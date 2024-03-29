What's Hot

10 Best LG Refrigerators in India (2024)

LG stands out as a trusted brand offering a diverse range of refrigeration solutions tailored to suit various needs and preferences. From sleek single-door models to spacious side-by-side options, LG refrigerators combine advanced technology with elegant design, ensuring optimal food preservation and convenience. Explore our list of the best LG refrigerators in India to find the perfect fit for your home.

When it comes to selecting the best refrigerator in India, the choices can be overwhelming, with various brands and models vying for attention. Among these, LG stands tall as one of the most trusted and reliable names in the industry, consistently delivering top-notch quality and innovation.

LG refrigerators have earned a reputation for their exceptional performance, energy efficiency, and innovative features. Whether you're in the market for a spacious double door refrigerator or a sleek and compact single door model, LG offers a diverse range of options to suit every need and budget.

One of the key factors that set LG apart as the best refrigerator brand in India is its commitment to technological advancements. LG refrigerators are equipped with cutting-edge features such as inverter compressors, convertible options, and smart diagnosis, ensuring optimum performance and convenience.

Despite being a leader in the market, LG refrigerator prices remain competitive, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers.

In this article, we will explore top LG refrigerators, exploring latest models, their features, and specifications, as well as their prices, helping you make an informed decision and find the best LG refrigerator for your home.

Factors to consider before purchasing an LG refrigerator 

  • Size and Capacity: Assess your storage needs and available space in your kitchen to determine the appropriate size and capacity of the refrigerator. LG offers a wide range of sizes, from compact models suitable for small kitchens to spacious ones ideal for larger households.

  • Type of Refrigerator: LG offers various types of refrigerators, including single door, double door, side-by-side, and French door models. Each type has its own set of features and benefits, so choose one that suits your lifestyle and usage patterns.

  • Features and Technology: Consider the features and technology offered by LG refrigerators, such as inverter compressors, convertible options, smart diagnosis, and advanced cooling systems. Determine which features are essential for you and your family's convenience and comfort.

  • Energy Efficiency: Look for LG refrigerators with high energy efficiency ratings to save on electricity bills and reduce your environmental footprint. Energy-efficient models are designed to consume less power while maintaining optimal performance.

  • Design and Aesthetics: Choose an LG refrigerator that complements the design and aesthetics of your kitchen. LG offers a variety of designs, finishes, and colours to match your style preferences and décor.

How we Selected them for you 

  • Performance Evaluation: We conducted performance evaluations based on factors such as cooling efficiency, temperature consistency, noise levels, and energy consumption. This allowed us to recommend LG refrigerators that deliver optimal performance and reliability in real-world conditions.

  • Feature Comparison: We compared the features of different LG refrigerator models, including inverter compressors, convertible options, smart diagnosis, and advanced cooling technologies. By weighing the pros and cons of each feature, we identified models that offer the most desirable features for your needs.

  • User Feedback: We analysed user reviews and feedback on various platforms to understand real-world experiences with LG refrigerators. This helped us gauge customer satisfaction levels and identify popular models with positive reviews.

  • Value for Money: We compared the features, specifications, and prices of different LG refrigerators to assess their value proposition. Our aim was to recommend models that offer the best balance of features and affordability, ensuring you get the most value for your money.

  • Warranty Coverage: We examined the warranty coverage provided by LG for its refrigerators, including the duration and extent of coverage. Models with comprehensive warranties were prioritised to offer you peace of mind and support in case of any issues.

Below is a list of best LG refrigerators in India along with their price 

  1. LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

info_icon

Upgrade your kitchen with the LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABPU, Blue Plumeria). This stylish refrigerator combines economy and efficiency with its fast cooling capabilities and sleek design. With a capacity of 185 litres, it's perfect for small families or bachelors, offering ample space for fresh food and freezer items. The 5 Star energy rating ensures maximum efficiency, keeping electricity bills low. 

Equipped with a smart inverter compressor, it delivers unmatched performance while operating silently. Plus, features like fast ice making in just 108 minutes and the Moist ‘N’ Fresh lattice-patterned box cover enhance convenience and freshness. This refrigerator also comes with a base stand with a drawer for additional storage space. With its innovative technology and thoughtful design, it's one of the best refrigerators under 20000, offering great value for money.

