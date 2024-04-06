10 Best Mattress for Side Sleepers in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Quality sleep is fundamental to our overall well-being yet finding the best mattress for side sleepers can be challenging. Waking up with shoulder or neck pain can feel all too common, underscoring the need for a mattress that caters specifically to this sleep style.
But ,when considering the best mattress, the debate between latex or memory foam mattress often arises. Both materials have their unique benefits, with memory foam offering contouring support and pressure relief, while latex provides a buoyant feel and natural resilience. Understanding the nuances of each type can guide you towards selecting the most suitable option for your comfort.
But scouting the array of brands present in the market can get rather quickly overwhelming, but to simplify your understanding some leading brands like Wakefit, Sleepwell, The Sleep Company and more stand out for offering top-notch mattresses engineered to promote optimal comfort and support.
To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the best mattresses in India. Our selection includes top-rated mattresses from renowned brands, ensuring a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience.
Parameters to contemplate when purchasing a mattress for side sleepers
Firmness Level: Opt for a medium to medium-soft firmness to provide adequate support to the hips and shoulders while allowing for proper spinal alignment.
Pressure Relief: Look for mattresses with targeted pressure relief zones, particularly around the shoulders and hips, to alleviate discomfort in these areas.
Material: Choose between latex or memory foam based on personal preference. Memory foam molds to the body's contours, offering excellent support and pressure relief, while latex provides responsiveness and natural cooling.
Support: Ensure the mattress offers sufficient support to maintain a neutral spine alignment throughout the night, preventing potential back pain.
Motion Isolation: Consider mattresses with good motion isolation properties, especially if sharing the bed with a partner, to minimise disturbances from movement during the night.
Breathability: Opt for mattresses with adequate airflow and breathability to regulate temperature and prevent overheating, especially important for side sleepers who may be prone to sweating.
Durability: Invest in a high-quality mattress from reputable brands known for their durability and longevity, ensuring it withstands regular use over time.
How we selected them for you
Performance Assessment: Each mattress was evaluated based on key specifications such as pressure relief capabilities, support features, motion isolation, breathability, and durability.
Comparison: We compared different mattresses based on criteria such as various factors and determined their pros and cons identifying the best combination of features for side sleepers.
Feedback Analysis: We analysed feedback and testimonials from actual side sleepers who have used these mattresses, considering their experiences and satisfaction levels to make informed recommendations.
Brand Reputation: We evaluated the reputation and track record of each brand, focusing on factors such as customer satisfaction, reliability, and after-sales service.
Value for Money: Finally, we assessed the value proposition of each mattress, considering factors like price, warranty, and additional features to ensure you get the best possible mattress within your budget.
Warranty Coverage: We selected mattresses with comprehensive warranty coverage, providing peace of mind and long-term support in case of any manufacturing defects or issues.
Below is a list of best mattress for side sleepers from top brands in India
This memory foam mattress offers a unique excellent comfort and support tailored to side sleepers. Made with ShapeSense™ Ortho Memory Foam, it contours to your body shape, ensuring optimal alignment and preventing sagging. With a 7 Pressure Zone layer, it provides targeted relief to different parts of the body, alleviating pressure points and enhancing overall comfort. Its AeroTex Knit Fabric cover is removable and machine washable, maintaining hygiene and freshness. Ideal for those seeking the best bedding for side sleepers, this mattress promises restorative sleep and improved well-being.
Specifications:
Price: 11,299 (MRP 18,832 40% Off)
Brand: Wakefit
Material: Memory Foam
Size: Queen
Firmness: Medium
Cover: Breathable Fabric
Dimensions: 78x60x6 Inches
Support: ShapeSense Technology
Warranty: 10 Years
Pros
Cons
Superior comfort and support
May not be suitable for heavy people
Durable construction for long-term use
Breathable fabric helps with cool sleep
Ensures optimal spine alignment
Provides restful sleep
User’s Review: I have been using Wakefit for more than 3 years now and this was my second mattress purchase. The brand speaks for itself. Quality is top notch and the ease of installing it as well. Not like other spring mattresses that give you a bumpy sleep.. this one is the best and a must buy!!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven excellence: Amazon best seller with 4.5-star rating and 400+ recent purchases.
The Sleepyhead Original mattress is uniquely engineered for side sleeping comfort. Its BodyIQ Orthopaedic Memory Foam technology ensures optimal support and alignment, while the plush yet medium firmness offers a perfect balance of comfort. With three layers of foam construction, it provides the right density for a restful night's sleep. The breathable and washable outer cover adds to its convenience and hygiene. Ideal for side sleepers seeking a mattress that prioritises both support and cushioning.
