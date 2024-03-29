10 Best LG Refrigerators in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: stands out with its spacious capacity of 650 litres, energy-efficient inverter compressor, and convertible feature, making it ideal for large families.
Best Double Door Refrigerator: offers a capacity of 272 litres, smart inverter compressor for energy efficiency, and convertible mode, providing versatility for storage needs.
Best Single Door Refrigerator: impresses with its compact design, 201-litre capacity, and 5-star energy rating, perfect for small families or couples.
Best Budget Refrigerator: offers an economical yet stylish option with its 185-litre capacity, 4-star energy rating, and base stand with drawer feature, providing extra storage space at an affordable price.
When it comes to selecting the best refrigerator in India, the choices can be overwhelming, with various brands and models vying for attention. Among these, LG stands tall as one of the most trusted and reliable names in the industry, consistently delivering top-notch quality and innovation.
LG refrigerators have earned a reputation for their exceptional performance, energy efficiency, and innovative features. Whether you're in the market for a spacious double door refrigerator or a sleek and compact single door model, LG offers a diverse range of options to suit every need and budget.
One of the key factors that set LG apart as the best refrigerator brand in India is its commitment to technological advancements. LG refrigerators are equipped with cutting-edge features such as inverter compressors, convertible options, and smart diagnosis, ensuring optimum performance and convenience.
Despite being a leader in the market, LG refrigerator prices remain competitive, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers.
In this article, we will explore top LG refrigerators, exploring latest models, their features, and specifications, as well as their prices, helping you make an informed decision and find the best LG refrigerator for your home.
Factors to consider before purchasing an LG refrigerator
Size and Capacity: Assess your storage needs and available space in your kitchen to determine the appropriate size and capacity of the refrigerator. LG offers a wide range of sizes, from compact models suitable for small kitchens to spacious ones ideal for larger households.
Type of Refrigerator: LG offers various types of refrigerators, including single door, double door, side-by-side, and French door models. Each type has its own set of features and benefits, so choose one that suits your lifestyle and usage patterns.
Features and Technology: Consider the features and technology offered by LG refrigerators, such as inverter compressors, convertible options, smart diagnosis, and advanced cooling systems. Determine which features are essential for you and your family's convenience and comfort.
Energy Efficiency: Look for LG refrigerators with high energy efficiency ratings to save on electricity bills and reduce your environmental footprint. Energy-efficient models are designed to consume less power while maintaining optimal performance.
Design and Aesthetics: Choose an LG refrigerator that complements the design and aesthetics of your kitchen. LG offers a variety of designs, finishes, and colours to match your style preferences and décor.
How we Selected them for you
Performance Evaluation: We conducted performance evaluations based on factors such as cooling efficiency, temperature consistency, noise levels, and energy consumption. This allowed us to recommend LG refrigerators that deliver optimal performance and reliability in real-world conditions.
Feature Comparison: We compared the features of different LG refrigerator models, including inverter compressors, convertible options, smart diagnosis, and advanced cooling technologies. By weighing the pros and cons of each feature, we identified models that offer the most desirable features for your needs.
User Feedback: We analysed user reviews and feedback on various platforms to understand real-world experiences with LG refrigerators. This helped us gauge customer satisfaction levels and identify popular models with positive reviews.
Value for Money: We compared the features, specifications, and prices of different LG refrigerators to assess their value proposition. Our aim was to recommend models that offer the best balance of features and affordability, ensuring you get the most value for your money.
Warranty Coverage: We examined the warranty coverage provided by LG for its refrigerators, including the duration and extent of coverage. Models with comprehensive warranties were prioritised to offer you peace of mind and support in case of any issues.
Below is a list of best LG refrigerators in India along with their price
Upgrade your kitchen with the LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABPU, Blue Plumeria). This stylish refrigerator combines economy and efficiency with its fast cooling capabilities and sleek design. With a capacity of 185 litres, it's perfect for small families or bachelors, offering ample space for fresh food and freezer items. The 5 Star energy rating ensures maximum efficiency, keeping electricity bills low.