Specifications:

  • Price: 17,690 (MRP 22,199 20% Off)

  • Type: Single Door

  • Capacity: 185 liters

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Compressor: Smart Inverter

  • Dimensions: 65D x 53.4W x 127.7H cm

  • Freezer Capacity: 16L

  • Fresh Food Capacity: 169L

  • Storage: Toughened Glass Shelves

  • Special Features: Fast Ice Making

Pros

Cons

Smart inverter compressor

Small size freezer 

Base stand with drawer

No ice dispenser

Works without stabiliser

Spacious design

Silent operation

Additional storage drawer

Decent cooling performance 

User’s Review: If you’re looking to buy a five star rating refrigerator, this is it. This is an amazing product which has a good cooling system. Great place to store for a smaller family.

Why it's worth buying: With over 1K purchases in the last month on Amazon and a 62% 5-star rating, this LG refrigerator is a popular choice, offering reliable performance and excellent value for money.

Shop Now!

2. LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator

info_icon

Transform your kitchen with the LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HWBY, Western Black). This premium refrigerator boasts auto-defrost technology to prevent ice build-up, ensuring hassle-free maintenance. With a capacious 655 L capacity, it's perfect for large families, providing ample space for all your groceries. 

The inverter compressor enhances energy efficiency, reducing wastage and maintaining optimal temperatures for longer food freshness. Organise your groceries efficiently with dual compartments, while features like the Multi Air Flow system and Multi Digital Sensors ensure uniform cooling and prolonged freshness. The Express Freeze function quickly freezes foods, while the Fresh Zone maintains optimum temperatures for different food items. With its sleek design and innovative features, this refrigerator enhances both style and functionality in your kitchen.

Specifications:

  • Price: 69,990 (MRP 1,22,899 43% Off)

  • Type: Side-by-Side

  • Capacity: 655 L

  • Defrosting: Frost-Free

  • Compressor: Inverter

  • Shelves: Toughened Glass

  • Lighting: Top LED

  • Dimensions: 91.3 x 73.5 x 179 cm

  • Weight: 103 kg

  • Colour: Western Black

Pros

Cons

Quick freezing capability

Expensive 

Energy-efficient operation

Sleek and stylish design 

Spacious storage

Efficient cooling

Easy maintenance

User’s Review: Refrigerator is great and performance is good too as expected from lg .

It is very spacious and good for a family of 4 or more members. But it is very difficult to get delivered to the apartment as mostly it doesn't fit into any apartment lift and only 2 men come from Amazon so you require to arrange for at least 4 more men to get this safely to your floor.

Why it's worth buying: Its 4.2 high rating on Amazon, with over 800+ overall ratings, underscores its reliability and performance, making it a worthwhile investment for your kitchen.

Shop Now!

3. LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator

info_icon

Experience freshness like never before with the LG GL-S312SPZX 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator. Its smart inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency, less noise, and durability, while the auto-defrost function prevents ice build-up for hassle-free maintenance. With a capacity of 272 L, it's perfect for small to medium-sized families, offering ample space for all your groceries. The Multi Air Flow and Convertible features provide optimal cooling and flexible storage options, while Smart Diagnosis allows for easy troubleshooting. This refrigerator runs seamlessly on a home inverter, making it ideal for power backup situations. With its sleek design and advanced features, it's a must-have appliance for any modern kitchen.

Specifications:

  • Price: 28,990 (MRP 42,899 32% Off)

  • Capacity: 272 L

  • Energy Rating: 3 Star

  • Compressor: Smart Inverter

  • Defrost Type: Frost-Free

  • Shelf Type: Tempered Glass

  • Freezer Capacity: 58 L

  • Fresh Food Capacity: 214 L

  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Pros

Cons

Sleek and classy steel finish 

Issues with cooling system at times 

Convertible freezer flexibility

Ample storage space

Runs without stabiliser

Energy efficient compressor

Silent compressor 

Low power consumption 

User’s Review: The fridge is really spacious and the convertible option is excellent. Freezer space is plenty to store food for even 2 to 3 weeks. I have used it for around a month and I can vouch for the product being one of the best of LG fridges. The fruits and vegetables remain as fresh as they were on the first day even after a week. 