Specifications:
Price: 9,298 (
MRP 13,79933% Off)
Brand: Sleepyhead
Size: Single
Special Feature: BodyIQ Memory Foam
Fill Material: Memory Foam
Brand: Sleepyhead
Dimensions: 72x36x8 inches
Colour: White
Firmness: Medium
Construction: Foam Construction
Weight: 13 Kilograms
Care Instructions: Wipe Clean
Pros
Cons
Supportive yet cushiony
May be too soft for some
Minimal motion transfer
May cause back pain in some
Breathable washable cover
Easy to unpack and set up
Suitable for all body types
Top notch quality and performance
User’s Review: This is my second purchase and I was extremely satisfied with my first purchase a couple of years back. The product is reliable, durable and serves its purpose. Sleep is one of the most important factors of mental wellbeing and this product supports humanity to be at its best. Worth investment if you really want bigger output from life. Found this product delivering more than what they are advertising about. Highly recommend buying it.
Why it's worth buying: With over 22,000+ ratings on Amazon and a solid 4.4-star rating, its proven performance and customer satisfaction make it a worthwhile investment in quality sleep.
Revel in unparalleled comfort with The Sleep Company's SmartGRID Ortho mattress, meticulously designed to cater to side sleepers' needs. Featuring patented Japanese SmartGRID Technology, it intelligently adapts to your body shape, providing optimal support and relieving back pain. Certified by AIHA, this orthopaedic mattress boasts 2500+ air channels for cooling comfort, ensuring a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience. With hypoallergenic Brasso Fabric cover and a 10-year warranty, it's the epitome of side sleeper-friendly bedding.
Specifications:
Price: 21,999 (
MRP 29,90026% Off)
Brand:The Sleep Company
Size: King Size
Technology: SmartGRID Technology
Firmness: Medium Firm
Dimensions: 78x72 inches
Warranty: 10 Years
Material: Ortho Relief Foam
Channels: 2500+ Air Channels
Cover: Hypoallergenic Brasso Fabric
Pros
Cons
Enhanced orthopaedic support
Heavyweight challenging for relocation
Exceptional cooling comfort
Pricey
Hypoallergenic and eco-friendly fabric cover
Ergonomically designed
Provides back and neck pain relief
Offers excellent support
User’s Review: Sleepwell mattress puts me to sleep in seconds and I have the most comfortable and sound sleep and get up fresh with no body/ muscle pain.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its enhanced orthopedic support and cooling comfort, backed by a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and recognition as an Amazon Choice product.
The SleepyCat Latex Mattress is a superior choice for those seeking firm orthopaedic support combined with luxurious comfort. Made with Pinhole Technology Latex and Open-cell Memory Foam layers, it offers optimal airflow and pressure relief for restorative sleep. The 5-zone support system ensures accurate support to all body parts, while the bamboo fabric cover adds a touch of luxury. With its pain-relieving qualities and allergen-free composition, it's the perfect choice for those prioritising comfort and health.
Specifications:
Price:13,599 (
MRP 16,99920% Off)
Brand: SleepyCat
Size: Queen
Material: Latex Foam
Firmness: Firm
Warranty: 10 Years
Care: Machine Washable Cover
Dimensions: 198.1L x 152.4W x 15.2Th Cm
Weight: 21 Kilograms
Pros
Cons
Optimal airflow for comfort
May be too firm for some
5-zone support for body
May not be comfortable for some
Luxuriously soft bamboo fabric
Relieves body pain effectively
Resilient to allergens like dust mites
Provides comfortably cool experience
User’s Review: There were hesitations purchasing online before experiencing the mattress… but all the doubts vanished on trying the mattress. Package came portable packed, it was easy to shift and unpacking the package.. the dimensions are accurate, as rightly said it is firm. Writing this review after 3 months of use. The quality of the product is awesome. Very satisfied with quality and comfort. Much Recommended.
Why it's worth buying: With a 71% rating it 5-star on Amazon, it's evident that this Latex Mattress offers exceptional comfort and support, making it a worthwhile investment for quality sleep and customer satisfaction.
The Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX Memory Foam Mattress is a revolutionary sleep solution designed to provide Exceptional support. With 5D Sleep Zones and Curved Foam technology, it offers customised support for pressure relief and orthopaedic benefits. The mattress is infused with BioCrystals, a blend of 16 naturally occurring crystals, to promote stress-relieving sleep. Crafted with Dow ComfortScienceTM technology, it ensures superior airflow and cooling comfort. The mattress's Oeko Tex Certified Premium Fabric cover is removable for easy cleaning, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a luxurious and restorative sleep experience.