Equipped with a smart inverter compressor, it delivers unmatched performance while operating silently. Plus, features like fast ice making in just 108 minutes and the Moist ‘N’ Fresh lattice-patterned box cover enhance convenience and freshness. This refrigerator also comes with a base stand with a drawer for additional storage space. With its innovative technology and thoughtful design, it's one of the best refrigerators under 20000, offering great value for money.
Specifications:
Price: 17,690 (
MRP 22,19920% Off)
Type: Single Door
Capacity: 185 liters
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Compressor: Smart Inverter
Dimensions: 65D x 53.4W x 127.7H cm
Freezer Capacity: 16L
Fresh Food Capacity: 169L
Storage: Toughened Glass Shelves
Special Features: Fast Ice Making
Pros
Cons
Smart inverter compressor
Small size freezer
Base stand with drawer
No ice dispenser
Works without stabiliser
Spacious design
Silent operation
Additional storage drawer
Decent cooling performance
User’s Review: If you’re looking to buy a five star rating refrigerator, this is it. This is an amazing product which has a good cooling system. Great place to store for a smaller family.
Why it's worth buying: With over 1K purchases in the last month on Amazon and a 62% 5-star rating, this LG refrigerator is a popular choice, offering reliable performance and excellent value for money.
Transform your kitchen with the LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HWBY, Western Black). This premium refrigerator boasts auto-defrost technology to prevent ice build-up, ensuring hassle-free maintenance. With a capacious 655 L capacity, it's perfect for large families, providing ample space for all your groceries.
The inverter compressor enhances energy efficiency, reducing wastage and maintaining optimal temperatures for longer food freshness. Organise your groceries efficiently with dual compartments, while features like the Multi Air Flow system and Multi Digital Sensors ensure uniform cooling and prolonged freshness. The Express Freeze function quickly freezes foods, while the Fresh Zone maintains optimum temperatures for different food items. With its sleek design and innovative features, this refrigerator enhances both style and functionality in your kitchen.
Specifications:
Price: 69,990 (MRP 1,22,899 43% Off)
Type: Side-by-Side
Capacity: 655 L
Defrosting: Frost-Free
Compressor: Inverter
Shelves: Toughened Glass
Lighting: Top LED
Dimensions: 91.3 x 73.5 x 179 cm
Weight: 103 kg
Colour: Western Black
Pros
Cons
Quick freezing capability
Expensive
Energy-efficient operation
Sleek and stylish design
Spacious storage
Efficient cooling
Easy maintenance
User’s Review: Refrigerator is great and performance is good too as expected from lg .
It is very spacious and good for a family of 4 or more members. But it is very difficult to get delivered to the apartment as mostly it doesn't fit into any apartment lift and only 2 men come from Amazon so you require to arrange for at least 4 more men to get this safely to your floor.
Why it's worth buying: Its 4.2 high rating on Amazon, with over 800+ overall ratings, underscores its reliability and performance, making it a worthwhile investment for your kitchen.
Experience freshness like never before with the LG GL-S312SPZX 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator. Its smart inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency, less noise, and durability, while the auto-defrost function prevents ice build-up for hassle-free maintenance. With a capacity of 272 L, it's perfect for small to medium-sized families, offering ample space for all your groceries. The Multi Air Flow and Convertible features provide optimal cooling and flexible storage options, while Smart Diagnosis allows for easy troubleshooting. This refrigerator runs seamlessly on a home inverter, making it ideal for power backup situations. With its sleek design and advanced features, it's a must-have appliance for any modern kitchen.
Specifications:
Price: 28,990 (
MRP 42,89932% Off)
Capacity: 272 L
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Compressor: Smart Inverter
Defrost Type: Frost-Free
Shelf Type: Tempered Glass
Freezer Capacity: 58 L
Fresh Food Capacity: 214 L
Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Pros
Cons
Sleek and classy steel finish
Issues with cooling system at times
Convertible freezer flexibility
Ample storage space
Runs without stabiliser
Energy efficient compressor
Silent compressor
Low power consumption
User’s Review: The fridge is really spacious and the convertible option is excellent. Freezer space is plenty to store food for even 2 to 3 weeks. I have used it for around a month and I can vouch for the product being one of the best of LG fridges. The fruits and vegetables remain as fresh as they were on the first day even after a week.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating and over 500 recent purchases last month on Amazon, this LG refrigerator is worth buying for its energy-efficient performance, ample storage, and convenient features.
