10 Best Long Lasting Perfume For Women in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall : Hugo Boss FEMME Eau de Parfum stands out with its sophisticated blend of floral and woody notes, making it an ideal choice for all occasions with its 75ml aerosol spray form.

Best for Formal Occasions: Calvin Klein Euphoria EDP for Women , 100ml, stands out with its seductive oriental fragrance and long-lasting appeal, making it perfect for making a statement at formal events.

Best for Daily Wear: Jimmy Choo Eau De Toilette for her , 60ml, provides a refreshing and versatile fruity scent, ideal for everyday use with its travel-friendly size and invigorating aroma.

Best Budget: Victoria's Secret Fragrance Mist , Aqua Kiss, 250 ml, offers a budget-friendly option with its cool and invigorating fragrance, perfect for those looking for a refreshing scent without breaking the bank.

A woman's essence shines through in every role she embodies – be it a dedicated professional, a caring mother, a supportive friend, or a confident individual. Amidst the myriad responsibilities and endless to-do lists, there's an undeniable need for women to feel fresh and invigorated, regardless of the challenges they face.

Understanding the significance of a long-lasting perfume in a woman's daily routine is recognizing its ability to uplift spirits, boost confidence, and leave a lasting impression. A persistent scent can provide comfort and confidence no matter what the situation—whether it's acing a big business presentation, going to a party, or just taking a minute for self-care.

That's precisely why we've meticulously curated this list of the best long-lasting perfumes for women in India. Our selection encompasses a diverse array of scents, from floral and fruity to woody and oriental, ensuring that every woman can find her perfect olfactory comrade.