Specifications:
Price: 14,403 (
MRP 31,49554% Off)
Brand: Livpure
Size: 78x72 inches
Special Feature: Memory Foam
Fill Material: Memory Foam
Brand: Livpure Smart
Product Dimensions: 198.1L x 182.9W x 20.3Th Cm
Colour: White
Model Name: Ortho CurvX
Product Care Instructions: Wipe clean
Item Firmness: Medium
Age Range: Adult
Construction Type: Foam Construction
Item Weight: 22.9 Kilograms
Pros
Cons
Comfortable and supportive
Outside cloth fitting very loose
Effective for back pain relief
Small in size
BioCrystals aid stress relief
Good airflow and breathability
Easy to clean and maintain
Premium luxurious look and feel
User’s Review: Purchased this Mattress after comparing multiple brands, and I must say, I'm thoroughly impressed. Not only is the quality top-notch, but it also fits well within my budget. The comfort and durability of this mattress exceeded my expectations. I'm extremely satisfied with my purchase and would highly recommend it to others looking for a high-quality mattress at an affordable price. Great job, Livpure!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for superior comfort and orthopaedic support. Recognized as an Amazon Choice product for quality.
Designed to relax muscles and enhance ventilation, Sleepwell Dual PRO Profiled Foam Reversible Mattress provides a massage-like feel and promotes healthy sleep. With its reversible design, you can enjoy two different feels - gentle on one side and firm on the other. Crafted with triple-layered anti-sag foam and memory foam fill material, it provides optimal comfort and support. The washable zipper cover ensures hygiene and breathability, while the Neem Fresche technology protects against dust mites and allergies. Experience relaxation and muscle relief with its wave profile design, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a versatile and high-quality mattress.
Specificatio;
Price: 11,770 (
MRP 15, 69325% Off)
Brand: Sleepwell
Size: Queen
Dimensions: 78x60x6
Fill Material: Memory Foam
Firmness: Gentle and Firm
Layers: Triple-layered foam
Cover: Washable Zipper
Warranty: 5 Years
Pros
Cons
Ergonomic pressure relief
Mattress width size may not enough
Reversible for varied needs
Performance could be improved
Effective muscle relaxation
Provides dual-sided comfort
Comfortable and cool
Good back and body support
User’s Review: I have been using this mattress with a firm side. It gives excellent back and body support. I used to get a body when using a cotton mattress. It is gone now. A very blissful sleep using a firm side. It is worth the price.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its dual-sided comfort, Neem Fresche technology, and 4-star Amazon rating, offering quality sleep and value for money.
Made with Pain Release™ technology, this orthopaedic mattress ensures your spine maintains its natural shape, reducing back pain and providing orthopaedic support. The Aloe Vera-infused cover keeps your skin hydrated, while the 3D Air-Flo™ technology regulates temperature for a cool sleep. With a reversible design and high-resilience foam, this mattress offers customizable comfort and long-lasting durability. Ideal for those seeking a supportive and rejuvenating sleep experience, the Flo Ortho™ Mattress is backed by a 10-year warranty for your peace of mind.
Specifications:
Price: 8,616 (MRP 12,308
Brand: Flo Ortho™
Type: Ortho Mattress
Size: Queen (78x60x6 inches)
Firmness: Medium
Layers: Triple Foam Construction
Cover: Aloe Vera Infused
Technology: Pain Release™ & 3D Air-Flo™
Warranty: 10 Years
Pros
Cons
Offers excellent support for back pain
May be too soft for some
Regulates temperature for cool sleep
Thoughtful design
Provides customizable comfort
Bouncy and cosy for good night sleep
Effective spine alignment
Hydrating Aloe Vera-infused cover
User’s Review: The ortho mattress is just the perfect amount of bouncy, not too soft, neither too hard and strikes a nice balance which is quite comfortable and provides nice back support. Would recommend to anyone with existing back problems or those who experience trouble while sleeping.
Why it's worth buying: Its impressive 4.3-star rating on Amazon reflects its effectiveness and customer satisfaction.
Experience the Duroflex Livein Orthopaedic Mattress, designed for ultimate comfort and hygiene. This medium firm mattress features pressure-relieving memory foam that adapts to your body's contours, providing unparalleled support. The Triple Anti-Microbial Fabric shields against bacteria, fungi, and dust mites, ensuring a fresh and hygienic sleep environment. Easy DIY setup with vacuum packaging makes it hassle-free. With a 10-year warranty, this mattress delivers superior quality and restful sleep.