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating and over 500 recent purchases last month on Amazon, this LG refrigerator is worth buying for its energy-efficient performance, ample storage, and convenient features.

Shop Now!

4. LG 43 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator 

info_icon

Get the LG GL-M051RSWE 43 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator for compact and convenient cooling. Perfect for bachelors or couples, this mini fridge offers a capacity of 43 litres, making it ideal for small spaces like dorm rooms, offices, or bedrooms. The 4 Star energy rating ensures high energy efficiency, keeping your electricity bills low. It features a quiet reciprocating compressor for silent operation, adjustable shelves for customised storage, and a fast ice-making feature. The chiller compartment keeps perishable items fresh, while the R600a refrigerant reduces environmental impact. With its durable construction and environmentally friendly features, this mini refrigerator is a practical and efficient cooling solution.

Specifications:

  • Price: 9,990 (MRP 11,099 10% Off)

  • Capacity: 43 litres

  • Energy Rating: 4 Star

  • Compressor Type: Reciprocating

  • Refrigerant: R600a

  • Freezer Compartment: Yes

  • Temperature Control: Mechanical

  • Bottle Storage: 2L

  • Shelf Material: Polypropylene (PP)

  • Noise Level: Low

  • Handle Type: Pocket

  • Gasket: Removable

Pros

Cons

Low energy consumption

Small freezer compartment

Fast ice-making capability

No defrost water collecting tray

Quiet operation

Environmentally friendly refrigerant

Decent performance 

Compact size fits anywhere

User’s Review: This is a good choice for a bachelors. Space is sufficient and good cooling and it’s 4 star rated. The one issue I found is there is no fridge stand available for this model, That too with storage under. This is perfect for a small kitchen.

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.1-star rating it is worth buying for its space saving design and convenient features.

Shop Now!

5. LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator 

info_icon

The LG GL-I292RPZX 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is a game-changer for small families and bachelors. Its smart inverter compressor optimises energy consumption, ensuring longer runtime for your home inverter. With stabiliser-free operation, it can withstand voltage fluctuations from 100 to 310V, offering reliable performance. The Multi Air Flow system maintains optimal temperatures throughout, keeping your food fresher for longer. The MOIST ‘N’ FRESH feature maintains moisture levels, while toughened glass shelves provide durability. With its smart diagnosis feature, troubleshooting issues is fast and easy. Bring home convenience and efficiency with this LG refrigerator.

Specifications:

  • Price: 25,990 (MRP 37,099 30% Off): 

  • Capacity: 242 L

  • Energy Star: 3 Star

  • Configuration: Double Door

  • Compressor: Smart Inverter

  • Shelves: Toughened Glass

  • Cooling System: Frost-Free

  • Dimensions: 66.9 x 58.5 x 147.5 cm

  • Weight: 51 kg

Pros

Cons

Energy-efficient compressor

Durability issues 

Consistent temperature maintenance

loud noise at irregular intervals

Stabiliser-free operation

Durable toughened glass shelves

Optimal moisture retention in vegetables

Easy to clean and maintain 

User’s Review: As usual,this LG Refrigerator is also good. Their Installation service is also fast. Only drawback is that the power consumption is higher compared to their earlier year's similar products and other companies' products. Even Though it is not a major issue. Otherwise a good refrigerator for a family of four with assured quick service, if needed.

Why it's worth buying: With over 5000 ratings on Amazon, this LG refrigerator proves its worth with reliable performance and satisfied customers, making it a trustworthy investment for your home.

Shop Now!

6. LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

info_icon

Enhance your kitchen with the LG GL-I292RPZX 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator. Perfect for small families and bachelors, it offers ample storage space with a capacity of 242 litres. The smart inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and durability, backed by a 10-year warranty. Its trimless tempered glass shelves provide sturdy support, while the chiller zone and humidity controller maintain freshness. The door cooling+ feature ensures uniform cooling throughout the refrigerator. With its sleek design and advanced features like smart diagnosis and smart connect, this refrigerator delivers convenience and performance for your everyday needs.

