support.
Density: Higher density toppers offer better support and durability, especially for memory foam options.
Temperature Regulation: Look for cooling features like gel-infused memory foam or breathable materials to avoid overheating during sleep.
Allergies: Opt for hypoallergenic materials if you have allergies or sensitivities.
Motion Isolation: Memory foam and latex toppers are good for reducing motion transfer, beneficial for couples.
Maintenance: Check if the topper has a removable and washable cover for easy cleaning.
Special Needs: Address specific concerns like back pain, side sleeping, or pregnancy with toppers designed for those conditions.
How we shortlisted them for you
Customer Feedback: We analysed thousands of customer reviews and ratings to gain insights into real-world performance and satisfaction levels.
Comparison Analysis: We conducted a detailed comparison of each topper, weighing their pros and cons against specific criteria such as material, thickness, firmness, temperature regulation, and durability.
Quality and Durability: We focused on toppers made from high-quality materials that promise longevity and consistent performance.
Hypoallergenic Properties: For those with allergies or sensitivities, we selected toppers with hypoallergenic materials.
Brand Reputation: We chose toppers from reputable brands known for their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.
Budget Considerations: We included options across different price points, ensuring that there’s a suitable choice for every budget without compromising on quality.
Usage and Maintenance tips for mattress toppers
Rotate or flip your mattress topper regularly to distribute wear evenly and prevent sagging in specific areas.
Use a mattress protector to shield the topper from spills, stains, and dust mites, extending its lifespan and keeping it clean.
Allow your mattress topper to air out regularly by removing bedding and letting it breathe, reducing trapped odors and moisture.
Spot clean any spills or stains immediately using a mild detergent and water to prevent them from setting into the fabric.
Vacuum your mattress topper periodically using a handheld attachment to remove dust, debris, and pet hair, maintaining its freshness.
Avoid placing heavy objects or applying excessive pressure on the topper, as this can cause indentations and affect its performance over time.
Follow the manufacturer's instructions for washing and drying your mattress topper, ensuring proper care and maintenance for optimal durability.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the best mattress topper?
The best mattress topper depends on individual preferences and needs. Options like Pure Green Natural Latex Mattress Topper, Cozy Earth Twin Mattress Pad, and Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3-Inch King Mattress Topper are highly regarded for their comfort and quality.
What is the best cooling mattress topper?
The best cooling mattress topper typically features materials like gel-infused memory foam or breathable latex, which dissipate heat and promote airflow for a cooler sleeping surface. Look for toppers with moisture-wicking properties and ventilated designs for enhanced temperature regulation.
What types of mattress topper is best?
The best type of mattress topper varies based on personal preferences and requirements. Memory foam toppers offer contouring support, while latex toppers provide responsiveness and durability. Down alternative toppers are ideal for those seeking a plush, hypoallergenic option.
What's the difference between a mattress topper and a mattress protector?
A mattress topper is an additional layer placed on top of the mattress to enhance comfort and support, while a mattress protector is designed to safeguard the mattress against spills, stains, and allergens. While toppers focus on comfort, protectors prioritise mattress preservation.
What thickness of mattress topper should I get?
The ideal thickness of a mattress topper depends on personal preference and desired level of comfort. Thicker toppers, such as 3 to 4 inches, offer more cushioning and support, while thinner toppers provide a subtle enhancement to the mattress feel.
In Conclusion
Mattress toppers offer an effective solution to enhance comfort, support, and overall sleep quality. With a variety of options available, including latex, memory foam, and cooling gel toppers, individuals can find the ideal match for their specific needs and preferences. Considering the positive reviews and high ratings of the recommended options, investing in one of these top-quality mattress toppers can potentially transform your sleeping experience, providing a more restful and rejuvenating night's sleep.