Get the LG GL-M051RSWE 43 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator for compact and convenient cooling. Perfect for bachelors or couples, this mini fridge offers a capacity of 43 litres, making it ideal for small spaces like dorm rooms, offices, or bedrooms. The 4 Star energy rating ensures high energy efficiency, keeping your electricity bills low. It features a quiet reciprocating compressor for silent operation, adjustable shelves for customised storage, and a fast ice-making feature. The chiller compartment keeps perishable items fresh, while the R600a refrigerant reduces environmental impact. With its durable construction and environmentally friendly features, this mini refrigerator is a practical and efficient cooling solution.
Specifications:
Price: 9,990 (
MRP 11,09910% Off)
Capacity: 43 litres
Energy Rating: 4 Star
Compressor Type: Reciprocating
Refrigerant: R600a
Freezer Compartment: Yes
Temperature Control: Mechanical
Bottle Storage: 2L
Shelf Material: Polypropylene (PP)
Noise Level: Low
Handle Type: Pocket
Gasket: Removable
Pros
Cons
Low energy consumption
Small freezer compartment
Fast ice-making capability
No defrost water collecting tray
Quiet operation
Environmentally friendly refrigerant
Decent performance
Compact size fits anywhere
User’s Review: This is a good choice for a bachelors. Space is sufficient and good cooling and it’s 4 star rated. The one issue I found is there is no fridge stand available for this model, That too with storage under. This is perfect for a small kitchen.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.1-star rating it is worth buying for its space saving design and convenient features.
The LG GL-I292RPZX 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is a game-changer for small families and bachelors. Its smart inverter compressor optimises energy consumption, ensuring longer runtime for your home inverter. With stabiliser-free operation, it can withstand voltage fluctuations from 100 to 310V, offering reliable performance. The Multi Air Flow system maintains optimal temperatures throughout, keeping your food fresher for longer. The MOIST ‘N’ FRESH feature maintains moisture levels, while toughened glass shelves provide durability. With its smart diagnosis feature, troubleshooting issues is fast and easy. Bring home convenience and efficiency with this LG refrigerator.
Specifications:
Price: 25,990 (
MRP 37,09930% Off):
Capacity: 242 L
Energy Star: 3 Star
Configuration: Double Door
Compressor: Smart Inverter
Shelves: Toughened Glass
Cooling System: Frost-Free
Dimensions: 66.9 x 58.5 x 147.5 cm
Weight: 51 kg
Pros
Cons
Energy-efficient compressor
Durability issues
Consistent temperature maintenance
loud noise at irregular intervals
Stabiliser-free operation
Durable toughened glass shelves
Optimal moisture retention in vegetables
Easy to clean and maintain
User’s Review: As usual,this LG Refrigerator is also good. Their Installation service is also fast. Only drawback is that the power consumption is higher compared to their earlier year's similar products and other companies' products. Even Though it is not a major issue. Otherwise a good refrigerator for a family of four with assured quick service, if needed.
Why it's worth buying: With over 5000 ratings on Amazon, this LG refrigerator proves its worth with reliable performance and satisfied customers, making it a trustworthy investment for your home.
Enhance your kitchen with the LG GL-I292RPZX 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator. Perfect for small families and bachelors, it offers ample storage space with a capacity of 242 litres. The smart inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and durability, backed by a 10-year warranty. Its trimless tempered glass shelves provide sturdy support, while the chiller zone and humidity controller maintain freshness. The door cooling+ feature ensures uniform cooling throughout the refrigerator. With its sleek design and advanced features like smart diagnosis and smart connect, this refrigerator delivers convenience and performance for your everyday needs.