Specifications:

  • Price: 35,990 (MRP 47,1,99 24% Off)

  • Capacity: 242 L

  • Energy Star: 3 Star

  • Compressor: Smart Inverter

  • Shelves: Tempered Glass

  • Dimensions: 66.9 x 58.5 x 147.5 cm

  • Weight: 51 kg

  • Freezer: Full-Sized

  • Cooling System: Frost-Free

Pros

Cons

Impressive cooling system

Performance could be improved 

Durable tempered glass shelves

Ample storage space for essentials

Smart inverter compressor technology

Sleek and modern design

Energy efficient operation 

Works silently 

User’s Review: As usual,this LG Refrigerator is also good. Their Installation service is also fast. Only drawback is that the power consumption is higher compared to their earlier year's similar products and other companies' products. Even Though it is not a major issue. Otherwise a good refrigerator for a family of four with assured quick service, if needed.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient cooling and durable design, backed by a 60% 5-star rating on Amazon.

Shop Now!

7. LG 246 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

info_icon

Enjoy convenience and efficiency with this LG GL-S262SESX 246 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator. Ideal for families of 2 to 3 members, it offers a spacious capacity of 246 litres, with a freezer capacity of 58 litres and fresh food capacity of 188 litres. The smart inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and durability, while the multi air flow system maintains optimal temperature levels for prolonged food freshness. With convertible functionality, this refrigerator can easily adapt to your storage needs. Smart diagnosis allows for quick issue resolution, while the smart connect feature ensures uninterrupted operation during power cuts.

Specifications:

  • Price: 27,990 (MRP 39,299 29% Off)

  • Capacity: 246 litres

  • Energy Rating: 3 Star

  • Compressor Type: Smart Inverter

  • Configuration: Freezer-on-Top

  • Shelf Type: Trimless Tempered Glass

  • Special Features: Convertible, Multi Air Flow

  • Warranty: 1 year product, 10 years compressor

  • Dimensions: 63.7D x 55.5W x 157.3H cm

  • Weight: 51 kg

  • Included: 1 Refrigerator Unit, User Manual

Pros

Cons

Good cooling performance 

Bottom rack shelf Is narrow

Space-saving design

Easy temperature control

Durable build quality

Quiet operation

Classy and sleek design 

User’s Review: Bought this for the new flat that we moved in. Didn't want a too big one as we won't be staying in a flat for long. This model suits the purpose, very stylish and not too small. Door cooling seems to be a new feature.

Why it's worth buying: It's the top choice for modern homes, backed by Amazon's stamp of approval and over 100 recent purchases.

Shop Now!

8. LG 201 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

info_icon

The LG GL-D211HBCZ 201 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a perfect blend of style and efficiency. With a capacity of 201 litres, it is suitable for small families, couples, or bachelors. The 5-star energy rating ensures best-in-class efficiency, resulting in great savings on electricity bills. The smart inverter compressor provides unmatched performance with super silent operation. The refrigerator features toughened glass shelves, a base stand with a drawer for additional storage, and a larger vegetable basket. It also offers stabiliser-free operation, fast ice making, and a spacious freezer compartment. Upgrade your kitchen with this economical and stylish refrigerator from LG.

Specifications:

  • Price: 19,690 (MRP 24,690 20% Off)

  • Type: Single Door

  • Capacity: 201 Litres

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Compressor: Smart Inverter

  • Shelves: Toughened Glass

  • Freezer: Top-mounted

  • Special Features: Base Stand Drawer

  • Warranty: 1 Year (Product), 10 Years (Compressor)

Pros

Cons

Build quality is good

Limited freezer space

Works silently 

Needs weekly defrost.

Less electricity consumption

Good storage capacity 

Stabiliser-free operation

Spacious freezer

User’s Review: It's a very good refrigerator, vegetables can be kept fresh for 5-7 days easily. Power consumption is definitely low. Specious also. Superfast cooling. Highly recommended.

Why it's worth buying: It offers great value for its 4.3-star rating on Amazon, making it a worthwhile investment for any household.

Shop Now!

9. LG 650 L Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator 

info_icon

The LG GL-B257HDS3 Side-by-Side Refrigerator offers premium features for large families, with a spacious 650 L capacity and dual compartments for organised storage. Its inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency while reducing temperature fluctuations, maintaining food freshness. Convertible functionality allows flexibility, converting the freezer into extra fridge space as needed. Multi Air Flow technology ensures uniform cooling throughout, while Express Freeze quickly freezes foods. Smart Diagnosis simplifies troubleshooting, and the door alarm enhances food preservation. With a sleek Dazzle Steel design, adjustable shelves, and a child lock feature, this refrigerator combines style, convenience, and performance seamlessly.