Specifications:
Price: 12,699 (
MRP 17,59928% Off)
Brand: Duroflex
Size: Double, 72x48x8 inches
Firmness: Medium
Construction: Foam
Fabric: Triple Anti-Microbial
Warranty: 10 Years
Packaging: Vacuum Packed
Memory Foam: Pressure Relieving
Pros
Cons
Pressure-relieving memory foam
Too soft for some
Firm support and plush comfort
Corners are not firm and sink
Triple anti-microbial fabric for hygiene
Double-sided usage
Cloud-like feel
Resilient foam base
User’s Review: The bed that we purchased is really awesome, really comfortable . Providing painless and effortless sleep even for my old parents.
Why it's worth buying:With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon and recognition as an Amazon Choice product, it offers quality sleep and peace of mind.
Get the best of both worlds with the Springtek Dual Comfort Mattress, offering best of both worlds that is firm support and soft comfort. This innovative mattress features a dual-sided design, with one side offering medium firmness for superior body support, while the other side provides a medium soft feel for added comfort. Made with high-quality resilience foam and soft knitted fabric, it ensures pressure relief and ease of use. Backed by a 7-year warranty and roll-packed for easy delivery, it's the perfect for those seeking versatility and quality.
Specifications:
Price: 6,275 (
MRP 11,43345% Off)
Size: Double (72x48x5,)
Fill Material: Resilience Foam
Brand: Springtek
Construction Type: Innerspring
Firmness: Plush, Medium, Firm
Product Weight: 10 kg
Warranty: 7 Years
Pros
Cons
Comfortable dual firmness levels
Not suitable for heavyweight users
Resilient foam helps with pressure relief
Airmesh fabric provides optimal airflow
Soft knitted fabric for comfort
Better air circulation
Easy to change covers
User’s Review: The product is really good and sleeping on it relieves my back pain, this is one of the best products within the budget. If you are planning to purchase it then you can go for it.
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident from the 62% 5-star rating on Amazon, highlighting its quality and customer satisfaction.
The Sleepyhead Flip is a versatile mattress offering dual-sided comfort for varying sleep preferences. One side provides a plush, luxurious feel with soft foam, while the other offers firm support for proper body alignment. With two mattresses in one, it eliminates the need to compromise on sleep quality. Experience tailored comfort with the convenience of easily switching between the soft and firm sides. Backed by a 7-year warranty and 100 nights trial, it's designed for those seeking personalised comfort and quality sleep.
Specifications:
Price: 11,598 (
MRP 14,99925% Off)
Size: King
Type: Dual-sided
Material: High-density foam
Dimensions: 198.1L x 182.9W x 15.2H cm
Warranty: 7 years
Comfort level: Plush, Firm
Pros
Cons
Versatile dual-sided comfort
May not be comfortable for some
Luxurious plush and supportive firmness
Convenient two-in-one design
Easy to switch sides
Ideal for personalised comfort needs
Great for pain relief and back pain
User’s Review: The product is really good and sleeping on it relieves my back pain, this is one of the best products within the budget. If you are planning to purchase it then you can go for it.
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident from the 62% 5-star rating on Amazon, highlighting its quality and customer satisfaction.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I know if a mattress is suitable for side sleeping?
Look for mattresses with features like zoned support or softer comfort layers, as they help cushion the shoulders and hips while maintaining support for the spine. Additionally, consider mattresses with adjustable firmness levels to customize your sleeping experience based on your preferences.
Should side sleepers use a pillow-top mattress?
Pillow-top mattresses can be a good option for side sleepers as they offer an extra layer of softness and cushioning, particularly around the shoulders and hips. However, it's essential to ensure that the mattress still provides adequate support to maintain spinal alignment.
Are hybrid mattresses suitable for side sleepers?
Yes, hybrid mattresses combining memory foam or latex comfort layers with pocketed coils can be a good choice for side sleepers. The foam layers offer contouring support, while the coils provide responsiveness and airflow for a comfortable sleep experience.
How firm should a mattress be for side sleepers?
Side sleepers generally prefer a medium to medium-soft mattress firmness level, as it allows the hips and shoulders to sink slightly into the mattress while still providing adequate support for the spine. This balance helps prevent pressure points and promotes proper alignment.
Can side sleepers experience back pain from their mattress?
Yes, if a mattress is too firm or lacks adequate cushioning for the hips and shoulders, side sleepers may experience back pain due to improper spinal alignment. Choosing a mattress with appropriate contouring support can help alleviate this issue.
In Conclusion
Selecting the right mattress for side sleeping is crucial for ensuring a comfortable and restful night's sleep. From our list of recommendations, you can find mattresses designed to cater specifically to side sleepers, offering features like dual-sided firmness options, memory foam layers, and zoned support for optimal comfort and support.
With these mattresses, you can enjoy a comfortable and supportive sleep environment tailored to your needs, making them a worthwhile investment in your sleep health. Consider trying one today to experience the difference yourself!