Specifications:
Price: 35,990 (
MRP 47,1,9924% Off)
Capacity: 242 L
Energy Star: 3 Star
Compressor: Smart Inverter
Shelves: Tempered Glass
Dimensions: 66.9 x 58.5 x 147.5 cm
Weight: 51 kg
Freezer: Full-Sized
Cooling System: Frost-Free
Pros
Cons
Impressive cooling system
Performance could be improved
Durable tempered glass shelves
Ample storage space for essentials
Smart inverter compressor technology
Sleek and modern design
Energy efficient operation
Works silently
User’s Review: As usual,this LG Refrigerator is also good. Their Installation service is also fast. Only drawback is that the power consumption is higher compared to their earlier year's similar products and other companies' products. Even Though it is not a major issue. Otherwise a good refrigerator for a family of four with assured quick service, if needed.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient cooling and durable design, backed by a 60% 5-star rating on Amazon.
Enjoy convenience and efficiency with this LG GL-S262SESX 246 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator. Ideal for families of 2 to 3 members, it offers a spacious capacity of 246 litres, with a freezer capacity of 58 litres and fresh food capacity of 188 litres. The smart inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and durability, while the multi air flow system maintains optimal temperature levels for prolonged food freshness. With convertible functionality, this refrigerator can easily adapt to your storage needs. Smart diagnosis allows for quick issue resolution, while the smart connect feature ensures uninterrupted operation during power cuts.
Specifications:
Price: 27,990 (
MRP 39,29929% Off)
Capacity: 246 litres
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Compressor Type: Smart Inverter
Configuration: Freezer-on-Top
Shelf Type: Trimless Tempered Glass
Special Features: Convertible, Multi Air Flow
Warranty: 1 year product, 10 years compressor
Dimensions: 63.7D x 55.5W x 157.3H cm
Weight: 51 kg
Included: 1 Refrigerator Unit, User Manual
Pros
Cons
Good cooling performance
Bottom rack shelf Is narrow
Space-saving design
Easy temperature control
Durable build quality
Quiet operation
Classy and sleek design
User’s Review: Bought this for the new flat that we moved in. Didn't want a too big one as we won't be staying in a flat for long. This model suits the purpose, very stylish and not too small. Door cooling seems to be a new feature.
Why it's worth buying: It's the top choice for modern homes, backed by Amazon's stamp of approval and over 100 recent purchases.
The LG GL-D211HBCZ 201 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a perfect blend of style and efficiency. With a capacity of 201 litres, it is suitable for small families, couples, or bachelors. The 5-star energy rating ensures best-in-class efficiency, resulting in great savings on electricity bills. The smart inverter compressor provides unmatched performance with super silent operation. The refrigerator features toughened glass shelves, a base stand with a drawer for additional storage, and a larger vegetable basket. It also offers stabiliser-free operation, fast ice making, and a spacious freezer compartment. Upgrade your kitchen with this economical and stylish refrigerator from LG.
Specifications:
Price: 19,690 (
MRP 24,69020% Off)
Type: Single Door
Capacity: 201 Litres
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Compressor: Smart Inverter
Shelves: Toughened Glass
Freezer: Top-mounted
Special Features: Base Stand Drawer
Warranty: 1 Year (Product), 10 Years (Compressor)
Pros
Cons
Build quality is good
Limited freezer space
Works silently
Needs weekly defrost.
Less electricity consumption
Good storage capacity
Stabiliser-free operation
Spacious freezer
User’s Review: It's a very good refrigerator, vegetables can be kept fresh for 5-7 days easily. Power consumption is definitely low. Specious also. Superfast cooling. Highly recommended.
Why it's worth buying: It offers great value for its 4.3-star rating on Amazon, making it a worthwhile investment for any household.
The LG GL-B257HDS3 Side-by-Side Refrigerator offers premium features for large families, with a spacious 650 L capacity and dual compartments for organised storage. Its inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency while reducing temperature fluctuations, maintaining food freshness. Convertible functionality allows flexibility, converting the freezer into extra fridge space as needed. Multi Air Flow technology ensures uniform cooling throughout, while Express Freeze quickly freezes foods. Smart Diagnosis simplifies troubleshooting, and the door alarm enhances food preservation. With a sleek Dazzle Steel design, adjustable shelves, and a child lock feature, this refrigerator combines style, convenience, and performance seamlessly.