Specifications:

  • Price: 75,990 (MRP 1,22,999 38% Off)

  • Capacity: 650 L

  • Compressor: Inverter

  • Configuration: Side-by-Side

  • Energy Rating: 1 year/10 years

  • Storage: Tempered Glass Shelves

  • Special Features: Convertible, Multi Air Flow

  • Dimensions: 91.3 x 73.5 x 179 cm

  • Weight: 110 kg

  • Included: Refrigerator Unit, User Manual

Pros

Cons

Flexible convertible feature

Energy-efficient inverter compressor

Easy to clean and maintain 

Stylish and classy design

Impressive performance 

User’s Review: Got the Best refrigerator in my budget with a good exchange price for my old refrigerator. Amazing service by LG & Thank you amazon India .

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatile features like convertible freezer and smart diagnosis, making it suitable for large families or households with diverse needs.

Shop Now!

10. LG 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

info_icon

The LG GL-D199OSEY Refrigerator is a versatile and efficient cooling solution for small families and individuals. With a 4-star energy rating, its Smart Inverter Compressor ensures optimal performance with minimal energy consumption, making it cost-effective and eco-friendly. The spacious interior, equipped with toughened glass shelves and a large vegetable basket, offers ample storage for fresh produce. Its base stand with a drawer provides additional space for non-refrigerated items, while the fast ice-making feature ensures quick access to ice when needed. Stabilizer-free operation and easy-to-clean door gasket add to its convenience and durability, making it an ideal choice for modern households.

Specifications:

  • Price: 16,390 (MRP 21,099 22% Off)

  • Capacity: 185 litres

  • Energy Star: 4 Star

  • Compressor: Smart Inverter

  • Configuration: Freezer-on-Top

  • Dimensions: 63.8D x 53.7W x 124.2H cm

  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass

  • Vegetable Box Capacity: 9.6 L

  • Door Basket: 2+3 Nos.

  • Weight: 32 kg

Pros

Cons

Space-saving design

Fewer compartments for organisation

Low energy consumption

Convenient base stand drawer

Easy-to-clean door gasket

Quick ice making feature

Excellent performance and quality 

User’s Review: Even though it has 185 litre capacity it is very short and small...kinda cute... But Vegetable basket size is a letdown. Also the freezer door quality is not good.. But overall it is a good refrigerator for a nuclear family.

Why it's worth buying: This refrigerator is worth buying due to its efficient cooling, space-saving design, and high 4.3-star rating on Amazon, with over 400 recent purchases last month, indicating its popularity and customer satisfaction.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I defrost my LG refrigerator?

  • LG refrigerators come with a convenient auto-defrost function, eliminating the need for manual defrosting. Simply let the refrigerator operate normally, and it will automatically defrost as needed to prevent ice buildup.

Can I use a stabiliser with my refrigerator?

  • Refrigerators are designed to operate within a wide voltage range, typically from 90V to 310V, allowing them to function without the need for a stabilizer. However, for regions with unstable power supply, using a stabiliser may provide additional protection.

How do I clean the shelves of my refrigerator?

  • To clean the shelves of your refrigerator, simply remove them from the refrigerator and wash them with mild detergent and warm water. Ensure they are completely dry before placing them back into the refrigerator.

Can I adjust the temperature settings in my LG refrigerator?

  • Yes, most LG refrigerators come with adjustable temperature settings that allow you to customize the cooling levels according to your preferences. These settings can usually be adjusted using a control panel or knob located inside the refrigerator.

How do I troubleshoot common issues with my LG refrigerator?

  • LG refrigerators often come with smart diagnosis technology, allowing you to identify and troubleshoot common issues quickly. Simply follow the instructions provided in the user manual or use the smart diagnosis feature to diagnose and resolve problems.

In Conclusion 

From spacious interiors to smart inverter compressors, LG refrigerators prioritise user convenience and sustainability. With a diverse range of models catering to various needs and preferences, investing in an LG refrigerator from our recommended list ensures quality, performance, and peace of mind. Upgrade your kitchen with an LG refrigerator today and experience the convenience of modern refrigeration technology.