Specifications:
Price: 75,990 (
MRP 1,22,99938% Off)
Capacity: 650 L
Compressor: Inverter
Configuration: Side-by-Side
Energy Rating: 1 year/10 years
Storage: Tempered Glass Shelves
Special Features: Convertible, Multi Air Flow
Dimensions: 91.3 x 73.5 x 179 cm
Weight: 110 kg
Included: Refrigerator Unit, User Manual
Pros
Cons
Flexible convertible feature
Energy-efficient inverter compressor
Easy to clean and maintain
Stylish and classy design
Impressive performance
User’s Review: Got the Best refrigerator in my budget with a good exchange price for my old refrigerator. Amazing service by LG & Thank you amazon India .
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatile features like convertible freezer and smart diagnosis, making it suitable for large families or households with diverse needs.
The LG GL-D199OSEY Refrigerator is a versatile and efficient cooling solution for small families and individuals. With a 4-star energy rating, its Smart Inverter Compressor ensures optimal performance with minimal energy consumption, making it cost-effective and eco-friendly. The spacious interior, equipped with toughened glass shelves and a large vegetable basket, offers ample storage for fresh produce. Its base stand with a drawer provides additional space for non-refrigerated items, while the fast ice-making feature ensures quick access to ice when needed. Stabilizer-free operation and easy-to-clean door gasket add to its convenience and durability, making it an ideal choice for modern households.
Specifications:
Price: 16,390 (
MRP 21,09922% Off)
Capacity: 185 litres
Energy Star: 4 Star
Compressor: Smart Inverter
Configuration: Freezer-on-Top
Dimensions: 63.8D x 53.7W x 124.2H cm
Shelf Type: Toughened Glass
Vegetable Box Capacity: 9.6 L
Door Basket: 2+3 Nos.
Weight: 32 kg
Pros
Cons
Space-saving design
Fewer compartments for organisation
Low energy consumption
Convenient base stand drawer
Easy-to-clean door gasket
Quick ice making feature
Excellent performance and quality
User’s Review: Even though it has 185 litre capacity it is very short and small...kinda cute... But Vegetable basket size is a letdown. Also the freezer door quality is not good.. But overall it is a good refrigerator for a nuclear family.
Why it's worth buying: This refrigerator is worth buying due to its efficient cooling, space-saving design, and high 4.3-star rating on Amazon, with over 400 recent purchases last month, indicating its popularity and customer satisfaction.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I defrost my LG refrigerator?
LG refrigerators come with a convenient auto-defrost function, eliminating the need for manual defrosting. Simply let the refrigerator operate normally, and it will automatically defrost as needed to prevent ice buildup.
Can I use a stabiliser with my refrigerator?
Refrigerators are designed to operate within a wide voltage range, typically from 90V to 310V, allowing them to function without the need for a stabilizer. However, for regions with unstable power supply, using a stabiliser may provide additional protection.
How do I clean the shelves of my refrigerator?
To clean the shelves of your refrigerator, simply remove them from the refrigerator and wash them with mild detergent and warm water. Ensure they are completely dry before placing them back into the refrigerator.
Can I adjust the temperature settings in my LG refrigerator?
Yes, most LG refrigerators come with adjustable temperature settings that allow you to customize the cooling levels according to your preferences. These settings can usually be adjusted using a control panel or knob located inside the refrigerator.
How do I troubleshoot common issues with my LG refrigerator?
LG refrigerators often come with smart diagnosis technology, allowing you to identify and troubleshoot common issues quickly. Simply follow the instructions provided in the user manual or use the smart diagnosis feature to diagnose and resolve problems.
In Conclusion
From spacious interiors to smart inverter compressors, LG refrigerators prioritise user convenience and sustainability. With a diverse range of models catering to various needs and preferences, investing in an LG refrigerator from our recommended list ensures quality, performance, and peace of mind. Upgrade your kitchen with an LG refrigerator today and experience the convenience of modern refrigeration technology.